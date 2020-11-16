DownloadPDF(Book)The Bagel King#FullPages|By-Andrew Larsen

Every Sunday morning, no matter the weather, Eli could count on Zaida to bring bagels from Merv's Bakery. Eli loved the time they spent together enjoying their favorite treats. ?Warm. Chewy. Salty,? Eli thought. ?Bagels were the best thing about Sunday.? But one Sunday, Zaida didn't come. He had fallen at Merv's and ?hurt his tuches,? and the doctor said Zaida had to rest at home for two whole weeks. This meant Eli had no Sunday morning bagels. And neither did Zaida's friends, who had been receiving their own weekly deliveries from Zaida. Will they all go hungry for bagels on Sunday? Or is there something Eli can do? Award-winning author Andrew Larsen's picture book story offers a gently humorous take on the special bond between a boy and his grandfather and the simple ritual that looms so large in their lives. It also highlights a terrific character education lesson about how a young child can take responsibility and, with a little initiative, help a family member in need. With a

