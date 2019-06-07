Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAGP Manitoba Women, Wealth & Philanthropy 05-30-2019 1
Women & Philanthropy Agenda 8:00am – Breakfast and Networking 8:30am – Welcome & Introductions What we will cover today: •...
Women & Philanthropy About Karma & Cents Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Crafting their Philanthropic Identit...
Women & Philanthropy About Us Karma & Cents Team • Gena Rotstein, FEA, Philanthropic Advisor • Richard Ouellette, Managing...
Women & Philanthropy Multi-Disciplinary Team 5
Women & Philanthropy Family Legacy 6 • Transitioned from third generation to 4th generation • Went from an operating compa...
Women & Philanthropy Activity: Lay it on the Line Photo by: rawpixel.com 7
Women & Philanthropy Trends & Stats Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Women, Wealth & Philanthropy 8 Women’s ph...
Women & Philanthropy Stats • $900B will be transferred to women by 2028 (North America) • Re-gendering of wealth • Inherit...
Women & Philanthropy Stats 1. Women are responsible for 86% of household’s consumer purchasing decisions 2. 43% percent of...
Women & Philanthropy The Female Brain 11 1. Neurological need to connect 2. Greater verbal access to emotions 3. Wired to ...
Women & Philanthropy The 9 C’s of Women’s Philanthropy 12 1. Create 2. Collaborate 3. Change 4. Commit 5. Connect 6. Celeb...
Level 1 – Needs Based Giving Level 2 – Empowering Individuals Level 3 – Capacity Building Level 4 – Networked Philanthropy...
Women & Philanthropy About Karma & Cents Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Crafting their Philanthropic Identit...
Women & Philanthropy Activity - Your Money Statement On a piece of paper write the answers to these questions. In pairs sh...
Women & Philanthropy Trends & Stats Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First 16 “I agree that in the near future many ...
Women & Philanthropy Perceptions of Women and Wealth • What’s mine is mine… or is it? • Women with inherited wealth have n...
Women & Philanthropy Perceptions of Women and Wealth • Role of the Trusted Advisor • 2/3 of HNW women don’t trust their fi...
Women & Philanthropy Creating a Giving Plan Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Crafting their Philanthropic Iden...
Women & Philanthropy Values and Social Vision Statement Values help you identify and articulate a path forward. They put l...
21 Women & Philanthropy Activity – Picture your Legacy This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
Women & Philanthropy How Money Flows 22 What we do to show our support How we show our support Why we support charities • ...
Women & Philanthropy Personal Mission Statement 1. What is my life about, and what matters most to me? 2. What values/virt...
Women & Philanthropy Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Crafting their Philanthropic Identities Summary 24
Women & Philanthropy Summary • Listen to her story • Build trust slowly • 3 years to make a major donation ($10K+) • Start...
Women & Philanthropy Contact Us Gena Rotstein – grotstein@karmaandcents.com Richard Ouellette – rouellette@karmaandcents.c...
×