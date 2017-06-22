CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT 22ND JUN 2017
DISCLAIMER The information and views in this report & all the service we provide are believed to be reliable, but we do no...
Daily derivative report &amp; levels 22, june 2017

  1. 1. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT 22ND JUN 2017
  2. 2. CAPITALSTARS FINANCIAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT NIFTY FUTURE WRAP 29TH JUN 2017 SYMBOL SUPPORT RESISTANCE PARTICULARS CMP PRE CLOSE %CHANGE S1-9585 R1-9705 NIFTY 9633.60 9653.50 -0.21% SPOTNIFTY S2-9545 R2-9750 NIFTY 9657.60 9674.45 -017% FUTURES TREND STRATEGY BULLISH BUY ON DIPS PIVOT POINTS S3 S2 S1 PP R1 R2 R3 9541.95 9594.15 9624.70 9646.35 96476.35 9698.55 9750.75 Investment & trading in securities market is always subjected to market risks, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
  3. 3. CAPITALSTARS FINANCIAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT BANK NIFTY FUTURE WRAP 29TH JUN 2017 SYMBOL SUPPORT RESISTANCE PARTICULARS CMP PRE CLOSE %CHANGE S1-23305 R1-23875 BANK NIFTY 23708.75 23697.95 +0.05% BANK NIFTY SPOT S2-23000 R2-24000 BANK NIFTY 23685.00 23692.50 -0..03% FUTURES TREND STRATEGY BULLISH BUY ON DIPS PIVOT POINTS S3 S2 S1 PP R1 R2 R3 23404.35 23544.35 23619.00 23684.35 23759.00 23824.35 23964.35 DDD Investment & trading in securities market is always subjected to market risks, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
  4. 4. CAPITALSTARS FINANCIAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT FUTURE’s FRONT Long Build Up (Fresh Longs)  Open Interest  Price  Script Prev. OI Cur. OI % Chg. OI LTP Price % Chg GODREJCP 983600.00 1360000.00 38.3 1958.00 1.30 PCJEWELLER 2098500.0 2865000.00 36.5 524.60 2.40 NHPC 18900000. 20844000.00 10.3 34.15 0.70 BALKRISIND 347200.00 381200.00 9.8 1673.80 3.00 Short-Covering  Open Interest  Price  Script Prev. OI Cur. OI % Chg. OI LTP Price % Chg JPASSOCIAT 175984000 166464000.0 [5.4] 15.45 4 IBREALEST 31650000. 30290000.00 [4.3] 214.05 2.3 JSWSTEEL 58797000. 56487000.00 [3.9] 200.55 0.3 ORIENTBANK 15618000. 15138000.00 [3.1] 148.05 0 Short –Build Up  Open Interest  Price Script Prev. OI Cur. OI % Chg. OI LTP Price % Chg EICHERMOT 148100.00 172000.00 16.1 27510.00 [1.5] FEDERALBNK 57365000. 65527000.00 14.2 116.65 [2.3] OIL 1869450.0 2050730.00 9.7 287.35 [2.9] 0 PAGEIND 23850.00 25950.00 8.8 16429.90 [0.2] Long Unwinding  Open Interest  Price  Script Prev. OI Cur. OI % Chg. OI LTP Price % Chg CGPOWER 18732000. 18204000.00 [2.8] 85.15 [0.1] KAJARIACER 411200.00 405600.00 [1.4] 693.20 [1.2] Investment & trading in securities market is always subjected to market risks, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
  5. 5. CAPITALSTARS FINANCIAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT Top Gainers: Future Contract  Type Underlying Exp. Date Last Price Chg (%) OI FUTSTK GMINFRA 29-06-2017 21.25 5.46 268830.00 FUTSTK JPASSOCIATE 29-06-2017 15.45 4.04 166464.00 FUTSTK JSWENERGY 29-06-2017 65.15 3.91 57968.00 FUTSTK RCOM 29-06-2017 19.90 3.65 114720.00 Top Losers: Future Contract  Type Underlying Exp. Date Last Price Chg (%) OI FUTSTK OIL 29-06-2017 287.35 [2.92] 2050.73 FUTSTK M$MFIN 29-06-2017 345.85 [2.88] 12830.00 FUTSTK HINDALCO 29-06-2017 197.40 [2.69] 40495.00 - - - - - - FII Trends In Future Script BUY SELL NET POSITIONS CONTRACTS VALUE [RS.CR] [RS.CR] [RS.CR] ['000S] [RS.CR] INDEX FUTURES 33,680 54,057 3,3,,680 258.78 10,518.55 STOCK FUTURES 42,846 62,474 4,2,,846 1,293.08 48,186.30 Investment & trading in securities market is always subjected to market risks, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.
  6. 6. CAPITALSTARS FINANCIAL RESEARCH PVT. LTD. CapitalStars Investment Adviser: SEBI Registration Number: INA000001647 DAILY DERIVATIVE REPORT OPTION’s FRONT Top Gainers: Options  Inst Underlying Expiry OPT Strike Last Price[Rs.] Type Date Type Price[Rs.] OPTSTK INFIBEAM 29-JUN-2017 CE 950.00 50.10 OPTSTK JUBLFOOD 29-JUN-2017 CE 920.00 28.05 OPTSTK SUNPHARMA 29-JUN-2017 PE 780.00 260.00 OPTSTK IGL 29-JUN-2017 CE 10.80 26.00 Top Looser: Options  Inst Underlying Expiry OPT Strike Last Price[Rs.] Type Date Type Price[Rs.] OPTSTK TORNTPHARMA 29-JUN-2017 CE 1300.00 0.20 OPTSTK MGL 29-JUN-2017 CE 180.00 0.10 OPTSTK INFIBEAM 29-JUN-2017 PE 950.00 1.00 OPTSTK DCB BANK 29-JUN-2017 PE 160.00 0.05 FII Trends In Options Script BUY SELL NET POSITIONS CONTRACTS VALUE [RS.CR] [RS.CR] [RS.CR] ['000S] [RS.CR] INDEX OPTIONS 2,60,609 2,38,707 2,,6,0,,609 1,493.47 60,433.08 STOCK OPTIONS 42,766 42,526 4,2,,766 60.64 2,238.82
