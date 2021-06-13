Ευκλειδης b 120 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
120 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΙ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΔΕΣ ΓΕΓΟΝΟΤΑ B΄ B΄ΕΥΚΛΕΙΔΗΣ ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΣ - ΜΑΪΟΣ - ΙΟΥΝΙΟΣ 21 20 ευρώ 3,5 Μαθηματικό περιοδικό...
ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΟΔΙΚΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΛΥΚΕΙΟ ÐÅÑÉÅ×ÏÌÅÍÁ ÐÅÑÉÅ×ÏÌÅÍÁ Τεύχος 120 - Απρίλιος - Μάϊος - Ιο...
ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/1 ƫ ǃǁƾ ĸǃǌ ıǈǕķǃǌ ȋȡȒıĲȠȢ ȂʌĮĲȑȜȘȢ - ȆĮȡȐȡĲȘȝĮ ǼȂǼ ǹȤĮǸĮȢ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, ȑȞĮȢ 16ȤȡȠȞȠȢ ȝĮșȘĲȒȢ, ĳȑ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ...
ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/11 ƯĴǄǃĂĴĸǅǆǊȽ ¨ǅĴǁǐǈǅķĂǊȽ ƯĴǄǃĂĴĸǅǆƽǌ ƲǇǍĂǅƼĵĶǌ ȵʋɿʏʌʉʋɼȴɿɲɶʘʆɿʍʅʙʆʏɻʎE.M.E. ĲƧƮƫƵ 2020-2...
2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 9 9 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 0 3 3 0 3 3 0, P Q QP P Q P Q P Q P Q d     d  d  ȠʌȩĲİ 1 3 3 P Q țĮȚ 1 3 3...
144 204 192 156 DG DJ GH JH , ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲȡȓĲȠ ȝȚțȡȩĲİȡȠ ȐșȡȠȚıȝĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ 148 E J . ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ 128, 144, 148 D ...
, , , , 62,66,82,94,110 D E J G H . ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 3 ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī ȝİ 0 ˆ 90 $ . Ǿ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȢ ĲȘȢ ȖȦȞȓĮ...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜ...
15 1 3 5 120 DEJ ­ ½ ° ° ® ¾ D E J ° ° ¯ ¿ . ȁȪıȘ. Ǿ įİȪĲİȡȘ İȟȓıȦıȘ ĲȠȣ ıȣıĲȒȝĮĲȠȢ ȖȡȐĳİĲĮȚ:
15 15 1 3 5 120 3 5 5 3 15 15 120 3 5 5 3 15 90 1 9 25 15 5 3 3 5 90 15 5 3 90. (1) DEJ DEJ D E J  DEJ EJ DJ DE E ...
, , 1,3,5 D E J . 2ȠȢ ĲȡȩʌȠȢ: Ȃİ ĲȘ ȖȞȦıĲȒ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮ x y 2 xy, x,y 0, t ! ȩʌȠȣ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ ȖȚĮ , x y ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 1 2...
1 3 5 8 15 8 15 120. D E J t DEJ  ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ıİ ȩȜİȢ ȞĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ, įȘȜĮįȒ Į=1, ȕ=3, Ȗ=5. ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 2 īȚĮ ĲȠ...
2 8 J E J E .
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜ...
2 8 țĮȚ 1 8 țĮȚ ( 1 Ȓ 1),ĮįȪȞĮĲȠ. J E J E  J E J E J E 2Ș ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ
2 2 țĮȚ 4 2 țĮȚ ( 2 Ȓ 2) ( 2 țĮȚ 2) J E J E  J E J E J E  J E J E Ȓ ( 2 țĮȚ 2) 2, 0 Ȓ 0, 2 J E J E  J E J E ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦ...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜ...
x,y ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ȜȪıİȚȢ ĲȘȢ İȟȓıȦıȘȢ:
2 2 2 x y x y 2 2 x y . ȁȪıȘ
2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 x y x y 2 2 x y (1) x y x y 1 x y x y 1 1 x y 4 x y 4 0 x y 2 0 x y 2, 2 2 4  t  d  ...
x,y 1, 1 Ȓ x,y 1, 1 ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 2 ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ȐșȡȠȚıȝĮ
1 , 2 4 ... 2 , 2 ª º 6 P Q P P P P Q P Q P ¬ ¼ įİȞ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ ȖȡĮĳİȓ ȦȢ įȪȞĮȝȘ ĲȘȢ ȝȠȡĳȒȢ 2N , ȩʌȠȣ N șİĲȚțȩȢ Įțȑ...
