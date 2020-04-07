Tema4 los genes y la manipulacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA4_ LOS GENES Y SU MANIPULACIÓN Biología y Geología 4º ESO
1. ELADN: EL MATERIAL DE LOS GENES El ADN es el material hereditario
La información que controla la aparición de los caracteres ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico) 1. El material hereditario está...
1.1. El ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico) Es la molécula que almacena la información genética de la célula  del individuo P...
VIRUS ADN de SV40 Fago filamentoso M13 PROCARIOTAS (BACTERIAS) EUCARIOTAS
2. LOS ÁCIDOS NUCLEICOS Ácido desoxirribonucleico (ADN) y ácido ribonucleico (ARN)
2.2. Composición química de los ácidos nucleicos ÁCIDO NUCLEICO Grandes moléculas formadas por largas cadenas de NUCLEÓTID...
Son moléculas formadas por la unión de nucleótidos. Se componen de C, H, O, N y P NUCLEÓSIDO (Adenosina) ION FOSFATO Enlac...
La cadena presenta dos extremos libres: el 5’ unido al grupo fosfato y el 3’ unido a un hidroxilo. Los polinucleótidos se ...
Ácido Ribonucleico (ARN) 1. 2. Tipos de ácidos nucleicos Existen dos tipos de ácidos nucleicos Ácido Desoxirribonucleico (...
2. ELADN Ácido desoxirribonucleico
2.2. Composición química del ADN Es un ácido nucleico formado por una doble cadena de desoxirribonucleótidos, enrollada en...
2.2. El modelo de Watson y Crick La estructura del ADN El ADN está formado por dos cadenas de ribonucleótidos, enrolladas ...
Bases nitrogenadas Esqueleto de azúcar-fosfato 2 nm de diámetro Dos cadenas de ribonucleótidos Vuelta completa cada diez p...
Las dos cadenas son antiparalelas Las cadenas se mantienen unidad mediante puentes de hidrógeno que se establecen entre la...
Realizaron un estudio cuantitativo sobre el nº de bases nitrogenadas complementarias en el ADN (relación AT/CG), demostrar...
La secuencia del ADN de un organismo (el orden de los nucleótidos) determina su información genética. La alteración de un ...
3. ELARN Ácido ribonucleico
Nucleótidos de ARN Fosfato Ribosa Base nitrogenada Uracilo Guanina Citosina Adenina Cada nucleótido está formado por un ác...
Puede presentar cortas zonas de doble hélice, al plegarse debido al apareamiento intramolecular de sus bases Zona de doble...
3.2. Tipos de ARN Todos tienen la misma composición química, pero distinta estructura y función ARN ARN mensajero (ARNm) A...
Su estructura es lineal, excepto en algunas zonas donde se forman horquillas. Se sintetiza en el núcleo de la célula toman...
ARN mens ajero 3’ 5’ Brazo T Brazo A Brazo D Anticodón Zona de unión al ribosoma. Zona de unión al ARNm Punto de fijación ...
Regular la actividad de la célula 3.3. Funciones de los ácidos nucleicos Funciones Transmitir la información genética El A...
ARN • Menor peso molecular • Pentosa: ribosa • Base nitrogenada: adenina, citosina, guanina, uracilo • Configuración espac...
Ejercicios 1. Define los términos nucleótido y ácido nucleico 2. Escribe tres diferencias entre los ácidos ADN y ARN 3. Co...
Nucleótido: Unidades básicas de los ácidos nucleicos formados por un azúcar de 5 átomos de carbono (pentosa), una base nit...
4. ELADN CONTIENE INFORMACIÓN ¿Qué tipo de información llevan los genes? ¿Qué código utiliza el ADN? ¿Cómo se traduce el m...
4.1.¿Qué tipo de información llevan los genes? Para que un individuo presente un carácter Tener un el gen correspondiente ...
4.1.1. Los ácidos nucleicos y las proteínas Los ácidos nucleicos intervienen en la fabricación de las proteínas Las proteí...
aa ácidos (con R cargados negativamente a pH neutro) aa básicos (con R cargados positivamente a pH neutro) aa con R apolar...
Si se unen entre 10 a 100 aminoácidos  POLIPÉPTIDO Formada por una cadena o varias cadenas de más de 100 aa.  PROTEÍNA U...
4.3. El código genético Conjunto de reglas que tratan de establecer la equivalencia entre el lenguaje del ARNm (en bases n...
Características del código genético Es UNIVERSAL: Es idéntico en todos los seres vivos Es DEGENERADO: Algunos aminoácidos ...
Características del código genético SIN SOLAPAMIENTO: Se lee sin comas: Si se perdiera una base nitrogenada del ARNm la le...
Ejercicios 1. ¿Qué quiere decir que el código genético es universal? ¿Y degenerado? 2. Utilizando el código genético, comp...
3. Observa la secuencia de proteínas y contesta a las preguntas siguientes: a) Con ayuda de la tabla del código genético i...
4. A partir de la secuencia de bases correspondiente a un fragmento de un gen (fragmento de ADN) que codifica una proteína...
4.3. La síntesis (fabricación) de proteínas Se realiza en dos fases: TRANSCRIPCIÓN Y TRADUCCIÓN LA TRANSCRIPCIÓN DEL ADN E...
