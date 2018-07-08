Synnopsis :

Workman Publishing-Paint By Sticker Kids Dinosaur. As a paint-by- number, each template is divided into dozens of spaces, each with a number that corresponds to a particular colored sticker. Create ten pictures one sticker at a time! Softcover, 34 pages. Published Year: 2016. ISBN 978-0-7611-8941-1. Imported.



Author : Workman Publishing

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Workman Publishing ( 5? )

Link Download : https://lailal34d.blogspot.ru/?book=1523500387

