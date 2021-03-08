⚡[READ PDF]⚡ The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups

What do Pixar,⚡ Google and the San Antonio Spurs basketball team have in common⚡The answer is that they all owe their extraordinary success to their team-building skills.⚡ In The Culture Code,⚡ Daniel Coyle,⚡ New York Times bestselling author of The Talent Code,⚡ goes inside some of the most effective organisations in the world and reveals their secrets.⚡ He not only explains what makes such groups tick,⚡ but also identifies the key factors that can generate team cohesion in any walk of life.⚡ He examines the verbal and physical cues that bring people together.⚡ He determines specific strategies that encourage collaboration and build trust.⚡ And he offers cautionary tales of toxic cultures and advises how to reform them,⚡ above all demonstrating the extraordinary achievements that result w