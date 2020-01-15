The Razors Edge by W. Somerset Maugham pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ebook Details Book Details.....2 Book description......3 Reader reviews.....4 Download links.....5 Original title: The Raz...
Book Description Larry Darrell is a young American in search of the absolute. The progress of his spiritual odyssey involv...
The Razors Edge reader reviews . This book is probably not for everyone, with a somewhat dated style, but I loved the stor...
The Razors Edge inLiterature and Fictionpdfbooks The Razors Edge BeingBornwas myonlycrimeMemories ofchildhood, ofyouth, of...
3 views

Published on

Download The Razors Edge pdf for free or read online, isbn-10 1400034205, isbn-13 978-1400034, ebook by W. Somerset Maugham was published September 9, 2003.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  2. 2. Ebook Details Book Details.....2 Book description......3 Reader reviews.....4 Download links.....5 Original title: The Razors Edge 320 pages Publisher: Vintage (September 10, 2003) Language: English ISBN-10: 1400034205 ISBN-13: 978-1400034208 Product Dimensions:5.2 x 0.7 x 8 inches
  3. 3. Book Description Larry Darrell is a young American in search of the absolute. The progress of his spiritual odyssey involves him with some of Maughams most brilliant characters - his fiancée Isabel whose choice between love and wealth have lifelong repercussions, and Elliott Templeton, her uncle, a classic expatriate American snob. Maugham himself wanders in and out of the story, to observe his characters struggling with their fates....
  4. 4. The Razors Edge reader reviews . This book is probably not for everyone, with a somewhat dated style, but I loved the story of Larry Darrell, a man relentlessly pursuing a meaningful life, despite pressure from all around him, even from the woman he loves.Darrell is sort of the original hippy, searching for spiritual fulfillment everywhere from a catholic monastery to a Indian ashram, while those around him destroy themselves chasing after material wealth, prestige, power, and all the other ‘worldly’ things which to Larry hold no... Ebook tags 1. razors edge book 2. somerset maughambook 3. larrydarrellbook 4. meaningoflife book 5. billmurraybook 6. humanbondage book 7. read this book book 8. world war book 9. tyrone power book 10. elliott templetonbook 11. years ago book 12. youngmanbook 13. searchfor meaningbook 14. maincharacter book 15. moonand sixpence book 16. humannature book 17. wellwrittenbook 18. elliott templetonbook 19. razors edge book 20. highlyrecommended
