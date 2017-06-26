ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 61 El presente artículo(1) analiza el estado de la lucha contra la cor...
Balance de la lucha contra la corrupción 2011 2016

  1. 1. ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 61 El presente artículo(1) analiza el estado de la lucha contra la corrupción desde la perspectiva del ejercicio de la defensa jurídica del Estado a cargo de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción durante el periodo comprendido entre los años 2011 y 2016 (mes de setiembre), a cuyo efecto se evaluaron sus aspectos administrativos y funcionales, revelando un desempeño eﬁ- ciente o deﬁciente a partir de indicadores como la estructura orgánica, recursos humanos, asignación y ejecución presupuestal, carga procesal, recuperación de dinero mediante las reparaciones civiles, entre otros ele- mentos utilizados para el diagnóstico. RESUMEN Sistema Nacional de Defensa Jurídica del Estado BALANCE DE LA DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO EN LA LUCHA CONTRA LA CORRUPCIÓN: PERIODO 2011-2016 Geisel GRANDEZ GRANDEZ Abogado especializado en materia de defen- sa jurídica del Estado, con vasta experiencia laboral en el Consejo de Defensa Jurídica del Estado. Representante del Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos ante el Grupo de Trabajo Multisectorial de Coordinación para la Lucha Contra la Corrupción y Crimen Organizado; y ante la Comisión Ejecutiva Multisectorial de Lucha contra el Lavado de Activos y el Financiamiento del terrorismo (CONTRALAFT). Coordinador Nacional an- te el Consejo Suramericano en Materia de Se- guridad Ciudadana, Justicia y Coordinación de Acciones contra la Delincuencia Organi- zada Transnacional de la Unión de Naciones Suramericanas (UNASUR) I. INTRODUCCIÓN En el mes de octubre del 2016, la abogada Julia Príncipe Trujillo, presidenta del Consejo de Defen- sa Jurídica del Estado, presentó ante la Comisión de Fiscalización y Contraloría del Congreso de la Re- pública el informe situacional de la Procuraduría Pública Especializada en Delitos de Corrupción(2) concer- niente al periodo 2011-2016. Este informe, según lo precisó Príncipe, fue un primer trabajo impulsado por la Presidencia del Consejo para dar a conocer la real situación de la procuraduría anticorrupción(3) . El diagnóstico sobre la actuación y el desempeño funcional de la PPEDC en la lucha contra la corrupción fue desalentador. II. LA PROCURADURÍA ANTICORRUPCIÓN Y LA DEFENSA DE LOS INTERESES DEL ESTADO 1. ¿Cómo se estructuró orgánica- mente para la defensa jurídi- ca del Estado? Mediante el Decreto Supremo Nº 038- 2001-JUS de fecha 26 de octubre de 2001 se crearon las Procuradu- rías Públicas Anticorrupción Des- centralizadas (PPAD) en cada dis- trito judicial, implementándose 29 PPAD en todo el territorio nacio- nal. Estas PPAD dependían funcio- nalmente del presidente del Conse- jo de Defensa Judicial del Estado. El personal asignado estaba confor- mado por un titular que tenía el ni- vel de procurador público adjunto, un abogado delegado y un técnico administrativo. La PPEDC pasa por su primera re- estructuración orgánica(4) en el año 2012 y fue propuesta por el ex pro- curador anticorrupción Julio Cé- sar Arbizú González, quien plan- teó reformar la estructura en una (1) sede central Lima, doce (12) PPAD y veinte (20) Coordinaciones (1) Constituye un diagnóstico basado en la información contenida en el informe situacional presentado por Julia Príncipe. (2) En adelante, Procuraduría Anticorrupción o PPEDC. (3) Por primera vez se realizaba un diagnóstico de esta dimensión desde la creación del Sistema de Defensa Jurídica del Estado. (4) Se formalizó mediante la Resolución de la Presidencia del Consejo de Defensa Jurídica del Estado N° 031- 2012-JUS/CDJE de fecha 21/03/2012.
