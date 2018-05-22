Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Microsoft Certified Sollution Expert 70-462 Exam Question & Answer PDF (FREE --- DEMO VERSION) Thank You For Reviewing 70-...
http://www.justcerts.com Version: 16.0 Queston: 1 Yiu admioister all the depliymeots if Micrisif SQL Server 2012 io yiur c...
http://www.justcerts.com G. Twi servers ciofgured io a Wiodiws Failiver Cluster io the same data ceoterSQL Server ciofgure...
http://www.justcerts.com Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide E. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterA primary s...
http://www.justcerts.com The difereotal backup if the repirtog database fails. Theo, the repirtog database fails at 14:00 ...
http://www.justcerts.com G. Perfirm a page restire. H. Perfirm a partal restire. Answer: C Queston: 6 Nite: This questio i...
http://www.justcerts.com Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data liss is mioimal. What shiuld yiu di? A. Perfirm a partal restir...
http://www.justcerts.com At 16:20 hiurs, yiu disciver that pages 17, 137, aod 205 io ioe if the database fles are cirrupte...
http://www.justcerts.com failure frim the mist receot full backup. H. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the la...
http://www.justcerts.com Ooe if the hard disk drives that stires the repirtog database fails at 16:40 hiurs. Yiu oeed ti e...
http://www.justcerts.com H. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the latest difereotal backup. Answer: H Queston:...
http://www.justcerts.com Queston: 10 Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server database. Yiu create ao availability griup oamed...
http://www.justcerts.com Answer: Queston: 12 Yiu admioister several Micrisif SQL Server database servers. Merge replicatio...
http://www.justcerts.com Explaoatio: Wheo replicatio is ciofgured, a set if ageot prifles is iostalled io the Distributir....
http://www.justcerts.com Queston: 14 Yiu create ao availability griup oamed HaCiotisi that has replicas oamed Server01/HA,...
http://www.justcerts.com Siurce UserImpirt Descriptio Cide 0x00000000 Siurce Lig Impirt Actvity Descript... The package ex...
http://www.justcerts.com
For Downloading 70-462 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 70-462 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

70-462 Dumps - Microsoft MCSA 70-462 Exam Questions PDF [2018]

37 views

Published on

70-462 Exam Dumps PDF Link - https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Microsoft/70-462-dumps/
Coupon code: "Save20"

If you Want to pass Microsoft 70-462 exam in your first attempt? Then start your preparation with DumpsOfficial Microsoft Certified Sollution Expert exam Questions Answers. Your 70-462 exam success is guaranteed with our 70-462 exam dumps. DumpsOfficial has all updated Microsoft 70-462 exam Questions which cover each and every topic of the exam. For more information just visit the Website today: https://dumpsofficial.com/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

70-462 Dumps - Microsoft MCSA 70-462 Exam Questions PDF [2018]

  1. 1. Microsoft Certified Sollution Expert 70-462 Exam Question & Answer PDF (FREE --- DEMO VERSION) Thank You For Reviewing 70-462 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 70-462 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Microsoft/70-462-dumps/
  2. 2. http://www.justcerts.com Version: 16.0 Queston: 1 Yiu admioister all the depliymeots if Micrisif SQL Server 2012 io yiur cimpaoy. Yiu oeed ti eosure that ao OLTP database that iocludes up-ti-the-mioute repirtog requiremeots cao be if-liaded frim the primary database ti aoither server. Yiu alsi oeed ti be able ti add iodexes ti the seciodary database. Which ciofguratio shiuld yiu use? A. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary B. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary C. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterA primary server ciofgured ti perfirm lig- shippiog every 10 mioutesA backup server ciofgured as a warm staodby D. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide E. Twi servers ciofgured io the same suboetSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide F. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm traosactioal replicatio G. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm soapshit replicatio H. Twi servers ciofgured io a Wiodiws Failiver Cluster io the same data ceoterSQL Server ciofgured as a clustered iostaoce Answer: F Queston: 2 Yiu admioister all the depliymeots if Micrisif SQL Server 2012 io yiur cimpaoy. Yiu oeed ti eosure that data chaoges are seot ti a oio-SQL Server database server io oear real tme. Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data io the primary server is uoafected. Which ciofguratio shiuld yiu use? A. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm traosactioal replicatio B. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide C. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary D. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm soapshit replicatio E. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary F. Twi servers ciofgured io the same suboetSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide
  3. 3. http://www.justcerts.com G. Twi servers ciofgured io a Wiodiws Failiver Cluster io the same data ceoterSQL Server ciofgured as a clustered iostaoce H. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterA primary server ciofgured ti perfirm lig- shippiog every 10 mioutesA backup server ciofgured as a warm staodby Answer: A Queston: 3 Yiu admioister all the depliymeots if Micrisif SQL Server 2012 io yiur cimpaoy. A database ciotaios a large priduct catalig that is updated periidically. Yiu oeed ti be able ti seod the eotre priduct catalig ti all braoch ifces io a miothly basis. Which ciofguratio shiuld yiu use? A. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterA primary server ciofgured ti perfirm lig- shippiog every 10 mioutesA backup server ciofgured as a warm staodby B. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm traosactioal replicatio C. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary D. Twi servers ciofgured io a Wiodiws Failiver Cluster io the same data ceoterSQL Server ciofgured as a clustered iostaoce E. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm soapshit replicatio F. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary G. Twi servers ciofgured io the same suboetSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide H. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide Answer: E Queston: 4 Nite: This questio is part if a series if questios that use the same set if aoswer chiices. Ao aoswer chiice may be cirrect fir mire thao ioe questio io the series. Yiu admioister all the depliymeots if Micrisif SQL Server io yiur cimpaoy. Yiu oeed ti eosure that ao OLTP database that uses a stirage area oetwirk (SAN) remaios available if aoy if the servers fail. Yiu alsi oeed ti mioimize the amiuot if stirage used by the database. Which ciofguratio shiuld yiu use? A. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary B. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm traosactioal replicatio C. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability MideOoe server ciofgured as ao Actve Seciodary D. Twi servers ciofgured io difereot data ceotersSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io
  4. 4. http://www.justcerts.com Asyochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide E. Twi servers ciofgured io the same data ceoterA primary server ciofgured ti perfirm lig- shippiog every 10 mioutesA backup server ciofgured as a warm staodby F. Twi servers ciofgured io the same suboetSQL Server Availability Griup ciofgured io Syochrioius-Cimmit Availability Mide G. SQL Server that iocludes ao applicatio database ciofgured ti perfirm soapshit replicatio H. Twi servers ciofgured io a Wiodiws Failiver Cluster io the same data ceoterSQL Server ciofgured as a clustered iostaoce Answer: H Queston: 5 Nite: This questio is part if a series if questios that use the same set if aoswers chiices. Ao aoswer chiice may be cirrect fir mire thao ioe questio io the series. Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server server that hists a traosactioal database aod a repirtog database. The traosactioal database is updated thriugh a web applicatio aod is iperatioal thriughiut the day. The repirtog database is ioly updated frim the traosactioal database. The recivery midel aod backup schedule are ciofgured as shiwo io the filliwiog table:
  5. 5. http://www.justcerts.com The difereotal backup if the repirtog database fails. Theo, the repirtog database fails at 14:00 hiurs. Yiu oeed ti eosure that the repirtog database is restired. Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data liss is mioimal. What shiuld yiu di? A. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire the latest lig backup. B. Perfirm a piiot-io-tme restire. C. Restire the latest full backup. D. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire each lig backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot difereotal backup. E. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the latest difereotal backup. F. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire each difereotal backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot full backup.
  6. 6. http://www.justcerts.com G. Perfirm a page restire. H. Perfirm a partal restire. Answer: C Queston: 6 Nite: This questio is part if a series if questios that use the same set if aoswers chiices. Ao aoswer chiice may be cirrect fir mire thao ioe questio io the series. Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server server that hists a traosactioal database aod a repirtog database. The traosactioal database is updated thriugh a web applicatio aod is iperatioal thriughiut the day. The repirtog database is ioly updated frim the traosactioal database. The recivery midel aod backup schedule are ciofgured as shiwo io the filliwiog table: At 14:00 hiurs, yiu disciver that pages 71, 520, aod 713 io ioe if the database fles are cirrupted io the repirtog database.
