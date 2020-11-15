Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHINA
DÓNDE ESTÁ… ASIA PAIS MUY GRANDE
SU BANDERA… ROJA CON 5 ESTRELLAS AMARILLAS
QUIÉNES VIVEN ALLÍ… CHINOS Y CHINAS
TEMPLOS
PALACIOS
JARDINES
LA GRAN MURALLA
BEIJING HONG-KONG
AVIÓN BARCO
TREN AUTOBUS
CASA CHINA PAGODA
BAMBÚ BONSAI
FLOR DE LOTO
GRULLA IBIS ROJO
OSO PANDA PANDA ROJO
MONO DORADO GIBÓN
TIGRE BLANCO CAIMÁN
PEQUINÉS CERDO CHINO
SHAR PEI
PANGOLÍN
TRAJES D E SED A QIPAO KIMONO
TRAJES D E SED A HAN FU KUNG FU
ABANICO POLVORA
RELOJ D E SOL TIN TA
FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES
COMETA BRÚJULA
MIKAD O PIN G PO N G JUEGOS
TAN GRAM TIAOQI JUEGOS
PALILLOS ARRO Z FID EO S
BEBEN TE ESCRIBEN
CARRETILLAS BICICLETAS
JARRONES S O L D A D O S D E X I A N PINTURAS
GRILLOS D R A G O N E S LEONES G R U L L A S T O R T U G A S
China para niños y niñas de 4 años
China para niños y niñas de 4 años
China para niños y niñas de 4 años
China para niños y niñas de 4 años
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

China para niños y niñas de 4 años

18 views

Published on

Conozcamos China a través de sus aspectos más relevantes.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

China para niños y niñas de 4 años

  1. 1. CHINA
  2. 2. DÓNDE ESTÁ… ASIA PAIS MUY GRANDE
  3. 3. SU BANDERA… ROJA CON 5 ESTRELLAS AMARILLAS
  4. 4. QUIÉNES VIVEN ALLÍ… CHINOS Y CHINAS
  5. 5. TEMPLOS
  6. 6. PALACIOS
  7. 7. JARDINES
  8. 8. LA GRAN MURALLA
  9. 9. BEIJING HONG-KONG
  10. 10. AVIÓN BARCO
  11. 11. TREN AUTOBUS
  12. 12. CASA CHINA PAGODA
  13. 13. BAMBÚ BONSAI
  14. 14. FLOR DE LOTO
  15. 15. GRULLA IBIS ROJO
  16. 16. OSO PANDA PANDA ROJO
  17. 17. MONO DORADO GIBÓN
  18. 18. TIGRE BLANCO CAIMÁN
  19. 19. PEQUINÉS CERDO CHINO
  20. 20. SHAR PEI
  21. 21. PANGOLÍN
  22. 22. TRAJES D E SED A QIPAO KIMONO
  23. 23. TRAJES D E SED A HAN FU KUNG FU
  24. 24. ABANICO POLVORA
  25. 25. RELOJ D E SOL TIN TA
  26. 26. FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES
  27. 27. COMETA BRÚJULA
  28. 28. MIKAD O PIN G PO N G JUEGOS
  29. 29. TAN GRAM TIAOQI JUEGOS
  30. 30. PALILLOS ARRO Z FID EO S
  31. 31. BEBEN TE ESCRIBEN
  32. 32. CARRETILLAS BICICLETAS
  33. 33. JARRONES S O L D A D O S D E X I A N PINTURAS
  34. 34. GRILLOS D R A G O N E S LEONES G R U L L A S T O R T U G A S

×