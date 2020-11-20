Unit.3.1.situational communication in english

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction • Language exists in two forms- 1. Written and 2. Oral • Conversation is a type of spoken language. It can be...
1. Make your contribution as informative as necessary. Neither more or less. 2. Be truthful. Don’t say for which you do no...
Greetings • There are several ways of greeting a person in English. • The way we greet a person depends largely on the deg...
• We have to receive guests at home or office. In an office, there is usually reception area to receive the guests. Here a...
• Conversations on telephone are very much a part of our day- to – day lives. Here are some examples of formal conversatio...
In this presentation, we discussed: • What is a conversation? • Principle of a conversation. • Greetings. • Receiving Gues...
  1. 1. Situational Communication in English Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K. Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Geetanjali Gitay Assistant Professor Dept. of English CC English (LL) F.Y.B.Com. Sem I Unit 3
  2. 2. Introduction • Language exists in two forms- 1. Written and 2. Oral • Conversation is a type of spoken language. It can be defined as informal talk. • People use conversation to exchange news, views, feelings and thoughts. •Conversation is a two way communication. • It is different from talk, which is a speech directed at an audience or a dialogue, which in its strict sense means written conversation in a book or a discussion on an issue. • Conversation differs from a chat. Chat is a little too informal, entertaining and lighter in spirit. It differs from gossip or discussion. • It is different from debate, debate is formal and in it two or three people talk for or against a certain topic or issue.It is persuasive in nature. • In a conversation, we take turns as speakers and listeners. • A conversation takes place in a situation which consists of a setting (time and place), participants (speaker and listener) and a topic. • The situation may be formal or informal. The formality of the situation depends on the type of occasion, relationship between the participants and the topic. • The language of conversation will depend on interaction of these three factors.
  3. 3. 1. Make your contribution as informative as necessary. Neither more or less. 2. Be truthful. Don’t say for which you do not have evidence. In other words do not spread rumours. 3. Make your contribution relevant. Do not speak on irrelevant matters or digress. 4. Make your contribution unambiguous and clear. 5. Make the listener feel cheerful and comfortable. 6. Do not impose things on your listener. 7. Whenever possible, encourage and praise your listener. 8. Sympathize with your conversational partner. 9. Speak in a natural manner. Do not employ false accent. 10. Use colloquial expressions, short forms, contracted forms. 11. Use simple and straightforward English. Say you are going for ‘an evening walk’ and not ‘post-prandial nocturnal perambulation.’ Principles of Conversation
  4. 4. Situational Conversations
  5. 5. Greetings • There are several ways of greeting a person in English. • The way we greet a person depends largely on the degree of familiarity one has with the other person. e.g. 1. Sneha : Good morning Anaya! Anaya: Good morning Sneha, nice to see you. 2. Suresh: Hello! How nice to see you, Mahesh! Mahesh: Oh hi Suresh, nice to see you too. 3. Praveen: Good afternoon Sameer, how are you? Sameer: Good afternoon Praveen, I am fine, thank you. • Greetings 1. Formal : Good morning ladies and gentlemen! 3. Informal : Hi! How are you? Good evening, sir! Hello Riya! Good afternoon, gentlemen! Hi! Hey! What’s up? 2. Neutral/ Safe : Morning/Afternoon/ Evening! Good to see you again! How very nice to see you again!
  6. 6. • We have to receive guests at home or office. In an office, there is usually reception area to receive the guests. Here are examples showing reception of the guests in office. Receptionist : Good morning, sir. May I help you? Visitor :Good afternoon. I’d like to see Miss Geraldine Robinson. Receptionist :Your name, please? Visitor :Albert Morrison, from Edison Steel Co. Receptionist : Just a moment, Mr. Morrison. I’ll see if she can meet with you right now. 1. Formal 2. Neutral/Safe • Welcome, it’s a pleasure to host you. - Welcome, we have •Good morning, sir. been eagerly waiting •What can I do for you? for you. •Good afternoon,Miss. Could I help you? - How nice to see you! • How do you do, Madame? May I help you? 3. Informal •How can I help you? - Welcome. •Can I be of assistance to you? - Glad to see you. – Here you are! Receiving Guests
  7. 7. • Conversations on telephone are very much a part of our day- to – day lives. Here are some examples of formal conversations on telephone. Receptionist : Good afternoon, ABC Publishing Company. Caller : Good afternoon, can I speak to the sales manager please? Receptionist : I’m afraid, he is not in the office. May I help you out? Caller : It would be very helpful if you could fix an appointment with him. Receptionist : Sure Sir. I can fix your appointment with the sales manager at 3 p.m. tommorow. Would that be acceptable? Caller : Yes, very much. Thank you for the help. Receptionist:You are welcome sir. Thanks for calling. Have a good day. Called : Thank you. Good day! Telephone Conversations
  8. 8. In this presentation, we discussed: • What is a conversation? • Principle of a conversation. • Greetings. • Receiving Guests • Telephonic Conversations Conclusion
