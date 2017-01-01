Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUSTIN FACU...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 2 Fallas por Cavitación 1. Objetivos: Cono...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 3 hélices. El colapso de las cavidades sup...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 4 chocando entre si, estos choques provoca...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 5 Los ingenieros navales constantemente tr...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 6 La cavitación de descarga sucede cuando ...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales Nro Fecha: INSPECCION DEL TIPO DE CORROSIO...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 8 7. Cuestionario a) Indique por que el de...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 9 Textura de la falla por cavitación Cavit...
Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 10 Efecto de las implosiones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia 5 fallas 2017 . (1) (1)

35 views

Published on

UNSA

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia 5 fallas 2017 . (1) (1)

  1. 1. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUSTIN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA PROCESOS Escuela Profesional de Ingeniería Metalúrgica Guía de Practicas Análisis de Fallas Practica Nº 5 FFaallllaass ppoorr CCaavviittaacciióónn 2017
  2. 2. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 2 Fallas por Cavitación 1. Objetivos: Conocer y evaluar las fallas ocasionadas por el fenómeno físico de cavitación que generalmente se estudian en bombas y tuberías de transporte de fluidos. 2. Introducción: La Cavitación Es un efecto hidrodinámico que se produce cuando el agua o cualquier otro fluido pasa a gran velocidad por una arista afilada, produciendo una descompresión del fluido. Puede ocurrir que se alcance la presión de vapor del líquido de tal forma que las moléculas que lo componen cambian inmediatamente a estado de vapor, formándose burbujas o, más correctamente, cavidades. Las burbujas formadas viajan a zonas de mayor presión e implotan (el vapor regresa al estado líquido de manera súbita, «aplastándose» bruscamente las burbujas) produciendo una estela de gas y un arranque de metal de la superficie en la que origina este fenómeno. Foto N° 1 Idealización del fenómeno de Cavitación Es un proceso físico que es muy parecido al de la ebullición, la diferencia es que la cavitación es causada por una caída de la presión local por debajo de la presión de vapor mientras que la ebullición lo hace por encima de la presión ambiente local. Problemas de la Cavitación en la Ingeniería Uno de los cuidados que debe tener un ingeniero al seleccionar, las parte de una estación de bombeo, es la cavitación, este fenómeno producido normalmente en las salidas de los alabes del rotor de una bomba y en las paredes de la tubería es desfavorable, debido a que causa daños y aumenta el costo de mantenimiento. En la ingeniería naval se estudia el fenómeno, para el diseño de todo tipo de barcos debido a que acorta la vida útil de algunas partes tales como las hélices y los timones. En los submarinos, este efecto es todavía más estudiado, evitado e indeseado, puesto que imposibilita a estos navíos de guerra mantener sus características operativas de silencio e indetectabilidad por las vibraciones y ruidos que la cavitación provoca en el casco y las UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUSTIN FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA DE PROCESOS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA METALURGICA
  3. 3. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 3 hélices. El colapso de las cavidades supone la presencia de gran cantidad de energía que puede causar enorme daño. La cavitación puede dañar casi cualquier material. Las picaduras causadas por el colapso de las cavidades producen un enorme desgaste en los diferentes componentes y pueden acortar enormemente la vida de la bomba o hélice. La creación y posterior colapso de las burbujas crea fricción y turbulencias en el líquido. Esto contribuye a una pérdida adicional de rendimiento en los dispositivos sometidos a cavitación. Foto N° 2 Desprendimiento de material por efectos de cavitación La cavitación se presenta también en el fondo de los ríos donde se genera a partir de irregularidades del lecho disociando el agua y el aire. Ambos son sometidos a presiones, dando lugar, este último, a burbujas que, con la fuerza del agua, se descomponen en tamaños