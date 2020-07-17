Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Fermín Toro Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Jurídicas Escuela de Ciencia Política Se...
Nota Introductoria: Durante mucho tiempo he estudiado a profundidad estos dos gobiernos que marcaron precedentes important...
eran elegidos o propuestos por el Presidente, siguiendo un procedimiento determinado. La propuesta traería como consecuenc...
‘ Respecto a la Presidencia de Carlos Andrés Pérez de (1974-1978), el contexto fue muy distinto, el candidato favorito en ...
Política Exterior Ya en trabajos anteriores definimos esto, sin embargo podemos recordar que es el conjunto e decisiones p...
de Estado, Venezuela sólo tenía relaciones con Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay y Guyana en Suramérica. Sin embargo se mantuvo ...
2) Bien Común Universal que pretendía alcanzar un modelo de desarrollo que abarcara a todos los países del continente y de...
el intercambio con el Grupo Andino (con el cual se tenía participación asociativa desde 1970 y del cual se pasa a formar p...
relaciones con el gobierno estadounidense como por ejemplo cuando se denuncia unilateralmente el Tratado de Reciprocidad C...
procesos integracionistas con el Caribe y América Latina. Fue un momento histórico en el que se conjugó estabilidad del si...
Política Exterior de Carlos Andrés Pérez (1974 – 1978) Su presidencia se destacó por el aumento el ingreso por motivo de l...
Los acuerdos de cooperación energética en Latinoamérica ayudaron a mantener ese liderazgo internacional. Rompe parcialment...
Bibliografía: - https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Andr%C3%A9s_P%C3%A9rez - https://www.rafaelcaldera.com/biografia/ -ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Politica Exterior de Venezuela 1969-1978 Caldera y Perez

37 views

Published on

Gerardo Valenzuela-UFT-CIENCIA POLITICA-int Est. Relaciones Internacionales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Politica Exterior de Venezuela 1969-1978 Caldera y Perez

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Jurídicas Escuela de Ciencia Política Semestre 2020/02 POLÍTICA EXTERIOR DE VENEZUELA ENTRE LOS MANDATOS PRESIDENCIALES DE RAFAEL CALDERA (1969 – 1973) Y CARLOS ANDRÉS PÉREZ (1974 – 1978) Estudiante: Gerardo A. Valenzuela S. Cédula de Identidad: V-26.668.627 Materia: Introducción al Estudio de las Relaciones Internacionales Profesor: José Quintero Julio, 2020
  2. 2. Nota Introductoria: Durante mucho tiempo he estudiado a profundidad estos dos gobiernos que marcaron precedentes importantes en la historia política y social de Venezuela, por ende el siguiente trabajo lo redactaré bajo una especie de ensayo, siendo lo más objetivo posible pero con una visión crítica y particular. El contexto de las elecciones Presidenciales de 1968 se vio marcado evidentemente por las dos principales fuerzas políticas, por un lado Acción Democrática (o los adecos, de manera popular) con un gran número de militantes inscritos en el partido, y por el otro, el Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (COPEI, popularmente copeyanos). Cualquiera hubiese apostado a una contundente victoria de Acción Democrática, sin embargo su división interna, dio paso a que estos militantes apoyaran a diversos candidatos directa e indirectamente (Gonzalo Barrios como principal, Luis Beltrán Prieto), se notaba bastante las pugnas internas. ¿Cuál fue el resultado?, resultó victorioso el Dr. Rafael Caldera, con apenas 1.083.712 votos a favor, diferencia mínima respecto de su adversario principal Gonzalo Barrios con poco más de 1.050.000 de votos, nótese la escasa diferencia, provocado de un partido político dividido, les costó una Presidencia ininterrumpida desde la aparición de la ‘‘era democrática’’ luego de derrocado el Presidente Marcos Pérez Jiménez. Sin embargo, el clima político seguía bastante tenso, era la primera vez que un Presidente desde el 1958 le tocaba gobernar con un Parlamento en su contra (la mayoría de los Diputados y Senadores en el entonces, Congreso de la República, la mayoría era de Acción Democrática), donde estos tomaron diversas medidas legislativas para perjudicar la reciente presidencia de Caldera. Una de ellas fue, la reforma del poder judicial y el consejo de la judicatura, este último era un comité supervisor de la administración de justicia, con naturaleza gubernamental ya que la mayoría de los miembros de este consejo,
  3. 3. eran elegidos o propuestos por el Presidente, siguiendo un procedimiento determinado. La propuesta traería como consecuencia, el dominio del parlamento en esta institución. Debido a esta y más razones, tardó bastante el Presidente Caldera tomar posesión del cargo, la elección fue en diciembre de 1968 y se juramentó ante el Congreso el 11 de Marzo de 1969. ‘‘He de empeñarme, no sólo en garantizar a cada uno el derecho a la vida, a la salud, al trabajo, a la libre expresión de las ideas, a la participación efectiva en la dirección de la comunidad, sino también en el acceso a la educación, la vivienda, la seguridad social, el estímulo de la familia como célula fundamental de la sociedad, el mejoramiento de las clases populares, el hacer del trabajo la base del progreso, el lograr que la economía esté orientada al servicio del hombre, el contribuir pacíficamente al afianzamiento de la paz y la vigorización de las instituciones democráticas en el concierto de las naciones y hacer cada vez más de nuestra patria ejemplo de solidaridad, dignidad y fortaleza interna.’’ Dr. Rafael Caldera Cita de su discurso de toma de posesión.