, 2 2 ... 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 ... 1 1 1 1 P Q 6 P P P Q P Q P P Q P Q Q P P Q P Q Q Q P P Q P Q Q P P ...
, 1 2 P Q Q P Q P 6 , ȐȡĲȚȠȢ. ǼʌİȚįȒ ȠȚ ĮȡȚșȝȠȓ țĮȚ Q P Q P İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ȐȡĲȚȠȚ Ȓ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ʌİȡȚĲĲȠȓ, ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ...
,R J 2 . Ǿ țȐșİĲȘ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȅ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠ ǹǻ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ĲȘȞ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǽ. ĬİȦȡȠȪȝİ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǽ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǹǻ...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜ...
2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3n mk n m mk n k 3k k 3k k n § ·   ¨ ¸ © ¹ , ĲȑȜİȚȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ. ǵȝȦȢ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ:
2 2 2 k k 3k k 2 , ȠʌȩĲİ
2 2 k 3k 1 k 1 N  țĮȚ 2 d 3n ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ Ƞ įȚĮȚȡȑĲȘȢ ĲȠȣ 2 3n ʌȠȣ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȚİȓ ĲȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ. ī53. ǲıĲȦ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī, ǿ ĲȠ ȑțț...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜ...
2 2 3 1 4 , D E D E ȞĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ĲȘȞ İȜȐȤȚıĲȘ ĲȚȝȒ ĲȘȢ ʌĮȡȐıĲĮıȘȢ
16 1 , . . D E D E [ȇȠȣȝĮȞȓĮ 2019] ȁȪıȘ. ǹʌȩ ĲȘȞ İȚįȚțȒ ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ ĲȘȢ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮȢ Cauchy-Schwarz ȑȤȠȣȝİ:
2 8 1 16 1 64 1 81 , 4 4 4 . D E t D E D E D E D E (1) ǼʌȓıȘȢ Ș ȣʌȩșİıȘ ȖȡȐĳİĲĮȚ:
2 2 2 2 2 2 3 1 4 9 1 12 3 2 3 2 17, (2) D E D E  D E D E  D E ȠʌȩĲİ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮ Cauchy-Schwarz ȑȤȠȣȝİ:
(2) 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 3 2 4 1 4 3 2 3 2 12 3 10 17 4 9, ª º D E t ª D E º D E d  D E d ¬ ¼ ¬ ¼  ȠʌȩĲİ Įʌȩ ĲȘ ı...
16 1 81 , 9. 4 . D E t t D E D E Ǿ ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ 2, 1 D E ĲĮ ȠʌȠȓĮ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȚȠȪȞ ĲȘ ıȣȞșȒțȘ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲȠȢ, ȠʌȩĲİ Ș İȜȐȤ...
2 2 , 4 3 4 3 D E ( D E D E , , . D E ī55. ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȟȣȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī, ĲȠ ȠȡșȩțİȞĲȡȠ Ǿ ĮȣĲȠȪ țĮȚ ȑıĲȦ Ȃ ĲȣȤȩȞ ıȘȝİȓȠ...
c ,R 2 . Ǿ İȣșİȓĮ ʌȠȣ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ǹ țĮȚ İȓȞĮȚ ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǺȂ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ īǾ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȁ țĮȚ Ș İȣșİ...
