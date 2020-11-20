Successfully reported this slideshow.
Representation Letters CC English (LL) T.Y.B.Com. Sem V Unit 3 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavi...
Letter of Representation • “ To represent” means to speak or act on behalf of a person, a group of persons or an organisat...
How to draft a Representation • Provide the address of the sender so that a reply can be obtained. If the representation i...
Letter of Representation :Example
Unit.3.1.representation letters
Unit.3.1.representation letters

Unit.3.1.representation letters

  1. 1. Representation Letters CC English (LL) T.Y.B.Com. Sem V Unit 3 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Geetanjali Gitay Assistant Professor
  2. 2. Letter of Representation • “ To represent” means to speak or act on behalf of a person, a group of persons or an organisation or company. • A Representation Letter is often written on behalf of a group of people. • A representation letter often refers to some issue of a common concern. e.g. Traffic problem in your area, Poor condition of roads in your area, Condition of water supply in your area. • A representation letter thus does not express an individual’s views. • A representation can be signed by an elected authority e.g. Chairperson or Secretary of an organisation and can include signatures of members of the organisation or concerned participants. • Letter of representation should first clearly describe the issue it is Addressing and then urge for an action to the concerned authority.
  3. 3. How to draft a Representation • Provide the address of the sender so that a reply can be obtained. If the representation is being made by an individual or by a body like a Trade Union or Trade association then the letterhead of the Association should be used. If however the representation is being made by a group of people who have not been organised into a body (citizens, students, examiners) the address of one of the signatories only should be given. • Use an opening which is positive and reasonable , on which avoids angry tone. Do not make wild charges or use abusive language. •State your case in full. Provide all relevant details and explain why it has become necessary to make the representation. If the representation contains demands then give reasons to show that the demands are in order. • Use a positive closing, one expressing confidence that the demands will be met with as they are reasonable. Also suggest that the demand can be met with.
  4. 4. Letter of Representation :Example

