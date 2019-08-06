best science audiobooks The Flight

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The�Flight A�gripping�and�unique�'in�the�cockpit'�account�of�Charles�Lindbergh's�extraordinary�first�transatlantic�flight�from�New York�to�Paris,�by�acclaimed�aviation�historian�(Viper�Pilot,�Lords�of�the�Sky)�and�former�fighter�pilot�Dan Hampton�'one�of�the�most�decorated�pilots�in�Air�Force�history'�(New�York�Post). America's�finest�aviation�story�in�the�hands�of�our�finest�aviation�historian,�The�Flight�is�Dan�Hampton's�biggest,�most dramatic�book�yet. On�the�morning�of�May�20,�1927,�a�little�known�pilot�named�Charles�Lindbergh�waited�to�take�off�from�Roosevelt Field�on�Long�Island.�He�was�determined�to�claim�the�$25,000�Orteig�Prize�promised�to�the�first�pilot�to�fly�nonstop from�New�York�to�Paris�a�contest�that�had�already�claimed�six�men's�lives.�Just�twenty�five�years�old,�Lindbergh�had never�before�flown�over�water.�Yet�thirty�three�hours�later,�his�single�engine�monoplane,�The�Spirit�of�St.�Louis, touched�down�in�Paris.�Overnight,�Charles�Lindbergh�became�the�most�famous�aviator�of�all�time. The�Flight�is�a�long�overdue,�flyer's�eye�view�look�at�Lindbergh's�legendary�journey.�Decorated�fighter�pilot�and bestselling�author�Dan�Hampton�offers�a�unique�appreciation�for�Lindbergh's�accomplishment:�Hampton�has�flown the�exact�same�route�many�times,�knowledge�that�informs�and�shapes�The�Flight.�Relying�upon�a�trove�of�primary sources,�including�Lindbergh's�own�personal�diary�and�writings,�Hampton�crafts�a�dramatic�narrative�of�a challenging,�death�defying�feat�that�many�had�believed�was�impossible. Moving�hour�by�hour,�Hampton�recounts�Lindbergh's�uncertainty�over�his�equipment�and�his�courage�as�he�traverses the�vast�darkness�of�the�Atlantic�with�no�radar.�Moving�between�the�sky�and�ground,�Hampton�intersperses�the�tale of�the�flight�with�Lindbergh's�personal�history�as�well�as�some�of�the�stories�of�those�waiting�for�him�on�the�ground, praying�he�would�make�it�safely�across.
