PDFStuck On You#FullAcces|By-Portia MacIntosh

Could a post-it note really lead to love...?Sadie doesn't have time for finding love. She's too busy as PA for famous artist Damian Banks. When she's not arranging exhibitions, she's organising his dry cleaning or dumping his never ending stream of girlfriends.But when she strikes up an unusual friendship with her desk share buddy, she finds a confidante and a new potential love interest. Problem is, they've never actually met...With Christmas just around the corner, can Sadie put herself first for a change and find what she's been looking for all along?The brand new romantic comedy from top 10 bestseller Portia MacIntosh. Perfect for fans of Sophie Ranald, Mhairi McFarlane and Zara Stoneley.Praise for Portia MacIntosh:'A hilarious, roaringly fun, feel good, sexy read. I LOVED it!' Holly Martin'A feel good, funny and well written book. I read it in 2 days and enjoyed every second!' A.L. Michael