  4. 4. ‘ Respecto a la Presidencia de Carlos Andrés Pérez de (1974-1978), el contexto fue muy distinto, el candidato favorito en la campaña de 1973 era Lorenzo Fernández por los copeyanos (COPEI), en su momento Pérez fue muy polémico, se pensaba inclusive que era colombiano y tenía nexos con la guerrilla. Fue Ministro de Relaciones Interiores del Rómulo Betancourt, con una actitud muy firme, con fama de policía, su campaña se basó en recorrer el país siendo ‘‘el hombre que si camina’’ como consigna política, siendo de las primeras elecciones donde se contrató ayuda externa de expertos políticos para asesorar a los candidatos, siendo inclusive vendidos como un producto (inicios del marketing político) cuestión sin precedentes en el país. ‘‘ese hombre si camina, va de frente y da la cara’’, era el lema de campaña que se escuchaba y veía por radio y televisión.
  5. 5. Política Exterior Ya en trabajos anteriores definimos esto, sin embargo podemos recordar que es el conjunto e decisiones políticas que toma el gobierno de turno de un Estado, que contiene la manera en que pretende dirigir las relaciones internacionales, bien sea de manera bilateral o multilateral, recordando que a nivel internacional el gobierno es considerado la Representación del Estado, no se habla de gobierno Venezolano en las Naciones Unidas o en otro recinto diplomático, se llama la Representación de la República de Venezuela (para aquel entonces, no era Bolivariana) , que manifiesta y desarrolla sus relaciones internacionales a través de la presidencia, canciller, diplomáticos, embajadores y cónsules, para cumplir con fines de la Nación y de los ciudadanos, independientemente donde se encuentren ubicados geográficamente Política Exterior del Dr. Rafael Caldera (1969-1973) Cuando Caldera llega a la Presidencia, Venezuela no sólo estaba sometida a un clima de violencia interna, sino que se encontraba aislada en Latinoamérica. En efecto, por aplicación de la «Doctrina Betancourt» que consistía en interrumpir las relaciones diplomáticas con aquellos países cuyos gobiernos surgieron de golpes
  6. 6. de Estado, Venezuela sólo tenía relaciones con Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay y Guyana en Suramérica. Sin embargo se mantuvo los lineamientos de política exterior formulados por sus antecesores, pero adecuándose a la coyuntura internacional y con la finalidad de consolidar la democracia venezolana se agregaron nuevos lineamientos a la agenda de política exterior. Esta política estuvo orientada por dos postulados básicos: 1) El mantenimiento de los principios históricamente caracterizadores de nuestra política exterior, como autodeterminación de los pueblos, no intervención, ejercicio de los derechos humanos, solución pacífica de controversias y prescripción del uso de la fuerza (Constitución de la República de Venezuela, 1961: preámbulo). 2) La decisión de procurar que estos principios adquieran carácter universal. La base ideológica en la que se sustentó la política exterior fue: 1) El pluralismo ideológico que a diferencia de la doctrina Betancourt expresa la necesidad de relaciones entre Estados soberanos sin que para ello influya la ideología que se adjudiquen, está estrechamente vinculado al principio de no intervención, pues entiende que al interrumpir relaciones en razón del régimen político se está utilizando un juicio de valor.
