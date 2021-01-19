Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los inuits
Los inuits
Los inuits
Los inuits

Conoce a los inuits con este pdf

Los inuits

  1. 1. LOS INUITS
  2. 2. DÓNDE VIVEN… ÁRTICO POLO NORTE
  3. 3. HIELO
  4. 4. ICEBERGS
  5. 5. GROENLANDIA
  6. 6. HELICÓPTERO BARCO
  7. 7. SALUDO ESQUIMAL
  8. 8. CASA ESQUIMAL
  9. 9. BALLENA CARIBÚ
  10. 10. FOCA LIEBRE
  11. 11. MORSA NARVAL
  12. 12. PERROS OSO POLAR
  13. 13. ZORRO ÁRTICO Y AK
  14. 14. CUCHILLO
  15. 15. CORTAN MASTICAN COSEN LAS PIELES DE LOS ANIMALES
  16. 16. PESCAN CAZAN
  17. 17. ESQUIMAL=COMEDOR DE CARNE CRUDA INUITS= PERSONA
  18. 18. TRINEOS KAYAK
  19. 19. INUKSHUK INUKSHUK
  20. 20. AURORA BOREAL AURORA BOREAL

