Phetikhie tzami parousiase

Φετιχιέ Τζαμί Μια εργασία των : Αντωνίου Νίκου Βασιλειάδη Απ Γιαννιώτη Άρτ Γιωτάκη Βαρβ Δρόσου Γιώργου Ζέρμα Δήμητρας
Θέση μνημείου Στο ανατολικότερο και υψηλότερο σημείο της ακρόπολης Ιτς Καλέ, δεσπόζει το Φετιχιέ τζαμί. Σύμφωνα με την παρ...
Ιστορικά στοιχεία ● Σύμφωνα με τις πηγές, τον 15ο αιώνα, μετά την υποταγή των κατοίκων της πόλης των Ιωαννίνων στους Οθωμα...
Ιστορικά στοιχεία ● Σύμφωνα με γραπτές πηγές και τα λιγοστά αρχαιολογικά τεκμήρια, η ανοικοδόμηση του τζαμιού πραγματοποιή...
Περιγραφή ● Το τζαμί είναι μονόχωρο και στεγάζεται με μεγάλο θόλο, που στηρίζεται σε τέσσερα ημιχώνια και τέσσερα τυφλά τό...
Αρχιτεκτονικά σχέδια του Ιωάννη Κανετάκη, αρχιτέκτονα που αποτύπωσε το Φετιχέ Τζαμί το έτος 1986, τα πρωτότυπα των οποίων ...
Σημερινή μορφή
  1. 1. Φετιχιέ Τζαμί Μια εργασία των : Αντωνίου Νίκου Βασιλειάδη Απ Γιαννιώτη Άρτ Γιωτάκη Βαρβ Δρόσου Γιώργου Ζέρμα Δήμητρας
  2. 2. Θέση μνημείου Στο ανατολικότερο και υψηλότερο σημείο της ακρόπολης Ιτς Καλέ, δεσπόζει το Φετιχιέ τζαμί. Σύμφωνα με την παράδοση, το τζαμί είναι χτισμένο στη θέση του προϋπάρχοντος βυζαντινού ναού των Ταξιαρχών. Μοναδικά λείψανα του βυζαντινού αυτού ναού, είναι οι δύο μαρμάρινοι πεσσίσκοι τέμπλου του 13ου αιώνα, που βρίσκονται εντοιχισμένοι στην κόγχη (μιχράμπ) του τζαμιού.
  3. 3. Ιστορικά στοιχεία ● Σύμφωνα με τις πηγές, τον 15ο αιώνα, μετά την υποταγή των κατοίκων της πόλης των Ιωαννίνων στους Οθωμανούς (1430), χτίστηκε στο σημείο αυτό το πρώτο μουσουλμανικό μετζήτ (θρησκευτικό ίδρυμα), που ονομάστηκε Φετιχιέ. Πρόκειται για την τουρκική εκδοχή της λέξης «κατάκτηση». ● Τον 17ο αιώνα, ο Τζελαλή πασάς ανέλαβε τη δαπάνη για την κατασκευή του τζαμιού. Σύμφωνα με τις ιστορικές πηγές, επρόκειτο για ένα μεγαλόπρεπο τζαμί, που εντυπωσίαζε τους επισκέπτες.
  4. 4. Ιστορικά στοιχεία ● Σύμφωνα με γραπτές πηγές και τα λιγοστά αρχαιολογικά τεκμήρια, η ανοικοδόμηση του τζαμιού πραγματοποιήθηκε στα 1770. Στα τέλη του αιώνα, αποτελούσε τον πυρήνα της θρησκευτικής ζωής στην ακρόπολη του Ιτς Καλέ και γύρω στα 1795, ανακαινίστηκε από τον Αλή πασά, προκειμένου να λειτουργήσει ως ναός του σεραγιού. ● Μετά την απελευθέρωση της πόλης από τους Οθωμανούς, το 1913, το κτήριο χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως βοηθητικός χώρος του στρατιωτικού Νοσοκομείου, που λειτούργησε στη θέση των ερειπίων του σεραγιού.
  5. 5. Περιγραφή ● Το τζαμί είναι μονόχωρο και στεγάζεται με μεγάλο θόλο, που στηρίζεται σε τέσσερα ημιχώνια και τέσσερα τυφλά τόξα. ● Φέρει ξύλινο εξώστη στη βόρεια πλευρά. ● Τοιχογραφίες με φυτικό και γεωμετρικό διάκοσμο και χωρία αραβικών επιγραφών κοσμούν τα περισσότερα μέρη του χώρου. ● Εξωτερικά το τζαμί έφερε ανοιχτή στοά, από την οποία σήμερα διατηρείται μόνο το κρηπίδωμα ● Σε καλή κατάσταση διατηρείται και ο μιναρές, που φέρει εξώστη και οξυκόρυφη στέγη, ενώ στο πάνω μέρος της βάσης του σώζονται τρεις πλάκες με αναγλυφη διακόσμηση
  6. 6. Αρχιτεκτονικά σχέδια του Ιωάννη Κανετάκη, αρχιτέκτονα που αποτύπωσε το Φετιχέ Τζαμί το έτος 1986, τα πρωτότυπα των οποίων βρίσκονται στο Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Αρχαιοτήτων στην ακρόπολη Ιτς Καλέ του κάστρου των Ιωαννίνων
  7. 7. Σημερινή μορφή

