Estudiante: Gerardo A. Valenzuela S. Cédula de Identidad: V-26.668.627 Materia: Mercadeo Político-VI Semestre Profesor: Greymar Rea
Elecciones Presidenciales 2020: Estados Unidos de América  Fecha: 3 de noviembre de 2020  Sistema electoral: indirecta, ...
Donald Trump – Partido Republicano  Presidente número 45 de los Estados Unidos de América  Empresario y magnate estadoun...
Joe Biden – Partido Demócrata  Ex- Vicepresidente número 47 durante la Presidencia de Barack Obama (2009-2017)  Abogado ...
Matriz FODA- Discurso Donald Trump Fortalezas Oportunidades • Dirigido a los estadounidenses, más que al mundo • Mensaje d...
Matriz FODA – Discurso Joe Biden Fortalezas Oportunidades • Popular, se preocupa por la clase media • Reducir impuestos y ...
Partido Donald Trump  PARTIDO REPUBLICANO  Históricamente apoyaron el abolicionismo de la esclavitud(Lincoln como el líd...
Partido de Joe Biden  PARTIDO DEMÓCRATA  Históricamente apoyaron y pelearon por los Derechos de los Estados, especialmen...
Niveles de Popularidad Aunque la experiencia del 2016, demuestran que la mayoría de las encuestas estaban equivocadas, ya ...
Población Objetivo de Ambos  DONALD TRUMP  Debido a sus políticas económicas exitosas, le debe hablar al voto joven trab...
Mensaje Central de los Candidatos  Donald Trump y su ‘‘Keep American Great’’ (Mantener América Grande o fuerte), confiado...
Principales estrategias aplicadas a la Campaña de Donald Trump  RESALTAR LAS PROPUESTAS CUMPLIDAS:  La protección del pa...
Principales Estrategias a la campaña de Donald Trump  Realizar reuniones y meetings políticos en los Estados Florida, Ohi...
Aprovechando las debilidades del candidato contrincante Biden  Afirmar las políticas erróneas de Barack Obama, siendo un ...
Fuentes consultadas  British Broadcasting Corporation (Corporación Británica de Radiodifusión) https://www.bbc.com/mundo/...
Gerardo valenzuela mercadeopoliticoiii-Adversarios y estrategias

Mercadeo Político - VI Semestre - Ciencia Política - UFT

Gerardo valenzuela mercadeopoliticoiii-Adversarios y estrategias

  1. 1. Estudiante: Gerardo A. Valenzuela S. Cédula de Identidad: V-26.668.627 Materia: Mercadeo Político-VI Semestre Profesor: Greymar Rea Agosto, 2020
  2. 2. Elecciones Presidenciales 2020: Estados Unidos de América  Fecha: 3 de noviembre de 2020  Sistema electoral: indirecta, a través de Colegios electorales  Número de miembros del colegio electoral: 538  Mínimo para obtener la presidencia: 270  Demografía electoral: + de 325 Millones de habitantes inscritos.  Duración del Mandato: 4 años  Limites: Máximo una reelección, es decir, sólo 8 años de manera consecutiva (aplicaría en este caso a Donald Trump).  Se elige, además 34 senadores de los 100 que componen la Cámara Alta del Congreso y la totalidad en la Cámara Baja (Representantes)
  3. 3. Donald Trump – Partido Republicano  Presidente número 45 de los Estados Unidos de América  Empresario y magnate estadounidense, dedicándose entre otras áreas bienes raíces y programas televisivos.  Ganador de las elecciones presidenciales en 2016, con una campaña controversial, debido a la contundencia en su discurso contra la migración ilegal y las dictaduras socialistas en el hemisferio occidental ( Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, entre otros)  Su victoria en 2016 se debe, entre otras cosas, a una inesperada victoria en el Estado de Florida, obteniendo 29 votos electorales.  Ha cumplido con su promesa de disminuir la tasa de desempleo y aumento de salario mínimo.
  4. 4. Joe Biden – Partido Demócrata  Ex- Vicepresidente número 47 durante la Presidencia de Barack Obama (2009-2017)  Abogado egresado de la Universidad de Siracusa  Ex - candidato Presidencial 1988 y 2008 por el mismo partido.  Las principales encuestas y sondeos en Estados Unidos le pronostican una ligera ventaja entre 2 y 3 puntos porcentuales respecto a su principal contrincante Donald Trump.  Propone, entre otras cosas, una migración controlada, otorgando TPS (Estatus de protección temporal) para inmigrantes que por razones políticas no pueden volver su país de origen (caso Venezuela).
