(Page ip) perjuangan manchester united di liga inggris

Perjuangan Manchester United Di Liga Inggris Final mendebarkanLigaInggrisakanterjadi padahari Minggu(26/7/2020) saat Manch...
Chelsea Kemenanganatauhasil imbangmelawanWolvespadahari terakhirakanmengamankantempat Chelseadi LigaChampionsmusimdepan. T...
Jalanlainke Liga Champions Selainberdasarkanperingkatklasementerakhir,jugaharusdicatatbahwaChelseadanManchester Unitedmasi...
meraihminimal satuangkapadasaat menjamuWolverhemptonWanderersdalamwaktuyang bersamaan.ApabilaMuhanyadapat mampumenyelesaik...
Dengantambahantiga poinini,MU mengunci posisi ketigaklasemenLigaInggrisdenganraihan66 poin.Merekamengumpulkanpoinyangsamad...
"Ya, ituadalah bagianlaindari Liga Champions.Kami mendapatbanyakuang,tetapi itubelumadadi pikiransaya,"kata Solskjaerdikut...
Hasil ini membuatUnitedberadadi posisi ke-3klasemenakhir.SetanMerahmendapatkan66poin. Jumlahpoinyangsama didapatChelsea,te...
Momenpaling"gila"padalaga datang kalaPaul Pogbamenjadi tembokpertahanandalamsituasiset piece WestHam pada akhirbabakpertam...
Sang strikerkembali unjukgigi.Iamencetakgol penyamakedudukansetelahbekerjasamaapik denganAnthonyMartial. Penyerangberusia1...
  1. 1. Perjuangan Manchester United Di Liga Inggris Final mendebarkanLigaInggrisakanterjadi padahari Minggu(26/7/2020) saat ManchesterUnited, ChelseadanLeicesterCityberburuzonaLigaChampions. Di antara ketigatimtersebut,timmanayangharus bagaimanauntukmemastikanposisi empatbesar Liga Inggrissebagai tiketberlagadi LigaChampionsmusimdepan? BerikutadalahpeluangLigaChampionsuntukManchesterUnited,ChelseadanLeicestersebelum laga terakhirnanti. KlasemenLigaInggrispekanke-37: 3 ManchesterUnited 37 28 63 4 Chelsea 37 13 63 5 LeicesterCity 37 28 62 ManchesterUnited KemenanganManchesterUnitedatasLeicesterCityakanmemastikanmerekatetapdi urutanketiga, kecuali Chelseadi saatyang samajuga meraihkemenangan17-0atas Wolves. Hasil imbangsajaakan cukupbagi SetanMerah,tetapi merekabisaturunke urutan keempat, meskipunitutidakmengubahapapundalamhal kualifikasi LigaChampions. Kekalahanbukanmenjadi pilihanbagi ManUnited,karenaposisi kelimaharuspuasdengantempat Liga Europa. NamunkekalahanpasukanOle GunnarSolksjaertetapmembuatmerekamasukempatbesar,jika Chelseamengalami nasibyangsama,yangmembuatmanaLeicesterfinisdi posisi ketigadanMan Unitedkeempat. Keunggulanproduktivitasgol bisamenjadikeuntunganbagi ManUnitedjikahal terburukyakni kekalahanmenderaHarryMaguire dkkdi StadionKingPower,akhirpekannanti. MeskipunsebenarnyaChelseayangtampil di kandangkemungkinantidakakankalahdari Wolves.
