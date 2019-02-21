Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Listen to Accidental Tryst and top 5 romantic novels new releases on yo...
top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Two strangers accidentally switch cell phones in a busy airport in this...
top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Written By: Natasha Boyd. Narrated By: John Lane, Cassandra York Publis...
top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Download Full Version Accidental Tryst Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance

2 views

Published on

Listen to Accidental Tryst and top 5 romantic novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any top 5 romantic novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance

  1. 1. top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Listen to Accidental Tryst and top 5 romantic novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any top 5 romantic novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Two strangers accidentally switch cell phones in a busy airport in this edgier You've Got Mail, sexy romance for the smart-phone era ...EmmyWhat a disaster! I only just made my flight to New York to help my uncle, and the phone I'm holding is not mine! It seems to belong to some commitment-phobic serial dater who's never made it past four dates (according to the constant notifications he's getting from his fake dating profile...) And worse? I have a sinking feeling it's that hot suit-monkey with the arctic grey eyes I just had a run-in with at the airport. Somehow, I have to persuade him not to get a new phone until I get back. My whole life is on that phone. I knew I should have backed it up. It's only a few days. Surely, we can handle it.TrystanThis is a joke, right? My life could not get more f*cked up. I'm in the middle of selling my company and on my way to a funeral and that hot mess hippie-chick stole my freaking phone. I'm not sure how she convinced me not to immediately walk into a smart phone store and get a new one, but now she's going to have to play stand in and distract me while I deal with my long-avoided and estranged family. I don't have my dating apps after all, and frankly she's pretty funny. And sexy. And why can't I stop texting her? And now we're talking. And ... look, I'll admit that I usually run for the hills the morning after, but the morning after phone sex? That's not really real, right?
  3. 3. top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Written By: Natasha Boyd. Narrated By: John Lane, Cassandra York Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: October 2018 Duration: 8 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance Download Full Version Accidental Tryst Audio OR Listen now

×