Version: 6.0 Question 1 User1 is the parent owner and user2 is the child owner. What happens when user2 sets a work status...
B. T–Time C. S–Subtable D. D–Audit E. C–Category Aoswern B, E Question 5 Who is notied when a step is completed using Busi...
In SAP BusinessObjects Planning and Consolidaton for NetWeaver, the language texts are missing. How do you ix this issue? ...
  1. 1. SAP SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP Business Planning and Consolidation 10.0 C_EPMBPC_10 Exam Question & Answer PDF (FREE --- DEMO VERSION) Thank You For Reviewing C_EPMBPC_10 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of C_EPMBPC_10 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/SAP/c_epmbpc_10-dumps/
  2. 2. Version: 6.0 Question 1 User1 is the parent owner and user2 is the child owner. What happens when user2 sets a work status? (Choose three) A. If it is set to "Manager", user1 can post a journal. B. If it is set to "All", only user1 and user2 can post a journal. C. If it is set to "Locked", neither can post a journal. D. If it is set to "Manager", user2 can post a journal. E. If it is set to "Both", user1 and user2 can post a journal Aoswern A, C, E Question 2 For which scenario is it impossible to use the work status? A. To track the progress of a planning process B. To lock a step in a Business Process Flow C. To allow or disallow a user to modify data D. To lock a region of data in an Applicaton Aoswern B Question 3 For which users does the system prevent saving templates to the company folder? (Choose two) A. For a non admin user with the Manage Template task B. For a non admin user without the Manage Template task C. For a user with the Primary Admin default functon task D. For a team leader with the Manage Template task E. For a team leader without the Manage Template task Aoswern A, B Question 4 What dimension types are mandatory for the Applicaton type Financial? (Choose two) A. I–Intercompany
  3. 3. B. T–Time C. S–Subtable D. D–Audit E. C–Category Aoswern B, E Question 5 Who is notied when a step is completed using Business Process Flow? A. BPF Reviewer B. BPF Manager C. BPF Owner D. BPF User Aoswern C Question 6 Which setngs do you need to make for the Source Account to calculate the annual net income (ANI) for the liability account? A. Revenue and Cost, Destnaton Account = ANI, reverse sign B. Expense, Destnaton Account = Revenue and ANI, reverse sign C. Revenue and Cost, Destnaton Account = ANI, do not reverse sign D. Expense, Destnaton Account = Revenue and ANI, do not reverse sign Aoswern C Question 7 Which ields are required to eliminate the investment when using the All Formula? (Choose two) A. Source Account B. Destnaton All C. Account D. Destnaton Group Account E. Destnaton Equity Account F. Destnaton Minority Interest Aoswern A, B Question 8
  4. 4. In SAP BusinessObjects Planning and Consolidaton for NetWeaver, the language texts are missing. How do you ix this issue? A. Import transacton data. B. Load data from the InfoProvider. C. Refresh dimension members. D. Import master data descriptons. Aoswern D Question 9 Which data management opton is required to load transacton data from a ile to an SAP BusinessObjects Planning and Consolidaton Applicaton? A. Run the data management package. B. Organize the package list. C. Download the data ile. D. Maintain data management. Aoswern A Question 10 Which package group is customer-speciic in SAP BusinessObjects Planning and Consolidaton for NetWeaver? A. Financial Processes B. Data Management C. Reportng Management D. System Administratve Aoswern C
  For Downloading C_EPMBPC_10 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of C_EPMBPC_10 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/SAP/c_epmbpc_10-dumps/