LA TRADUCCIÓN DEL ARNm EN UNA PROTEÍNA 1. Inicio de la traducción La molécula de ARNm se une a un ribosoma por uno de sus ...
LA TRADUCCIÓN DEL ARNm EN UNA PROTEÍNA aa ARNt-aa ARNt ARNt aa ARNt-aa ARNt ARNt Se siguen incorporando aminoácidos por el...
El ARNm es leído en el ribosoma en secuencias de tres bases nitrogenadas llamadas codones. Cada codón es complementario de...
Ejercicios 1. Define transcripción y traducción 2. ¿Qué es un triplete y qué papel desempeña en el proceso de la síntesis ...
5. LA REPLICACIÓN DELADN Antes de la división celular, el ADN hace una copia de sí mismo, que garantiza que la información...
4.1.La replicación o duplicación del ADN Es el proceso por el que se realiza una copia idéntica de cada una de las hebras ...
Cada cadena de ADN sirve de molde para la formación de una nueva cadena complementaria Cada doble hélice de ADN formada es...
Ejercicios 1. ¿Qué significa que la replicación es un proceso semiconservativo? 2. En el esquema se ha representado la rep...
CAMBIOS EN LA INFORMACIÓN GENÉTICA Las Mutaciones y sus tipos Las enfermedades genéticas El diagnostico prenatal
Las mutaciones son cambios en la secuencia del ADN de una célula que son transmitidos a otras células, que se originan a p...
Las enfermedades genéticas Las enfermedades genéticas son todas aquellas alteraciones de la salud causadas por el mal func...
El diagnostico prenatal Técnicas de diagnóstico prenatal  técnicas empleadas para detectar durante la gestación algunas e...
LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Disciplina que agrupa a un conjunto de complejas técnicas que permiten retirar, modificar o agregar...
Conjunto de técnicas que permiten modificar el ADN de un organismo para cambiar la información que contiene. ¿Qué es la In...
La producción de transgénicos SUPONE TRANSFORMACIÓN REGENERACIÓN Obtener una planta o animal a partir de la célula cuyo ge...
TÉCNICAS DE INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Tecnología del ADN recombinante PCR (Reacción en cadena de la Polimerasa) Secuenciación de...
1.Tecnología del ADN recombinante Localizar el gen que se va a transferir (transgén) (ej. Gen humano de la insulina locali...
1.Tecnología del ADN recombinante Introducir el ADN recombindo en la célula receptora o huésped, en este caso una bacteria...
2.Tecnología de la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR) La polimerasa es un enzima que interviene en la replicación d...
APLICACIONES DE LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Obtención de medicamentos Terapias génicas Medicina forense Agricultura y ganadería...
1. Obtención de medicamentos La ingeniería genética permite obtener numerosas vacunas o medicamentos en grandes cantidades...
2. Terapias génicas La terapia génica es un método para tratar ciertas enfermedades genéticas, basado en la modificación g...
3. Medicina forense: Huella genética La huella genética es una técnica que permite identificar individuos a partir del aná...
1. En la figura se muestra la huella genética de la víctima de un asesinato y otra sacada de los restos de sangre encontra...
2. En la figura aparecen las huellas genéticas de los miembros de una familia: el padre, la madre y cuatro hijos, dos chic...
4. Agricultura y ganadería La ingeniería genética permite obtener plantas y animales transgénicos que portan genes interes...
El salmón es uno de los animales con los que mas se ha experimentado con la hormona del crecimiento. Se han conseguido sal...
5. En el medio ambiente Las dos principales áreas de aplicación de la ingeniería genética en el medio ambiente son: • El d...
RIESGOS DE LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA
Los riesgos más destacados son: • Perdida de la diversidad genética a través de la aplicación de técnicas de mejora y sele...
• Riesgos medioambientales: Los OGM pueden transferir sus genes de forma accidental a otras organismos naturales La compet...