microscópicos, saliendo disparadas a gran velocidad. Esto provoca un fuerte impacto en el lecho que puede ser de hasta 60 t/m². Su importancia radica en la constancia y repetición del fenómeno, lo que favorece su actuación. La cavitación es un proceso erosivo frecuente en los pilares de los puentes. Efectos de la cavitación Como ya se ha mencionado la cavitación ocurre en las bombas, aunque también sucede en los ductos sobre todo donde se encuentran reducciones seguidas de ampliaciones bruscas, (tubos venturi) estos efectos se pueden transmitir a las demás partes del equipo de bombeo reduciendo la eficiencia y pudiendo causar serios daños como la corrosión de partículas de metal (pitting) Cuando las burbujas de vapor se implotan se produce una especie de martilleo lo que produce un deterioro en las paredes de la carcaza, de las palas del impulsor el cual el daño esta en función de la proximidad en que se encuentran estas implosiones. Los efectos que tiene sobre la maquinaria de bombeo son: Efecto mecánico: Con las implosiones se decrecen los diámetros de las burbujas, las partículas en estado liquido se aceleran y se desplazan hacia el centro de estas burbujas
  4. 4. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 4 chocando entre si, estos choques provocan sobrepesiones (golpe de ariete) que se propagan en todas las direcciones afectando principalmente a las ranuras de las superficies metálicas por lo que en muy poco tiempo pueden ocasionar daños a la estructura de la maquina (rotor). Los golpeteos los cuales al ser muy fuertes dan la impresión que la bomba acarrea grava causan un desequilibrio en la maquina dañando las uniones de los tubos con esta, así como aflojan las partes que la sostienen. Además los martilleos en ocasiones son tan fuertes que producen ruidos los cuales pueden ser molestos durante la operación de la bomba. Efecto químico: Con la implotación de las burbujas se liberan iones de oxigeno que como sabemos atacan las superficies de los metales. Naturaleza de la cavitación Actualmente se sabe que la cavitación es debida principalmente a la acción mecánica de impactos rápidos, a manera de explosiones de las partículas de líquido, aunque no se descarta la posibilidad de acción química corrosiva, cuya naturaleza no se ha llegado a dilucidar por completo. Los impactos que se generan son periódicos, es decir, se produce un fenómeno vibratorio que aumenta la erosión del material por fatiga. Foto N° 3 Fenómeno de la Implosión que origina la cavitación Descripción del fenómeno La cavitación se produce siempre que la presión en algún punto o zona de la corriente de un líquido desciende por debajo de un cierto valor mínimo admisible. Esta baja que sufre la presión es debida a los efectos dinámicos de un líquido al escurrir, siguiendo fronteras curvas o alrededor de cuerpos sumergidos. El fenómeno consiste en un cambio rápido y explosivo de fase líquida a vapor. Si el líquido fluye a través de una región donde la presión es menor que su presión de vapor, éste hierve y forma burbujas. Estas burbujas son transportadas por el líquido hasta llegar a una región de mayor presión, donde el vapor regresa al estado líquido de manera súbita aplastándose bruscamente las burbujas. Este fenómeno se llama cavitación Supercavitacion Propulsar un cuerpo bajo el agua necesita gran cantidad de energía. Desplazándose rápidamente aún consume más energía pues la resistencia al avance del agua contra una superficie sumergida aumenta con la velocidad.
  5. 5. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 5 Los ingenieros navales constantemente tratan de mejorar los cascos de los barcos con el objetivo de minimizar la fricción del agua. Los científicos han hallado una nueva forma de evitar la resistencia al avance del agua, lo que permite desplazarse a alta velocidad. La idea es minimizar la superficie húmeda del cuerpo en movimiento encerrándolo en una burbuja de gas de baja densidad. La supercavitación es la versión extrema de la cavitación en la que se forma una única burbuja de manera que envuelve el objeto en desplazamiento casi por completo. El asunto es que la resistencia general se reduce enormemente una vez que se alcanza un régimen de supercavitación, y luego aumenta linealmente con la velocidad (y no geométricamente). Mucha de la teoría todavía no está en papel, ya que se trata de cálculos muy complicados. Foto N° 4 La supercavitación es la versión extrema de la cavitación Cavitación de succión La cavitación de succión ocurre cuando la succión de la bomba se encuentra en unas condiciones de baja presión/alto vacío que hace que el líquido se transforme en vapor a la entrada del rodete. Este vapor es transportado hasta la zona de descarga de la bomba donde el vacío desaparece y el vapor del líquido es de nuevo comprimido debido a la presión de descarga. Se produce en ese momento una violenta implosión sobre la superficie del rodete. Un rodete que ha trabajado bajo condiciones de cavitación de succión presenta grandes cavidades producidas por los trozos de material arrancados por el fenómeno, esto origina el fallo prematuro de la bomba. Foto N° 5 Áreas de cavitación en Impulsores Cavitación de descarga