  2. 2. 62 SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO Regionales (CR). La justificación que Arbizú dio para esta refor- ma fue: “La defensa jurídica se or- ganizaba a partir de 29 sedes de- partamentales, con autonomía y competencia en sus respectivas ju- risdicciones, y un promedio de atención de 800 casos cada una. Esta sobrecarga procesal imparti- da en forma independiente y sin vinculación técnica alguna, no fue atendida con los recursos humanos y materiales suficientes, provocan- do un clima desfavorable para la consolidación de un sistema de de- fensa jurídica eficiente y eficaz. La no presencia del Estado, la descon- fianza ciudadana, el incremento de los casos de corrupción, la desar- ticulación de las sedes, entre otros indicadores, evidenció un sistema de defensa sin resultados y con es- casa capacidad de respuesta en la recuperación del patrimonio esta- tal comprometido”(5) . Asimismo, sin estar considerado dentro de la nueva estructura orgánica “formal” de la PPEDC se implementaron 68 oficinas de abogados itinerantes en el interior del país, las que conta- ban con carga procesal propia (en conjunto, se les delegó 5656 casos) y ejercían la defensa jurídica del Estado en las zonas más alejadas del territorio nacional, donde exis- tía incidencia de la corrupción y en las que el desplazamiento del pro- curador descentralizado (PPAD) o coordinador regional resultaba más oneroso y dificultoso. Con la im- plementación de estas oficinas la Procuraduría Anticorrupción con- tó con 100 sedes y/o subsedes para la defensa de los intereses del Esta- do. En diciembre del año 2013 se desactivaron 54 de estas oficinas y solo quedaron 14 hasta el mes de julio del 2014. El ex procurador Joel Segura Ala- nia planteó una segunda restructura- ción(6) de la Procuraduría Anticor- rupción en el año 2015 (la cual se mantiene vigente), quedando estruc- turada orgánicamente en una (1) sede central Lima de alcance nacional; quince (15) PPAD; doce (12) CR; y nueve (9) Oficinas Descentralizadas (OD). Segura justificó(7) esta reorga- nización en el sentido de que: “Esta nueva estructura y funcio- namiento de las procuradurías an- ticorrupción permitirá una mayor presencia del Estado a nivel na- cional, en la medida que se podrá litigar en las zonas más alejadas del país, con énfasis en aquella en la que exista mayor incidencia de casos de corrupción, así como las que ameritan una labor de defensa solvente y decisiva (…) ante esta situación se decide transformar el sistema a través de la reestructura- ción de la procuraduría, a efectos de mejorar su eficiencia y conso- lidar su fortalecimiento, principal- mente en provincias (…)”. Los resultados del diagnóstico que trataremos en las páginas siguien- tes demostrarán que no se alcanza- ron los objetivos y finalidades de estas reestructuraciones orgánicas, tampoco se obtuvieron los efectos deseados si cotejamos con las justi- ficaciones de ambos ex procurado- res, pues conforme lo sustentaron en su momento, las reorganizacio- nes se concibieron con la intención de consolidar un Sistema de De- fensa Jurídica del Estado eficien- te y eficaz, tener mayor presencia del Estado particularmente en pro- vincias, ganar la confianza de la ciudadanía y contar con resultados favorables y adecuada capacidad de respuesta en la recuperación del pa- trimonio estatal comprometido en los casos de corrupción; sin em- bargo, los resultados demuestran lo contrario. 2. ¿Con cuánto personal contaba? El ex procurador Joel Segura en su propuesta de reestructuración or- gánica planteó un reforzamiento de las sedes descentralizadas a ni- vel nacional mediante una estructu- ra estandarizada(8) (ver tabla Nº 1), que dotaba de igual número de per- sonal a las sedes descentralizadas (a las PPAD se les asignó6 profe- sionales y técnicos, 5 a las CR y 3 a las OD). Lo cuestionable de esta distribución equitativa del personal es que no se consideró como crite- rio la carga procesal, lo cual hubie- se sido adecuado desde una pers- pectiva más objetiva, en razón a que hay sedes que cuentan con 300 casos a su cargo y otras con más de 2500 casos, sin embargo, indistin- tamente y sin mayor razón se les asignó igual número de abogados y personal administrativo, sin impor- tar la carga de cada una. (5) Resolución Presidencial del CDJE N°031-2012-JUS/CDJE del 21/03/2012. (6) Se formalizó mediante la Resolución Presidencial del CDJE N° 046-2015-JUS/CDJE del 18/08/2015. (7) Oﬁcio Nº 1138-2015-MINJUS/CDJE-PPEDC del 11/05/2015. (8) Informe Nº 24-2015-CDJE-PPEDC-MINJUSDH, de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción. TABLA Nº 1 ESTRUCTURA ESTANDARIZADA SEDE PERSONAL Cant. Cargo Total PROC. PÚBLICAS ANTICORRUPCIÓN DESCENTRALIZADAS (15 PPAD) 1 Procurador 6 1 Abogado senior 1 Abogado junior 1 Abogado 1 Técnico administrativo 1 Personal de apoyo COORDINACIONES REGIONALES (12 COORD. REG.) 1 Coordinador (abogado) 5 1 Abogado senior 1 Abogado junior 1 Abogado 1 Personal de apoyo OFICINAS DECENTRALIZADAS (9 OFIC. DESC.) 1 Jefe de Oficina (abogado) 31 Abogado 1 Personal de apoyo
