THE (el, la) NO se usa…
The
  1. 1. THE (el, la) NO se usa…
  2. 2. Deportes, juegos El tenis El basquetball El golf El fútbol El ajedrez Tennis Basketball Golf Soccer Chess Materias, carreras La psicología La medicina La estadística La química La ingeniería Psychology Medicine Statistics Chemistry Engineering Idiomas El Inglés El alemán El italiano El portugés El español English German Italian Portuguese Spanish Cosas con las que usamos How much El agua El amor La vida El licor La plata Water Love Life Liquor Money
  3. 3. Cosas en general Los computadores Los niños Las universidades Los perros Los deportes Computers Children Universities Dogs Sports Una montaña, un lago, una avenida El nevado del Ruiz El lago Calima La avenida Colón El monte Everest El cerro San Cancio Nevado del Ruiz Calima Lake Colon avenue Mount Everest Cerro San Cancio Las comidas del día El desayuno El almuerzo La comida Breakfast Lunch Dinner Días de la semana, fechas especiales El viernes El 31 de diciembre Los lunes La navidad Las vacaciones Friday December 31th Mondays Christmas day Vacation/Holidays
  4. 4. Un día o evento pasado El viernes pasado El año pasado El semestre pasado La semana pasada Last Friday Last year Last semester Last week Un día o evento próximo El viernes que viene El próximo sábado El semestre entrante La semana entrante Next friday Next saturday Next semester Next week

