Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 27

Explain DevOps To Me Like I’m Five: DevOps for Managers

Jan. 13, 2022
0 likes 50 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Organizations and leaders are often supportive of DevOps, but they don’t always understand what DevOps is and what it will change. It isn’t a one-size-fits-all issue; different environments need different benefits from a DevOps transformation. Join Gene Gotimer as he explains the most important parts of understanding DevOps. We'll discuss how to determine what parts of DevOps your organization needs to concentrate on first and how you should measure improvement. This session boils DevOps down to its most basic parts and makes sure you have a foundation for understanding how to make it work for your situation and organization.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
How We Became Posthuman: Virtual Bodies in Cybernetics, Literature, and Informatics N. Katherine Hayles
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without "Whom": The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age Emmy J. Favilla
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(4/5)
Free

Explain DevOps To Me Like I’m Five: DevOps for Managers

  1. 1. D E S I G N . D I S R U P T . R E P E A T . Explain DevOps To Me Like I’m Five: DevOps for Managers J A N U A R Y 1 3 , 2 0 2 2
  2. 2. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ At a DOD client 2009: • Releasing every 6 months or so by team of 12+ • Freeze 2-4 weeks in advance • Deploy Friday evening into Sunday evening • Repair broken functionality Monday and Tuesday+ 2014: • Releasing every 2 weeks by 2 ½ people • Soft freeze Thursday evening for Friday deploy • Deploy Friday evening • Business as usual on Monday Biggest coordination issue: 72 hours for user messaging Biggest time consumer: 3-6 hours for VM clones @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 2 THE PROBLEM
  3. 3. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ Top 11 Things You Need to Know About DevOps “The goal of DevOps is not just to increase the rate of change, but to successfully deploy features into production without causing chaos and disrupting other services, while quickly detecting and correcting incidents when they occur.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 3 THE PROBLEM Gene Kim https://www.thinkhdi.com/~/media/HDICorp/Files/White-Papers/whtppr-1112-devops-kim.pdf
  4. 4. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ What worries you? What are your biggest worries about your software delivery process? If you have to push out a release with no notice, no prep, and cut every corner imaginable: • What do you think is most likely to go wrong? • What corners don’t you dare cut? @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 4 THE PROBLEM
  5. 5. What is DevOps? Measuring DevOps Value stream “But it won’t work here.” Wrap-up @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 5
  6. 6. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WHAT IS DEVOPS? C.A.L.M.S. Culture Change to drive collaboration and communication Automation Take manual steps out of your value chain Lean Use lean principles for higher cycle frequency Metrics Measure everything and use data to refine cycles Sharing Share successful and unsuccessful experiences to enable others to learn @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 6 Developed by John Willis, Damon Edwards, and Jez Humble
  7. 7. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WHAT IS DEVOPS? Three Ways 1. Systems thinking 2. Amplify feedback loops 3. Culture of continual experimentation and learning Ops Dev @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 7
  8. 8. What is DevOps? Measuring DevOps Value stream “But it won’t work here.” Wrap-up @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 8
  9. 9. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ MEASURING DEVOPS Four Key Metrics Throughput • Lead time • Deployment frequency Stability • Change failure rate • Time to restore service @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 9 From 2021 DORA Accelerate State of DevOps Report https://cloud.google.com/devops/state-of-devops
  10. 10. MEASURING DEVOPS @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 10 https://cloud.google.com/devops/state-of-devops
  11. 11. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ MEASURING DEVOPS Metrics, not Goals “People with targets and jobs dependent upon meeting them will probably meet the targets – even if they have to destroy the enterprise to do it.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 11 W. Edwards Deming
  12. 12. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ MEASURING DEVOPS Metrics, not Goals Goodhart’s Law “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 12 Charles Goodhart
  13. 13. What is DevOps? Measuring DevOps Value stream “But it won’t work here.” Wrap-up @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 13
  14. 14. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ VALUE STREAM Waste @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 14 Matt Reeves, Steampunk
  15. 15. VALUE STREAM @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 15 • List out steps from story to delivered • This is the delivery pipeline • Identify time for each task • work time • wait time • Make sure each task provides feedback • If it doesn’t, why do we need it? • Eliminate waste (Muda Type II) • Any steps not creating value for the customer • Identify the biggest bottleneck • Fix that, and then tackle the new biggest Task Wait Work
  16. 16. What is DevOps? Measuring DevOps Value stream “But it won’t work here.” Wrap-up @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 16
  17. 17. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ “BUT IT WON’T WORK HERE.” Heavyweight change approval processes “Change approval boards negatively impact speed and stability. Clearly understood processes for change drive speed and stability, as well as reductions in burnout.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 17 From 2019 DORA Accelerate State of DevOps Report
  18. 18. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ “BUT IT WON’T WORK HERE.” “Cloud” On-demand self-service Provision resources automatically, without any human interaction Broad network access Widely available and can be accessed through multiple clients Resource pooling Resources are pooled in a multi-tenant model Rapid elasticity Rapidly scale outward or inward with demand Measured service Usage is monitored, controlled, and reported @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 18 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Definition of Cloud Computing
  19. 19. “BUT IT WON”T WORK HERE.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 19 Pathological Power-oriented “Because I said so.” Low cooperation Blame culture Experimentation prohibited Bureaucratic Rule-oriented “…or else.” Modest cooperation Failure punished Experimentation discouraged Generative Performance-oriented “What if we tried…” High cooperation Failure is learning Experimentation encouraged Organizational culture is the strongest predictor of all organization outcomes.
  20. 20. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ “BUT IT WON’T WORK HERE.” Resistance to change The most damaging phrase in the language is “We’ve always done it this way.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 20 Admiral Grace Hopper
  21. 21. “BUT IT WON”T WORK HERE.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 21 We’ve always done it this way.
  22. 22. What is DevOps? Measuring DevOps Value stream “But it won’t work here.” Wrap-up @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 22
  23. 23. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WRAP-UP Putting this into practice “For organizations seeking guidance on how to improve, we point to the only real path forward: Start with foundations, and then adopt a continuous improvement mindset by identifying your unique constraint (or set of constraints). Once those constraints no longer hold you back, repeat the process.” @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 23 From 2019 DORA Accelerate State of DevOps Report
  24. 24. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WRAP-UP Buzzword compliance • Immutable architecture (cattle, not pets) • Infrastructure-as-code • Continuous integration • Continuous delivery • Kubernetes • Microservices • Terraform + Ansible, Chef, Puppet • Automated testing @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 24 In descending order of importance, roughly These are means to an end, not end goals themselves.
  25. 25. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WRAP-UP Key takeaways • DevOps is a culture. Embrace the Three Ways. 1. Systems thinking 2. Amplify feedback loops 3. Culture of continual experimentation and learning • The Four Key Metrics are measures of DevOps maturity, not goals. • Use value stream analysis to understand your process and find your biggest impediments. • Strive for a generative organizational culture that provides psychological safety. @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 25
  26. 26. Define and Design the Optimal Survey Experience​ WRAP-UP Reading list The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win, by Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford. ISBN-13: 978-0988262508 2021 Accelerate: State of DevOps Report, DevOps Research and Assessment. https://cloud.google.com/devops/state-of-devops Learning to See: Value-Stream Mapping to Create Value and Eliminate Muda, by Mike Rother and John Shook. ISBN-13: 978-0966784305 @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 26
  27. 27. Questions? I’m presenting again today at Keeping your Kubernetes Cluster Secure 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM Sagewood / Zebrawood @OtherDevOpsGene #CodeMash 27 D E S I G N . D I S R U P T . R E P E A T .

×