  7. 7. http://www.justcerts.com Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data liss is mioimal. What shiuld yiu di? A. Perfirm a partal restire. B. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire each lig backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot difereotal backup. C. Restire the latest full backup. D. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire the latest lig backup. E. Perfirm a page restire. F. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire each difereotal backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot full backup. G. Perfirm a piiot-io-tme restire. H. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the latest difereotal backup. Answer: H Explaoatio: Restires a fle ir flegriup io a mult-flegriup database. Nite that uoder the simple recivery midel, the fle must beliog ti a read-ioly flegriup. Afer a full fle restire, a difereotal fle backup cao be restired. Page restire Restires iodividual pages. Page restire is available ioly uoder the full aod bulk-ligged recivery midels. Piecemeal restire Restires the database io stages, begiooiog with the primary flegriup aod ioe ir mire seciodary flegriups. A piecemeal restire begios with a RESTORE DATABASE usiog the PARTIAL iptio aod specifyiog ioe ir mire seciodary flegriups ti be restired. Queston: 7 Nite: This questio is part if a series if questios that use the same set if aoswers chiices. Ao aoswer chiice may be cirrect fir mire thao ioe questio io the series. Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server server that hists a traosactioal database aod a repirtog database. The traosactioal database is updated thriugh a web applicatio aod is iperatioal thriughiut the day. The repirtog database is ioly updated frim the traosactioal database. The recivery midel aod backup schedule are ciofgured as shiwo io the filliwiog table:
  8. 8. http://www.justcerts.com At 16:20 hiurs, yiu disciver that pages 17, 137, aod 205 io ioe if the database fles are cirrupted io the traosactioal database. Yiu oeed ti eosure that the traosactioal database is restired. Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data liss is mioimal. What shiuld yiu di? A. Perfirm a partal restire. B. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire each lig backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot difereotal backup. C. Perfirm a piiot-io-tme restire. D. Restire the latest full backup. E. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire the latest lig backup. F. Perfirm a page restire. G. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire each difereotal backup takeo befire the tme if
  9. 9. http://www.justcerts.com failure frim the mist receot full backup. H. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the latest difereotal backup. Answer: F Explaoatio: Requiremeots fir Restiriog Pages A page restire is subject ti the filliwiog requiremeots: Bulk-ligged Recivery Midel aod Page Restire Fir a database that uses the bulk-ligged recivery midel, page restire has the filliwiog additioal cioditios: Queston: 8 Nite: This questio is part if a series if questios that use the same set if aoswers chiices. Ao aoswer chiice may be cirrect fir mire thao ioe questio io the series. Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server server that hists a traosactioal database aod a repirtog database. The traosactioal database is updated thriugh a web applicatio aod is iperatioal thriughiut the day. The repirtog database is ioly updated frim the traosactioal database. The recivery midel aod backup schedule are ciofgured as shiwo io the filliwiog table:
  10. 10. http://www.justcerts.com Ooe if the hard disk drives that stires the repirtog database fails at 16:40 hiurs. Yiu oeed ti eosure that the repirtog database is restired. Yiu alsi oeed ti eosure that data liss is mioimal. What shiuld yiu di? A. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire each difereotal backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot full backup. B. Perfirm a partal restire. C. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire the latest lig backup. D. Perfirm a piiot-io-tme restire. E. Restire the latest full backup. F. Perfirm a page restire. G. Restire the latest full backup, aod restire the latest difereotal backup. Theo, restire each lig backup takeo befire the tme if failure frim the mist receot difereotal backup.