  7. 7. 2) Bien Común Universal que pretendía alcanzar un modelo de desarrollo que abarcara a todos los países del continente y del resto de la humanidad, valor que es cónsono con la Doctrina Internacional de la Iglesia Católica, la democracia y la cooperación. 3) Justicia Social Internacional con la que se pretendía impulsar la lucha en contra de la desigualdad y la injusticia a través de fórmulas de unión y acción conjunta para que las potencias aceptaran su responsabilidad frente a los problemas de desigualdad mundial. Por ello, este periodo se caracteriza por su tendencia multilateralita. 4) Nacionalismo Democrático que se identifica con la decisión de defender por todos los medios legítimos los intereses del país y sus especificidades por encima de intereses foráneos. Trata de hacer causa común con otros pueblos a través de estrechar la colaboración. Este fue un periodo determinado por la suscripción de acuerdos que diversificaron las relaciones económicas y políticas abriendo la posibilidad de emprender los procesos de integración, enmarcado en un entorno tercermundista que abogaba por mayor autonomía y el derecho al desarrollo. Entre los objetivos de política exterior de Venezuela se plantearon: 1) Celoso mantenimiento de intereses nacionales. 2) Fortalecimiento de vínculos con los países con los que se tiene relaciones. 3) Reanudación de relaciones diplomáticas con aquellos países con los cuales se hallaban suspendidas. 4) Establecimiento de nuevas relaciones con los países cuyo intercambio ofrece posibilidades de mutuo beneficio. Entre las principales acciones de política exterior hacia América Latina se encuentra la necesidad de estrechar lazos de intercambio y colaboración, por ello se restablecen relaciones diplomáticas con Perú, Argentina y Panamá, desarrollar
  8. 8. el intercambio con el Grupo Andino (con el cual se tenía participación asociativa desde 1970 y del cual se pasa a formar parte en 1973), se crearon comisiones mixtas para atender los problemas fronterizos con Colombia, Brasil y Guyana. Con respecto al resto del Caribe, se realiza una política de acercamiento mediante intercambios en el campo social y económico, reactiva relaciones con República Dominicana (1969) y Haití (1972), establece conversaciones con los Ministros de Economía y Finanzas del Mercado Común Centroamericano y Panamá, intercambio cultural con Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, cooperación técnica y agrícola con San Vicente y Granada, inicia las políticas de ayuda económica y de una visión defensiva de la seguridad interamericana. Para este momento se revelaron como factores de importancia para el acercamiento hacia el Caribe los siguientes: 1) Factor histórico: se veía al Caribe como un área de influencia natural por la larga costa venezolana en el Mar Caribe que la hace vulnerable. Era menester impulsar la presencia activa en el Caribe mediante la cooperación y la integración sirviendo de puente entre el Caribe y el Sur del continente. 2) Factor personal: la vinculación del canciller con el Caribe por haber nacido en Trinidad. 3) Factor político: la empatía política con los gobiernos de la zona de tendencia socialdemócrata que permitía la coincidencia de valores y visiones del sistema interamericano. También se realizan ciertos acercamientos hacia África y Asia, se inició el diálogo para establecer relaciones con la URSS y, respecto a los Estados Unidos intentó obtener una relación más justa y autónoma, lo que generó roces en las
  9. 9. relaciones con el gobierno estadounidense como por ejemplo cuando se denuncia unilateralmente el Tratado de Reciprocidad Comercial (1972) para facilitar el acercamiento al Pacto Andino, la férrea postura de Venezuela por impedir la presencia de los EEUU en la Conferencia del Mar de 1972 en vista de que el país norteamericano carece de costas en el Caribe, presionó constantemente a los EEUU para que le diera al país un trato igualitario y justo en el ámbito petrolero como el otorgado en ese entonces a México y Canadá, esto originó una postura antiimperialista del Estado venezolano. Todo esto fue posible porque la coyuntura internacional era propicia para ello, pues nos encontrábamos bajo los esquemas de las relaciones Norte Sur, de un nuevo orden mundial que privilegia las relaciones económicas por encima de las políticas- militares, la distensión y la despolarización permitía asumir nuevas posturas. En lugar de buscar la consolidación de la democracia representativa se inclinó hacia la búsqueda de la Justicia Social concebida como un nuevo orden mundial. En cuanto a nuestro principal instrumento de poder, el petróleo, la política exterior de Caldera profundiza medidas de corte nacionalista, autonomistas tendientes a defender los precios del petróleo y esto se ve materializado en la nacionalización del gas, su postura frente a su principal socio comercial los EEUU, al que le exigía mejor trato pero a la vez se le presentaba como su abastecedor seguro, sobre todo durante la crisis del Medio Oriente en 1973. Apoya la creación de un organismo regional energético, aumentó los impuestos a las compañías petroleras que tenían concesiones en el país y el aumento unilateral de los precios de referencia del petróleo. Durante este periodo el precio del petróleo pasó de 2$ a 14$, abogó por el diálogo entre consumidores y productores. En este periodo puede evaluarse como positivo pues se lograron avances en cuanto a la ampliación de las relaciones del país con el resto del mundo, fue posible influir en los foros internacionales y tener un papel de liderazgo en los
  10. 10. procesos integracionistas con el Caribe y América Latina. Fue un momento histórico en el que se conjugó estabilidad del sistema interno, un entorno internacional propicio, una figura presidencial con prestigio internacional y un canciller de primera en la persona de Arístides Calvani. Dentro de ese contexto, Venezuela reasume una posición de liderazgo en América Latina; ingresa en el Acuerdo Subregional Andino; firma el Protocolo de Puerto España que suspende temporalmente el procedimiento establecido por el artículo 4º del Acuerdo de Ginebra; inicia un proceso de distensión con Cuba; inicia o reanuda relaciones diplomáticas con más de veinte países, incluyendo la Unión Soviética; conversa y negocia con Colombia para la delimitación de áreas marinas y submarinas; desarrolla una política de amistad y cooperación con los países de habla inglesa y holandesa del área del Caribe; y por sobre todo, mantiene en su política exterior una posición independiente y soberana, que no se concibió como un gesto de enemistad contra otras naciones pero que puso fin a una situación de sumisión frente a los Estados Unidos. Esta independencia en la política exterior, encontró su concreción en la política petrolera, en la denuncia unilateral del tratado comercial con los Estados Unidos que colocaba a nuestro país en situación de desventaja y entrababa nuestro desarrollo; en la suspensión por parte de Venezuela de la visita del gobernador Nelson Rockefeller, enviado especial del Presidente Nixon, por considerar inconveniente la oportunidad; en la defensa de la integración latinoamericana y en la posición de defensa de los derechos de América Latina frente a Estados Unidos y Europa, procurando siempre hablar no sólo como un venezolano sino como un latinoamericano.