  2. 2. 1. ELADN: EL MATERIAL DE LOS GENES El ADN es el material hereditario
  3. 3. La información que controla la aparición de los caracteres ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico) 1. El material hereditario está en el núcleo se transmite empaquetada en cromosomas Formados por PROTEINAS (Histonas) INTERFASE Formado por filamentos de cromatina compuestos por largas moléculas de ADN MITOSIS Cada molécula de ADN se enrolla sobre sí misma Formando un cromosoma Los cromosomas dobles están formados por 2 moléculas de ADN idénticas
  4. 4. 1.1. El ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico) Es la molécula que almacena la información genética de la célula  del individuo Puede duplicarse, transmitiendo la información de generación en generación En eucariotas Determina que proteínas se fabrican en cada momento Según el tipo de organización En procariotas En virus Es una molécula simple o doble, lineal o circular que suele encontrarse encerrada en una molécula proteica El cromosoma bacteriano es una doble cadena circular. Muchas bacterias tienen cromosomas adicionales, más pequeños y circulares (plásmidos) Se encuentra en el núcleo, formado por 2 cadenas lineales asociadas a proteínas, formando la cromatina que al condensarse origina los cromosomas. Hay ADN de doble cadena, pero circular en mitocondrias y cloroplastos
  5. 5. VIRUS ADN de SV40 Fago filamentoso M13 PROCARIOTAS (BACTERIAS) EUCARIOTAS
  6. 6. 2. LOS ÁCIDOS NUCLEICOS Ácido desoxirribonucleico (ADN) y ácido ribonucleico (ARN)
  7. 7. 2.2. Composición química de los ácidos nucleicos ÁCIDO NUCLEICO Grandes moléculas formadas por largas cadenas de NUCLEÓTIDOS enlazados entre sí  POLINUCLEÓTIDO Químicamente formados por tres subunidades Base nitrogenada Uracilo (U) Adenina (A) Guanina (G) Citosina (C) Timina (T) Pentosa (Azúcar de 5 átomos de C) Ribosa Desoxirribosa Un grupo fosfato Derivado del ácido fosfórico H3 PO4
  8. 8. Son moléculas formadas por la unión de nucleótidos. Se componen de C, H, O, N y P NUCLEÓSIDO (Adenosina) ION FOSFATO Enlace N-glucosídico BASE NITROGENADA (Adenina) PENTOSA (Ribosa) NUCLEÓTIDO (Adenosín 5’-monofosfato) Enlace éster H2O H2O Nucleótidos: formación
  9. 9. La cadena presenta dos extremos libres: el 5’ unido al grupo fosfato y el 3’ unido a un hidroxilo. Los polinucleótidos se diferencian unos de otros por: • Su tamaño • Su composición • Su secuencia de bases La secuencia se nombra con la inicial de la base que contiene cada nucleótido: ACGT Citosina Timina Guanina Extremo 3’ Extremo 5’ Adenina Los nucleótidos se unen por enlaces covalentes de tipo fosfodiéster entre el grupo fosfato de un nucleótido y la pentosa del siguiente formando polinucleótidos El fosfato se enlaza por un lado con el carbono 3´de la pentosa de un nucleótido y con el carbono 5´ de la pentosa del siguiente Los ácidos nucleicos: Polinucleótidos Los ácidos nucleicos son moléculas formadas por la unión de nucleótidos, compuestas por C, H, O, N y P
  10. 10. Ácido Ribonucleico (ARN) 1. 2. Tipos de ácidos nucleicos Existen dos tipos de ácidos nucleicos Ácido Desoxirribonucleico (ADN)
  11. 11. 2. ELADN Ácido desoxirribonucleico
  12. 12. 2.2. Composición química del ADN Es un ácido nucleico formado por una doble cadena de desoxirribonucleótidos, enrollada en hélice. Cada nucleótido está formado por un ácido fosfórico, una pentosa (desoxirribosa) y una base nitrogenada (Adenina, Citosina, Guanina o Timina) Se encuentra en el núcleo de las células eucariotas y almacena la información genética. Fosfato Desoxirribosa Base nitrogenada Timina Guanina Citosina Adenina En el ADN la Adenina solo puede unirse a la Timina y la Guanina a la Citosina (Bases complementarias)
  13. 13. 2.2. El modelo de Watson y Crick La estructura del ADN El ADN está formado por dos cadenas de ribonucleótidos, enrolladas alrededor de un eje imaginario, formando una doble hélice de 2 nm de diámetro. Las pentosas y los grupos fosfato forman un armazón externo. Las bases nitrogenadas se encuentran en el interior de la doble hélice. determinada en 1953 por Watson y Crick  MODELO DE DOBLE HÉLICE Fotografiada por primera vez por Rosalind Franklin (1923-58)
  14. 14. Bases nitrogenadas Esqueleto de azúcar-fosfato 2 nm de diámetro Dos cadenas de ribonucleótidos Vuelta completa cada diez pares de nucleótidos. La longitud de la vuelta es de 3,4 nm Separación entre bases de 0,34 nm Enlaces por puentes de hidrógeno entre bases complementarias Cada vuelta completa de la doble hélice está formada por diez pares de nucleótidos, por lo que la longitud de la vuelta es de 3,4 nm El enrollamiento de las cadenas es dextrógiro (hacia la derecha) La distancia entre cada pareja de nucleótidos es de 0,34 nm
  15. 15. Las dos cadenas son antiparalelas Las cadenas se mantienen unidad mediante puentes de hidrógeno que se establecen entre las bases nitrogenadas de una y otra cadena • Entre A y T se forman 2 • Entre G y C se forman 3 Existe complementariedad entre ambas cadenas  Las bases nitrogenadas de una cadena se aparean con las de la cadena complementaria siempre igual: • A – T • C – G LEY DE CHARGAFF A + G / T + C = 1
  16. 16. Realizaron un estudio cuantitativo sobre el nº de bases nitrogenadas complementarias en el ADN (relación AT/CG), demostraron que la cantidad de Adenina es igual a la cantidad de Timina, lo mismo que la cantidad de Citosina es igual a la cantidad de Guanina, LEY DE CHARGAFF A + G / T + C = 1 Sin embargo, en lo que respecta a la relación AT/CG existe notables diferencias, en animales superiores y vegetales superiores donde hay mas predominio de AT sobre CG, en cambio, en bacterias y plantas inferiores existe lo contrario CG sobre AT
