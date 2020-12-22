Ciencias auxiliares de la pedagogia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXP...
¿QUÉ SON LAS CIENCIAS AUXILIARES DE LA PEDAGOGÍA? • La Pedagogía es una CIENCIA, pues las Ciencias Pedagógicas han definid...
LA HISTORIA DE LA PEDAGOGÍA Si nos adentramos en la historia de la Pedagogía nos daremos cuenta que el proceso de enseñanz...
OBJETIVOS DE LA PEDAGOGÍA • Dentro del estado de cosas que abarca el campo de las ciencias sociales y humanas, está la Ped...
CIENCIAS RELACIONADAS CON LA PEDAGOGÍA Sabemos que la pedagogía investiga todo lo relacionado con la educación. Dentro de ...
LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA FILOSOFÍA La pedagogía como filosofía explica el papel del maestro desde el ser y su praxis, lo relacion...
LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA ANTROPOLOGÍA La antropología pedagógica es una expresión que resulta de la mezcla entre antropología, en...
LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA SOCIOLOGÍA • Esta ciencia se dedica al estudio de los fenómenos sociales entendiéndose como fenómeno soc...
LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA PSICOLOGÍA • La relación entre la psicología con la pedagogía es que como está última se preocupa por la...
LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA POLÍTICA Establece las normas para que la relación entre el estado y la educación sea buena y exista un ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Fernández Palomares, F. (2003). Sociología de la educación. Pearson Educación. https://elibro.net/es/ereade...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES DE LA INFORMÁTICA ASIGNATURA: PEDAGOGÍA CIENCIAS AUXILIARES DE LA PEDAGOGÍA ESTUDIANTE: GERALDINE GÓMEZ CERCADO DOCENTE: FRANCISCO LENÍN MORÁN PEÑA CURSO: 2 A-2 2020 – 2021 CII
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SON LAS CIENCIAS AUXILIARES DE LA PEDAGOGÍA? • La Pedagogía es una CIENCIA, pues las Ciencias Pedagógicas han definido su objeto de estudio con un campo de acción específico, con métodos también específicos, con leyes y regularidades que las caracterizan y un aparato conceptual y categorial que sustenta la teoría, en el marco de las Ciencias de la Educación en la que constituye su núcleo. • La PEDAGOGÍA tiene como objeto el estudio de las leyes de la educación del hombre en la sociedad, ella concentra su atención en el estudio de la educación como el proceso en su conjunto, especialmente organizado, como la actividad de los pedagogos y educandos, de los que enseñan y los que aprenden, estudia los fines, el contenido, los medios y métodos de la actividad educativa y el carácter de los cambios que sufre el hombre en el curso de la educación.
  3. 3. LA HISTORIA DE LA PEDAGOGÍA Si nos adentramos en la historia de la Pedagogía nos daremos cuenta que el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje no siempre fue concebido como un solo proceso. 1 En la primera mitad del siglo se le acostumbraba a denominar como proceso de enseñanza. 2 En la actualidad no es posible entenderlo fuera de esta relación, no existe enseñanza sin aprendizaje o viceversa. 3 Entre las categorías fundamentales de la Pedagogía podemos mencionar: La Educación (ya abordada), la Instrucción, la Enseñanza, el Aprendizaje. 4 La Pedagogía como ciencia está conformada por otras ciencias más específicas…
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS DE LA PEDAGOGÍA • Dentro del estado de cosas que abarca el campo de las ciencias sociales y humanas, está la Pedagogía, cuyo objeto de estudio son los fenómenos relacionados con la educación desde un enfoque socio cultural. • Esta disciplina se apoya de otras disciplinas sociales como: Historia, Sociología, Psicología. • Por lo tanto podemos decir, que la Pedagogía es una ciencia social aplicada que tiene como principal interés de estudio la educación. • La Pedagogía como disciplina, es capaz de establecer diversos métodos que posibilitan el análisis dialéctico educativo- cultural. Su etimología está relacionada con el arte o ciencia de enseñar, es decir, mantiene relación entre lo instructivo y lo educativo.
  5. 5. CIENCIAS RELACIONADAS CON LA PEDAGOGÍA Sabemos que la pedagogía investiga todo lo relacionado con la educación. Dentro de este todo están no solo la parte de la enseñanza y dominio de los conocimientos, sino también lo relacionado con la formación de la personalidad del individuo y su bienestar social. Es por ello que requiere apoyarse de otras ciencias como la psicología, filosofía, sociología, e inclusive de la política. • FILOSOFIA • ANTROPOLOGÍA • SOCIOLOGÍA • PSICOLOGÍA • POLÍTICA
  6. 6. LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA FILOSOFÍA La pedagogía como filosofía explica el papel del maestro desde el ser y su praxis, lo relaciona con los variados modelos y el entorno a través de procesos determinados(didáctica) que llevados a la practica cambian la memoria semántica del estudiante, permitiéndole incluirse en una sociedad. 1 • Esta ciencia está estrechamente relacionada con la pedagogía desde sus inicios. 2 • En la antigua Grecia se daban los primeros indicios de la pedagogía. 3 • Hoy en día a través de la filosofía de la educación se busca planear y ver eficazmente la manera de determinar qué tipo de ser humano queremos formar, es decir que tenga un desarrollo físico, mental y social óptimo para que los seres humanos en formación se puedan integrar a la sociedad sin problemas.
