Watch Maps: The Voyage of the Legendary
Aliens 1987 Movie Hd Download Streaming
High School student Gen and his girlfriend Oshimi are kidnapped by the space pirate Lipmila. 20,000 years ago, other
aliens hid an ancient and priceless map on Earth. Gen knows how to find it - or so they tell him.
Type: Movies
Genre: N/A
Written By: N/A.
Stars: N/A, Drama
Director: Hatsuki Tsuji
Rating: 0.0%
Date: July 14, 1987
Duration: 0h 51m
Keywords: mecha