  17. 17. La secuencia del ADN de un organismo (el orden de los nucleótidos) determina su información genética. La alteración de un nucleótido puede modificar la información genética  las características del organismo
  18. 18. 3. ELARN Ácido ribonucleico
  19. 19. Nucleótidos de ARN Fosfato Ribosa Base nitrogenada Uracilo Guanina Citosina Adenina Cada nucleótido está formado por un ácido fosfórico, una pentosa (ribosa) y una base nitrogenada (Adenina, Guanina, Citosina o Uracilo). 3.1. El ARN Es de cadena más corta que el ADN y puede encontrarse en el núcleo o en el citoplasma. Es un ácido nucleico formado por una cadena de ribonucleótidos Estructura del ARN
  20. 20. Puede presentar cortas zonas de doble hélice, al plegarse debido al apareamiento intramolecular de sus bases Zona de doble hélice (horquilla). Bucle Es el ácido nucleico más más abundante en la célula Las moléculas de ARN están formadas por una cadena lineal y simple de nucleótidos, excepto en algunos virus que son de cadena doble El azúcar presente en el ARN es la ribosa. En el ARN la base que se aparea con la Adenina es Uracilo
  21. 21. 3.2. Tipos de ARN Todos tienen la misma composición química, pero distinta estructura y función ARN ARN mensajero (ARNm) ARN ribosómico (ARNr) ARN de transferencia (ARNt) ARN nucleolar (ARNn) Intervienen en la fabricación de proteínas Forma el nucléolo
  22. 22. Su estructura es lineal, excepto en algunas zonas donde se forman horquillas. Se sintetiza en el núcleo de la célula tomando como molde una hebra de ADN (proceso de transcripción) Su función principal es copiar la información del ADN y llevarla a los ribosomas (orgánulos celulares), donde se realiza la traducción o síntesis de proteínas ARN m El ARN mensajero (ARNm) El ARN ribosómico (ARNr) Es el más abundante Unido a proteínas forma parte de los ribosomas (orgánulos encargados de la síntesis proteica)
  23. 23. ARN mens ajero 3’ 5’ Brazo T Brazo A Brazo D Anticodón Zona de unión al ribosoma. Zona de unión al ARNm Punto de fijación del aminoácido Zona de unión a la enzima que lo une al aminoácido Es el ARN más pequeño (70-80 nucleótidos), cuya función es transportar los aminoácidos hasta los ribosomas. El ARN de transferencia (ARNt) El ARN nuclear (ARNn) Se encuentra unido a diferentes proteínas formando el nucléolo Se origina a partir de diferentes segmentos del ADN denominados región organizadora nucleolar Una vez formado, se fragmenta y da origen a los diferentes tipos de ARNr El ARNn forma el nucléolo
  24. 24. Regular la actividad de la célula 3.3. Funciones de los ácidos nucleicos Funciones Transmitir la información genética El ADN almacena el código genético que determina cómo son las proteínas de un organismo, las cuales regulan la actividad celular El ARN interviene fabricando las proteínas, que regulan la actividad celular El ADN se replica y una de estas copias es transmitida a cada una de las células hijas durante la división celular
  25. 25. ARN • Menor peso molecular • Pentosa: ribosa • Base nitrogenada: adenina, citosina, guanina, uracilo • Configuración espacial: Una sola fila de nucleótidos, a veces con apareamientos intracatenarios • Localización: en el núcleo y en el citoplasma ADN • Mayor peso molecular • Pentosa: desoxirribosa • Base nitrogenada: adenina, citosina, guanina, timina, • Configuración espacial: doble hélice • Localización: En el núcleo (donde formará los cromosomas), en mitocondrias y cloroplastos ARNt 3.4. Diferencias entre ADN y ARN
  26. 26. Ejercicios 1. Define los términos nucleótido y ácido nucleico 2. Escribe tres diferencias entre los ácidos ADN y ARN 3. Construye un nucleótido de ribosa ¿Qué base no puede llevar? 4. Copia este esquema en tu cuaderno y complétalo 5. Una molécula de ADN contiene un 34% de A ¿Qué porcentaje de G tendrá?. Justifica la respuesta 6. Completa la siguiente tabla Nucleótidos de ADN Nucleótidos de ARN Azúcar Bases Nitrogenadas
  27. 27. Nucleótido: Unidades básicas de los ácidos nucleicos formados por un azúcar de 5 átomos de carbono (pentosa), una base nitrogenada (A,C,G,T, U) y un grupo fosfato Ácido nucleico: Larga cadena formada por la unión de nucleótidos 1. Define los términos nucleótido y ácido nucleico 2. Escribe tres diferencias entre los ácidos ADN y ARN ADN: Formado por el azúcar desoxirribosa y las bases nitrogenadas A,G,C,T. Estructura de doble hélice ARN: Formado por el azúcar ribosa y las bases nitrogenadas A,G,C,U. Estructura de doble hélice 3. Construye un nucleótido de ribosa ¿Qué base no puede llevar? No puede tener Timina4. Copia este esquema en tu cuaderno y complétalo 5. Una molécula de ADN contiene un 34% de A ¿Qué porcentaje de G tendrá?. Justifica la respuesta A- T = 34% + 34% = 68% 100% - 68% = 32 % para G-C 32% : 2 = 16% 6. Completa la siguiente tabla Nucleótidos de ADN Nucleótidos de ARN Azúcar Bases Nitrogenadas Nucleótidos de ADN Nucleótidos de ARN Azúcar Desoxirribosa Ribosa Bases Nitrogenadas Adenina, Timina, Citosina, Guanina Adenina, Uracilo Citosina, guanina,
  28. 28. 4. ELADN CONTIENE INFORMACIÓN ¿Qué tipo de información llevan los genes? ¿Qué código utiliza el ADN? ¿Cómo se traduce el mensaje de los genes?
