Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CC English (LL) F.Y.B.Sc. Sem I Unit 1 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Ge...
Introduction • In today’s hectic life we need to go through a large volumes of information and sift through it to gather o...
• It can be understood without reference to the original. • It is a faithful reproduction of and contains only the ideas a...
While summarising a prose passage, an article, a speech, a letter, a report or even a book, one must keep in mind the four...
3. Condensation To condense means to pick up the important points from the passage. this involves two steps. Step 1 : The ...
• Apart from picking up the important ideas from the text, following techniques can be used to reduce the matter. • Reduce...
• Pay attention to important points and separate them from the ones that are less important. • Organise the ideas and poin...
Example •Passage Nearly all superstitions are concerned with luck. Good luck is associated with horse shoes , the finding ...
7/21/20 Text Content Source : 1. Enriching Your Competence in English, Thorat A.S. et al,Orient Longman, India. (Seventh E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit.3.2.summarising

0 views

Published on

PPT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit.3.2.summarising

  1. 1. CC English (LL) F.Y.B.Sc. Sem I Unit 1 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Geetanjali Gitay Assistant Professor Dept. of English Summary Writing
  2. 2. Introduction • In today’s hectic life we need to go through a large volumes of information and sift through it to gather only important information. • So we need to develop the ability to put in brief what has been said or written by another person , without missing any significant point. • When we do this, we summarize or make a precis of the material before us. • Generally while summarising, the material has to be reduced about 1/3 of its original length. e.g. A 300 word passage can be reduced to 100 words passage. • A summary is a shortened passage that retains the essential information of the original. It is a brief write up in your own words. • You write down what the writer has said without making any value judgements.
  3. 3. • It can be understood without reference to the original. • It is a faithful reproduction of and contains only the ideas and information from the original content. • It is brief without unnecessary details. • It is a unified while it its own right. • It expresses the gist or the central idea of the original passage/speech. Characteristics of a Good Summary
  4. 4. While summarising a prose passage, an article, a speech, a letter, a report or even a book, one must keep in mind the four C’s 1. Concentration 2. Comprehension 3. Condensation 4. Composition 1. Concentration In order to prepare a good summary, we need to understand the text thoroughly so that we may be able pick out the essential details and reject the Inessential details. 2. Comprehension The text must be read carefully , in order to comprehend the main ideas and see how they are developed. How to Summarise?
  5. 5. 3. Condensation To condense means to pick up the important points from the passage. this involves two steps. Step 1 : The First Reading This can be done quickly ,to get the central idea of the text. If the text is a prose passage, an appropriate title can be given at this stage. The topic sentence or the key phrase serve as the title. Step 2 : The Second Reading Though examples and explanations help to understand the main ideas better, we have to concentrate on the key ideas in the text. During this stage, try to differentiate between the main ideas, and supporting details. 4. Composition Keeping in mind the required length of the summary, start compressing the matter and preparing the rough draft. How to Summarise? (Contd)
  6. 6. • Apart from picking up the important ideas from the text, following techniques can be used to reduce the matter. • Reduce : 1. A long phrase into one word, e.g. ‘ at this point of time’ to ‘ now’. 2. A clause into a phrase , e.g. ‘ When the sun was rising at the eastern horizon to ‘ at dawn’. 3. A clause into a word. e.g. ‘ that which cannot be easily read’ to ‘illegible’. 4. Long catalogues into a generic term, e.g. ‘ he bought pen, pencils, paper, pins, paper weights, erasers’ to ‘he bought stationary.’ • Avoid examples, images, figures of speech and long sentences. • Omit anything that is not related to the central theme. How to reduce the matter?
  7. 7. • Pay attention to important points and separate them from the ones that are less important. • Organise the ideas and points in a logical sequence. Retain the logical sequence of ideas expressed in the passage, speech. • Present matter precisely, clearly and in your own language. A summary should read like an independent piece of writing. • A summary should not be a patchwork of sentences picked up from the original passage. • Retain the tense of the original passage. • Do not explain important points or add your own views or comments. • Before making the final draft, see that there are no missing link. Guidelines for Writing a Summary
  8. 8. Example •Passage Nearly all superstitions are concerned with luck. Good luck is associated with horse shoes , the finding of a pin, the threepenny bit in the Christmas pudding, the old shoe flung at a wedding party etc. Ill luck is associated with the howling of dogs, the spilling of Salt, the crossing of knives, sitting down to a table , walking under a ladder, the falling of a picture from the wall, the breaking of a mirror and scores of other things. (Words: 80) •Summary Superstitions Most superstitions are related to either good or bad luck. Horseshoes Are an example of good luck and the howling of dogs that of bad luck. (Words: 25)
  9. 9. 7/21/20 Text Content Source : 1. Enriching Your Competence in English, Thorat A.S. et al,Orient Longman, India. (Seventh Edition,2008). 2. English for Practical Purposes, Patil Z.N. et al , Macmillan India Ltd. ,India .(Fourth Reprint, 2004).

×