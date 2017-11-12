Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia believed that the United States Constitution is the most reliable source for a fair i...
●Written By: John Strand ●Narrated By: Edward Gero, Karry Warren, Harlan Work ●Publishe...
The Originalist by John Strand best audiobooks ever

  Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia believed that the United States Constitution is the most reliable source for a fair interpretation of the law as it is applied today. He was, in other words, an "originalist." But aren't the laws written over 200 years ago subject to interpretation-or even guesswork? Edward Gero stars as the late Justice Scalia in John Strand's insightful look at Scalia's life and legal philosophy. An L.A. Theatre Works full cast performance featuring: Edward Gero as Justice Antonin Scalia Kerry Warren as Cat Harlan Work as Brad Sound designed by Jeff Gardner, based on an original design by Eric Shimelonis. Includes a post-show discussion about Antonin Scalia with Nina Totenberg, NPR's Legal Affairs Correspondent; Tara Kole, an entertainment attorney who clerked for Justice Scalia; John Bash, an Assistant to the Solicitor General at the United States Department of Justice; and Tom Goldstein, a Washington lawyer who's argued 38 cases before the Supreme Court. Directed by Molly Smith. Recorded before a live audience at the Arena Stage, Washington D.C. in June of 2016.