  6. 6. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 6 La cavitación de descarga sucede cuando la descarga de la bomba está muy alta. Esto ocurre normalmente en una bomba que está funcionando a menos del 10% de su punto de eficiencia óptima. La elevada presión de descarga provoca que la mayor parte del fluido circule por dentro de la bomba en vez de salir por la zona de descarga, a este fenómeno se le conoce como "slippage". A medida que el líquido fluye alrededor del rodete debe de pasar a una velocidad muy elevada a través de una pequeña apertura entre el rodete y el tajamar de la bomba. Esta velocidad provoca el vacío en el tajamar (fenómeno similar al que ocurre en un venturi) lo que provoca que el líquido se transforme en vapor. Una bomba funcionando bajo estas condiciones muestra un desgaste prematuro del rodete, tajamar y álabes. Además y debido a la alta presión de funcionamiento es de esperar un fallo prematuro de las juntas de estanqueidad y rodamientos de la bomba. Bajo condiciones extremas puede llegar a romperse el eje del rodete. Foto N° 6 Fenómeno se le conoce como "slippage". 3. Materiales A. Válvula de Compuerta B. Trapo industrial C. Otro complementario D. Lupa E. Alcohol 4. Equipos: 1. Microscopio Metalográfico 2. Cepillo de limpieza 3. Marcador indeleble 4. Pinza 5. Luna de vidrio 6. Alicate 5. EPPS: 1. Lentes de seguridad 2. Guardapolvo y/o mameluco 3. Guantes de jebe 4. Zapatos de seguridad Equipos de apoyo: a. Cámara fotográfica b. Filmadora 6. Procedimiento: a) Conforme su grupo de trabajo de cinco estudiantes, y analice la falla por cavitación de la válvula de compuerta. Aplique sus conocimientos y señale con un marcador donde se sitúa la mayor falla por cavitación y explique por qué se ha producido un desgaste selectivo y llene el formato adjunto.
  7. 7. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales Nro Fecha: INSPECCION DEL TIPO DE CORROSION TIPOS DE CORROSION DETALLE SEVERIDAD SUSTRATO PRESENCIA DE HERRUMBRE OBSERVACIONES Mecanismo de reacción Morfología del ataque Acción conjunta corrosión Medio agresivo Sector industrial / Servicios ASPECTO FISICO ( Dibuje un aspecto representativo del area corroida) Mecanismo de reacción AREA FISICA AFECTADA ( Mida el area afectada por corrosion e indique el porcentaje ) Parte fisica afectada RECUBRIMIENTO PARA REPARACION Producto Tipo de producto Preparacion de superficie Duracion RESUMEN FINAL DE LA INSPECCION Nombres: CUI: FORMATO DE INSPECCION ANALISIS DE FALLAS - U N S A /CPM 2017 OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES OBSERVACIONES JMJG/Corrosion Laboratorio/2017
  8. 8. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 8 7. Cuestionario a) Indique por que el desgaste por cavitación en la válvula tipo bola es puntual y no ha afectado otras zonas. b) Fundamente por que la textura de la zona dañada por cavitación es porosa. c) Los sólidos en suspensión en el fluido afecta al desgaste por cavitación. Fundamente. d) ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre la cavitación en un fluido y en un gas? e) La presión de fluido afecta el desgaste por cavitación. f) Sugerencias. Bibliografía. [1] Open Course Ware, Universidad de Sevilla ocwus.us.es [2] Real Academia Española www.rae.es [3] P. J. Pritchard, “Fox and McDonald‟s Introduction to Fluid Mechanics”, 8th Edition, Wiley, 2011 (896 pp). [4] Purdue University, Chemical Education Division Groups chemed.chem.purdue.edu/ [5] GRUNDFOS, “The Centrifugal Pump” (First edition). [6] KSB Aktiengesellschaft, “Selecting Centrifugal Pumps”, 4th edition (2005). [7] THOMSEN Pump Curves, ALARD Equipment Corporation. www.alard-equipment.com/ [8] WORLD PUMPS, July/August 2011, “Centrifugal pumps: avoiding cavitation”. [9] American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), “Pumps and Pump Systems” (1983). 4. Anexos Llave de compuerta tipo Bola
  9. 9. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 9 Textura de la falla por cavitación Cavitación puntual en llave-extensión
  10. 10. Guía de prácticas/Análisis de Fallas/2017 - Nº 5 Ing. Juan Manuel Jara Gonzales 10 Efecto de las implosiones

×