  29. 29. 4.1.¿Qué tipo de información llevan los genes? Para que un individuo presente un carácter Tener un el gen correspondiente Tiene que Fabricar una proteína específica responsable de que se manifieste ese carácter Desde el punto de vista de su función  Un gen es un segmento de ADN que contiene información para construir la proteína que controla la aparición de un carácter
  30. 30. 4.1.1. Los ácidos nucleicos y las proteínas Los ácidos nucleicos intervienen en la fabricación de las proteínas Las proteínas son grandes moléculas que se forman por la unión de AMINOÁCIDOS En la composición de las proteínas intervienen 20 tipos de aminoácidos distintos. Una proteína se diferencia de otra en el orden en el que se disponen los aminoácidos. Los aminoácidos que forman las proteínas corporales son 20, de ellos, 8 son ESENCIALES (el organismo no puede sintetizarlos y ha de conseguirlos a través de una dieta rica en proteínas). En los organismos eucariotas
  31. 31. aa ácidos (con R cargados negativamente a pH neutro) aa básicos (con R cargados positivamente a pH neutro) aa con R apolares alifáticos aa con R aromáticos Thr aa con R polares sin carga Clasificación de los 20 aa. en función de la naturaleza de las cadenas laterales (R)
  32. 32. Si se unen entre 10 a 100 aminoácidos  POLIPÉPTIDO Formada por una cadena o varias cadenas de más de 100 aa.  PROTEÍNA Unión de aminoácidos ENLACE PEPTÍDICO Se forma al unirse el grupo amino de un aminoácido con el grupo carboxilo del siguiente y liberarse una molécula de agua Con 20 aa. el número de proteínas diferentes que se pueden formar se calcula: 20n Número de aminoácidos de la cadena Si la cadena es de 100 aminoácidos, el número de las posibilidades sería (permutaciones con repetición): 20100 Se puede considerar que el número de proteínas diferentes es prácticamente infinito
  33. 33. 4.3. El código genético Conjunto de reglas que tratan de establecer la equivalencia entre el lenguaje del ARNm (en bases nitrogenadas) y el de proteínas (escrito en aminoácidos) ¿Cuántas bases son necesarias para un aminoácido? VR 4,1 = 4 VR 4,2 = 42 = 16 VR 4,3 = 43 = 64 Tres bases nitrogenadas llaman a un aminoácido: 64 codones para 20 aa. El ADN contiene la información para que la célula pueda fabricar miles de proteínas distintas: con tan solo 4 nucleótidos Fosfato Desoxirribosa Base nitrogenad a Timina Guanina Citosina Adenina Mensaje codificado que asigna a cada grupo de tres bases o tripletes (codones) del ARNm uno de los 20 aa. que forman la proteína CÓDIGO GENÉTICO
  34. 34. Características del código genético Es UNIVERSAL: Es idéntico en todos los seres vivos Es DEGENERADO: Algunos aminoácidos pueden ser codificados por más de un codón NO tiene IMPERFECCIÓN: un codón un solo aminoácido Nombres de los aminoácidos: Phe: Fenilalanina Leu: Leucina Ile: Isoleucina Met: Metionina Val: Valina His: Histidina Gln:Glutamina Asn: Asparagina Lys: Lisina Asp: Ácido aspártico Ser: Serina Pro: Prolina Thr: Treonina Ala: Alanina Tyr: Tirosina Glu: Ácido glutámico Cys: Cisteína Trp: Triptófano Arg: Arginina Gly: Glicina En negrita los 8 aa. esenciales
  35. 35. Características del código genético SIN SOLAPAMIENTO: Se lee sin comas: Si se perdiera una base nitrogenada del ARNm la lectura de toda la cadena se desplazaría sin dejar huecos Tiene tripletes de terminación o fin (UAA,UAG y UGA): Tripletes que no codifican ningún aminoácido. Cuando el ribosoma encuentra uno de ellos, se separa del ARN y da por finalizada la síntesis El tripletes (AUG) actúa como señal de inicio para la traducción y una vez que esta ha comenzado, codifica el aminoácido metionina Lectura en un solo sentido: 5’ → 3’
  36. 36. Ejercicios 1. ¿Qué quiere decir que el código genético es universal? ¿Y degenerado? 2. Utilizando el código genético, completa la secuencia de aminoácidos que se formarán según la secuencia de bases del ARNm
  37. 37. 3. Observa la secuencia de proteínas y contesta a las preguntas siguientes: a) Con ayuda de la tabla del código genético indica una posible secuencia de ARNm que ha podido ser traducida a esta secuencia de aminoácidos b) Deduce la secuencia de ADN que ha sido transcrita para dar lugar al ARNm que has propuesto en el apartado anterior c) Deduce la secuencia de la cadena complementaria al ADN que has deducido en el apartado b Met Trp Met Trp Cys Trp Cys Val Leu
  38. 38. 4. A partir de la secuencia de bases correspondiente a un fragmento de un gen (fragmento de ADN) que codifica una proteína): …. TATATACAATTT… …. ATATATGTTAAA… A) Indica cuál sería la secuencia del ARNm correspondiente a la cadena inferior de ese fragmento B) Ayudándote de la tabla del código genético escribe la secuencia de aminoácidos de la proteína codificada por ese fragmento de gen C) Si en el ADN se produjese una sustitución del par C-G por el par T-A, indica como se altera el ARNm y la cadena de aminoácidos. 5. A) ¿Cuál será la cadena complementaria del ADN si la secuencia de bases de una de las cadenas de ADN es ATACCATTAACACTA B) Con ese fragmento de ADN qué proteína se formará, teniendo en cuenta el código genético universal 1) Arg-Gly-Leu-Met-Phe 2) Tyr-Gly-Asn-Cys-Asp 3) Val-Leu-Ile-Phe-Ser 6. Dada la siguiente secuencia de ARNm: …. UAUUUAAUGUUU….. A) Escribe la secuencia de aminoácidos que se formará B) Escribe la secuencia de la cadena molde del ADN del gen correspondiente