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Ευκλειδης b 120 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
53 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Ευκλειδης b 120 2021

.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ευκλειδης b 120 2021

  1. 1. 120 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΙ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΔΕΣ ΓΕΓΟΝΟΤΑ B΄ B΄ΕΥΚΛΕΙΔΗΣ ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΣ - ΜΑΪΟΣ - ΙΟΥΝΙΟΣ 21 20 ευρώ 3,5 Μαθηματικό περιοδικό για το ΛΥΚΕΙΟ ΠΛΗΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΤΕΛΟΣ ΠΛΗΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΤΕΛΟΣ Ταχ. Γραφείο ΚΕΜΠ.ΑΘ. Ταχ. Γραφείο ΚΕΜΠ.ΑΘ. Αριθμός Άδειας 4156 Αριθμός Άδειας 4156 ΕΛΤΑ Hellenic Post Hellenic Post ΕΚΔΟΤΩΝ ΕΝΤΥΠΟ ΚΛΕΙΣΤΟ ΑΡ. ΑΔΕΙΑΣ 1099/96 ΚΕΜΠ.ΑΘ. ΕΝΤΥΠΟ ΚΛΕΙΣΤΟ ΑΡ. ΑΔΕΙΑΣ 1099/96 ΚΕΜΠ.ΑΘ. Ελληνικ Μαθηματικ Εταιρε α ή ή ί Ελληνικ Μαθηματικ Εταιρε α ή ή ί H πηγή της γνώσης H πηγή της γνώσης ΕΜΕ:ΧΡΥΣΟ ΜΕΤΑΛΛΙΟ 2018 ΑΚΑΔΗΜΙΑΣ ΑΘΗΝΩΝ
  2. 2. ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΟΔΙΚΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΛΥΚΕΙΟ ÐÅÑÉÅ×ÏÌÅÍÁ ÐÅÑÉÅ×ÏÌÅÍÁ Τεύχος 120 - Απρίλιος - Μάϊος - Ιούνιος 2021 - Ευρώ: 3,50 e-mail: info@hms.gr, www.hms.gr ÐÁÍÅÐÉÓÔÇÌÉÏÕ 34 106 79 ÁÈÇÍÁ Ôçë.: 210 3617784 - 210 3616532 Fax: 210 3641025 Ανάργυρος Φελλούρης Παναγιώτης Δρούτσας Åêäüôçò: ÄéåõèõíôÞò: ÁíäñïõëáêÜêçò Íßêïò Áíôùíüðïõëïò Íßêïò ÁñãõñÜêçò ÄçìÞôñéïò Âáêáëüðïõëïò Êþóôáò ÊáêáâÜò Áðüóôïëïò Êáìðïýêïò ÊõñéÜêïò ÊáñêÜíçò Âáóßëçò Êáôóïýëçò Ãéþñãïò Êáñäáìßôóçò Óðýñïò Êåñáóáñßäçò ÃéÜííçò Êïíüìçò ¢ñôé ÊõâåñíÞôïõ ×ñõóô Êõñéáêüðïõëïò Áíôþíçò Êõñéáêoðïýëïõ Êùí/íá Ëáæáñßäçò ×ñÞóôïò ËïõñéäÜò ÃéÜííçò Ëïõñßäáò ÓùôÞñçò ÌáëáöÝêáò ÈáíÜóçò ÌáõñïãéáííÜêçò Ëåùíßäáò ÌÞëéïò Ãåþñãéïò Ìðåñóßìçò Öñáãêßóêïò Ìðñßíïò Ðáíáãéþôçò Ìþêïò ñÞóôïò Óßóêïõ Ìáñßá ÓôåöáíÞò Ðáíáãéþôçò ÓôñáôÞò ÃéÜííçò Táðåéíüò Íéêüëáïò T ÔñéÜíôïò Ãåþñãéïò ÔõñëÞò ÉùÜííçò × éóôüðïõëïò ÈáíÜóçò ×ñéóôüðïõëïò Ðáíáãéþôçò Øý÷áò ÂáããÝëçò Απατσίδης Δημήτρης Βλάχος Σπύρος Γαμβρέλλης Αργύρης Γιώτης Γιάννης Δρούτσας Παναγιώτης Ζέρβας Νίκος Ζώτος Ευάγγελος Κουτσούρης Λέων αλένια Λουμπαρδιά Αγγελική Μανιατοπούλου Αμαλία Μπρούζος Στέλιος Χ Μωραΐτου Κατερίνα Πανταζή Αφροδίτη Τζελέπης Αλκιβιάδης ουρναβίτης Στέργιος Τσικαλουδάκης Γιώργος Τσίτος Χρήστος Τσιφάκης Χρήστος Τσουλουχάς Χάρης Φανέλη Άννυ ρ Δ Δ Επίκαιρα Θέματα Γενικά Θέματα Η πηγή της γνώσης, 1 Μαθηματικοί Διαγωνισμοί, Μαθηματικές Ολυμπιάδες, 11 17 Άλγεβρα: Μονοτονία και ακρότατα τριωνύμου, 23 Ευκλείδεια Γεωμετρία: Ασκήσεις , 33 Άλγεβρα: Θέματα για εμβάθυνση, 35 Ευκλείδεια Γεωμετρία: Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις, 39 Αναλυτική Γεωμετρία: Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις, 43 Ανασκόπηση της Σχολικής Ανάλυσης, 45 Μια γνωστή άσκηση από το σχολικό βιβλίο Προεκτάσεις, συμπληρώσεις και παραλλαγές, 53 Ο Ευκλείδης προτείνει... 