  2. 2. Chelsea Kemenanganatauhasil imbangmelawanWolvespadahari terakhirakanmengamankantempat Chelseadi LigaChampionsmusimdepan. The Bluesakan naikke peringkatketigajikaSetanMerahgagal menyamai hasil mereka melawan Leicester. SementaraitukemenanganFoxesdanhasil imbangChelseaakanmembuatpasukanFrankLampard di posisi keempat. Jikahal yang tidakterpikirkanterjadi danChelseakalahdari Wolves,merekaharusmengharapkan ManchesterUnitedmenangdi Leicester. JikaMan UnitedimbanglawanLecester,hasil ituakanmembuatklubEastMidlandsmelompati merekake urutankeempatberdasarkanselisihgol. Saat ini,selisihgol Chelseakalahdari Lecester,yakni 13gol berbandingdengan28 gol.Nasib LeicesterCitymasihdi tanganmerekasendiri,meskipunpenampilanmerekaburuksejakawal. MengalahkanUnitedakanmemastikanBrendanRodgersdantimnyaloloske LigaChampionsmusim depan. Bahkan,kemenanganbisamembuatmerekamenggeserChelseake urutankeempatjikathe Blues gagal menang. Hasil imbangjugabisacukup bagi pasukanBrebdabRodgersjikatimLondonbarat gagal mengambil hasil,karenaselisihgol yangsuperiorLeicester. Tetapi kekalahanakanmengakhiri impianke LigaChampionsbagi the Foxes,yangmembuatmereka tetapdi peringkatkelimadanmasukke zonaLiga Europa. Secara teknis,WolvesmasihbisamenggesertempatkelimaLeicesterpadahari terakhirberdasarkan selisihgol,tetapisecaramatematissangattidakmungkin,karenaharusmengalahkanChelsea dengangol minimal 16 gol.
  3. 3. Jalanlainke Liga Champions Selainberdasarkanperingkatklasementerakhir,jugaharusdicatatbahwaChelseadanManchester Unitedmasihmemiliki peluanglainuntukloloske LigaChampions,meski tidakfinisdi posisi empat besar. Juara Liga ChampionsdanLigaEuropa musimini akanlolossecaraotomatiske Liga Champions musimberikutnya. ChelseadanManchesterUnitedmasing-masingmasihdalamperburuanuntukLigaChampionsdan Liga Europa musimini. NamunChelseamenghadapi tugasberatkarenamerekaharusmengatasi defisit3-0yang mereka hadapi melawanBayernMunichdi babak16 pertemuan. ManchesterUnitedadalahsalahsatu favorituntukmemenangkanLigaEuropabersamatimInter Milandan Wolves. Jadi,jikabaikManchesterUnitedatauWolveskehilanganposisi empatteratasdi EPL,memenangkan Liga Europa akanmenjadikanmerekatimkelimadari Inggrisyangloloske kompetisiklubelite Eropa musimdepan. Tim MU sendiri akanmengalami banyakkehilanganuangapabilagagal memenangi LigaChampions di musimdepan.Setanmerahini jugadikatakandapatmengalami kerugianmencapai Rp1,3 triliun. KlubMU yag saat ini sudahberhasil meraihposisi ketigaklasemendi LigaInggris.Timyangselalu dipanggil SetanMerahini mempunyaipoinyangseri dengantimchelseayangberadadi posisi bawahnyayaitusebesar63 poinsertamenangsatu angkadari LeceisterCitydalamposisi kelimanya. Setelahdemikian, Harry Maguire besertaseluruhkawanmasihdapatbelummemastikandiri finishdi posisiempat besar.MU juga akanmengikuti lagaperebutantiketke dalamLigaChampionskontraLeicesterdi pekanterkahirnyapadaLigaInggris.Duel yangterjadi antaraLeicestervsMU diaturakan bertanding pada hari Minggu (26/7/2020) malam WIB yangakan ditempatkandi StadionKingPower.UntukMu sendiri hanyamembutuhkansatuangkasajapada kandangLeicesteruntukmenyegeltempatdalam Liga Championsdi musimdepan. Terdapatjugakekalahanyangdialami Si Rubahyangakan menjadikanSetanMerahterlemparke dalamperingkatkelimadengansyaratbahwaChelseaharus
