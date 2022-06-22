Successfully reported this slideshow.

Methanol Market.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
1 of 10

Methanol Market.pdf

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Research Dive has recently added a new report on Methanol Market Size Share which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of Methanol Market Size Share

Research Dive has recently added a new report on Methanol Market Size Share which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of Methanol Market Size Share

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Well, 30th Anniversary Edition: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(4/5)
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
(5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Anna: The Biography Amy Odell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

Methanol Market.pdf

  1. 1. Methanol Market Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends by 2030 Research Dive published a research report on “Methanol Market Size Share Research Report - Global Forecast to 2028” – Methanol Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2030 ACCESS TO SAMPLE REPORT HERE
  2. 2. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved The global methanol market is predicted to be valued at $54,630.4 million by 2030, surging from $35,320.0 million in 2021, at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.0%. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Methanol Market The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe disruptions that have affected the demand, supply, import-export, and availability of methanol across end-use industries. Methanol is widely used across construction, chemicals, automotive, electronics, and other sectors. For instance, in automotive industry, it is used for the manufacturing of polyurethane dashboard foam, automotive paints, safety glass laminate, light lens, fuses, and others. However, the automotive industry was worst hit during the pandemic as the sales of automotive vehicles was drastically reduced. This has in turn affected the methanol demand in the automotive sector. Similarly, in the chemicals industry, methanol is used for the production of paints, adhesives, acetic acid, and others. However, the import-export restrictions, delay in the availability of raw materials, and travel restrictions led to supply chain disruptions in the methanol industry. All these factors have negatively affected the methanol market growth during the pandemic.
  3. 3. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved Download Exclusive Sample Copy before Buying This Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/download- sample/8500 However, several initiatives launched by the Indian government are helping society to recover from pandemic. For instance, in January 2021, the Indian government established methanol economy research programme (MERP). This program aims to boost the production of methanol to meet the increasing energy demand in India and to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. Global Methanol Market Analysis The popularity of methanol can be attributed to low emission of harmful greenhouse gases namely nitrous oxide, sulfur oxide, and carbon emissions. Owing to this, methanol is largely used as a marine fuel which is miscible in water, can effectively work with existing engine technologies, and it is a safe liquid fuel. Also, methanol can be produced from different feedstocks such as biomass, coal, and natural gas that leads to sustainability.
  4. 4. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved The use of methanol in marine sector significantly reduces the dependence on gasoline-based fuels that have high carbon emission rates. Owing to these factors, net carbon neutrality can be achieved in the marine sector. These are the major factors anticipated to boost the methanol market share during the analysis timeframe. For More Clarification on Report, Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8500 However, the use of methanol results in high formaldehyde emissions that has carcinogenic effect on human body. In addition, availability of substitutes such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, and others is estimated to restrain methanol market growth. The capital expenditure such as the cost of natural gas, coal, and freight cost for the production of methanol is high which is anticipated to hinder the methanol market demand in the upcoming years. Also, for the production of methanol a dedicated infrastructure is required as it is toxic and corrosive that can hamper the market demand.
  5. 5. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved The use of methanol in hydrogen fuel cell is gaining huge popularity as hydrogen is clean fuel and emits only water upon combustion. Methanol is an efficient hydrogen carrier that can carry more hydrogen in one alcohol molecule. At ambient temperature, methanol is a liquid that can be easily stored and transported. Also, on-demand hydrogen can be generated with the use of methanol reformers that can eliminate high costs and complexity associated with logistics and supply. Furthermore, wide adoption of green hydrogen to lower the emission of toxic greenhouse gases is predicted to drive methanol market growth. This is because methanol is produced using renewable feedstock such as biomass that makes the use of hydrogen sustainable, affordable, and easy to handle. Global Methanol Market, Segmentation The global methanol market is segmented based on feedstock, end-use industry, and region. Feedstock: The feedstock segment is further classified into coal, natural gas, and others. Among these, the natural gas sub-segment is anticipated to have a dominant market share and shall surpass $23,522.9 million by 2030, with an increase from $14,951.2 million in 2021.
  6. 6. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved Natural gas as a feedstock for production of methanol is quite popular and a quick process. For instance, use of natural gas for methanol production is a three-step process that involves synthesis gas production, converting syngas to crude methanol, and distillation of crude methanol to reach the desired purity. In addition, natural gas has low cost, offers energy security, has low risk of flammability, and can replace the use of gasoline-based fuels such as petrol and diesel. End-use Industry: The end-use industry segment is further classified into automotive, construction, electronics, appliances, paints & coatings, insulation, pharmaceutical, packaging, and others. Among these, the automotive sub-segment is anticipated to have a dominant market share and shall surpass $11,028.7 million by 2030, with an increase from $8,025.9 million in 2021. Methanol is majorly used for automotive manufacturing, and it can be used as a clean fuel in automotive sector. Methanol is used for the production of different automotive components such as tire core adhesives, fuses, distributor caps, body panels, paints, polyester carpet & fabric, safety glass laminate, gears, and others.
  7. 7. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved Region: The methanol market in the LAMEA region is projected to show the fastest growth. This region’s market generated a revenue of $3,330.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to $5,861.8 million by 2030. Some of the major factors driving the methanol market growth in the LAMEA region are increase in fuel pricing, growing energy security, and rising environmental concerns such as emission of greenhouse gases. Also, Israel has large offshore deposits of natural gas which is used as a feedstock for the production of methanol. In addition, Iran is planning to boost its production capacity of methanol to 36.71 mtpa by 2030 and it is planning to setup 24 methanol plants for the same. Middle East and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) are promoting methanol fuel blending programs to boost he use of methanol as a fuel. Key Players in the Global Methanol Market Some of the leading methanol market players are • Celanese Corporation • BASF SE • Methanex Corporation • SABIC
  8. 8. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. • Valero, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. • Zagros Petrochemical Co. • Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited. Request for customization of this research @ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for- customization/8500 Related Reports: Synthetic Camphor Market Fertilizer Market Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market
  9. 9. ABOUT US Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major Market aficionado that further offers its research an edge. © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved
  10. 10. CONTACT US Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) + 91 (788) 802-9103 (India) +1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll Free : +1 -888-961-4454 © 2022 Research Dive. All Rights Reserved https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive support@researchdive.com https://twitter.com/ResearchDive https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

×