  3. 3. SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 63 La Procuraduría Anticorrupción contó con 169 profesionales y téc- nicos para el ejercicio de la defensa jurídica de los intereses del Estado en el ámbito de su competencia, de los cuales 46 laboraban en la sede central Lima y 123 estaban dis- tribuidos en las 36 sedes descen- tralizadas(9) . Así también, 80 pla- zas estaban vacantes de las cuales 21 correspondían a la sede central Lima y 59 a las sedes descentrali- zadas. Teniendo en cuenta lo antes precisado se advierte que la sede central Lima presentó un déficit de 31,34 % de personal con respecto a las plazas vacantes, por lo que se puede deducir que ejerció la defen- sa jurídica de los intereses del Es- tado disminuida en un 31,34 % de su capacidad operativa y funcional; dicho de otro modo, habría produ- cido un 31,34 % menos de lo que hubiesen logrado producir con la dotación total de su personal. Así también, las 36 sedes descentra- lizadas (PPAD) presentaron un dé- ficit de 32,79 % de personal, sien- do así, al igual que sucedió con la sede central, ejercieron la defensa disminuidas en su capacidad opera- tiva y funcional, por ende, su pro- ducción fue 32,79 % menos de lo que hubiesen producido con su do- tación total. A este déficit se suma el hecho que ocho PPAD no conta- ron con procurador público desig- nado; seis de las cuales estaban sin titular desde hacía más de un año (Cajamarca, Madre de Dios, Piu- ra, Lambayeque, Arequipa y Puno) y dos desde finales del mes de se- tiembre e inicios de octubre del año 2016 (PPAD La Libertad y PPAD Cusco). Las remuneraciones del personal que labora en las sedes descentra- lizadas es otro de los aspectos que preocupa. Los procuradores pú- blicos anticorrupción descentrali- zados y coordinadores regionales perciben como remuneración men- sual S/ 6500,00; los abogados se- nior S/ 6000,00; los jefes de ofi- cinas descentralizadas y abogados junior S/ 4000,00; los abogados S/ 2745,00 y el personal de apoyo legal S/ 1200,00. El salario del pro- curador anticorrupción titular de la sede central Lima es S/ 15 000,00 y de sus adjuntos es S/ 11 000,00, por ende, es claro que el proble- ma no estriba en estos sueldos, sino en los del personal de las sedes descentralizadas. Si tenemos en cuenta (i) la carga procesal de las sedes descentrali- zadas; (ii) el poco número de pro- fesionales y escasa asignación de recursos con los que enfrentan la corrupción; (iii) la responsabilidad que representa el encargo y el cum- plimiento de sus funciones y acti- vidades; (iv) el permanente riesgo a su integridad y la de su familia por el hecho de enfrentarse a ma- fias de la corrupción, entre otros aspectos, es evidente que el perso- nal está inadecuadamente remune- rado y que los montos de sus sala- rios son risibles e injustos, lo cual puede provocar su desgano, desin- terés y desmotivación para ejercer adecuadamente la defensa de los intereses del Estado; lo que es peor, propicia el riesgo latente en nuestro personal de que puedan ser capta- dos y/o corrompidos por las mafias de la corrupción, motivando su de- safección y el cambio en su actitud y conducta en favor de sus intereses ilícitos y de su impunidad. 3. ¿Cuánto dinero se le asignó como presupuesto? El Presupuesto Institucional Mo- dificado (PIM) durante el periodo 2011-2016 fue S/ 64 703 345,81; así también, la asignación y ejecu- ción presupuestal del año 2016 (al mes de setiembre) concerniente a la sede central Lima y a las sedes des- centralizadas fue como se aprecia en la tabla Nº 2. El presupuesto por el personal contratado (incluyendo terceros y secigristas) de todas las sedes a nivel nacional correspondiente al año 2016 fue S/ 10 787 260,00; para la modalidad de terceros fue S/ 696 595,00(10) . 4. ¿Cuál fue su carga procesal? La carga procesal total al 31 de ju- lio de 2016 reportada por las sedes de la PPEDC fue de 31 305 casos. La procuraduría anticorrupción dis- tribuye y clasifica su carga procesal partiendo de la estimación de varia- bles de acuerdo a su importancia, en cuatro categorías o tipos (tipos A, B, C y D). Los casos tipo A y B son los de mayor relevancia o im- portancia dentro del total de la car- ga procesal (se les considera como casos de macrocorrupción); los de tipos C y D son de menor relevan- cia comparado a los anteriores (ca- sos de microcorrupción). Para la determinación de los tipos de casos (9) Informe N° 023-2016-JUS/CDJE-PPEDC del 21/09/2016, de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción. (10) Según el anexo 5 del Informe Nº 009-2016-CDJE-PPEDC-MINJUSDH del 08/09/2016. TABLA Nº 2 AÑO 2016 (AL 19/09/2016) PRESUPUESTO PIM Devengado No ejecutado % No ejecut. RECURSOS ORDINARIOS (avance 76 %) S/ 12,675,877.00 S/ 8,737,172.72 S/ 3,938,704.28 31 % RECURSOS DIRECTAMENTE RECAUDADOS (avance 42 %) S/ 731,850.00 S/ 82,261.50 S/ 649,588.50 89 % DONACIONES Y TRANSFERENCIAS (avance 49 %) S/ 1,747,992.00 S/ 148,600.00 S/ 1,599,392.00 91 % TOTAL S/ 15,155,719.00 S/ 8,968,034.22 S/ 6,187,684.78 La Procuraduría Anticorrupción distribuye y clasiﬁca su carga procesal partiendo de la estimación de variables de acuerdo a su importancia en cuatro categorías o tipos (tipos A, B, C y D).
