Funder Collaborations & Collective Impact

So you want to change the world? Funder Collaborations ABFI 04-16-2020 1
Learning Objectives Issue: Funders often ask charities to collaborate, but few funders actually make collaboration a key c...
Agenda Welcome •Introductions and Housekeeping Isolation Poll •How have we been filling our time? Handouts •Review Collabo...
About Us Karma & Cents Team • Gena Rotstein, FEA, Philanthropic Advisor • Richard Ouellette, Managing Director • Hallie Ca...
Social Distancing Straw Poll What interesting times we live in! 5
What Levers can you Pull? 6 Handout
The Language of Collaborations What do we mean when we talk about collaborations? What are the different perspectives? 7
Definitions & Jargon Collaboration: • Two or more organizations work together toward a common goal • Retain their own indi...
Definitions & Jargon Alliance: • Formal commitment to continue shared or transferred decision-making power • It does not i...
Definitions & Jargon Joint Ventures: • Made up of multiple nonprofit corporations who consolidate administrative, programm...
Continuum of Collaboration Exchange Knowledge Coordinate Funding Co-Invest Create a New Entity or Initiative Fund the Fund...
Discussion #1 All Alliances and Joint Ventures are Collaborations, but not all Collaborations are Alliances or Joint Ventu...
“Going it Together, We can go Further” • What does this look like? • Pro’s & Con’s • Case Studies 13
What do Successful Collaborations Look Like? Aligned Goals and Strategies Thoughtful relationship building More than just ...
Successful Collaborations The Process Chemistry Do we click? Governance What are our Rules? Documentation Is it written? C...
Initial Chemistry Meeting • Curiosity Conversations - Identifying players that influence the funding objectives: • Co-Cons...
Refined Chemistry Meetings • Small Group – Working Group/ Steering Committee • Expertise on the issue • Brings financial r...
18 Successful Collaborations Step 2 - Governance
What doesn’t get documented, gets forgotten • For internal use and external use • How and what do you share publicly? • Wh...
Contracting • Identify the rules of engagement • Opt-out options • Voting & Decision Making • Cultural engagement • Formal...
Collective Impact Process into Action 21
Collective Impact 22
Backbone Organization • Project and Process Manager • Might be fiscal agent • Might have initiated conversation • Has the ...
Communication • Set regular touch-ins • Have collaborative working docs • Be clear on who speaks publicly about the projec...
Mutually Reinforcing Activities • Map out what each one brings to the table - See the 9 Levers Handout • Highlight any spe...
Common Progress Measures • What does success look like? What are the agreed upon outcomes? • How do you know you have achi...
Collective Impact Step 5 27 Common Agenda Timeline Project Schedule Rowing in Same Direction Accountability Recipient Trust
Implementation Focusing understanding where on the continuum of care the Collective sits in relation to the desired impact...
Implementation Evaluating the Collective & Grantees 29
Implementation Where the Rubber Hits the Road Evaluation of Proposals Drafting Donor Agreements Deploying Capital Grantee ...
Implementation What the CRA Requires • Create a written agreement with the Intermediary and implement its terms • Communic...
Implementation Pitfalls of Collaborations Ego Inequality $ Don’t Flow Taking things for Granted Leadership Change Percepti...
Discussion #2 "Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplis...
Case Study #1 Change Can’t Wait – Municipal, Provincial and Private and Community-based Funders 34
Case Study #1 Mental Health Various Private Family Foundations 35
Case Study #1 Mental Health Various Private Family Foundations 36
Case Study #1 By the Numbers 220 Submissions 34 Shortlisted by City ($1.7 M) 26 Proposals Received Confirmed ? The number ...
Case Study #1 Where the Rubber Hits the Road 1. Contracting & Governing Docs i. Established voting and decision making pro...
Case Study #1 Levers Lever Application How It was used in Case Transfer of Knowledge Looking beyond the inner circle to fi...
Case Study #2 Rotary Foundation + Gates Foundation = Global Polio Eradication 40
Case Study #2 Roles & Responsibilities WHO – Medical Policies and Procedures Rotary – Funds, Advocacy, Volunteers CDC – Sc...
Case Study #2 Timeline Rotary and Gates Foundation = 28% of ALL Global Polio Funding Type 2 Polio = Eradicated Type 3 Poli...
Case Study #2 Funders Challenges Gates Foundation Impact report (2012): • Criticism – Polio eradication detracts from stre...
Case Study #2 Implementation Challenges 2018 – GPEI report: • 2016 – The vaccine changed from one type to the other. • Pro...
Overall Learnings What are the key take-aways around collaborative funding models? 45
Major Take-away’s 1. Listen & Acknowledge – About trust and different perspectives 2. Collective experience – All players ...