  39. 39. 4.3. La síntesis (fabricación) de proteínas Se realiza en dos fases: TRANSCRIPCIÓN Y TRADUCCIÓN LA TRANSCRIPCIÓN DEL ADN EN ARNm ADN ARNm 1a Núcleo Citoplasma 1b Ocurre en el núcleo. El ADN se desenrolla y se abre Una de sus hebras de ADN sirve de molde para sintetizar una cadena de ARN mensajero (ARNm), que pasará al citoplasma. 1a 1b Las bases del ADN son transcritas al ARN de la siguiente forma: • La A como U • La T como A • La C como G • La G como C
  40. 40. LA TRADUCCIÓN DEL ARNm EN UNA PROTEÍNA 1. Inicio de la traducción La molécula de ARNm se une a un ribosoma por uno de sus extremos. 2. Un aminoácido se une al ARNt Un aminoácido (aa) se une a un ARN de transferencia (ARNt) (2a). Ribosoma ARNm Citoplasma 2a 2b 3. Unión del primer aa ARNt aa ARNt-aa El ARNt con el aminoácido unido (ARNt-aa.) reconoce y se une a una secuencia de tres bases del ARNm, llamada triplete o codón (2b). El primer aminoácido queda unido al ribosoma (3a), y el ARNt queda libre (3b). ARNt 3a 3b
  41. 41. LA TRADUCCIÓN DEL ARNm EN UNA PROTEÍNA aa ARNt-aa ARNt ARNt aa ARNt-aa ARNt ARNt Se siguen incorporando aminoácidos por el proceso descrito hasta que el ribosoma ha leído o traducido toda la secuencia de bases del ARNm. La proteína se separa del ribosoma y queda libre en el citoplasma. 4. Incorporación del segundo aa 5. Incorporación del resto de aa Otro ARNt, unido a otro aminoácido, reconoce el siguiente triplete en la cadena de ARNm y se une a él (4a). El segundo aminoácido queda así unido al ribosoma junto al primer aminoácido (4b), y el ARNt que lo transportaba queda libre en el citoplasma (4c). 4a 4b 4c 6. Fin Proteína
  42. 42. El ARNm es leído en el ribosoma en secuencias de tres bases nitrogenadas llamadas codones. Cada codón es complementario del anticodón de un ARNt que se encuentra en el citoplasma y encaja con él. Como cada ARNt lleva enganchado un aminoácido específico según su anticodón, significa que a medida que el ARNm va siendo leído, se está formando una cadena de aminoácidos con una secuencia determinada por este ARNm Resumen de LA TRADUCCIÓN
  43. 43. Ejercicios 1. Define transcripción y traducción 2. ¿Qué es un triplete y qué papel desempeña en el proceso de la síntesis de proteínas? 3. Observa la imagen siguiente y describe qué sucede. Da nombre a cada uno de los elementos del dibujo. 4. En qué lugar de la célula sucede cada una de las etapas de la síntesis de proteínas en las células eucariotas y en qué lugar crees que ocurren en las células procariotas. 5. Para sintetizar una proteína de 12 aminoácidos ¿Cuántas bases tiene que reconocer el ribosoma en la secuencia del ARNm? 6. El siguiente esquema representa la transcripción de un fragmento de una hebra de ADN, complétalo e indica la secuencia de ARNm que se obtendrá tras la transcripción
  44. 44. 5. LA REPLICACIÓN DELADN Antes de la división celular, el ADN hace una copia de sí mismo, que garantiza que la información necesaria para realizar las funciones celulares se transmita a las células hijas correctamente
  45. 45. 4.1.La replicación o duplicación del ADN Es el proceso por el que se realiza una copia idéntica de cada una de las hebras que constituyen al ADN En las células eucariotas tiene lugar en el núcleo celular, antes de la división celular (interfase), en las siguientes etapas: 1 El ADN se desenrolla Las 2 cadenas se separan 2 Cada cadena sirve de molde para fabricar una nueva hebra complementaria (A-T y G-C) 3 Se obtienen dos cadenas iguales Vieja hebra molde Nueva hebra complementaria
  46. 46. Cada cadena de ADN sirve de molde para la formación de una nueva cadena complementaria Cada doble hélice de ADN formada es una cromátida hermana de un cromosoma duplicado Es el proceso es SEMICONSERVATIVO Cada doble hélice resultante está formada por: • Una cadena de la molécula inicial (conservada) • Una cadena nueva (sintetizada) Tiene un MECANISMO DE REPARACIÓN para evitar errores en la copia Enzimas de reparación que detectan los nucleótidos mal apareados o colocados y los sustituyen por los correctos Formado por Cuando no funciona MUTACIONES  Cambios en la molécula de ADN
  47. 47. Ejercicios 1. ¿Qué significa que la replicación es un proceso semiconservativo? 2. En el esquema se ha representado la replicación de un fragmento de una molécula de ADN. Completa el dibujo indicando la secuencia de nucleótidos que aparecerán en las cadenas nuevas de ADN 3. Deduce la secuencia de bases complementarias de la siguiente hebra: ATTTGCCTTACGGTAT