  5. 5. Matriz FODA- Discurso Donald Trump Fortalezas Oportunidades • Dirigido a los estadounidenses, más que al mundo • Mensaje disruptivo, fuera de los parámetros • Le habla al votante especifico, que paga impuestos, ciudadano, católico, conservador • Sus redes sociales han sido manejadas de una forma extraordinaria • Contundente en sus discursos, ha cambiado muy poco su política interior y exterior, en especial en Venezuela. Debilidades Amenazas • Propuestas muy populistas. • CNN y demás medios de comunicación de NBC perjudican su imagen • Repetitivo el mensaje respecto a Venezuela y Nicaragua (+sanciones) • Tendencia a promover la división • Carece de cierto apoyo de su Partido • La Mayoría de las encuestas pronostican su derrota, pudiendo influenciar en el voto.
  6. 6. Matriz FODA – Discurso Joe Biden Fortalezas Oportunidades • Popular, se preocupa por la clase media • Reducir impuestos y propone un sistema de salud más accesible • Se basa especialmente en enfermedades como el Cáncer, la diabetes • Política migratoria menos contundente a favor de permisos temporales. • Puede ganar el voto de Florida • Senadores como Marco Rubio pueden simpatizar con su causa • En materia de política exterior con Venezuela, permanecerían las sanciones. • Experiencia política y fama por su labor vicepresidencial con Obama Debilidades Amenazas • Menciona en exceso a Donald Trump. • Puede no ser atractivo a los que buscan una mejor economía. • Tendencia a ser el Presidente del Mundo, cuestion que le preocupa al ciudadano estadounidense. • Su edad le preocupa a los votantes (77 años) • Le costará obtener el voto joven. • De no elegir a una Mujer como candidata a la Vice presidencia, podria perder los simpatizantes de la campaña anterior con Hillary Clinton
  7. 7. Partido Donald Trump  PARTIDO REPUBLICANO  Históricamente apoyaron el abolicionismo de la esclavitud(Lincoln como el líder de la causa), y el anti federalismo o la reducción de los Derechos de los Estados (siendo causas de la Guerra Civil Americana  es el más conservador de los dos grandes partidos del país. Ideológicamente hablando, se podría catalogar de conservador laico para distinguirlo de los partidos democratacristianos que encarnan a la derecha en otras naciones occidentales.  Divisiones dentro del Partido:  Los republicanos conservadores son el ala más radical del partido; son los más derechistas y por tanto, los más duros críticos de los demócratas. Enemigos del Estado Grande  Los republicanos moderados pretenden estar entre liberales y conservadores representando el Centro político del partido; pueden actuar como liberales en algunos temas, y como conservadores en otros.
  8. 8. Partido de Joe Biden  PARTIDO DEMÓCRATA  Históricamente apoyaron y pelearon por los Derechos de los Estados, especialmente a mantener la esclavitud debido a su principal área económica (Estados del Sur) que era la agricultura.  Los demócratas no se oponen a la economía de libre mercado, y creen que el capitalismo de mercado es el único sistema económico que permite generar crecimiento y prosperidad. Piensan que el Estado debe intervenir para reducir los desequilibrios sociales, distribuir mejor la renta y garantizar la igualdad de oportunidades; y crear así un "capitalismo con rostro humano". Por eso son entusiastas defensores del Estado de bienestar.  Divisiones  Nuevos demócratas: son la facción derechista del partido y podrían identificarse con los que anteriormente se llamaban demócratas moderados.  Demócratas progresistas: en los años 60 surgieron muchos grupos de activistas de izquierda en ambientes universitarios y académicos, con su apogeo en la lucha pacifista contra la Guerra de Vietnam.  Demócratas laborales: son los trabajadores sindicalizados y sus dirigentes. Los sindicatos de Estados Unidos son controlados por los demócratas y sus líderes tienen un gran peso en el partido.  Política con Israel-Palestina: en el Partido Demócrata las encuestas muestran prácticamente un empate de simpatías con un ligero apoyo mayor hacia los palestinos.
  9. 9. Niveles de Popularidad Aunque la experiencia del 2016, demuestran que la mayoría de las encuestas estaban equivocadas, ya que daban ganadora a Hillary Clinton, dejando una importante lección.