Resources Various Case Studies • https://ecommons.luc.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.go ogle.com/&httpsredir=...
Philanthropy 3.0 Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Time, Talent, Treasure and Ties Crafting their Philanthropic...
Funder Collaborations & Collective Impact

Presentation to the ABFI on different Funder Collaboration models and how Collective Impact is applied to these funding programs.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
Funder Collaborations & Collective Impact

  1. 1. So you want to change the world? Funder Collaborations ABFI 04-16-2020 1
  2. 2. Learning Objectives Issue: Funders often ask charities to collaborate, but few funders actually make collaboration a key component of their own funding model. 1. What are the different collaboration models? 2. How do I evaluate the right “fit” collaboration for my philanthropic objectives/family foundation? 3. What are the pitfalls to collaboration? How can the collaborative approach de-duplicate programs and services within the charitable sector? What role can funders play in re-shaping the charitable landscape? 2
  3. 3. Agenda Welcome •Introductions and Housekeeping Isolation Poll •How have we been filling our time? Handouts •Review Collaborations •What are the different types? •What works best for you? Together we can go further •What does this look like? Pro’s and Con’s? Case Studies Q&A 3
  4. 4. About Us Karma & Cents Team • Gena Rotstein, FEA, Philanthropic Advisor • Richard Ouellette, Managing Director • Hallie Caplan, Lead Researcher • Ria Parsbey, Place2Give Foundation Manager Who we Work With • Family Businesses & Entrepreneurs • Philanthropists • Next Generation Inheritors Current Client Roster $200M charitable assets under advisement 4
  5. 5. Social Distancing Straw Poll What interesting times we live in! 5
  6. 6. What Levers can you Pull? 6 Handout
  7. 7. The Language of Collaborations What do we mean when we talk about collaborations? What are the different perspectives? 7
  8. 8. Definitions & Jargon Collaboration: • Two or more organizations work together toward a common goal • Retain their own individual structure and decision-making authority • Mutually beneficial • Organizations achieve more together through coordinated or collective action than they would independently • Each collaboration is different - may be formal or informal; time-limited or ongoing, but typically does not entail a permanent partnership 8
  9. 9. Definitions & Jargon Alliance: • Formal commitment to continue shared or transferred decision-making power • It does not involve any change to the corporate structure of the participating organizations • An administrative consolidation • A joint programming • A joint earned income activity • A joint advocacy activity 9
  10. 10. Definitions & Jargon Joint Ventures: • Made up of multiple nonprofit corporations who consolidate administrative, programmatic, or advocacy functions within a jointly controlled corporation. • The partner organizations share governance of the new organization. • The new organization may be a new corporate structure or a temporary network or association. 10
  11. 11. Continuum of Collaboration Exchange Knowledge Coordinate Funding Co-Invest Create a New Entity or Initiative Fund the Funder Lower Integration Higher Integration 11
  12. 12. Discussion #1 All Alliances and Joint Ventures are Collaborations, but not all Collaborations are Alliances or Joint Ventures. • What does Collaboration look or feel like to you? • In what ways have you worked with other Philanthropists? • What was the most fulfilling and challenging parts of working with other Philanthropists? 12
  13. 13. “Going it Together, We can go Further” • What does this look like? • Pro’s & Con’s • Case Studies 13
  14. 14. What do Successful Collaborations Look Like? Aligned Goals and Strategies Thoughtful relationship building More than just $$$ Selective Opt-Out Process Celebrate Successes and Learn from Failures 14
  15. 15. Successful Collaborations The Process Chemistry Do we click? Governance What are our Rules? Documentation Is it written? Contracting Does everyone know what is expected? 15
  16. 16. Initial Chemistry Meeting • Curiosity Conversations - Identifying players that influence the funding objectives: • Co-Conspiriators • Investors • Validators • Believers • Recipients • Detractors 16 Successful Collaborations Step 1a - Chemistry
  17. 17. Refined Chemistry Meetings • Small Group – Working Group/ Steering Committee • Expertise on the issue • Brings financial resources to the table • Have past experience in funding in this area (not necessarily collaboratively) • Positive reputation in the community • There is ego/values alignment between the group 17 Successful Collaborations Step 1b - Chemistry
  18. 18. 18 Successful Collaborations Step 2 - Governance
  19. 19. What doesn’t get documented, gets forgotten • For internal use and external use • How and what do you share publicly? • Who takes the lead with informing grantees? • How do you do reporting so that each agency has what they need for their own internal reviews and public filings? 19 Successful Collaborations Step 3 - Documentation