  4. 4. 64 SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO utiliza la valoración conjunta de tres variables: a) Monto de dinero involucrado en el acto de corrupción. b) Cargo del funcionario público imputado o procesado. c) Cobertura mediática de los he- chos (delito, noticia criminal, imputaciones). De acuerdo a esta clasificación, cuenta con una carga de 1364 ca- sos del tipo A; 4266 casos del tipo B; 9998 casos del tipo C; y 15 613 casos del tipo D. En total, los casos de mayor relevancia (A y B) suman 5630, lo cual representa el 18,03 % de toda la carga; así también, los de menor relevancia (C y D) suman 25 615 casos lo que equivale al 81,98 % del total (ver cuadro Nº 1). Los “casos emblemáticos” son se- leccionados a partir de los tipos A y B. A estos se les brinda mayor atención e impulso procesal y están a cargo del propio procurador o de los abogados más experimentados y capacitados del despacho, en ra- zón a su elevada importancia den- tro de toda la carga procesal a nivel nacional, incluso dentro de los mis- mos tipos A y B. De un total de 5630 casos de mayor relevancia (tipos A y B) solo se se- leccionaron 165 casos como emble- máticos (3 % de la carga de A y B) es por ello que considero que esta selección no responde a un criterio efectivo o al menos requiere per- feccionarse, pues el solo hecho de que utilice como base los casos tipo A y B, que se suponen fueron pre- viamente escogidos por su mayor importancia desde la carga procesal total, me asegura que debería corre- girse. Así también, el haber elegi- do como emblemáticos solo el 3 % de los casos tipos A y B (que tam- bién son trascendentes para los in- tereses del Estado), me hace pen- sar que el 97 % restante quedarían exentos de la atención prioritaria del procurador y de los mejores abogados del despacho, restándo- les la importancia debida por pres- tar mayor atención y dedicación a los emblemáticos. El incremento de la carga proce- sal de la procuraduría anticorrup- ción a nivel nacional durante el periodo 2012-2016 fue de 8105 ca- sos, es decir, aumentó en 34,94 % durante los 4 años, consecuente- mente, en promedio se incrementa- ron 2026 casos por año (9 % anual). Este dato es importante porque per- mite conocer el crecimiento lineal (aritmético) de la carga procesal y proyectar cuánto aumentará en los años sucesivos, constituyendo así una herramienta útil y necesa- ria para la planificación y distribu- ción de recursos humanos, materia- les, logísticos y financieros de la PPEDC. La sede central Lima presentó 77 denuncias de parte(11) durante el pe- riodo 2011-2016. La información o noticia criminal que sirvió de base para las denuncias provino de las siguientes fuentes: 39 provinieron de otras instituciones, 27 de la pro- pia Procuraduría y de 11 no se pudo determinar su origen. Del total de denuncias solo el 6,41 % prospera- ron hasta la etapa de ejecución de sentencia, es decir, 5 denuncias; el otro 93,59 % (72 denuncias) se en- cuentran aún en trámite en distin- tas etapas procesales. Así también, de las 77 denuncias, 5 fueron pre- sentadas por Julio Arbizú, 18 por Christian Salas, 25 por Joel Segura, 18 por los procuradores adjuntos y 11 no cuentan con antecedentes que permitan determinar quién las presentó. Se advierte que en pro- medio se presentaron 15 denuncias anuales durante los cinco años del periodo en estudio; sin embargo, en el año 2011 se presentaron solo 3 y en el 2012 y 2013 se presentaron 9 por cada año. El análisis nos de- muestra la poca producción de de- nuncias por parte de la sede central Lima (ver cuadro Nº 2). Las 36 sedes descentralizadas pre- sentaron en total 1228 denuncias durante un periodo de tres años (2014-2016), de las cuales 436 co- rresponden al año 2014, 514 al año 2015 y 278 al año 2016 (hasta se- tiembre). Asimismo, es preocupan- te el hecho de que 8 sedes no pre- sentaron denuncias durante el año 2014, 9 no presentaron en el 2015 y 6 no presentaron en el 2016. Conforme fluye de los datos an- tes mencionados, es desalentador que en un periodo de 5 años la sede central Lima haya presentado solo 77 denuncias (15 por año en pro- medio) y que las 36 sedes descen- tralizadas solo hayan presentado 1228 denuncias en un periodo de tres años (en promedio 11 denun- cias por año por cada sede); esto conlleva a formular dos hipótesis: (i) que no se presta la debida impor- tancia al hecho de denunciar los ac- tos de corrupción y se desconozce que la denuncia constituye, además (11) La cantidad de denuncias fueron corroboradas por abogados del Consejo de Defensa Jurídica del Estado me- diante la veriﬁcación física de los legajos o carpetas de las denuncias. CUADRO Nº 1