  48. 48. CAMBIOS EN LA INFORMACIÓN GENÉTICA Las Mutaciones y sus tipos Las enfermedades genéticas El diagnostico prenatal
  49. 49. Las mutaciones son cambios en la secuencia del ADN de una célula que son transmitidos a otras células, que se originan a partir de ella. Son espontáneas, aunque pueden ser inducidas por agentes mutagénicos como sustancias químicas, rayos X, etc. Mutaciones Las mutaciones junto con la recombinación genética que se produce durante la meiosis, son la principal fuente de variabilidad genética. TIPOS DE MUTACIONES AFECTAN A CÉLULAS REPRODUCTORAS AFECTAN A CÉLULAS NO REPRODUCTORAS Se trasmiten a la descendencia La mutación no se trasmiten a la descendencia Mutaciones génicas Mutaciones cromosómicas Mutaciones genómicas Provocan cambios en la secuencia de nucleótidos de un gen concreto se producen por cambios en la estructura del cromosoma (roturas, intercambios de fragmentos). se originan durante la meiosis y alteran la dotación cromosómica.
  50. 50. Las enfermedades genéticas Las enfermedades genéticas son todas aquellas alteraciones de la salud causadas por el mal funcionamiento de un gen determinado. Se llaman enfermedades hereditarias aquellas que se transmiten a un individuo y se manifiestan como consecuencia de haber heredado uno o varios genes defectuosos o alteraciones cromosómicas.
  51. 51. El diagnostico prenatal Técnicas de diagnóstico prenatal  técnicas empleadas para detectar durante la gestación algunas enfermedades genéticas. Las pruebas de diagnostico prenatal están especialmente indicadas cuando: • La mujer tiene más de 35 años • Alguno de los progenitores es portador de alguna anomalía genética. • Existen antecedentes de hijos o familiares con alguna anomalía genética
  52. 52. LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Disciplina que agrupa a un conjunto de complejas técnicas que permiten retirar, modificar o agregar genes a una molécula de ADN
  53. 53. Conjunto de técnicas que permiten modificar el ADN de un organismo para cambiar la información que contiene. ¿Qué es la Ingeniería genética? Organismo genéticamente modificado (OGM) Organismo cuyo genoma ha sido modificado utilizando técnicas de ingeniería genética TRANSGÉNICOS CISGÉNICOS Pueden ser Aquellos a los que se les ha incorporado genes procedentes de otras especies Aquellos a los que se les ha incorporado un gen procedente de otro organismo de su misma especie La ingeniería genética permite: • Identificar y aislar genes concretos y producir copias idénticas • Transferir el gen clonado a células que fabricarán el producto codificado
  54. 54. La producción de transgénicos SUPONE TRANSFORMACIÓN REGENERACIÓN Obtener una planta o animal a partir de la célula cuyo genoma se ha modificado Introducir el gen deseado en el genoma de una célula del organismo que se desea modificar Ejem. gen humano que controla la síntesis de la hormona del crecimiento introducido en una célula huevo de ratón ratón transgénico fabrica esta hormona y crece más rápidamente Requiere de técnicas, muy costosas, de clonación de organismos Que se rentabilizan con la producción del mayor número de clones posibles
  55. 55. TÉCNICAS DE INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Tecnología del ADN recombinante PCR (Reacción en cadena de la Polimerasa) Secuenciación de ADN Clonación de mamíferos
  56. 56. 1.Tecnología del ADN recombinante Localizar el gen que se va a transferir (transgén) (ej. Gen humano de la insulina localizado en el cromosoma 11) Aislar el gen que se va a transferir mediante enzimas que cortan el ADN por lugares precisos (tijeras moleculares) Insertar el gen en otro ADN que actúa como vehículo o vector de transferencia. El ADN resultante es un ADN recombinante o recombinado 1 1 2 2 3 3 La manipulación de los genes produce nuevas combinaciones de los cromosomas (recombinaciones genéticas)
  57. 57. 1.Tecnología del ADN recombinante Introducir el ADN recombindo en la célula receptora o huésped, en este caso una bacteria, la bacteria será desde este momento un organismo transgénico Confirmar que el organismo transgénico fabrica la proteína cuyo gen se ha introducido Clonar el gen: Se clona el gen al multiplicarse las bacterias que se dividen rápidamente lo que permite obtener gran cantidad de proteínas. 4 5 5 4 6 6 Los vectores suelen ser : • Plásmidos, moléculas circulares de ADN presentes en muchas bacterias • Virus que actúan como vehículos de transporte). Los segmentos de ADN son unidos mediante ADN ligasas (enzimas)
  58. 58. 2.Tecnología de la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR) La polimerasa es un enzima que interviene en la replicación del ADN. La reacción en cadena de la polimerasa es una técnica de laboratorio que permite obtener en pocas horas, a partir de una mínima cantidad de ADN, millones de copias de un segmento de ADN. Después de 20 ciclos de este proceso, se logra disponer de más de un millón de copias de la molécula.