  4. 4. meraihminimal satuangkapadasaat menjamuWolverhemptonWanderersdalamwaktuyang bersamaan.ApabilaMuhanyadapat mampumenyelesaikandi posisi kelimanyapadaklasemenLiga Inggris,makasecara otomatistimasuhanOle Gunnar Solskjaeritugagal loloske dalamLiga Champions.SetanMerahjugasiaptidaksiapharus dapat berkompetisi di kastakeduaEropa,Liga Europa. Seperti yangsudahdiketahui,setiaptimyangmengikuti pertandinganpadaLigaChampionsini juga akan mendapatkantambahanpemasukansebesar80juta paun.Selaindiambildari selisih keuntunganLigaChampionsdandalamLLigaEuropa, MU jugaharus dapat menerimakerugiandari pemotonganbiayasponsorapabilamerekamengalami kekalahanpaakompetisi tertinggi di Eropa. PerusahaanAdidassendiri telahmengatakanakanmemotongdanasebanyak20juta paundari biaya senilai 75juta paunyang diberikankepadatimMU di setiaptahunnya. Pemotongandanayangdilakukan Adidastersebutmerupakanbagiandari kesepakatanyangsudah dijanjikanpadasaatsebelumkerjasamamerekadimulai sebagai sponsorapparel MU.Perusahaan yang mnyediakanberbagaimacamalatkebutuhanolahragaasal Jermantersebuttelahdisebutkan berhak memotongdanasponsoryangdiberikannyasebesar20juta paundenganmemberikansyarat kalauMU tidakberhasil loloske LigaChampionsberturut-turutsecara2tahun. Ada jugaMU yang mengalami kegagalandi musimlaluke LigaChampionsdancumabermaindalam Liga Europa.Andaikanmerekakembalilagi tidakberhasil untukmenembusposisi di empatbesar pada musimini,makaMU akanbermainuntukLigaEropa keduakalinyasecaraberuntun. ManchesterUnitedberhasil mengunci posisiketigadi klasemenLigaInggrissehinggaloloske Liga Championsmusimdepan.MUpun mengucapsalam:Assalamualaikum, ChampionsLeague! Saat dijamuolehLeicesesterCity,MU memetikkemenangan2-0.Gol SetanMerah di KingPower Stadium,Minggu(26/7/2020) malamWIB, dikemaspadababakkedua. Gol pertamadiciptakanpadamenitke-71.BrunoFernandesyangmencatatkannamanyadi papan skotlewattitikputih,sebelumnyaterjadi pelanggaranpadaAnthonyMartial di dalamkotakpenalti. Jesse LingardmenggenapikemenanganMUpada menit-menitakhir.Diamerebutboladari penguasaanKasperSchmeichel di jantungpertahananSi Rubah.Pemainnomorpunggung14itu menjaringkanbolake gawangyangsudahkosong.
  5. 5. Dengantambahantiga poinini,MU mengunci posisi ketigaklasemenLigaInggrisdenganraihan66 poin.MerekamengumpulkanpoinyangsamadenganChelsea,tapi unggul selisihgol. Unggahan itusudah mendapatkanlebihdari 4,6 ribukomentardanretweethinggaSeninsiang. Selainitu,adajugalebihdari 5,6 ribulikesdalamkicauanMU itu. PerjuanganMU untukmengamankanposisi ketigaklasemenLigaInggriscukuppanjang.Timasuhan Ole Gunnar Solskjaersempatterperosokdi posisi ke-14klasemenLigaInggrispadapekan kesembilan. PerformaMU masihnaikturun,lebihbanyakdudukdi peringkat kelimaklasemenLigaInggris.MU baru bisamenembusposisiketigaklasemenLigaInggrispadapekanke-37danke-38. KedatanganBrunoFernandesdi bursatransfermusimdinginsudahmampumengangkatperforma ManchesterUnited.Pemainasal Portugal itumemberikontribusi delapangol dantujuhassistdalam 14 laga MU di PremierLeague. Ole Gunnar SolskjaerlegasetelahmembawaManchesterUnitedloloske zonaLigaChampions.Kini, Solskjaeryakinakanmendapatdanabesaruntukbelanjapemainbaruagarbersaingpadamusim 2020/2021. ManchesterUnitedmenutupmusim2019/2020 denganberadadi posisi ketigaklasemenakhir PremierLeague.SetanMerahmeraih66 poin,samadenganChelsea.Akantetapi,Unitedunggul selisihgol dari The Blues. Pada lagaterakhir,Unitedmenangdenganskor2-0 atas LeicesterCity.Padalagadi KingPower Stadium,Minggu(26/7/2020) malamWIB, gol-gol UniteddicetakBrunoFernandesdanJesse Lingard. Denganberadadi posisi ketiga,makaUnitedberhakloloske LigaChampions.Tigawakil Inggrislain yang bakal berlagadi Liga Championsyakni Liverpool,ManchesterCity,danChelsea. ManchesterUnitedSiapBelanjaBesar? Loloske Liga ChampionsmembuatOle GunnarSolskjaerharusmemikirkanskuadmusim2020/2021. Solskjaertentusajabutuhskuadyanglebihkompetitif.Hanyaadasatu jalanyangbisaditempuh yang belanjapemainbaru.
