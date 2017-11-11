UNA PRACTICA PARA CAMBIAR MI FORMA DE VERME Rom. 12:2
¿CUANTO SÉ DE MI CUERPO?  Conocer el grado de aceptación de la figura corporal y de sus partes.  Reflexionar sobre cómo ...
¿ME CONOZCO A MI MISMO?  Aceptación de la figura corporal  1) Contesto a las siguientes preguntas:  – ¿Soy alto/a, bajo...
¿ME CONOZCO A MI MISMO?  – ¿Cómo es mi cuello?  – ¿Cómo son mis hombros, mis pechos,..?  – ¿Cómo es mi abdomen?  – ¿Có...
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? Mi actitud frente a las cosas
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? Mi actitud frente a las cosas
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? Mi actitud frente los demás.
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? Mi actitud frente los demás.
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? Mi actitud frente los demás.
¿QUE PIENSO DE MI CUANDO HAGO ALGO MALO? ¿Los demás la pasan bien sin mi?
TODO LO PUEDO EN CRISTO FIL. 4:13
SOY IMPORTANTE PARA DIOS JN 3:16 Cristo Murió Por Mi
FUENTE Taller para adolescentes. 1ª Parte: “Yo valgo la pena: la autoestima”
×