Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Electronic Communication CC English (LL) T.Y.B.Com. Sem V Unit 2 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Maha...
What is Electronic Communication? E-communication, or electronic communication, refers to the transfer of writing, signals...
Importance of e-Communication in Business • Electronic communication can be achieved by finding the right tool for communi...
E-mail • Electronic mail (e-mail) is a method of exchanging messages between people using electronics. • E-mail first ente...
Internet • Internet is the global system of interconnected computer networks that use the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP)...
Fax •Fax short form of facsimile , sometimes called telecopying ortelefax (the latter short for telefacsimile), is the tel...
Video-conference •A video conference is a live, visual connection between two or more people residing in separate location...
Text Content Source : 1. Business Communication, Doctor Aspi & Doctor Rhoda, Sheth Publishers, Mumbai.(Fifth Edition). 2. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit.2.3.electronic communication

0 views

Published on

PPT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit.2.3.electronic communication

  1. 1. Electronic Communication CC English (LL) T.Y.B.Com. Sem V Unit 2 Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Geetanjali Gitay Assistant Professor Dept. of English
  2. 2. What is Electronic Communication? E-communication, or electronic communication, refers to the transfer of writing, signals, data,sounds, images, signs or intelligence sent via an electronic device. Some examples of e-communication are email, text messages, social media messaging and image sharing.
  3. 3. Importance of e-Communication in Business • Electronic communication can be achieved by finding the right tool for communication. Moving from paper to electronic communications can actually help your business connect easier, while saving time and money. • Email, instant messaging, websites, blogs, text messaging, voicemail and video messaging are a few examples of electronic communication. • Electronic communication has changed the way businesses communicate with each other. Electronic communication can be very beneficial if used effectively. Knowing its strengths and weaknesses will help businesses conduct effective electronic communication. • Knowing the proper medium to communicate your message is important for effective electronic communication.
  4. 4. E-mail • Electronic mail (e-mail) is a method of exchanging messages between people using electronics. • E-mail first entered substantial use in the 1960s and by the mid-1970s had taken the form now recognized as email. • Email operates across computer networks, which today is primarily the internet. E-mail can be sent to hundreds of people at a time. • Some early email systems required the author and the recipient to both be online at the same time, in common with instant messaging. • Today's email systems are based on a store-and-forward model. Email servers accept, forward, deliver, and store messages. Neither the users nor t heir computers are required to be online simultaneously; they need to connect only briefly, typically to a mail server or a webmail interface, for as long as it takes to send or receive messages. • Gmail, Yahoo, Rediffmail are some of the popular e-mail services used. • They are free of cost and fast means of communication.
  5. 5. Internet • Internet is the global system of interconnected computer networks that use the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP) to link devices worldwide. • It is a network of networks that consists of private, public, academic, business, and government networks of local to global scope, linked by a broad array of electronic, wireless, and optical networking technologies. • The Internet carries an extensive range of information resources and services, such as World Wide Web (WWW), e-mail, telephony, and file sharing. • The origins of the Internet date back to research commissioned by the United States federal government in the 1960s to build robust, fault-tolerant communication via computer networks. • The linking of commercial networks and enterprises in the early 1990s marks the beginning of the transition to the modern Internet, and generated rapid growth as institutional, personal, and mobile computers were connected to the network. • By the late 2000s, its services and technologies had been incorporated into virtually every aspect of modern life. • Internet has proven to be a boon for business, education, media and entertainment industries.
  6. 6. Fax •Fax short form of facsimile , sometimes called telecopying ortelefax (the latter short for telefacsimile), is the telephonic transmission of scanned printed material (both text and images), normally to a telephone number connected to a printer or other output device. • The original document is scanned with a fax machine (or a telecopier), which processes the contents (text or images) as a single fixed graphic image, and then transmitting it through the telephone system in the form of audio-frequency tones. The receiving fax machine interprets the tones and reconstructs the image, printing a paper copy. •Since the 1980s, most machines modulate the transmitted audio frequencies using a digital representation of the page which is compressed to quickly transmit areas which are all-white or all-black. • Fax permits quick exchange of information and documents between offices, organisations and individuals. • Important decisions and instructions can be quickly conveyed to branches and other offices. Fax is used only for documents which are not confidential. The machine puts out a printout which is open and can be seen by anyone.
  7. 7. Video-conference •A video conference is a live, visual connection between two or more people residing in separate locations for the purpose of communication. •It provides transmission of full-motion video images and high-quality audio between multiple locations. •For businesses, the tangible benefits of video conferencing include lower travel costs – especially for employee training -- and shortened project times as a result of improved communications among team members. • Business meetings or interviews are also conducted through video conferencing. It is completely interactive and almost like face to face communication. • The intangible benefits of video conferencing include more efficient meetings with the exchange of non-verbal communications and a stronger sense of community among business contacts, both within and between companies, as well as with customers.
  8. 8. Text Content Source : 1. Business Communication, Doctor Aspi & Doctor Rhoda, Sheth Publishers, Mumbai.(Fifth Edition). 2. Business Communication, Rai Urmila & Rai S.M. ,Himalaya Publications, Mumbai .(Fourth Edition).

×