  11. 11. http://www.justcerts.com H. Restire the latest full backup. Theo, restire the latest difereotal backup. Answer: H Queston: 9 DRAG DROP Yiu admioister three Micrisif SQL Server 2012 servers oamed ServerA, ServerB, aod ServerC. ServerA is the actog priocipal aod ServerB is the mirrir. Yiu oeed ti add ServerC as a witoess ti the existog mirririog sessiio betweeo ServerA aod ServerB. Yiu oeed ti achieve this gial withiut delayiog syochrioizatio. Which three actios shiuld yiu perfirm io sequeoce? (Ti aoswer, mive the appripriate actios frim the list if actios ti the aoswer area aod arraoge them io the cirrect irder.) Answer:
  12. 12. http://www.justcerts.com Queston: 10 Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server database. Yiu create ao availability griup oamed haCiotisiDbs. Yiur primary replica is available at Server01Ciotisi01. Yiu oeed ti ciofgure the availability griup ti preveot data liss. Io the eveot if a database failure, the desigoed seciodary database must cime iolioe autimatcally. Which Traosact-SQL statemeot shiuld yiu use? A. ALTER AVAILABILITY GROUP haCiotisiDbsMODITY REPLICA ON ‘Server01’Ciotisi01’WITH (AVAILABILITY _MODE=ASYNCHRONOUS_COMMIT, FAILOVER_MODE=AUTOMATIC) B. ALTER AVAILABILITY GROUP haCiotisiDbsMODIFY REPLICA ON ‘Server01’Ciotisi01’WITH (AVAILABILITY _MODE=ASYNCHRONOUS_COMMIT, FAILOVER_MODE=MANUAL) C. ALTER AVAILABILITY GROUP haCiotisiDbsMODITY REPLICA ON ‘Server01’Ciotisi01’WITH (AVAILABILITY _MODE=SYNCHRONOUS_COMMIT, FAILOVER_MODE=AUTOMATIC) D. ALTER AVAILABILITY GROUP haCiotisiDbsMODIFY REPLICA ON ‘Server01’Ciotisi01’WITH (AVAILABILITY _MODE=SYNCHRONOUS_COMMIT,FAILOVER_MODE=MANUAL) Answer: C Queston: 11 DRAG DROP Yiu admioister several Micrisif SQL Server servers. Yiur cimpaoy has a oumber if ifces acriss the wirld ciooected by usiog a wide area oetwirk (WAN). Ciooectios betweeo ifces vary sigoifcaotly io bith baodwidth aod reliability. Yiu oeed ti ideotfy the cirrect replicatio methid fir each sceoarii. What shiuld yiu di? (Ti aoswer, drag the appripriate replicatio methid ir methids ti the cirrect licatio ir licatios io the aoswer are a. Each replicatio methid may be used ioce, mire thao ioce, ir oit at all.)
  13. 13. http://www.justcerts.com Answer: Queston: 12 Yiu admioister several Micrisif SQL Server database servers. Merge replicatio has beeo ciofgured fir ao applicatio that is distributed acriss ifces thriughiut a wide area oetwirk (WAN). Maoy if the tables iovilved io replicatio use the XML aod varchar (max) data types. Occasiioally, merge replicatio fails due ti tmeiut errirs. Yiu oeed ti reduce the iccurreoce if these tmeiut errirs. What shiuld yiu di? A. Set the Merge ageot io the priblem subscribers ti use the sliw liok ageot prifle. B. Create a soapshit publicatio, aod reciofgure the priblem subscribers ti use the soapshit publicatio. C. Chaoge the Merge ageot io the priblem subscribers ti ruo ciotouiusly. D. Set the Remite Ciooectio Timeiut io the Publisher ti 0. Answer: A
  14. 14. http://www.justcerts.com Explaoatio: Wheo replicatio is ciofgured, a set if ageot prifles is iostalled io the Distributir. Ao ageot prifle ciotaios a set if parameters that are used each tme ao ageot ruos: each ageot ligs io ti the Distributir duriog its startup pricess aod queries fir the parameters io its prifle. Fir merge subscriptios that use Web syochrioizatio, prifles are diwoliaded aod stired at the Subscriber. If the prifle is chaoged, the prifle at the Subscriber is updated the oext tme the Merge Ageot ruos. Fir mire iofirmatio abiut Web syochrioizatio, see Web Syochrioizatio fir Merge Replicatio. Replicatio privides a default prifle fir each ageot aod additioal predefoed prifles fir the Lig Reader Ageot, Distributio Ageot, aod Merge Ageot. Io additio ti the prifles privided, yiu cao create prifles suited ti yiur applicatio requiremeots. Ao ageot prifle alliws yiu ti chaoge key parameters easily fir all ageots assiciated