  20. 20. Contracting • Identify the rules of engagement • Opt-out options • Voting & Decision Making • Cultural engagement • Formal structural changes or legal partnerships • MoU, MoA, NDA, etc. • Who will be responsible for what (operational expenses, etc.) 20 Successful Collaborations Step 4 - Contracting
  21. 21. Collective Impact Process into Action 21
  22. 22. Collective Impact 22
  23. 23. Backbone Organization • Project and Process Manager • Might be fiscal agent • Might have initiated conversation • Has the capacity and authority to bring people together • Projects that don’t work may be attributed to the fact that the Backbone agency wasn’t actually the right organization Collective Impact Step 1 23
  24. 24. Communication • Set regular touch-ins • Have collaborative working docs • Be clear on who speaks publicly about the project • Have consistent messaging for partners to share out • Document all meetings! Collective Impact Step 2 24
  25. 25. Mutually Reinforcing Activities • Map out what each one brings to the table - See the 9 Levers Handout • Highlight any specific things that the individual organizations may need to bring back to their own leadership (progress reports, new funding ideas, etc.) • Share funding and reporting calendars Collective Impact Step 3 25
  26. 26. Common Progress Measures • What does success look like? What are the agreed upon outcomes? • How do you know you have achieved it? • What are the Go/NoGo decision milestones that need to be agreed upon? • What are some of the unintended consequences that may arise from this project? • How are the outcomes benchmarked against current industry standards? Collective Impact Step 4 26
  27. 27. Collective Impact Step 5 27 Common Agenda Timeline Project Schedule Rowing in Same Direction Accountability Recipient Trust
  28. 28. Implementation Focusing understanding where on the continuum of care the Collective sits in relation to the desired impact. 28
  29. 29. Implementation Evaluating the Collective & Grantees 29
  30. 30. Implementation Where the Rubber Hits the Road Evaluation of Proposals Drafting Donor Agreements Deploying Capital Grantee Project on Track Returning Milestone Information to Collective Evaluate Projects: Scale, Pivot, Cancel 30
  31. 31. Implementation What the CRA Requires • Create a written agreement with the Intermediary and implement its terms • Communicate a clear, complete, and detailed description of the activity to the Intermediary • Monitor and supervise the activity • Provide clear, complete, and detailed instructions to the Intermediary on an ongoing basis • For agency relationships, segregate funds, as well as maintain separate books and records • Make periodic transfers of resources, based on demonstrated performance • A Charity must maintain a record of steps taken to direct and control the use of its resources, as part of its books and records, to allow the CRA to verify that all of the Charity’s resources have been used for its own activities 31
  32. 32. Implementation Pitfalls of Collaborations Ego Inequality $ Don’t Flow Taking things for Granted Leadership Change Perception of Risk Collaboration Failure 32
  33. 33. Discussion #2 "Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results." – Andrew Carnegie • What skills or new learnings do you think that you could gain from collaborating with other? • In what ways have you encouraged your grantees to work collaboratively? • What advice or tips would you give to others who are possibly looking at collaboration models? 33
  34. 34. Case Study #1 Change Can’t Wait – Municipal, Provincial and Private and Community-based Funders 34
  35. 35. Case Study #1 Mental Health Various Private Family Foundations 35
  36. 36. Case Study #1 Mental Health Various Private Family Foundations 36
  37. 37. Case Study #1 By the Numbers 220 Submissions 34 Shortlisted by City ($1.7 M) 26 Proposals Received Confirmed ? The number one reason why not everyone submitted a full proposal: COVID interruption 37
  38. 38. Case Study #1 Where the Rubber Hits the Road 1. Contracting & Governing Docs i. Established voting and decision making protocols ii. MoA drafted and timelines confirmed iii. Established evaluation metrics to align with application process 2. City put out the call for proposals i. ~200 applications ii. 34 shortlisted iii. 26 applied 3. Funds transferred to City for management 4. Evaluating the proposals 5. City drafted funding agreements 6. Deploy capital  Present 7. Working with Grantees to keep project on track  Over the next 120 Days 8. Optional: Presentations back to the Collective at different milestones to reinforce the process and tap into expertise 9. Evaluation projects – Scale, Pivot, Cancel  End of 120 Pilot Cycle 38
