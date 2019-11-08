J.K. Rowling Collection 3 Books Bundle includes titles in this set :- The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay, Quidditch Through the Ages [Paperback]. Description:- The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Standard Edition You ve never heard of The Tales of Beedle the Bard? said Ron incredulously. You re kidding, right? (From Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) Published by the charity Lumos in association with Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, The Tales of Beedle the Bard is the first new book from J. K. Rowling since the publication of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The Tales of Beedle the Bard played a crucial role in assisting Harry, with his friends Ron and Hermione, to finally defeat Lord Voldemort. Fans will be thrilled to have this opportunity to read the tales in full. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay :- When Magizoologist Newt Scamander arrives in New York, he intends his stay to be just a brief stopover. However, when his magical case is misplaced and some of Newt s fantastic beasts escape, it spells trouble for everyone . . . Inspired by the original Hogwart s textbook by Newt Scamander, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original screenplay marks the screenwriting debut of J.K. Rowling, author of the beloved and internationally bestselling Harry Potter books. Quidditch Through the Ages:- Did you know that : there are 700 ways of committing a foul in Quidditch? The game first began to evolve on Queerditch Marsh? What Bumphing is? That Puddlemere United is oldest team in the Britain and Ireland league? (founded 1163) All this information and much more could be yours once you have read this book: this is all you could ever need to know about the history, the rules - and the breaking of the rules - of the noble wizarding sport of Quidditch.