  59. 59. APLICACIONES DE LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA Obtención de medicamentos Terapias génicas Medicina forense Agricultura y ganadería Medio ambiente Investigación de genomas
  60. 60. 1. Obtención de medicamentos La ingeniería genética permite obtener numerosas vacunas o medicamentos en grandes cantidades, empleando organismos transgénicos como biofábricas. Hasta 1982, los diabéticos dependían para su tratamiento de insulina obtenida de cerdos o vacas, la cual puede ocasionar reacciones adversas. En este año, se aprueba el uso para humanos de insulina humana fabricada por ingeniería genética Obtención de medicamentos por ingeniería genética: Factor VIII Producción de medicamentos (insulina, hormona del crecimiento y de factor de coagulación) contenidos en la leche, por ser un producto que se obtiene con facilidad.
  61. 61. 2. Terapias génicas La terapia génica es un método para tratar ciertas enfermedades genéticas, basado en la modificación genética de los tejidos afectados. Consiste el sustituir, directa o indirectamente, el gen responsable de una enfermedad por su alelo normal.
  62. 62. 3. Medicina forense: Huella genética La huella genética es una técnica que permite identificar individuos a partir del análisis de su ADN (que es característico de cada persona). Se aplica para identificar delincuentes y en pruebas de paternidad.
  63. 63. 1. En la figura se muestra la huella genética de la víctima de un asesinato y otra sacada de los restos de sangre encontrados en la escena de ese crimen. A la derecha aparece la huella genética de tres posibles sospechosos. ¿Cuál de ellos crees que es el asesino? ¿Por qué? El A. Porque el código de barras obtenido coincide exactamente con el de la muestra recogida en la escena del crimen. Eso significa que en las muestras de ADN elegidas para hacer la prueba el número de repeticiones coincide, lo que hace prácticamente imposible que pueda pertenecer a otra persona.
  64. 64. 2. En la figura aparecen las huellas genéticas de los miembros de una familia: el padre, la madre y cuatro hijos, dos chicas y dos chicos. Argumenta, para cada uno de los hijos, si son, o no, hijos biológicos del padre, de la madre, de ambos o de ninguno. Ana y Pedro son hijos biológicos del padre y de la madre, ya que los fragmentos de ADN que se han utilizado para hacer su huella genética coinciden con uno u otro progenitor. Por los mismos motivos, Eva es hija de la madre pero no del padre, y Jorge no es hijo biológico de ninguno de los dos.
  65. 65. 4. Agricultura y ganadería La ingeniería genética permite obtener plantas y animales transgénicos que portan genes interesantes desde el punto de vista agrícola o ganadero
  66. 66. El salmón es uno de los animales con los que mas se ha experimentado con la hormona del crecimiento. Se han conseguido salmones que engordan dos veces más rápido y comen menos. Clonación de ganado más productivo, por ejemplo, las vacas que producen más leche y de mejor calidad o las ovejas que producen más lana. Obtiene, si, por tanto, mayor crecimiento, con menor consumo de energía.
  67. 67. 5. En el medio ambiente Las dos principales áreas de aplicación de la ingeniería genética en el medio ambiente son: • El diseño de organismos genéticamente modificados específicamente diseñados para descontaminar ecosistemas • la recuperación de especies en peligro de extinción (clonando organismos de especies desaparecidas o amenazadas a partir de muestras de tejidos). Tratamiento de aguas residuales con sistema la gramínea transgénica Vetiver (Chrysopogon zizanioides) La bacteria Deinococus radiodurans (el organismo más resistente a la radiación que se conozca) ha sido modificado para la eliminación de elementos radiactivos presentes en el suelo y las aguas subterráneas Bacterias Pseudomonas modificadas genéticamente para degradar compuestos tóxicos que contiene el cloro (como el vinilcloruro) en compuestos menos nocivos
  68. 68. RIESGOS DE LA INGENIERÍA GENÉTICA
  69. 69. Los riesgos más destacados son: • Perdida de la diversidad genética a través de la aplicación de técnicas de mejora y selección de los animales. A menudo el hombre favorece a ciertas características que no son seleccionadas por la naturaleza (selección natural). Esto pone en debate la supervivencia de los seres vivos y las amenazas de las especies. • Efectos perjudiciales para la salud: La mayoría de los productos se destinan al consumo humano y aún no se puede afirmar que no sean perjudiciales para la salud. Hasta el momento solo se han descrito reacciones alérgicas causadas por el consumo de carne, leche y huevos o cualquier otro alimento derivado de los organismos genéticamente modificados. Un gen procedente de peces árticos ha proporcionado fresas transgénicas resistentes al frío. Las personas alérgicas al pescado pueden sufrir reacciones alérgicas al ingerir las fresas.
  70. 70. • Riesgos medioambientales: Los OGM pueden transferir sus genes de forma accidental a otras organismos naturales La competencia de estos organismos, mejor dotados, que sus parientes naturales PERDIDA DE LA BIODIVERSIDAD

×