  5. 5. SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 65 de un deber, uno de los mecanis- mos e instrumentos más efectivos para la lucha anticorrupción; o, (ii) el hecho de no contar con el núme- ro suficiente de personal, sumado a la excesiva carga procesal en trámi- te obliga a dedicar tiempo y aten- ción prioritaria al impulso procesal de los casos en giro, en particular a los emblemáticos, dificultando a su vez iniciar nuevas denuncias de parte porque implica disponer ho- ras-hombre para investigar, recopi- lar información y medios probato- rios y elaborar la teoría del caso. 5. ¿Cuál fue su producción res- pecto a las medidas cautelares solicitadas? La Procuraduría Anticorrupción solicitó 626 embargos preventi- vos durante el periodo 2011-2016, de los cuales 323 fueron concedi- dos y 303 no se concedieron. Com- parando el número de los concedi- dos con los solicitados se advierte que en promedio la PPEDC alcanzó una efectividad(12) de 51,60 % (ver tabla Nº 3). Según los resultados del diagnósti- co, la efectividad decayó paulatina- mente año tras año. En el 2012 cayó 10,34 % en comparación al año an- terior; en el 2013 cayó en 11,88 %; en el 2014 cayó en 18,76 %; en el 2015 cayó en 8,27 % y en el año 2016 (al mes de setiembre) cayó en 5,98 % (ver cuadro Nº 3). La procuraduría anticorrupción so- licitó solo cinco (5) medidas de in- cautación durante el periodo en es- tudio, siendo el caso que en el 2011 y 2012 no se solicitaron incautacio- nes; así también, el monto total re- querido en todo este periodo, según lo informado por el ex procurador Joel Segura, fue de S/ 28 000,00 y US$ 69 490,00. 6. ¿Cuánto dinero recuperó me- diante las reparaciones civiles? El monto total impuesto ordenado en sentencias judiciales por con- cepto de reparaciones civiles fue S/ 1494 528 959,51. De este total, al mes de junio de 2016, se cobró S/ 32 029 185,08, es decir, solo el 2,14 %.Así también, el monto recu- perado en once años (desde 2005 al mes de agosto de 2016) fue de S/ 36 753 608,50 (ver tabla Nº 4)(13) . CUADRO Nº 2 (12) Efectividad: es la relación entre los resultados logrados y los propuestos que nos permite medir el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos planiﬁcados. La efectividad se relaciona con la productividad mediante el im- pacto en el logro de mayores y mejores productos (según el objetivo). V. gr., en el caso de los embargos la efectividad se deﬁne por elequilibrio entre las cantidades de los solicitados con los concedidos, es decir, si ambas son iguales se habrá alcanzado una efectividad del 100 % (aunque esto solo sea un ideal en la actual administración de justicia). (13) Disponible en <http://www.minjus.gob.pe/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Memoria-Anual-2015-CDJE.pdf>. TABALA Nº 3 EMBARGOS PREVENTIVOS SOLICITADOS POR LA PPEDC PERIODO 2011-2016 Embargos 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TOTAL Solicitados 2 29 110 62 147 276 626 Concedidos 2 26 84 36 68 107 323 No concedidos 0 3 22 24 53 95 303 Efectividad (%) (Conced./ Solicit.) 100.00 % 89.66 % 76.36 % 58.06 % 46.26 % 38.77 % 51.60 % CUADRO Nº 3
  6. 6. 66 SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO En 131 casos concernientes a la ex Procuraduría Ad Hoc para los casos Montesinos-Fujimori, se cobró solo el 1,96 % del monto total impuesto y ordenado en sentencias judiciales por concepto de reparación civil; en consecuencia, la efectividad alcan- zada respecto al cobro de este con- cepto fue de 1,96 %. Así también, en los 1175 casos a cargo de la sede central Lima se cobró el 9,74 % del total del monto ordenado en senten- cias, por ende, corresponde la mis- ma cifra porcentual a su efectivi- dad alcanzada (9,74 %); y sobre los 3050 casos a cargo de las sedes des- centralizadas, se cobró solo el 7,53 % del total del monto impuesto, con- cerniendo el mismo porcentaje a su efectividad alcanzada. Cotejando el monto cobrado por reparaciones civiles durante el pe- riodo 2011-2016 con el presupues- to asignado a la procuraduría anti- corrupción durante este periodo, se advierte que se recuperó el 41,58 % del total del monto asignado. En ese sentido, considerando que los procuradores públicos velan por los intereses del Estado ejerciendo su defensa y desplegando sus mejores actuaciones funcionales y procesa- les para lograr los objetivos traza- dos, lo ideal es que su productivi- dad ya sea pecuniaria (mediante el cobro efectivo de las reparaciones civiles y otras recuperaciones de dinero) o no pecuniaria (medidas cautelares concedidas, sentencias con penas efectivas, etc.) se valori- ce, cuantifique y que estos resulta- dos superen el presupuesto asigna- do a sus despachos; caso contrario, puede entenderse que no habría motivo o razón para que continúen funcionando (ver tabla Nº 5). Según información de la Memoria Anual del Consejo de Defensa Ju- rídica del Estado del año 2015(14) , el perjuicio económico causado al Estado por la corrupción fue de S/ 9106 296 099,07 (a diciembre del año 2015). Del cotejo de los tres montos que se muestran en el cuadro de la derecha se advierte que la cantidad ordenada en sen- tencias equivale al 16 % del mon- to total por concepto de perjui- cio económico causado al Estado; además existe una diferencia de S/ 7611 767 139,56 entre ambos montos. La suma cobrada por repa- raciones civiles equivale al 1,8 % del total del monto impuesto en sentencias y hay una diferencia de S/. 