  10. 10. Población Objetivo de Ambos  DONALD TRUMP  Debido a sus políticas económicas exitosas, le debe hablar al voto joven trabajador, que se dedica al teletrabajo, a la clase alta y empresarial, católicos conservadores, inmigrantes de países cuyo origen es dictatorial o supresor de libertades individuales.  JOE BIDEN  La clase media y baja, mayor de 30 años, en especial a los latinos e inmigrantes, y posiblemente la población femenina en caso que su candidato a la vicepresidencia sea Mujer.
  11. 11. Mensaje Central de los Candidatos  Donald Trump y su ‘‘Keep American Great’’ (Mantener América Grande o fuerte), confiado de su éxito como Presidente durante 2016-2020, mejorando la economía, disminuyendo la tasa de desempleo y aumentando el salario mínimo, aun en tiempos de Pandemia Covid-19.  Joe Biden: ‘‘BATALLA por el ALMA dela NACIÓN’’, Tenemos que reconstruir la columna vertebral del país: la clase media.  Su campaña de más inclusiva, en su pagina se nota su intención de dirigirse a un sector social determinado, aspira impulsar una economía menos desigual, que paguen menos impuestos y tengan más acceso a la salud.
  12. 12. Principales estrategias aplicadas a la Campaña de Donald Trump  RESALTAR LAS PROPUESTAS CUMPLIDAS:  La protección del país con leyes estrictas de migración, previniendo las delincuencia, el terrorismo, delincuencia organizada y el narcotráfico.  Se reconstruyo el ejercito, derrotando a ISIS y enfrentando a naciones rebeldes que atentan contra la Seguridad Nacional.  Economía más libre, eliminando regulaciones innecesarias del Estado.  Programas Sociales destinados a proteger la vida, luchando contra los envíos ilegales de drogas y proveedores de servicios de aborto.  En su política exterior, llamó a los Gobiernos de Venezuela y Nicaragua como lo que son: Dictaduras, amenazas a la seguridad de la región, promotores del narcotráfico y del terrorismo
  13. 13. Principales Estrategias a la campaña de Donald Trump  Realizar reuniones y meetings políticos en los Estados Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, Carolina del Norte y Virginia principalmente.  Seguir y mantener las publicaciones en Instagram, Facebook, Twitter y Youtube, con publicaciones mas personalistas, destacando los logros que se mencionaron en la lamina anterior.  Trabajar con cada sector demográfico, por ejemplo: Mujeres y madres (en contra del aborto y adopción segura), Abogados (proteger las libertades individuales y la constitución), Asiáticos (que ven en EEUU, la tierra de oportunidades), Veteranos (Mejor calidad de vida para sus familias debido a sus servicios prestados), Trabajadores (generando empleos de calidad, adaptado a las formas contemporáneas como el Teletrabajo, marketing digital, entre otros.
  14. 14. Aprovechando las debilidades del candidato contrincante Biden  Afirmar las políticas erróneas de Barack Obama, siendo un Presidente globalizador que se preocupaba por la situación humanitaria mundial, en lugar de sus ciudadanos estadounidenses.  Biden volverá al Obamacare: Otorgando salud y ayuda social a los inmigrantes ilegales a costa de los tributos pagados por el estadounidense.  Recordar el peligro del socialismo en el partido demócrata, pudiendo tener una política favorable con las dictaduras de la región (Venezuela, Nicaragua y Cuba).
  15. 15. Fuentes consultadas  British Broadcasting Corporation (Corporación Británica de Radiodifusión) https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-52969935  Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2020/07/16/analisis-incluso-donald-trump-sabe-que-esta-en- serios-problemas-en-la-carrera-2020/  Coaliciones a la campaña Trump 2020: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/coalitions  Donald J. Trump para President, Inc : https://www.donaldjtrump.com/  Noticias UNIVISION: https://www.univision.com/noticias/elecciones-en-eeuu-2020/joe- biden-presenta-su-agenda-para-conseguir-el-voto-latino-en-las-proximas-elecciones  Página de campaña Joe Biden para Presidente https://joebiden.com/es/inicio/#  Página de promesas cumplidas durante la Presidencia Donald Trump: https://www.promiseskept.com/  Wikipedia, enciclopedia libre: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elecciones_presidenciales_de_Estados_Unidos_de_2020

