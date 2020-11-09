John Eldredge revises and updates his best-selling, renowned Christian classic,?Wild at Heart, and in it invites men to:Recover their masculine heart.See themselves in the image of a passionate god.Delight in the strength and wildness men were created to offer.In this provocative book, Eldredge provides a look inside the true heart of a man and gives men permission to be what God designed them to be?dangerous, passionate, alive, and free.