1467 622 383,16 entre los dos importes (ver tabla Nº 6). Así también, la cantidad cobrada por concepto de reparaciones civi- les equivale al 0,3 % del monto por perjuicio económico causado al Es- tado por la corrupción y hay una di- ferencia de S/ 9079 389 522,72 en- tre las dos cantidades. Las cifras antes mencionadas pre- ocupan y no se alcanza a entender las razones que motivan los fallos judiciales que terminan perjudican- do y atentando contra los intere- ses del Estado, por cuanto minimi- zan y valoran de manera diferente los daños irrogados por la corrup- ción; y tampoco se comprende la inercia o actitud pasiva de los pro- curadores públicos y los actores anticorrupción al no reprochar de manera adecuada y oportuna es- tas sentencias gravosas. Me expli- co. Si el perjuicio económico cau- sado al Estado por la corrupción ha sido estimado en S/ 9500 000 000, aproximadamente, cómo se entien- de que los señores jueces impon- gan u ordenen en sus sentencias otra cantidad totalmente rebajada (S/ 1500 000 000, aproximadamente), es decir, cerca de S/ 8000 000 000 menos que la cifra del daño estima- do por la procuraduría anticorrup- ción; más aún si para el cálculo de la cifra de S/ 9500 000 000, se supo- ne que los procuradores (abogados del Estado experimentados, espe- cializados y capacitados en delitos de corrupción) tuvieron que haber valorado previamente y de mane- ra adecuada los daños ocasionados al Estado, apoyándose en informes técnicos contables, valoraciones y tasaciones de obras civiles, perita- jes y otros elementos razonables y (14) Disponible en <https://www.minjus.gob.pe/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Memoria-Anual-2015-CDJE.pdf>, p. 49. TABLA Nº 4 REPARACIONES CIVILES (R.C.) DESCRIPCIÓN EX AD HOC SEDE LIMA SEDES PROVINC. TOTAL CARGA PROCESAL 131 1,175 3,050 4,356 R.C. IMPUESTA EN SENTENCIAS S/ 1,451,677,014.09 S/ 14,907,633.45 S/ 27,944,311.97 S/ 1,494,528,959.51 R.C. COBRADA S/ 28,472,746.24 S/ 1,452,071.83 S/ 2,104,367.01 S/ 32,029,185.08 MONTO DIFERENCIAL (RC IMPUESTA - RC) S/ 1,423,204,267.85 S/ 13,455,561.62 S/ 25,839,944.96 S/ 1,462,499,774.43 EFECTIVIDAD EN EL COBRO DE R.C. (%) 1.96 % 9.74 % 7.53 % 2.14 % TABLA Nº 5 PRESUPUESTO PIM ASIGNADO PERIODO 2011- 2016 VS. RECUPERACIÓN DE DINERO (REPARACIÓN CIVIL) AÑO PRESUPUESTO ASIGNADO RECUPERACIÓN DE DINERO (REPARACIONES CIVILES) DINERO RECUPERADO / PRESUPUESTO ASIGNADO (%) 2011 S/ 6,688,914.75 S/ 1,296,495.69 19.38 % 2012 S/. 10,116, 605.70 S/ 2,597,148.64 25.67 % 2013 S/ 11, 302, 066.00 S/ 2, 649, 089.75 23.44 % 2014 S/ 9,365,412.00 S/ 3,934,898.29 42.02 % 2015 S/ 12,074,628.36 S/ 16,428,943.98 60.33 % 2016 S/ 15,155, 719.00 TOTAL S/ 64,703,345.81 S/ 26,906,576.35 41.58 %
  7. 7. SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 67 medios de prueba idóneos utiliza- dos para sustentar sus argumentos y teorías del caso en los ulteriores procesos. Más preocupante aún es el hecho de que del total del monto or- denado en sentencias solo se ha co- brado el 1,8 %, quedando pendiente cobrar una cantidad cercana a los S/ 1500 000 000. En ese sentido, pien- so que se requiere establecer estra- tegias, protocolos o procedimientos que persigan adecuadamente y ase- guren el cobro efectivo de las repa- raciones civiles. 7. ¿Cuál fue su producción res- pecto a las sentencias con pena privativa de la libertad? De 3645 sentenciados con pena privativa de la libertad (PPL) solo 464 corresponden a pena efectiva y 3181 conciernen a pena suspen- dida. Así también, 14 sedes a nivel nacional (37,84 % del total) presen- tan cero (0) efectividad, es decir, no cuentan con sentencias judiciales que impongan penas privativas de la libertad efectivas. Ninguna sede a nivel nacional alcanzó un nivel de efectividad superior al 50 %; 18 se- des alcanzaron niveles entre el 1 % y 25 % y solo una sede alcanzó en- tre el 25 % y el 50 % de efectividad (ver tabla Nº 7). Las cifras antes mencionadas de- muestran que la PPEDC alcanzó una escasa efectividad respecto a las sentencias con penas efectivas. Se entiende que para los intereses del Estado se espera que las con- denas con penas efectivas superen a las con penas suspendidas, o que las primeras de estas superen al me- nos el 50 % del total de sentencias por cuanto de esta manera se esta- ría demostrando voluntad y firmeza de parte del Estado para sancionar y encerrar a los corruptos. III. RESULTADOS FINALES DEL DIAGNÓSTICO SOBRE EL DESEMPEÑO DE LA PROCURADURÍA ANTICORRUPCIÓN Los resultados muestran que el in- cremento de los recursos humanos, logísticos y financieros de la Procu- raduría Anticorrupción durante el periodo 2011-2016, no provocaron mayor efectividad ni producción en el ejercicio de la defensa jurídica del Estado en la lucha contra la co- rrupción; así también, las dos rees- tructuraciones orgánicas efectuadas en los años 2012 y 2015 no alcan- zaron la finalidad, los objetivos propuestos y los efectos deseados. La distribución estandarizada del personal para las 36 sedes descen- tralizadas cuya carga procesal tien- de al incremento constante no fue la idónea o adecuada estimándo- la desde una perspectiva más obje- tiva, en el entendido que se asignó desatinadamente el mismo núme- ro de abogados y personal admi- nistrativo para todas las sedes por igual sin considerar la carga proce- sal diferenciada (algunas contaban con 200 casos y otras superaban los 2500 casos). La remuneración del personal de la PPEDC no se incrementó significa- tivamente durante el periodo 2011- 2016, lo que generó descontento en el personal, provocando su de- serción y renuncia en varios casos (81 plazas están vacantes), afec- tando el patrocinio eficiente de los intereses y derechos del Estado; a la vez, este disgusto en el perso- nal propicia el riesgo latente de que puedan ser captados y corrompidos por las mafias de la corrupción para favorecer sus intereses ilícitos y su impunidad. Las reestructuraciones orgánicas de los años 2012 y 2015 crearon las fi- guras de los coordinadores regiona- les y jefes de las oficinas descentra- lizadas (hasta el 2012 solo existía la del procurador público antico- rrupción descentralizado), las cua- les fueron débiles ante la colectivi- dad y significaron poca prestancia del defensor de los intereses del Es- tado ante los magistrados del Poder Judicial, Ministerio Público y de- más autoridades de la administra- ción pública, por cuanto diferían de la calidad de procuradores, lo que además dificultó las relaciones de coordinación y cooperación con los magistrados y autoridades. TABLA Nº 6 Descripción Monto (S/) Perjuic. Económico / Dinero Recuperado (%) Perjuic. Econ. causado al Estado por la corrupción S/. 