  39. 39. Case Study #1 Levers Lever Application How It was used in Case Transfer of Knowledge Looking beyond the inner circle to find how other organizations addressed accessing & navigating the mental health space Chemistry Mtg – sharing knowledge and expertise; Decision making process – shared information on applicants and landscape Integrating Existing Solutions into the Collective Looking for solutions that similar agencies or collectives have employed to solve a problem During the design stage we looked at other collective impact models for creating our decision and evaluation process Encourage Cooperation Identify how parties will mutually benefit from a solution and encourage JV/collaborations between those orgs During the evaluation and decision making stages we looked at the overlapping programs to foster connections between applicants Youth Engagement Student led projects We paid special attention to projects that were supporting the Emerging Adult Mental Health space as this is an area that has been overlooked in the market. Supporting Social Entrepreneurs & Businesses Social change doesn’t just happen within the charitable sector. Looking at multiple TYPES of solutions from different corporate structures allowed for risk diversification. Applicants represented both for-profit and non-profit agencies as well as AHS (Gov’t of AB) driven funding requests. We looked at them all equally. Supporting Grassroots Orgs Support organizations that are smaller, more nimble and a single-degree separated from the problem We made a point of flagging projects that were community driven or small-agency led to see how they approached the problem differently from the larger applicants. 39
  40. 40. Case Study #2 Rotary Foundation + Gates Foundation = Global Polio Eradication 40
  41. 41. Case Study #2 Roles & Responsibilities WHO – Medical Policies and Procedures Rotary – Funds, Advocacy, Volunteers CDC – Scientific and Technical Expertise UNICEF – Vaccine Distribution Gates Foundation – Technical and Financial GAVI - Finance Mechanism 41
  42. 42. Case Study #2 Timeline Rotary and Gates Foundation = 28% of ALL Global Polio Funding Type 2 Polio = Eradicated Type 3 Polio = Eradicated Type 1 Polio = 95% Eradicated Today Gates Foundation Matches 3:1 Rotary Initiative = $1.9 BILLION 2019 Gates Foundation Contributes $150 Million/Year; GAVI Joins Imperial College London Contracted for Research 2000 UNICEF, WHO, CDC Join Campaign “March of Dimes” 1988 Rotary Launches Global Campaign to Eradicate Polio 1985 42
  43. 43. Case Study #2 Funders Challenges Gates Foundation Impact report (2012): • Criticism – Polio eradication detracts from strengthening overall health systems • Decision to let the virus persist in war-torn areas • Inconsistent quality of immunization efforts in high-risk pop (i.e. migrants) • Other technical issues i.e. – Transmission rates, asymptomatic infections, virus mutations in certain pop • The Strategic Plan includes activities to strengthen routine immunization systems, but more extensive plans and funding are needed to improve routine immunizations. • WHO Staffing rules – 25% required to spend doing immunization pulling them away from other Polio activities • Funding gaps & delays – “Every time corners are cut due to funding, there is a risk of re-infection.” 43
  44. 44. Case Study #2 Implementation Challenges 2018 – GPEI report: • 2016 – The vaccine changed from one type to the other. • Production timing and length of clinical trials delaying deployment • 155 countries at the same time to avoid continent jumping • Gates Foundation + Imperial College London & WHO conducted the study • The challenge: “…the number and magnitude of some of these outbreaks in different geographies has proven more difficult to control than expected… Horn of Africa, DR Congo, Nigeria” • Working together in war-torn countries to deliver vaccine. • Working with gov’t agencies to develop and implement vaccination campaigns. • Balancing the risk tolerance of the partners with the solution options for deploying more vaccine. • The polio eradication program has been struggling with complacency, fatigue, resistance, and poor planning—all human issues that technology can’t fix. 44
  45. 45. Overall Learnings What are the key take-aways around collaborative funding models? 45
  46. 46. Major Take-away’s 1. Listen & Acknowledge – About trust and different perspectives 2. Collective experience – All players bring different skillsets in addition to resources = Imperative that disparate skills are identified 3. Data & Evidence driven decision making 4. Not just one type of funder – Gov’t, Public, Private & Corp make the pool of resources broader and diverse 5. End user feedback – Not just about funding orgs, but about co- creating and supporting the solution design and implementation 46
  47. 47. Resources Various Case Studies • https://ecommons.luc.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.go ogle.com/&httpsredir=1&article=1017&context=curl_pubs • https://ssir.org/articles/entry/a_new_model_of_collaborative_philanthr opy • https://www.unitedphilforum.org/resources/co-creation-viewing- partnerships-through-new-lens • https://mcconnellfoundation.ca/wp- content/uploads/2017/07/Accelerating-Our-Impact-EN.pdf • https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/charities- giving/charities/policies-guidance/using-intermediary-carry-a-charitys- activities-within-canada.html?=eml20110621 47
  48. 48. Philanthropy 3.0 Driven by Values, Not Valuables Impact First Time, Talent, Treasure and Ties Crafting their Philanthropic Identities How to reach us grotstein@karmaandcents.com rouellette@karmaandcents.com 48

