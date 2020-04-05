Chemical testing of textiles description book

This is a comprehensive book that provides a comprehensive coverage of the chemical analysis procedure for a broad range of textiles. It aims to introduce fundamental chemical concepts and rudimentary procedures, while balancing the content between the theoretical and practical. Contributors include professors, material researchers and textile analysts from Britain, Germany, Canada and the United States of America. The opening chapter introduces fibers and yarn identification and is followed by nine separate chapters discussing different chemical analyses with regard to textiles, which include leather, textile wet processes, fibre finishes, coatings, performance related tests, wastewater, and dyes and pigments.

*************************

note:

The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