9,106,296,099.07 100 % Monto Rep. Civiles impuestas en sentencias S/. 1,494,528,959.51 16 % Monto cobrado por Rep. Civil 2011-2016 S/. 26,906,576.35 1,8 % TABLA Nº 7 Yurimaguas 14 Tumbes 13 Piura 12 Pasco Ucayali 11 Chincha Lambayeque 10 Arequipa Moyobamba 9 Huánuco Loreto 8 Del Santa La Libertad 7 Sullana Apurímac Huaura 6 Ica Lima Sur Puno 5 Bagua Cajamarca Madre De Dios 4 Cusco Junín Callao Moquegua 3 Lima Sede Cent. Ayacucho San Martín Cañete Tacna 2 Lima (ad hoc) Amazonas Lima Norte Huancavelica Áncash 1 2 3 6 11 14 Nº total sedes Entre 177 y 206 SPE Entre 7 y 14 SPE Con 1 SPE Entre 3 y 5 SPE 0,0 SPE SEDES QUE CUENTAN CON SENTENCIAS CON PENA EFECTIVA (SPE)
  8. 8. 68 SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO Seis sedes descentralizadas funcio- naron sin procurador público por más de un año, por ende, actuaron sin el adecuado control y supervi- sión de sus actividades adminis- trativas y funcionales producto de la acefalía; además, todas las se- des a nivel nacional trabajaron sin la dotación completa de su perso- nal. Esta desorganización provocó la afectación al desempeño funcio- nal de la procuraduría anticorrup- ción y perjudicó la estrategia de de- fensa del Estado y los intereses del mismo. El presupuesto asignado a la PPE- DC se incrementó progresivamen- te desde el año 2011 hasta el 2016, significando un crecimiento del 127 % durante todo ese periodo, es decir, se le asignó S/ 8 466 804, 25 más; sin embargo, la defensa jurídi- ca del Estado no mostró mejoría en correspondencia con el incremen- to porcentual del presupuesto, por el contrario, sufrió un revés parti- cularmente respecto al cobro de las reparaciones civiles, la producción de denuncias y medidas cautelares (embargos e incautaciones). El cotejo de los montos referi- dos al perjuicio económico cau- sado al Estado por la corrupción (S/ 9106 296 099,07) y el total or- denado en sentencias judiciales por reparación civil a favor del Esta- do (S/ 1494 528 959,51) nos mues- tra un resultado desalentador, pues- to que este último representa solo el 16 % del primero. Así también, el monto cobrado efectivamen- te por reparaciones civiles durante el periodo 2011-2016 asciende a S/ 26 906 576,35 soles, lo cual equivale al 1,8 % del total del mon- to impuesto y ordenado en senten- cias, es decir, solo se cobró menos del 2 % del monto total ordenado, lo cual es desalentador. Más desalentador aún resulta el ba- lance del monto cobrado por repa- raciones civiles (S/ 26 906 576,35) durante los 5 años que correspon- den al periodo en estudio (2011- 2016) y el del perjuicio económico causado al Estado por la corrup- ción (S/ 9106 296 099,07), pues el primer importe representa solo el 0,3 % del segundo, es decir, el dinero cobrado ni siquiera alcan- za el medio punto porcentual del daño causado al Estado por la co- rrupción, este resultado sí que es deprimente. La efectividad de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción para lograr el resar- cimiento del daño causado al Es- tado por la corrupción no mostró impacto significativo; por el con- trario, se advirtió falta de liderazgo y compromiso e inadecuada estra- tegia de defensa; así también, de- sinterés y poca voluntad para ge- nerar denuncias de parte y solicitar medidas cautelares, pese a que con- taba con equipos especializados en análisis de información, investiga- ción y peritajes. Se evidenció también falta de con- trol y desconocimiento por parte de la sede central Lima sobre las ne- cesidades y real situación de las se- des descentralizadas a nivel nacio- nal, incluyendo el aspecto relativo a su carga procesal, lo cual conlle- vó, además, a que el órgano central tomara decisiones erradas respec- to a la selección prioritaria de los casos más relevantes para los inte- reses del Estado (de una carta total de 5630 casos de mayor relevancia clasificados como tipos A y B, solo 165 fueron elegidos como emble- máticos), lo que sugiere que los cri- terios de clasificación necesitan ser reevaluados o perfeccionados. En conclusión, el balance de los re- sultados del diagnóstico nos mues- tra con claridad que el desempeño de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción en el ejercicio de la defensa jurídica del Estado ante los actos de corrup- ción durante el periodo 2011-2016 fue infortunado e infructuoso, por decir lo menos; por ende, contra- rio al progreso anhelado, se eviden- cia que se ha desandado en la lucha anticorrupción. IV. CÓMO SUPERAR EL DESEMPEÑO DEFICIENTE EN LA DEFENSA JURÍDICA DE LOS INTERESES DEL ESTADO Los resultados del diagnóstico con- llevan a proponer una nueva rees- tructuración orgánica que contem- ple una sede central con alcance nacional y sedes distribuidas en