56 Το Βήμα του Ευκλείδη: Παραγοντοποίηση και διοφαντικές εξισώσεις , 60 Η συνάρτηση και Ασκήσεις στον Ανεμόμυλο, Από τη μαιευτική μέθοδο του Σωκράτη στις σύγχρονες αντιλήψεις για τη μάθηση των Μαθηματικών Τα Μαθηματικ΄ά μας Διασκεδάζουν, 77 Σχολή των Αθηνών και εκδηλώσεις .................................................................................. .................... ..................................... ...................................... ........................................................... .................................. ...................................................... ...................................... ............................................................................ ........................................................ Homo Mathematicus, f(x)=a+b/x , 81 .................................................................................. .................................. ........................................................... Α΄ Β΄ Γ΄ Τάξη Τάξη Τάξη Επαναληπτικές Γράμμα της Σύνταξης Κωδικός ΕΛ.ΤΑ: 2054 ISSN: 1105 - 8005 Τιμή Τεύχους: ευρώ 3,50 • • Ïé óõíåñãáóßåò, ÅôÞóéá óõíäñïìÞ (12,00 + 2,00 Ôá÷õäñïìéêÜ = åõñþ 14,00). ÅôÞóéá óõíäñïìÞ ãéá Ó÷ïëåßá åõñþ 12,00 Ôá äéáöçìéæüìåíá âéâëßá äå óçìáßíåé üôé ðñïôåßíïíôáé áðü ôçí Å.Ì.Å. [ôá Üñèñá, ïé ðñïôåéíüìåíåò áóêÞóåéò, ïé ëýóåéò áóêÞóåùí êëð.] ðñÝðåé íá óôÝëíïíôáé Ýãêáéñá, óôá ãñáöåßá ôçò Å.Ì.Å. ìå ôçí Ýíäåéîç “Ãéá ôïí Åõêëåßäç B´”. Ôá ÷åéñüãñáöá äåí åðéóôñÝöïíôáé. . Όλα τα άρθρα υπόκεινται σε κρίση, αλλά την κύρια ευθύνη τη φέρει ο εισηγητής Åêôýðùóç: (A. ÌÐÑÏÕÓÁËÇ & ÓÉÁ ÅÅ). ôçë.: 210 6623778 - 358 Ä. Ðáðáäüðïõëïò ROTOPRINT Õðåýèõíïò ôõðïãñáöåßïõ: Ζώτος Ευάγγελος Êåñáóáñßäçò ÃéÜííçò Áíôùíüðïõëïò Íßêïò ÁñãõñÜêçò ÄçìÞôñéïò Âáêáëüðïõëïò Êþóôáò ËïõñéäÜò ÃéÜííçò Ëïõñßäáò ÓùôÞñçò Τσίτος Χρήστος Τσιφάκης Χρήστος ×ñéóôüðïõëïò Ðáíáãéþôçò Η έγκαιρη πληρωμή της βοηθάει στην έκδοση του περιοδικού συνδρομής Εξώφυλλο: Σχόλιο: Οι εργασίες για το περιοδικό στέλνονται και ηλεκτρονικά στο e-mail: stelios@hms.gr Υπεύθυνοι για το Δ.