Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oracle Oracle Communications Session Border Controller Certified Implementation Specialist 1Z0-400 Exam Question & Answer ...
Question: 1 When the nat-traversal parameter is set to "always", the Session Border Controller compares the__________ and ...
C. Actve-threshold D. Switchover-threshold E. Ha-threshold Answer: B Question: 5 When confguring the Net-Net 4500, _______...
C. Console-tmeout:telnet-tmeout confguraton in system-confg D. System clock E. Watchdog process Answer: E Question: 9 Whic...
For Downloading 1Z0-400 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 1Z0-400 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Valid 1Z0-400 Exam Questions - Pass your 1Z0-400 Exam in First Attempt

34 views

Published on

1Z0-400 Exam Dumps PDF Link - https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Oracle/1z0-400-dumps/
Coupon code: "Save20"

If you Want to pass Oracle 1Z0-400 exam in your first attempt? Then start your preparation with DumpsOfficial Oracle Communications Session Border Controller Certified Implementation Specialist exam Questions Answers. Your 1Z0-400 exam success is guaranteed with our 1Z0-400 exam dumps. DumpsOfficial has all updated Oracle 1Z0-400 exam Questions which cover each and every topic of the exam. For more information just visit the Website today: https://dumpsofficial.com/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Valid 1Z0-400 Exam Questions - Pass your 1Z0-400 Exam in First Attempt

  1. 1. Oracle Oracle Communications Session Border Controller Certified Implementation Specialist 1Z0-400 Exam Question & Answer PDF (FREE --- DEMO VERSION) Thank You For Reviewing 1Z0-400 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 1Z0-400 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Oracle/1z0-400-dumps/
  2. 2. Question: 1 When the nat-traversal parameter is set to "always", the Session Border Controller compares the__________ and the Layer-3 source address to determine whether the endpoint is behind a NAT device and further compares the __________ to the Layer-3 source address to determine whether to add the registraton to its registraton cache. A. SIP Proxy IP address;SIP Registrar address B. Sent-by of the botom most Via header; host address of the Contact URI C. From address; host address of the Contact URI D. Host address of the Contact URI; From address E. Sent-by of the top most Via header; host address of the Contact URI Answer: B,D Question: 2 Which statement about passwords on the Net-Net 4500 is FALSE? A. The User and Superusermodes are password protected. B. Passwords are stored in NVRAM. C. You do not need User and Superuser mode passwords when accessing the ACLI using SSH. D. Passwords cannot be seen in the output from the running confguraton. E. The default user mode password is "acme". Answer: C Explanatonn Referencen htpsn::docs.oracle.com:cd:E50333_00:doc:sbc_scx340_adminsecurity.pdf Question: 3 By default, the Session Border Controller's FTP, ICMP, SNMP, and Telnet services cannot be accessed via the media interfaces. In order to enable these services, the Session Border Controller includes four felds that enable administratve trafc over the media interfaces. These four felds are collectvely known as the "HIP". What does the acronym HIP stand for? A. HostnPath B. Host Internet Protocol C. Host Interface Priority D. Healthy Interface Port E. Health Indicator Protocol Answer: B Question: 4 The ___________ feld allows you to set the health score at whichthe standby peer in a high availability (HA) scenario will switchover to the actve state without waitng for any confgured tmers to expire. A. Emergency-threshold B. Health-threshold
  3. 3. C. Actve-threshold D. Switchover-threshold E. Ha-threshold Answer: B Question: 5 When confguring the Net-Net 4500, __________ SIP interface(s) is:are allowed per realm, and __________ SIP port (s) is:are allowed for a SIP interface. A. Multple; multple B. One; 0024 C. Multple; 999 D. One; multple E. One; one Answer: D Question: 6 To return the Session Border Controller confguraton to a known, factory default state you must___________. A. Issue the delete-confg command and reboot. B. Issue the set-system-state ofine command. C. Issue the delete-confg command. D. Issue the set-system-state ofine command and reboot. E. Press the reset buton on the front panel. Answer: A Question: 7 Which two Net-Net 4500 Realm Bridging models are valid in a SIP environment? A. SIP-NAT Bridge (SNB) B. Multple SIP-NATs Hosted in a Home Realm (MSNHHR) C. Open System Interconnect (OSI) D. Header Manipulaton for SIP-NAT Realms (HMSNR) E. Single SIP NAT Homed in a Trusted Network (SSNHTN) Answer: B,E Question: 8 On a Net-Net 4500, a hardware-based tmer will reset the system in the event of a catastrophic sofware or operatng system failure. This hardware tmer is reset (preventng it from triggering) by the__________. A. Acme Control Protocol Daemon B. Border Element Redundancy Protocol Daemon (BERPD)
  4. 4. C. Console-tmeout:telnet-tmeout confguraton in system-confg D. System clock E. Watchdog process Answer: E Question: 9 Which two are TRUE regarding the Net-Net 3820 and Net-Net 4500 Fan Module component? A. User-serviceable B. Self-cleaning C. Hot-swappable D. Redundant E. Liquid cooled Answer: B,E Question: 10 In a peering environment based on SIP-NAT Bridge, which two elements must be confgured to accommodate signaling and media? A. Physical Interface B. Network Interface C. SIP Manipulaton Rule D. RTP Table E. Local Policy Answer: B,C
  5. 5. For Downloading 1Z0-400 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 1Z0-400 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Oracle/1z0-400-dumps/

×