todo el territorio en calidad de pro- curadurías públicas anticorrup- ción descentralizadas, es decir, en cada uno de los treinta y tres dis- tritos judiciales y distritos fisca- les, y con subsedes en las provin- cias con mayor incidencia de actos de macrocorrupción y, consecuen- temente, exista perjuicio económi- co relevante para los intereses del Estado(15) . Esta distribución orgá- nica no tendría efecto si es que no se considera también la asignación de recursos necesarios y suficien- tes (personal, material y logístico) a cada una de las sedes. La propuesta para una nueva es- tructura orgánica de la PPEDC se justifica en que aun habiéndose efectuado dos reestructuraciones (años 2012-2015) persiste un sis- tema de defensa ineficiente, sin ca- pacidad de respuesta significativa para el resarcimiento del perjuicio económico causado al Estado por la corrupción; por ello, pienso que la Procuraduría Anticorrupción debe ser una organización dinámica, flexible, con enfoque hacia la ges- tión por resultados y evaluación del desempeño, priorizando la transpa- rencia; esta nueva estructura debe basarse en la carga procesal, la im- portancia de la misma, incidencia de la corrupción y el perjuicio eco- nómico irrogado al Estado, de tal manera que permita superar las de- bilidades y aprovechar las fortale- zas de la actual organización. Con esto se espera una defensa jurídica (15) Esta propuesta se corresponde con el informe situacional presentado por Julia Príncipe. Según información de la Memoria Anual del Consejo de Defensa Jurídica del Estado del año 2015, el perjuicio económico causado al Estado por la corrupción fue de S/ 9106 296 099,07 (a diciembre del año 2015).
  9. 9. SISTEMA NACIONAL DE DEFENSA JURÍDICA DEL ESTADO ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA & CONTROL Nº 37 / ENERO 2017 69 de los intereses del Estado más efi- ciente y efectiva, mayor produc- ción, mejorar o fortalecer la estra- tegia, métodos y procedimientos para el cobro de las reparaciones civiles, por ende, mayor recupera- ción de los fondos públicos desfal- cados por los actos de corrupción y recursos (humanos, materiales, fi- nancieros y logísticos) mejor distri- buidos para una defensa eficiente a nivel nacional. Se debe incentivar una cultura de gestión por resultados en el per- sonal de tal manera que se orien- ten las acciones de la Procuraduría Anticorrupción hacia la calidad to- tal, para lo cual es necesario orde- nar y focalizar las prioridades de la defensa jurídica de los intereses del Estado y la lucha contra la corrup- ción, identificando y jerarquizan- do procesos y productos como una actividad metodológica de apoyo a la definición de indicadores de de- sempeño. Es conveniente también efectuar la planificación estratégi- ca como un ejercicio sobre el cual se basará la implantación de un mo- delo de gestión por resultados y que permitirá elaborar acciones estraté- gicas, vectores de resultado y colo- car a la PPEDC bajo un arco direc- cional claro y de mediano plazo. Se debe efectuar una distribución más equitativa del personal en ra- zón a la carga procesal total y la relevancia de la misma a cargo de cada una de las sedes de tal mane- ra que se estructure a los abogados en tres niveles (nivel III, nivel II y nivel I); los abogados III serían los más experimentados en litigio (ma- yor experiencia), mejor capacitados y especializados y asumirían los ca- sos más importantes (tipo A); los abogados II, que serían los que le siguen en nivel de experiencia, ca- pacitación y especialización a los anteriores, asumirían los casos del tipo B (de menor relevancia que los A, pero mayor importancia que los C y D); y los abogados I asumirían los casos de los tipos C y D. El pro- curador, sin perjuicio de ejercer el control y supervisión de los aboga- dos en cuanto al ejercicio de la de- fensa, deberá asumir los casos em- blemáticos más relevantes de su despacho. Con relación a la distribución de la carga procesal, se debe continuar con el sistema de clasificación por tipo y nivel de importancia confor- me lo viene haciendo la PPEDC (tipos A, B, C y D); sin embargo, es conveniente efectuar algunos ajus- tes a los criterios utilizados para clasificar la carga, que permitan te- ner una mejor y más efectiva selec- ción de los casos. V. CONCLUSIÓN A manera de crítica final, pienso que la doctora Julia Príncipe cum- plió con presentar el informe si- tuacional de la PPEDC ante los miembros de la Comisión de Fisca- lización y Contraloría del Congre- so de la República y ante diferentes medios de prensa que participaron en dicha sesión; como se aprecia del diagnóstico, los resultados son desalentadores y demuestran un desempeño deficiente de la Procu- raduría Anticorrupción en la defen- sa de los intereses del Estado frente a la corrupción; por ende, se espe- raba que la diagnosis deprimen- te estimulara algún nervio políti- co o social e impulsara la reacción colectiva que persiste en un esta- do comatoso ante estos actos ilíci- tos; sin embargo, la expectativa fue vana. El hecho de que ningún par- lamentario y tampoco la prensa se hayan interesado debidamente por el desalentador diagnóstico llama nuestra atención y reflexión. Pien- so que aun demostrando exiguo in- terés se hubiese ganado terreno en esta lucha. La sede central Lima presentó 77 denuncias de parte durante el periodo 2011-2016.