Σ Επιτροπή Έκδοσης ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗΣ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ Συντακτική Επιτροπή Υποστηρικτής Ταχυδρομικών Υπηρεσιών Ευκλείδης: Θαλής: Αρχιμήδης: Μαθηματικοί Διαγωνισμοί 6 2020 Νοεμβρίου 27 2021 Φεβρουαρίου 23 Ιανουαρίου 2021 Εικαστική σύνθεση βασισμένη στην πρόσφατη επικαιρότητα των Μαθηματικών ΕΛΤΑ Hellenic Post Hellenic Post Το για τα τεύχη που παραγγέλνονται στέλνεται: Με κατάθεση του αντιτίμου της συνδρομής στους παρακάτω λογαριασμούς ΕΘΝΙΚΗ Τράπεζα λογαριασμός όψεως 080/48002300 ΙΒΑΝ GR 87 0110 0800 0000 0804 8002 300 ALPHA , 10 100 200 20 19 98 ΙΒΑΝ GR 86 0140 1010 1010 0200 2019 988 EUROBANK , 0026.0201.94.0201575138 ΙΒΑΝ GR 90 0260 2010 0009 4020 1575 138 Mε απλή ταχυδρομική επιταγή σε διαταγή Ε.Μ.Ε. Ταχ Γραφείο 54, Τ.Θ. 30044 Πληρώνεται στα γραφεία της Ε.Μ.Ε αντίτιμο 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Αγαπητοίφίλοι, μαθητέςκαισυνάδελφοι, μεκαλήδιάθεσηκαιπροσδοκίααγχίνοιας* γιατηναντιμετώπισητωνδυσχερειών ευχόμαστεσεόλουςκαλήδύναμη καικαλήεπιτυχίαπαντού. H ó íôá ò επιτροπή ύ ξη του περιοδικού * [ αγχίνοια < αγχι (γρήγορα, εγγύς, πλησίον, κοντά) + νους = ευστροφία, οξύνοια, οξύτητα μυαλού, γρήγορη αντίληψη, εξυπνάδα ως ανθρώπινη ιδιότητα] (Ομηρικά έπη) Ικανότητα να κατανοεί κανείς τα πράγματα, ως αυτά που πραγματικά είναι, καθώς και να επιλέγει την καλύτερη εκδοχή ανάμεσα σε δύο καταστάσεις [ως αρετή] (Αριστοτέλης) Δηλαδή κάποιος να έχει ορθή εκτιμηση και ορθή κρίση, μια ικανότητα ιδιαιτέρως απαραίτητη λήψη σωστών αποφάσεων. Σας ευχαριστούμε πολύ και από αυτή τη θέση, για τις πολλές εργασίες που λάβαμε. Προσπαθήσαμε να αξιοποιήσαμε τις . Σε επόμενα τεύχη θα δημοσιευτούν και οι υπόλοιπες. Τα πολλά απρόοπτα, η επικαιρότητα, μαζί με τις της έκδοσης, έκαναν την προσπάθεια αυτή να φαίνεται αδύνατη … Σας ευχαριστούμε για την και να είστε πάντα καλά. περισσότερες δυσκολίες κατανόηση στη διαχείριση καταστάσεων και στη Υ.Γ. Υπεύθυνοι για την επιμέλεια της ύλης των τάξεων είναι οι συνάδελφοι: [Γ. Κατσούλης, Λ. Κουτσούρης, Χρ. Λαζαρίδης, Χρ. Τσιφάκης, Χ. Τσίτος], [Απ. Κακκαβάς, Β. Καρκάνης, Σ. Λουρίδας, Μ. Σίσκου, Χρ. Τσιφάκης], Ν. Αντωνόπουλος, Δ. Αργυράκης, Κ. Βακαλόπουλος, Ι. Λουριδάς] Α΄ Λυκείου Β΄ Λυκείου Γ΄ Λυκείου [ 2021 = + + 20 (2.20) 21 2 2 καλό καλοκαίρι 5 5 5 00 5 5 5 00 0 5 25 75 95 100 0 5 25 75 95 100
  3. 3. ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/1 ƫ ǃǁƾ ĸǃǌ ıǈǕķǃǌ ȋȡȒıĲȠȢ ȂʌĮĲȑȜȘȢ - ȆĮȡȐȡĲȘȝĮ ǼȂǼ ǹȤĮǸĮȢ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, ȑȞĮȢ 16ȤȡȠȞȠȢ ȝĮșȘĲȒȢ, ĳȑĲȠȢ ĲȠ țĮȜȠțĮȓȡȚ, ȝİ ĲȠ ʌȠȣ ĲȑȜİȚȦıİ ĲȠ ıȤȠȜİȓȠ, ʌȒȖİ ȖȚĮ įȚĮțȠʌȑȢ ıĲȠ ȤȦȡȚȩ ĲȘȢ ȖȚĮȖȚȐȢ ĲȠȣ. ǲȞĮ ȝİıȘȝȑȡȚ, ȝİĲȐ ĲȠ ĳĮȖȘĲȩ, ȡȫĲȘıİ ĲȘ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ĲȠȣ ĮȞ ȣʌȒȡȤİ ıĲȠ ıʌȓĲȚ țĮȞȑȞĮ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ ʌȠȣ ȞĮ ĮȞĮĳȑȡİĲĮȚ ıĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȠȞĲȚȞȠȪ țȐıĲȡȠȣ. Ǿ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ĲȠȣ ıțