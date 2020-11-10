From a bestselling author and physician, this fresh approach to the Mediterranean diet updates the cuisine and eating style ranked #1 by U.S. News and World Report in 2019, helping readers lose weight and improve the health of their heart, brain, gut, and microbiome.From southern Italy, Sardinia, and France to Spain, Greece, and Northern Africa the Mediterranean region is synonymous with sparkling azure waters and clear blue skies. It's also home to most of the world's longest-lived and vibrantly healthy people. Now we know why! Repeatedly ranked the #1 diet by U.S. News and World Report, the Mediterranean eating style--abundant seafood, vegetables, fruits, beans and nuts; lots of olive oil; a wide variety of herbs and spices; and even dark chocolate and red wine--has been scientifically proven to maintain a healthy gut and healthy weight, thereby reducing your risk for heart disease, dementia, memory loss, and many cancers in the process.Taking this famously healthy and

