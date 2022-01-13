Explain DevOps To Me Like I’m Five: DevOps for Managers

Organizations and leaders are often supportive of DevOps, but they don’t always understand what DevOps is and what it will change. It isn’t a one-size-fits-all issue; different environments need different benefits from a DevOps transformation. Join Gene Gotimer as he explains the most important parts of understanding DevOps. We'll discuss how to determine what parts of DevOps your organization needs to concentrate on first and how you should measure improvement. This session boils DevOps down to its most basic parts and makes sure you have a foundation for understanding how to make it work for your situation and organization.



