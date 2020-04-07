Successfully reported this slideshow.
Present Simple vs. Continuous (progressive)
The sun raises in the morning
I usually get up at 6:00 o’clock in the morning
Dogs bark Lions hunt A driver drives
My grandparents are old Sporty people are strong
The dog barks The dog is barking
They play basketball They are playing basketball
They read He is reading
My dog is always barking when he is alone Mi perro siempre ladra cuando está solo
I am having a medical appointment next 15th
Summary
Present simple General truths Lions hunt Habits I usually get up at 6am Permanent state A driver drives Present continuous...
ser - estar Yo Usted Ustedes Nosotros Ellos (personas- animales y cosas) Él Ella Una cosa/un animal estoy está están estam...
Be – to be You We They (personas, animales y cosas) He She It (Una cosa/un animal) Am Are Is Am Are Is studying eating pla...
Present Simple Habits / Routines I have classes every day General thruts It never rains in the desert Time expressions ...
Attention! We do not use these verbs in the present continuous: Like Love Prefer Hate Want Need Know Mean Understand Belie...
  6. 6. Present simple General truths: Birds fly Daily routines: I usually get up at 6 am Characteristics/ habits: Spanish people love wine
  16. 16. Summary
  17. 17. Present simple General truths Lions hunt Habits I usually get up at 6am Permanent state A driver drives Present continuous/progressive Something that is happening now I am talking Express annoying habits (+always) My dog is always barking when he is alone Future arrangements I am having a medical appoinment next 15th
  18. 18. ser - estar Yo Usted Ustedes Nosotros Ellos (personas- animales y cosas) Él Ella Una cosa/un animal estoy está están estamos están está está está feliz triste ocupado(a) deprimido(a) asustado(a) cansado(a) distraído(a) emocionado(a) bravo(a) sorprendido(a) trabajando estudiando pensando corriendo comiendo bailando cantando escribiendo durmiendo
  19. 19. Be – to be You We They (personas, animales y cosas) He She It (Una cosa/un animal) Am Are Is Am Are Is studying eating playing writing reading speaking I a student a teacher a good friend a student a teacher a good friend students teachers good friends happy single creative happy single creative happy single creative
  20. 20. Present Simple Habits / Routines I have classes every day General thruts It never rains in the desert Time expressions Every year – Once a… - How often ? – On Tuesdays - Adverbs of frequency Always – Sometimes – Usually… Present continuous Action happening now We are studying English Temporary action Tatiana is dating with Sebas Time expressions At the moment – Right now - This year – This month – Today - Tomorrow
  21. 21. Attention! We do not use these verbs in the present continuous: Like Love Prefer Hate Want Need Know Mean Understand Believe Remember Forget Depend

