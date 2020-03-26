Successfully reported this slideshow.
Подготовила: Сасина Кристина
ЧТО ТАКОЕ FORECAST PRO? Forecast Pro является проверенным стандартным программным обеспечением, используемым организациями...
ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ Локальное решение, которое позволяет компаниям создавать, управлять, отслеживать и улучшать прогнозы...
АВТОМАТИЧЕСКОЕ СТАТИСТИЧЕСКОЕ ПРОГНОЗИРОВАНИЕ Автоматический алгоритм «лучший выбор» в Forecast Pro позволяет создавать то...
ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА ПРОГНОЗА И СОТРУДНИЧЕСТВО Прогноз Pro позволяет легко сотрудничать с другими, чтобы установить окончател...
ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ ПРОДАЖ И ОПЕРАЦИЙ (S & OP) В поддержку процесса S & OP вашей организации вы можете импортировать в Forecast P...
ОТЧЕТНОСТЬ О ТОЧНОСТИ ПРОГНОЗА Forecast Pro ведет архив ваших предыдущих прогнозов (как статистически сгенерированных, так...
СРАВНЕНИЕ С АНАЛОГИЧНЫМИ ПРОГРАММНЫМИ ПРОДУКТАМИ
ЦЕНООБРАЗОВАНИЕ
Прогноз PRO TRAC FORECAST PRO неограниченный Прогноз PRO 100
ОБУЧЕНИЕ И КОНСАЛТИНГ • Интернет-обучение 8 часов живых сессий с нашими экспертами по прогнозированию, которые охватывают ...
  1. 1. Подготовила: Сасина Кристина
  2. 2. ЧТО ТАКОЕ FORECAST PRO? Forecast Pro является проверенным стандартным программным обеспечением, используемым организациями по всему миру для создания статистически точных прогнозов, которые можно легко интегрировать в более широкие системы планирования. Forecast Pro, разработанный специально для бизнес-прогнозистов, прост в использовании, но предоставляет самые современные методы и комплексные инструменты, которые были созданы более 30 лет назад.
  3. 3. ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ПРОДУКТЕ Локальное решение, которое позволяет компаниям создавать, управлять, отслеживать и улучшать прогнозы для удовлетворения потребностей.
  4. 4. АВТОМАТИЧЕСКОЕ СТАТИСТИЧЕСКОЕ ПРОГНОЗИРОВАНИЕ Автоматический алгоритм «лучший выбор» в Forecast Pro позволяет создавать точные прогнозы, даже для тысяч товаров, в считанные секунды и учитывает сезонные закономерности, тенденции, деловые циклы, рекламную деятельность и многое другое.
  5. 5. ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА ПРОГНОЗА И СОТРУДНИЧЕСТВО Прогноз Pro позволяет легко сотрудничать с другими, чтобы установить окончательный прогноз. Надежный, подобный Excel элемент управления сеткой позволяет легко регулировать в процентах, приращениях или просто вводя новые значения. Корректировки к прогнозу могут быть сделаны на любом уровне в иерархии, и все изменения автоматически согласовываются. Удобные поля комментариев позволяют легко документировать изменения, а переопределенные отчеты обеспечивают полную прозрачность. Заинтересованные стороны могут беспрепятственно сотрудничать в самом приложении или через Excel.
  6. 6. ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ ПРОДАЖ И ОПЕРАЦИЙ (S & OP) В поддержку процесса S & OP вашей организации вы можете импортировать в Forecast Pro дополнительные данные, такие как другие прогнозы, текущие запасы и открытые заказы, для создания настраиваемых отчетов и графиков.
  7. 7. ОТЧЕТНОСТЬ О ТОЧНОСТИ ПРОГНОЗА Forecast Pro ведет архив ваших предыдущих прогнозов (как статистически сгенерированных, так и скорректированных прогнозов), чтобы вы могли сравнивать и сопоставлять предыдущие прогнозы с тем, что на самом деле произошло. Достаточно одного взгляда на отчеты о «водопаде» в Forecast Pro, и вы можете сосредоточиться на том, что работает, а что нет.
  8. 8. СРАВНЕНИЕ С АНАЛОГИЧНЫМИ ПРОГРАММНЫМИ ПРОДУКТАМИ
  9. 9. ЦЕНООБРАЗОВАНИЕ
  10. 10. Прогноз PRO TRAC FORECAST PRO неограниченный Прогноз PRO 100
  11. 11. ОБУЧЕНИЕ И КОНСАЛТИНГ • Интернет-обучение 8 часов живых сессий с нашими экспертами по прогнозированию, которые охватывают стандартные темы или индивидуальную учебную программу, отвечающую вашим конкретным задачам и потребностям. Большинство клиентов делят рекомендуемые 8 часов на четыре равных 2-часовых блока. Дополнительное обучение можно приобрести в 4-х часовых блоках по мере необходимости. Цена: $ 1800 • Обучение на месте Приведите Forecast экспертов по прогнозированию или посетите их офисы недалеко от Бостона для всестороннего личного обучения и консультаций. Если вы выберите обучение на месте, то Forecast рекомендует минимальное 2-дневное участие. Цена: $ 4500 за 2 дня + расходы на проезд / проживание