  7. 7. LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA ANTROPOLOGÍA La antropología pedagógica es una expresión que resulta de la mezcla entre antropología, entendida como teoría, estudio, discurso, tratado, reflexión, sobre el hombre, y pedagogía, concebida, en su sentido moderno, como disciplina o campo de saber en el que se llevan a cabo indagaciones teóricas y prácticas sobre la educación y la formación humanas. 1 La primera forma de antropología educativa se desarrolló en el seno de la antropología cultural y los estudios sobre pequeñas comunidades intactas. En dichos estudios, era necesario analizar las prácticas de la crianza de los niños y los procesos de enculturación. 2 Dentro de lo que supone el estudio filosófico del ser humano, con la Antropología de la Educación, el objeto es el ser humano educable, ens educandus, de lo que se deriva preguntarse qué es y cuál es el sentido de la educación. 3 Rama de la antropología que estudia el papel de las técnicas y del sistema educativo en la configuración de la personalidad infantil y juvenil, y en los procesos de continuidad y cambio del sistema sociocultural de los grupos humanos.
  8. 8. LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA SOCIOLOGÍA • Esta ciencia se dedica al estudio de los fenómenos sociales entendiéndose como fenómeno social las revoluciones, guerras etc. Pero en el aspecto educativo, intenta analizar de qué manera estos fenómenos sociales afectan directa o indirectamente a la educación, como la modifican, como influyen en ella. 1 • La sociología, como estudio científico de la sociedad, debe ayudarnos a encontrar res- puestas válidas y suficientemente contrastadas a esas preguntas. Respuestas que vayan más allá de las meras opiniones, y que permitan superar las «apariencias», es decir los lugares comunes tanto del pensamiento común 2 • sociología como el intento por comprender la sociedad de una manera científica, es decir conforme a unas reglas que están muy definidas. No es la única manera de obtener un conocimiento de la sociedad, que también nos lo puede dar la literatura, la poesía o el cine, pero goza de una consideración social particular a partir sobre todo de la modernidad. Necesita pues un rigor metodológico y una teoría precisa y construida con todo rigor.
  9. 9. LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA PSICOLOGÍA • La relación entre la psicología con la pedagogía es que como está última se preocupa por la personalidad del individuo, se apoya en la psicología educativa porque se estudia el comportamiento social e individual de los individuos a través de todas sus etapas de desarrollo (infancia, adolescencia, adultez y vejez). 1 • Es de particular interés, debido a nuestra posterior discusión en este capítulo la conceptualización del papel del PE como cientiﬁcopracticante, que es el lugar que Burt visualizó para la investigación en todos los aspectos de la práctica profesional, incluyendo el trabajo con casos individuales 2 • Informar sobre casos problemáticos referidos por los docentes, doctores o magistrados para la investigación individual. • Para construir y estandarizar pruebas. • Para organizar y aplicar encuestas con muestras amplias y representativas de la población completa de una escuela. • Estar listo para reportar cualquier problema específico planteado por la oﬁcina de educación o al comité.
  10. 10. LA PEDAGOGÍA Y LA POLÍTICA Establece las normas para que la relación entre el estado y la educación sea buena y exista un buen funcionamiento. Además, debe estar la pedagogía y la política en coordinación para establecer los estándares mundiales y los de cada región. • Establece las normas para que la relación entre el estado y la educación sea buena y exista un buen funcionamiento. Además, debe estar la pedagogía y la política en coordinación para establecer los estándares mundiales y los de cada región. • Si partimos de la idea de que la pedagogía, en su acepción más general, está relacionada con la orientación filosófica del quehacer educativo; y que la política, en su acepción más básica, está relacionada con la imposición de la voluntad de unos sobre la de otros, tendríamos en la educación un crisol en el que ambos elementos se funden para dar lugar a una práctica pedagógica que es también una relación entre saber y poder .
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Fernández Palomares, F. (2003). Sociología de la educación. Pearson Educación. https://elibro.net/es/ereader/uguayaquil/45294?page=21 • Birch, S. Birch, S. y Cline, T. (2017). Psicología educativa. Editorial El Manual Moderno. https://elibro.net/es/ereader/uguayaquil/39772?page=25 • Navarrete Cazales, Z. (Coord.), Ornelas, C. (Coord.) y Navarro Leal, M. A. (Coord.). (2018). Política educativa, actores y pedagogía. Plaza y Valdés, S.A. de C.V. https://elibro.net/es/ereader/uguayaquil/130391?page=12 • https://fondodeculturaeconomica.com/dife/definicion.aspx?l=A&id=15#:~:text=La%2 0antropolog%C3%ADa%20pedag%C3%B3gica%20es%20una,te%C3%B3ricas%20y%2 0pr%C3%A1cticas%20sobre%20la

