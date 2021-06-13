Axiotheata kastrou

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Δικτυογραφία ● https://egiannina.wordpress.com/2012/03/14/%CE%B7- %CF%80%CF%85%CF%81%CE%B9%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%B4%CE%B1%CF%80%C...
  1. 1. Όταν τα κτίρια μιλούν: ιχνηλατώντας το παρελθόν, το παρόν και το μέλλον των Ιωαννίνων
  2. 2. Ο Τουρμπές ή το μαυσωλείο του Ασλάν Πασά ● Ο οκτάπλευρος θολοσκέπαστος τουρμπές (τούρκικος τάφος) του Ασλάν Πασά βρίσκεται στο χώρο της βορειοανατολικής ακρόπολης του κάστρου, δίπλα από το ομώνυμο τζαμί. ● Εκεί πιστεύεται ότι τοποθετήθηκε το 1618 η σορός του Ασλάν Πασά του Α΄, ιδρυτής της δυναστείας των Ασλανιδών που κυβέρνησαν τα Γιάννινα από το 1600 έως το 1788. ● Σήμερα ο επισκέπτης του Ασλάν Τζαμιού μπορεί να δει και το μαυσωλείο του σπουδαίου αυτού Πασά της πόλης. Διατηρείται σε σχετικά καλή κατάσταση και στο εσωτερικό του ξεχωρίζει ο θόλος του, που διακοσμείται με εξαίρετης τέχνης αραβουργήματα.
  3. 3. Τουρκική Βιβλιοθήκη ● Η τουρκική βιβλιοθήκη είναι χτισμένη κοντά στη βορειοανατολική ακρόπολη και πιθανότατα συνδέεται με την εστία και το μεντρεσέ (ιεροδιδασκαλείο) του Ασλάν πασά. ● Αποτελεί θρησκευτικό και εκπαιδευτικό συγκρότημα και στο παρελθόν φιλοξενούσε μεγάλο αριθμό χειρογράφων και έντυπων βιβλίων. ● Το κτίριο περιλαμβάνει αίθουσα αναγνωστηρίου, δύο μικρές αίθουσες εκατέρωθεν της εισόδου με στενό θολοσκέπαστο διάδρομο ανάμεσά τους και ανοιχτό προστώο. Η όψη της κλίμακας διαρθρώνεται με τόξα και τα δύο μικρά διαμερίσματα έχουν από μια εστία. Ο διάδρομος ανάμεσά τους οδηγεί προς μία μεγάλη τετράγωνη θολοσκέπαστη αίθουσα, το αναγνωστήριο. Η στέγη έχει μορφή κωνικού θόλου ενώ το προστώο καλύπτεται από ανεξάρτητη ξυλοστέγη.
  4. 4. Η πυριτιδαποθήκη του Αλή Πασά ● Στη νότια πλευρά της ακρόπολης του Ιτς Καλέ βρίσκεται το κτήριο όπου εικάζεται ότι ήταν η πυριτιδαποθήκη του Αλή Πασά ● Στον ειδικά διαμορφωμένο αυτό χώρο πιστεύεται ότι φυλάσσονταν τα πολεμοφόδια που ήταν απαραίτητα για την υπεράσπιση της ακρόπολης και του Σαραγιού του Πασά της πόλης ● Στο εσωτερικό του το κτήριο έχει μια σειρά από μακρόστενα δωμάτια καθώς και ένα μονόχωρο υπόγειο που καλύπτεται με θόλο. ● Η πυριτιδαποθήκη του Αλή έγινε ευρύτερα γνωστή από μια ιστορία που λέγεται ότι διαδραματίστηκε εκεί τον Γενάρη του 1822, λίγο πριν τα σουλτανικά στρατεύματα σκοτώσουν τον Πασά της πόλης.
  5. 5. Δικτυογραφία ● https://egiannina.wordpress.com/2012/03/14/%CE%B7- %CF%80%CF%85%CF%81%CE%B9%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%B4%CE%B1%CF%80%CE%BF%CE%B8 %CE%AE%CE%BA%CE%B7-%CF%84%CE%BF%CF%85-%CE%B1%CE%BB%CE%AE- %CF%80%CE%B1%CF%83%CE%AC/ ● https://www.travelioannina.com/el/node/71 ● https://egiannina.wordpress.com/2012/03/06/%CE%BF- %CF%84%CE%BF%CF%85%CF%81%CE%BC%CF%80%CE%AD%CF%82- %CF%84%CE%BF%CF%85-%CE%B1%CF%83%CE%BB%CE%AC%CE%BD- %CF%80%CE%B1%CF%83%CE%AC/ ● https://egiannina.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/tourmpes_aslan_3.jpg ● https://www.travelioannina.com/sites/default/files/2016-08/bibliothiki1.jpg ● https://egiannina.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/pyritidapothiki_1.jpg Βιβλιογραφία ● “Το κάστρο των Ιωαννίνων”, Υπουργείο Πολιτισμού-8η Εφορεία Βυζαντινών Αρχαιοτήτων

