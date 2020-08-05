Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAPITULO 2 GESTI�N AMBIENTAL Docente: Ing. George Walker Carretero Cordro
GESTI�N AMBIENTAL O GESTI�N DE MEDIO AMBIENTE MANEJO INTEGRO ELEMENTOS F�SICOS ELEMENTOS BIOL�GICOS DERIVADOS DE LOS ELEME...
�REAS LEGALES GESTION AMBIENTAL POL�TICA AMBIENTAL ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL EVALUACI�N DEL IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CONTAMINACI�N...
LEY 1333 TITULO II DE LA GESTION AMBIENTAL CAPITULO I DE LA POLITICA AMBIENTAL ARTICULO 5o.- La pol�tica nacional del medi...
LEY 1333 CAPITULO II DEL MARCO INSTITUCIONAL ARTICULO 6o.- Cr�ase la Secretar�a Nacional del Medio Ambiente (SENMA) depend...
LEY 1333 ARTICULO 8o.- Cr�anse los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente (CODEMA) en cada uno de los Departamentos d...
Qu� es Sistema Ambiental?
REGLAMENTO DE LA LEY 1333 TITULO I DISPOSICIONES GENERALES CAPITULO I DEL OBJETO ARTICULO lo El presente Reglamento regula...
REGLAMENTO DE LA LEY 1333 CAPITULO II DE LAS SIGLAS Y DEFINICIONES ARTICULO 4o Para los efectos del presente Reglamento ti...
PLAN DE GESTI�N AMBIENTAL
LEY 1333 ARTICULO 8o.- Cr�anse los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente (CODEMA) en cada uno de los Departamentos d...
PLAN DE GESTI�N AMBIENTAL
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 Gestión Ambiental