  11. 11. Política Exterior de Carlos Andrés Pérez (1974 – 1978) Su presidencia se destacó por el aumento el ingreso por motivo de la explotación petrolera, el país vivía un auge económico de gran importancia, el barril de petróleo valorado en 2$, aumentó a 14$ según los precios internacionales, recordando que ya existía la OPEP, donde Venezuela tenía gran liderazgo. Bajo este contexto, Pérez fue una gran líder, los demás mandatarios de países petroleros lo respetaban y admiraban. ‘‘Voy a administrar la abundancia, con criterio de escasez’’, decía el Presidente Pérez, convirtiendo a SIDOR de las industrias metalúrgicas más grandes de américa latina, a su vez se invirtió bastante a través de créditos en materia agropecuaria, a fin de producir alimentos a precios accesibles para el ciudadano. Tomaba muy en cuenta la opinión de sus ministros previo a sus decisiones gubernamentales, una de ellas fue la nacionalización (o estatización) del petróleo y las áreas de extracción de minerales, comprándole mediante acuerdo a las empresas petroleras extranjeras que operaban en el país. Creando PDVSA, atribuyéndose funciones de explotación exclusiva del petróleo. Durante esta presidencia, se otorgaron diversas becas estudiantiles (Plan Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho), donde muchos jóvenes pudieron estudiar cursos universitarios dentro y fuera del territorio nacional, con amplias alianzas con universidades e instituciones de otros países. En 1977 se crea el Ministerio del Ambiente, primera en Latinoamérica, con el propósito de fundar parques nacionales y reservas forestales. Ningún otro Presidente había salido del país tantas veces como Pérez, colocándose en primera fila entre los países productores de petróleo, siendo Venezuela un gran protagonista a nivel internacional, interviniendo en diversos foros internacionales, fue el gran líder latinoamericano.
  12. 12. Los acuerdos de cooperación energética en Latinoamérica ayudaron a mantener ese liderazgo internacional. Rompe parcialmente con la «Doctrina Betancourt» y restableció relaciones con Cuba en diciembre de 1974; se opuso a la dictadura de Anastasio Somoza Debayle (Nicaragua) y apoyó al «hombre fuerte» de Panamá, Omar Torrijos, en sus negociaciones con Estados Unidos para la entrega del Canal de Panamá, latinoamericanizando el problema, presionando al Congreso de EEUU a no oponerse al dominio panameño del canal. Rechazó enérgicamente al gobierno militar de Chile, rompiendo relaciones diplomáticas a nivel de embajada con Santiago y recibiendo en Venezuela a miles de exiliados chilenos e incluso enviando un avión a Washington para recoger los restos del ex canciller Orlando Letelier, asesinado por agentes de la DINA. Mantuvo buenas y cordiales relaciones con Estados Unidos, colocando a Venezuela como uno de los principales proveedores de petróleo a esa nación. El auge económico del país, y el valor del Bolívar les permitió a muchos venezolanos visitar otros países, siendo el destino turístico más atractivo, Miami (Estados Unidos).
  13. 13. Bibliografía: - https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Andr%C3%A9s_P%C3%A9rez - https://www.rafaelcaldera.com/biografia/ -https://www.rafaelcaldera.com/principales-logros-dos-gobiernos/ -Villarroel, Y. ‘‘La política exterior de Venezuela: continuidad y discontinuidad con el pasado’’, Vol. 24. Nº 41, julio-diciembre 2008, 169 - 190 EPDP-Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas – LUZ https://produccioncientificaluz.org/index.php/cuestiones/article/view/14479/1 4456

×