top 5 romantic novels : Accidental Tryst | Romance

Two strangers accidentally switch cell phones in a busy airport in this edgier You've Got Mail, sexy romance for the
smart-phone era ...EmmyWhat a disaster! I only just made my flight to New York to help my uncle, and the phone I'm
holding is not mine! It seems to belong to some commitment-phobic serial dater who's never made it past four dates
(according to the constant notifications he's getting from his fake dating profile...) And worse? I have a sinking feeling
it's that hot suit-monkey with the arctic grey eyes I just had a run-in with at the airport. Somehow, I have to persuade
him not to get a new phone until I get back. My whole life is on that phone. I knew I should have backed it up. It's only
a few days. Surely, we can handle it.TrystanThis is a joke, right? My life could not get more f*cked up. I'm in the middle
of selling my company and on my way to a funeral and that hot mess hippie-chick stole my freaking phone. I'm not
sure how she convinced me not to immediately walk into a smart phone store and get a new one, but now she's going
to have to play stand in and distract me while I deal with my long-avoided and estranged family. I don't have my
dating apps after all, and frankly she's pretty funny. And sexy. And why can't I stop texting her? And now we're talking.
And ... look, I'll admit that I usually run for the hills the morning after, but the morning after phone sex? That's not really
real, right?
Written By: Natasha Boyd.
Narrated By: John Lane, Cassandra York
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: October 2018
Duration: 8 hours 26 minutes
