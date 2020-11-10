Slim down, get healthy, and go keto the right way with 150 keto-aligned recipes from the bestselling author of The Keto Reset DietOn the heels of Mark Sisson's bestselling The Keto Reset Diet comes a roadmap to starting--and staying--keto. You will transition away from carbohydrate dependency and weight loss frustrations into the world of metabolic flexibility, where you can reprogram your metabolism to use fat for fuel. You'll ditch processed grains, sugars, and refined vegetable oils in favor of nutrient-dense, high-fat foods. With the delicious, diverse meals in this cookbook, your journey will be enjoyable, convenient, and free from the risk of backsliding and burnout that comes with a rushed approach to keto.The Keto Reset Diet Cookbook will help you replace your old favorites--for every meal--with keto-approved substitutes:- Breakfast (Cream Cheese Pancakes; Hearty Coconut N'Oatmeal)- Lunch (Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup; Avocado Stuffed with Salmon Salad)- Dinner (Braised Short

