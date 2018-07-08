Synnopsis :

Joel Trachtman s book presents in plain and lucid terms the powerful tools of argument that have been honed through the ages in the discipline of law. If you are a law student or new lawyer, a business professional or a government official, this book will boost your analytical thinking, your foundational legal knowledge, and your confidence as you win arguments for your clients, your organizations or yourself.



Author : Joel P. Trachtman

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Joel P. Trachtman ( 8? )

Link Download : https://bestseller5.blogspot.fr/?book= 1481246380

