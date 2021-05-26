Woojung 춘천문화재단

Successfully reported this slideshow.
유아기·유년기·아동기 문화예술교육의 중요성
유아기·유년기·아동기 개념 및 특징 유아기·유년기·아동기 문화예술교육의 필요성·중요성 해외 문화예술교육 현황 -핀란드-
유아기 □ 만 1세부터 6세까지의 어린 시기 □ 자기중심성, 정서성, 구체성이 나타남 □ 전기에는 일상어의 습득, 생활 습관의 확립을 이룸 □ 후기에는 개성이 뚜렷해 짐 개념 및 특징
개념 및 특징 유년기 □ 유아기와 소년기의 중간으로 유치원 교육과 초등학교 □ 저학년 교육이 이루어지는 시기 □ 본격적인 교육이나 사회성을 습득하고 인격이 형성 □되는 단계
개념 및 특징 아동기 □ 유년기와 청년기의 중간에 해당되는 6~13세 시기 □ 추상적인 사고가 가능해지는 지적 발달이 현저함 □ 집단적인 행동을 함으로써 사회성도 증가 6학년
50% 30% 필요성·중요성 ① 유아기 교육 출생~4세 4세~8세 지능의 형성 = 80% +
필요성·중요성 ① 유아기 교육 인간 발달의 기본원리 적기성 기초성 누적성 불가역성 인간의 여러 발달 과업들은 가장 적절하게 획득되는 최적의 시기가 존재 어릴 때의 발달이 나중의 모든 발달의 기초가 됨 인간의 성장·발달에...
필요성·중요성 ① 유아기 교육 어린시절 문화예술교육이 중요한 이유 감성 발달 및 정서적 안정 창의성 함양 제고 미적 체험 및 심미감 육성
의무교육의 첫 단계 창의․인성교육의 기초를 담당하는 매우 중요한 시기 필요성·중요성 ② 초등학교 교육 초등학교 문화예술교육에 주목해야 하는 이유 신체적, 인지적, 정서적 발달의 기반 사회적 확장의 시작점
문화예술교육은 현교육과정의 지향점에 가장 적합 초등학교 문화예술교육은 2015 개정 교육과정이 지향하는 융합교육에 가장 적절한 특성을 지님 필요성·중요성 ② 초등학교 교육 초등학교 문화예술교육에 주목해야 하는 이유 바른...
필요성·중요성 ② 초등학교 교육 초등학교 문화예술교육에 주목해야 하는 이유 성장발달과정의 중요한 시기인 초등학교 문화예술교육은 자존감 형성, 사회성 발달에 효과적 협력적 체험과 학습 정서적 공감과 자아형성
필요성·중요성 ③ 문화향유자 어린시절 문화예술 경험 문화예술 높은 참여율 삶의 만족도 향상
필요성·중요성 ④ 예술인 유년기 피아노교육의 중요성
필요성·중요성 ④ 예술인
균형잡힌 신체 발달 바른 심성·긍정적 태도 생성 집중력 향상 균형있는 뇌 발달 필요성·중요성 ④ 예술인
필요성·중요성 ④ 예술인
해외의 문화예술교육 핀란드 문화예술교육