39 views

Published on

Material didáctico para la materia de Impacto Ambiental

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2 Gestión Ambiental

  1. 1. CAPITULO 2 GESTI�N AMBIENTAL Docente: Ing. George Walker Carretero Cordro
  2. 2. GESTI�N AMBIENTAL O GESTI�N DE MEDIO AMBIENTE MANEJO INTEGRO ELEMENTOS F�SICOS ELEMENTOS BIOL�GICOS DERIVADOS DE LOS ELEMENTOS ELEMENTOS QUIMICOS
  3. 3. �REAS LEGALES GESTION AMBIENTAL POL�TICA AMBIENTAL ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL EVALUACI�N DEL IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CONTAMINACI�N VIDA SILVESTRE PAISAJE EDUCACI�N AMBIENTAL Conservar la vida, lograr un desarrollo sustentable Actividades y usos del terreno de acuerdo a las caracter�sticas de cada uno Propone planes y programas para corregir problemas Se ocupa de tratar, analizar y controlar todas aquellas sustancias Concientizar Factores biol�gicos, los est�ticos y culturales del medio ambiente Conservar la biodiversidad
  4. 4. LEY 1333 TITULO II DE LA GESTION AMBIENTAL CAPITULO I DE LA POLITICA AMBIENTAL ARTICULO 5o.- La pol�tica nacional del medio ambiente debe contribuir a mejorar la calidad de vida de la poblaci�n, sobre las siguientes bases: 1.- Definici�n de acciones gubernamentales que garanticen la preservaci�n, conservaci�n, mejoramiento y restauraci�n de la calidad ambiental urbana y rural. 2.- Promoci�n del desarrollo sostenible con equidad y justicia social tomando en cuenta la diversidad cultural del pa�s. 3.- Promoci�n de la conservaci�n de la diversidad biol�gica garantizando el mantenimiento y la permanencia de los diversos ecosistemas del pa�s. 4.- Optimizaci�n y racionalizaci�n el uso e aguas, aire suelos y otros recursos naturales renovables garantizando su disponibilidad a largo plazo. 5.- Incorporaci�n de la dimensi�n ambiental en los procesos del desarrollo nacional. 6.- Incorporaci�n de la educaci�n ambiental para beneficio de la poblaci�n en su conjunto. 7.- Promoci�n y fomento de la investigaci�n cient�fica y tecnol�gica relacionada con el medio ambiente y los recursos naturales. 8.- Establecimiento del ordenamiento territorial, a trav�s de la zonificaci�n ecol�gica, econ�mica, social y cultural. El ordenamiento territorial no implica una alteraci�n de la divisi�n pol�tica nacional establecida. 9.- Creaci�n y fortalecimiento de los medios, instrumentos y metodolog�as necesarias para el desarrollo de planes y estrategias ambientales del pa�s priorizando la elaboraci�n y mantenimiento de cuentas patrimoniales con la finalidad de medir las variaciones del patrimonio natural nacional, 10.- Compatibilizaci�n de las pol�ticas nacionales con las tendencias de la pol�tica internacional en los temas relacionados con el medio ambiente precautelando la soberan�a y los intereses nacionales.
  5. 5. LEY 1333 CAPITULO II DEL MARCO INSTITUCIONAL ARTICULO 6o.- Cr�ase la Secretar�a Nacional del Medio Ambiente (SENMA) dependiente de la Presidencia de la Rep�blica como organismo encargado de la gesti�n ambiental. El Secretario Nacional del Medio Ambiente tendr� el Rango de Ministro de Estado, ser� designado por el Presidente de la Rep�blica y concurrir� al Consejo de Ministros, ARTICULO 7o.- La Secretar�a Nacional del Medio Ambiente, tiene las siguientes funciones b�sicas: 1.- Formular y dirigir la pol�tica nacional del Medio Ambiente en concordancia con la pol�tica general y los planes nacionales de desarrollo y cultural. 2.- Incorporar la dimensi�n ambiental al Sistema Nacional de Planificaci�n. Al efecto, el Secretario Nacional del Medio ambiente participar� como miembro titular del Consejo Nacional de Econom�a y Planificaci�n (CONEPLAN). 3.- Planificar, coordinar, evaluar y controlar las actividades de la gesti�n ambiental. 4.- Promover el desarrollo sostenible en el pa�s. 5.- Normar, regular y fiscalizar las actividades de su competencia en coordinaci�n con las entidades p�blicas sectoriales y departamentales. 6.- Aprobar o rechazar y supervisar los Estudios de Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental de car�cter nacional, en coordinaci�n con los Ministerios Sectoriales respectivos y las Secretar�as Departamentales del Medio Ambiente. 7.- Promover el establecimiento del ordenamiento territorial, en coordinaci�n con las entidades p�blicas y privadas, sectoriales y departamentales. 8.- Cumplir y hacer cumplir las disposiciones emanadas de la presente Ley.
  6. 6. LEY 1333 ARTICULO 8o.- Cr�anse los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente (CODEMA) en cada uno de los Departamentos del pa�s como organismos de m�xima decisi�n y consulta a nivel departamental, en el marco de la pol�tica nacional del medio ambiente establecida con las siguientes funciones y atribuciones: a) Definir la pol�tica departamental del medio ambiente. b) Priorizar y aprobar los planes, programas y proyectos de car�cter ambiental elevados a su consideraci�n a trav�s de las Secretar�as Departamentales. c) Aprobar normas y reglamentos de �mbito departamental relacionados con el medio ambiente. d) Supervisar y controlar las actividades encargadas a las Secretar�as Departamentales. e) Elevar ternas ante el Secretario Nacional del Medio Ambiente para la designaci�n del Secretario Departamental del Medio Ambiente. f) Cumplir y hacer cumplir la presente Ley y las resoluciones emitidas por los mismos. Corresponde a los Gobiernos Departamentales convocar a las Instituciones regionales p�blicas privadas, c�vicas, empresariales, laborales y otras para la conformaci�n de los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente, estar�n compuestos por siete representantes de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la reglamentaci�n respectiva. ARTICULO 9o.