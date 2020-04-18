Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA NI�A Y EL NI�O AYUDAN CON LA ENSALADA
EL NI�O Y LA NI�A PONEN LA MESA
LAS FAMILIAS COMEN EN EL COMEDOR
HAY QUE LAVARSE LAS MANOS ANTES DE COMER
EL COMEDOR
LA COCINA
EL CUARTO DE BA�O
EL COMEDOR
LA MESA
LAS SILLAS
EL MANTEL
LOS PLATOS
LOS VASOS
LOS CUBIERTOS
LA COCINA
EL FREGADERO
EL FRIGOR�FICO
LA VITROCER�MICA
LA CAMPANA EXTRACTORA
EL HORNO
EL CUARTO DE BA�O
EL INODORO
LA BA�ERA
EL LAVABO
EL JAB�N
EL TOALLERO
Libreto La casa: cocina, comedor y baño

repasa el vocabulario de algunas partes de la casa

Libreto La casa: cocina, comedor y baño

