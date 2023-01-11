Successfully reported this slideshow.
UGI College.docx

Jan. 11, 2023
With its illustrious history of 32 years in the field of education, a highly qualified and competent team of faculty, enormous world-class infrastructure & facilities most conducive to academic pursuit, and remarkably successful campus placements, United Group of Institutions (UGI), established in 1998, proudly shares the launch of its revolutionary dream venture – United University, approved by the State Government under the Private University Act. On 250 acres in Rawatpur, Jhalwa, and Prayagraj, the institution is situated.

  1. 1. United Group of Institutions (UGI) With its illustrious history of 32 years in the field of education, a highly qualified and competent team of faculty, enormous world-class infrastructure & facilities most conducive to academic pursuit, and remarkably successful campus placements, United Group of Institutions (UGI), established in 1998, proudly shares the launch of its revolutionary dream venture – United University, approved by the State Government under the Private University Act. On 250 acres in Rawatpur, Jhalwa, and Prayagraj, the institution is situated. One of the most promising universities today, United University has just begun offering courses in a variety of academic fields, including the arts, sciences, commerce, engineering, management, agriculture, and mass communication. UU strives to offer education of the greatest calibre while simultaneously empowering the nation by generating qualified professionals. UU is at the forefront of learning, teaching, and research in a range of subjects. United University Allahabad Highlights Established | Institute Type 1998 | Private Approved by State Government Set By Justice Murtaza Husain Entrance Exam UU Entrance Test Courses Offered MBBS
  2. 2. Application Mode Online/Offline UGI Admission Criteria Entrance Based Top Recruiters Campus Area 360 Acres Facilities Available Library, Auditorium, Transport and Parking, Laboratories and Hostel Official Website https://uniteduniversity.edu.in/ Bachelor of Surgery [MBBS] Year 1 2 3 4 Tution Fees ₹1190401 ₹1190401 ₹1190401 ₹1190401 Other Fees ₹385600 ₹85600 ₹85600 ₹85600 Total Year Wise Fees ₹15.76 Lakhs ₹12.76 Lakhs ₹12.76 Lakhs ₹12.76 Lakhs United University Allahabad Admission Admission to the various courses offered by United University is merit-based and on a first-come, first- served basis, with the exception of the Ph.D. and MBBS programmes. Candidates who pass the NEET exam are qualified to apply for the MBBS programme. How to Apply?
  3. 3. Candidates must register online at @uniteduniversity.edu.in, the university's official website. Application information must be complete and truthful, including information on schooling and other qualifications. Candidates then need to pay registration fees. Verify the data, then submit it. To keep it for future use, print it out. Documents Required  10th, 12th Mark Sheets  Graduation Degree Certificates  School Leaving Certificate  Birth Certificate  Aadhar Card  10 Passport size photographs are also required United University Allahabad Placements The Cooperate Relations Center (CRC), a specialised training and placement section at United University, seeks to connect its students with rewarding employment prospects. Students receive instruction on how to build a CRC portfolio. Students are evaluated in their second year utilising a range of aptitude and academic exams. Every student wants to graduate with a specialised degree and land a nice job with a high wage. The Career Development Lab (CDL) at UU helps students learn crucial workplace abilities and skills, including negotiation, finance, entrepreneurship, and many more, to show that they are prepared for the workforce. United University Allahabad Facilities Living at United University is fascinating since there are so many different things to do. There are countless options to make friends and build memories in addition to cultural exchange programmes. An engaging and educational experience for students includes multi-cuisine food courts, indoor and outdoor sports in a state-of-the-art sports arena, and cultural activities. The facilities at United University include an auditorium, a library, labs, a dorm, parking, and transportation. Here is more information regarding United University's facilities.

