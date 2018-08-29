Download now: http://bit.ly/2LBo0Fj

Family Law for the Paralegal: Concepts and Applications provides a thorough introduction to the basics of family law and procedure, addressing all key areas most commonly encountered in a family law practice. While the text approaches family law through generic viewpoint and terminology, each chapter provides students with opportunities to think about family law in the context of each jurisdiction. The Third Edition offers an up-to-date perspective on the family by incorporating discussions of the Marriage Equality Act and the Internet s revolutionization of the adoption process. Designed for paralegal students who desire an interesting and readable text on family law, the book builds on their existing knowledge base and skill sets to enhance their job performance. It helps students prepare to transition into the workforce by covering all phases of legal representation, from meeting with clients to preparing for trial.