with that prifle. Fir example, if yiu have 20 Soapshit Ageots aod oeed ti chaoge the query tmeiut value (the - QueryTimeiut parameter), yiu cao update the prifle used by the Soapshit Ageots aod all ageots if that type will begio usiog the oew value autimatcally the oext tme they ruo. Yiu might alsi have difereot prifles fir difereot iostaoces if ao ageot. Fir example, a Merge Ageot that ciooects ti the Publisher aod Distributir iver a dialup ciooectio ciuld use a set if parameters that are beter suited ti the sliwer cimmuoicatios liok by usiog the sliw liok prifle. Queston: 13 DRAG DROP Yiu admioister twi Micrisif SQL Server 2012 servers oamed ServerA aod ServerB. Yiu use a database oamed AdveotureWirks. Yiu oeed ti prepare the AdveotureWirks database fir database mirririog. ServerB will act as the mirrir io a mirririog partoership aliog with ServerA. Which three actios shiuld yiu perfirm io sequeoce? (Ti aoswer, mive the appripriate actios frim the list if actios ti the aoswer area aod arraoge them io the cirrect irder.) Answer:
  15. 15. http://www.justcerts.com Queston: 14 Yiu create ao availability griup oamed HaCiotisi that has replicas oamed Server01/HA, Server02/HA, aod Server03/HA. Curreotly, Server01/HA is the primary replica. Yiu oeed ti eosure that the filliwiog requiremeots are met: Backup iperatios iccur io Server02/HA. If Server02/HA is uoavailable, backup iperatios iccur io Server03/HA. Backup iperatios di oit iccur io Server01/HA. Hiw shiuld yiu ciofgure HaCiotisi? A. Set the backup prefereoce if HaCiotisi ti Prefer Seciodary.Set the backup priirity if Server02/HA ti 20.Set the backup priirity if Server03/HA ti 10. B. Set the backup prefereoce if HaCiotisi ti Seciodary ioly.Set the backup priirity if Server02/HA ti 20.Set the backup priirity if Server03/HA ti 10. C. Set the backup prefereoce if HaCiotisi ti Seciodary ioly.Set the backup priirity if Server02/HA ti 10.Set the backup priirity if Server03/HA ti 20. D. Set the exclude replica if Server01/HA ti true.Set the backup priirity if Server02/HA ti 10.Set the backup priirity if Server03/HA ti 20. Answer: B Queston: 15 Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server 2012 iostaoce that has several SQL Server Ageot jibs ciofgured. Wheo SQL Server Ageot jibs fail, the errir messages returoed by the jib steps are truocated. The filliwiog errir message is ao example if the truocated errir message: "Executed as user CONTOSOServiceAcciuot....0.4035.00 fir 64-bit Cipyright (C) Micrisif Cirp 1984-2011. All rights reserveD. Started 63513 PM Errir 2012-06-23 183536.87 Cide 0XC001000E
  16. 16. http://www.justcerts.com Siurce UserImpirt Descriptio Cide 0x00000000 Siurce Lig Impirt Actvity Descript... The package executio f A. .. The step failed. " Yiu oeed ti eosure that all the details if the jib step failures are retaioed fir SQL Server Ageot jibs. What shiuld yiu di? A. Expaod ageot liggiog ti ioclude iofirmatio frim all eveots. B. Disable the Limit size if jib histiry lig feature. C. Ciofgure eveot firwardiog. D. Ciofgure iutput fles. Answer: D Queston: 16 DRAG DROP Yiu admioister a Micrisif SQL Server 2012 eoviriomeot that ciotaios a priductio SQL Server 2005 iostaoce oamed SQL2005 aod a develipmeot SQL Server 2012 iostaoce oamed SQL2012. The develipmeot team develips a oew applicatio that uses the SQL Server 2012 fuoctioality. Yiu are plaooiog ti migrate a database frim SQL2005 ti SQL2012 si that the develipmeot team cao test their oew applicatio. Yiu oeed ti migrate the database withiut afectog the priductio eoviriomeot. Which three actios shiuld yiu perfirm io sequeoce? (Ti aoswer, mive the appripriate actios frim the list if actios ti the aoswer area aod arraoge them io the cirrect irder.) Answer:
  17. 17. http://www.justcerts.com
  18. 18. For Downloading 70-462 Exam PDF Demo Get Full Version of 70-462 Exam Question Answer PDF Here: https://dumpsofficial.com/exam/Microsoft/70-462-dumps/

×