- Cr�anse las Secretar�as Departamentales del Medio Ambiente como entidades descentralizadas de la Secretar�a Nacional del Medio Ambiente, cuyas atribuciones principales, ser�n las de ejecutar las pol�ticas departamentales emanadas de los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente, velando porque las mismas se encuentren enmarcadas en la pol�tica nacional del medio ambiente. Asimismo, tendr�n las funciones encargadas a la Secretar�a Nacional que correspondan al �mbito departamental, de acuerdo a reglamentaci�n. ARTICULO 10o.- Los Ministerios, organismos e instituciones p�blicas de car�cter nacional, departamental, municipal y local, relacionados con la problem�tica ambiental, deben adecuar sus estructuras de organizaci�n a fin de disponer de una instancia para los asuntos referidos al medio ambiente. Asimismo, en coordinaci�n con la Secretar�a del Medio Ambiente correspondiente apoyar�n la ejecuci�n de programas y proyectos que tengan el prop�sito de preservar y conservar el medio ambiente y los recursos naturales.
  7. 7. Qu� es Sistema Ambiental?
  8. 8. REGLAMENTO DE LA LEY 1333 TITULO I DISPOSICIONES GENERALES CAPITULO I DEL OBJETO ARTICULO lo El presente Reglamento regula la gesti�n ambiental en el marco de lo establecido por la LEY No1333, exceptu�ndose los cap�tulos que requieren de legislaci�n o reglamentaci�n expresa. ARTICULO 2o Se entiende por gesti�n ambiental, a los efectos del presente Reglamento, al conjunto de decisiones y actividades concomitantes, orientadas a los fines del desarrollo sostenible. ARTICULO 3o La gesti�n ambiental comprende los siguientes aspectos principales: a) la formulaci�n y establecimiento de pol�ticas ambientales; b) los procesos e instrumentos de planificaci�n ambiental; c) el establecimiento de normas y regulaciones jur�dico-administrativas; d) la definici�n de competencias de la autoridad ambiental y la participaci�n de las autoridades sectoriales en la gesti�n ambiental; e) las instancias de participaci�n ciudadana; f) la administraci�n de recursos econ�micos y financieros; g) el fomento a la investigaci�n cient�fica y tecnol�gica; h) el establecimiento de instrumentos e incentivos.
  9. 9. REGLAMENTO DE LA LEY 1333 CAPITULO II DE LAS SIGLAS Y DEFINICIONES ARTICULO 4o Para los efectos del presente Reglamento tienen validez las siguientes siglas: AA : Auditor�a Ambiental CCA: Control de Calidad Ambiental CD : Certificado de Dispensaci�n DAA: Declaratoria de Adecuaci�n Ambiental DIA : Declaratoria de Impacto Ambiental EIA: Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental EEIA: Estudio de Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental FA: Ficha Ambiental IIA: Identificaci�n de Impacto Ambiental LEY: Ley No. 1333 del Medio Ambiente, de 27 de abril de 1992. MA: Manifiesto Ambiental MDSMA: Ministerio de Desarrollo Sostenible y Medio Ambiente PCEIA: Procedimiento Computacional de Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental SNRNMA: Secretar�a Nacional de Recursos Naturales y Medio Ambiente SSMA: Subsecretar�a de Medio Ambiente SNEIA: Sistema Nacional de Evaluaci�n de Impacto Ambiental SNCCA: Sistema Nacional de Control de la Calidad Ambiental
  10. 10. PLAN DE GESTI�N AMBIENTAL
  11. 11. LEY 1333 ARTICULO 8o.- Cr�anse los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente (CODEMA) en cada uno de los Departamentos del pa�s como organismos de m�xima decisi�n y consulta a nivel departamental, en el marco de la pol�tica nacional del medio ambiente establecida con las siguientes funciones y atribuciones: a) Definir la pol�tica departamental del medio ambiente. b) Priorizar y aprobar los planes, programas y proyectos de car�cter ambiental elevados a su consideraci�n a trav�s de las Secretar�as Departamentales. c) Aprobar normas y reglamentos de �mbito departamental relacionados con el medio ambiente. d) Supervisar y controlar las actividades encargadas a las Secretar�as Departamentales. e) Elevar ternas ante el Secretario Nacional del Medio Ambiente para la designaci�n del Secretario Departamental del Medio Ambiente. f) Cumplir y hacer cumplir la presente Ley y las resoluciones emitidas por los mismos. Corresponde a los Gobiernos Departamentales convocar a las Instituciones regionales p�blicas privadas, c�vicas, empresariales, laborales y otras para la conformaci�n de los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente, estar�n compuestos por siete representantes de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la reglamentaci�n respectiva. ARTICULO 9o.- Cr�anse las Secretar�as Departamentales del Medio Ambiente como entidades descentralizadas de la Secretar�a Nacional del Medio Ambiente, cuyas atribuciones principales, ser�n las de ejecutar las pol�ticas departamentales emanadas de los Consejos Departamentales del Medio Ambiente, velando porque las mismas se encuentren enmarcadas en la pol�tica nacional del medio ambiente. Asimismo, tendr�n las funciones encargadas a la Secretar�a Nacional que correspondan al �mbito departamental, de acuerdo a reglamentaci�n. ARTICULO 10o.- Los Ministerios, organismos e instituciones p�blicas de car�cter nacional, departamental, municipal y local, relacionados con la problem�tica ambiental, deben adecuar sus estructuras de organizaci�n a fin de disponer de una instancia para los asuntos referidos al medio ambiente. Asimismo, en coordinaci�n con la Secretar�a del Medio Ambiente correspondiente apoyar�n la ejecuci�n de programas y proyectos que tengan el prop�sito de preservar y conservar el medio ambiente y los recursos naturales.
  12. 12. PLAN DE GESTI�N AMBIENTAL
  13. 13. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N!!!

×