  6. 6. "Ya, ituadalah bagianlaindari Liga Champions.Kami mendapatbanyakuang,tetapi itubelumadadi pikiransaya,"kata Solskjaerdikutipdari SkySports. Untuk klubkami sendiri tahutentangapayangkami butuhkandankami akan berusahaterusuntuk mengejaritu,sambungmanajer47 tahuntersebut. Palingtidak,Unitedberpotensi punyapendapatanhingga70 juta poundsdari kesuksesanloloske Liga Champions.Potensi ini bakal membuatUnitedpunyamodal besaruntukbelanjapemainbarudi bursa transfer. Sejauhini,adadua pemainyangterusdikaitkandenganUnitedyakniJadonSanchodanJack Grealish. BudayaBaru Solskjaermengingatkankepadapemainyangkini adadi skuadManchesterUnitedbahwamusim depanakan berbeda.Merekabermaindi LigaChampionsdansituasi tentusajaberbedadengan bermaindi LigaEuropa. “Kami inginnaikke atas klasemensehinggakami tidakbisamengalihkanperhatiankami dari liga dan mengistirahatkanpemaindi LigaEuropa.Musimdepanada lebihbanyaktuntutanpadapara pemain,"kataSolskjaer. "Musimdepanakan lebihbanyakujian.Andaharusterbiasabermain45hingga50 laga setiap musim.Ini merupakanpencapaianbesar,merekaluarbiasa,"tutupSolskjaer. Walaupunklubini sudahmemenangipermainan,tetapi ManajerManchesterUnited,OleGunnar Solskjaer,menolakmendapatpujianusai membawatimnyaloloske LigaChampions.Solskjaerlebih senangmendapatkritikkarenaitumembuatnyalebihtangguh. ManchesterUnitedtelahmerampungkanPremierLeague 2019/2020. Padalaga pekanke-38, Minggu(26/7/2020) malamWIB, SetanMerah menangdenganskor2-0 atas LeicesterCitydi King PowerStadium. Dua gol UniteddicetakBrunoFernandespadamenitke-71[penalti]danJesse Lingardpadamenit 90+8.
  7. 7. Hasil ini membuatUnitedberadadi posisi ke-3klasemenakhir.SetanMerahmendapatkan66poin. Jumlahpoinyangsama didapatChelsea,tetapiharusberadadi posisi keempatkarenakalahselisih gol dari United. SolskjaerMenolakPujian Pada musim2019/2020 ini,Unitedtakbermaindi LigaChampions.Merekahanyaberlagadi Liga Europa karenamusimlaluberadadi posisi kelimaklasemen.Dan,bagi klubseperti United,absendi Liga Championsadalah masalahbesar. BanyakkritikmenerpaUnitedataskegagalanmusimlalu.Bahkan,merekajugadiragukanpada musim2019/2020 ini.Akantetapi,Solskjaermampumembungkamsemuakeraguanitudenganada di posisi ketiga. "Semuaprediksi adalahkami adadi posisi keenamatauketujuh.Itubenar.Jikasayadikritikitu membuatsayalebihkuatdanlebihpercayapadaapa yang saya lakukan,"bukaSolskjaerdikutipdari Sportsmole. "Tolongjanganterlalumemuji sayakarenaAndabisaberpuasdiri.Itulahyangsayalakukan,"tambah manajer47 tahun PercayaProses KinerjaManchesterUniteddanSolskjaermemangmendapatbanyakkritik.Bahkan,legendaklub seperti GaryNeville,RoyKeane,danRioFerdinand,seringmemberi komentarpedas.Namun, Solskjaertetapyakinpadaprosesyangdibangunnya. "Saya percayapada apa yangsaya lakukandanapa yangtelahsaya lakukan.Kitasemuamemiliki ide berbedauntukmanajemendansayamelakukannyadengancarasaya.Itulahsatu-satunyacarasaya bisalakukan." "Saya memiliki staf yangfantastisdanparapemaintelahpercayapadaprosesini.Musimdepan denganLigaChampionsbukanLigaEuropa akan berbeda,"tutupSolskjaer. Berikutadalahhal menarikdari lagadi StadionOldTrafford,Manchester,tersebut 1. NgapainPaul Pogba?
