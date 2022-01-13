Keeping your Kubernetes Cluster Secure

Many organizations are shifting to containers and Kubernetes, and that move means learning new ways to secure their environments. Kubernetes clusters have to be hardened at different levels. We have to consider the nodes where the Kubernetes control plane is running. We also need to secure the Kubernetes workloads and check the files that create them. And we need to inspect the containers we are using for vulnerabilities and unusual behavior.

Gene will show you some open-source tools that can find issues and vulnerabilities at each layer. You will see how they can be used in a pipeline to build your Kubernetes cluster safely and keep it secure.