  8. 8. Momenpaling"gila"padalaga datang kalaPaul Pogbamenjadi tembokpertahanandalamsituasiset piece WestHam pada akhirbabakpertama. Boladigulirkanke DeclanRice yangmelepastembakanroket.Bolamengenai tembokhidupSetan Merah denganPogbalangsungterjatuhseolahkepalanyaterkenabolayangmeluncurderas. Namun,siaranulangtelevisidankameraVARmenangkapbahwaPogbamenggunakankedua tangannyauntukmenghalausi kulitbundarseolah-olahdirinyapenjagagawang. "Andatak bolehmelakukanitu.Bolameluncurderastapi bolabisakelihatandari jauh.Ini reaksi natural tetapi hal itutak diperbolehkan,"tuturMichael Owendi layarMolaTV. • ManchesterUnitedNaikke PeringkatTigaKlasemenLigaInggrisuntukSementara "Saya pikirini kurangkonsentrasi.Pasti akanmenyakitkan,tetapiAndaharusmenerimaituatau menunduk.Diakurangkonsentrasi,"lanjutekspemainWestHam, Joe Cole. 2. David MoyesmeninggalkanOldTrafforddengankepalategak DavidMoyesbelumpernahmenangsebagai manajer lawandi OldTrafforddalam12 kesempatan sebelumini. Namun,lagaini menjadi salahsatupenampilanterbaiktimasuhanmantanpelatihSetanMerah tersebut.The Hammersmemulai pertandingandenganbaik,bertahanrapatdanmemimpinlebih dululewatpenalti Michail Antonio. Tim Moyeskebobolanpadaawal babakkeduatetapi setelahitumerekatetappositif danmenjadi timlebihbaguspadapertandinganini. 3. Mason Greenwood,remajatersuburManUnited Lagi-lagi,ManUnitedharus menyerahkandiri ke penampilanpemainmudaMasonGreenwood.
  9. 9. Sang strikerkembali unjukgigi.Iamencetakgol penyamakedudukansetelahbekerjasamaapik denganAnthonyMartial. Penyerangberusia18tahuntersebutmencetak10 plusgol di PremierLeague musimini,menyamai torehandua pemainLiverpool,Michael Owen(18gol pada 1997-1998) dan Robbie Fowler(10gol pada 1993-1994). 4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaertakmelirikbangkucadangan. PermainanManchesterUnitedtampakberatdankekuaranganenergi setelahmusimnanberat. Man Unitedterutamatampakkurangimajinasi danpenetrasi setelahWestHamUnitedmencetak gol penyamakedudukan. PelatihOle GunnarSolskjaerhanyamelakukanduapergantiandari limayangdiperbolehkan sepanjang90 menitpertandingan. Pertama,adalahsaat ia mengganti bekmudaTimothyFosu-Mensahpadatengahbabakdan memasukkanAaronWan-Bissaka.Kedua,iamengganti MarcusRashforduntukmemasukkanOdion Ighalolimamenitjelangbubar. Para pemainyangtak turundari bangkucadanganantara lainFred,DiogoDalot,JuanMata, dan Dan James.

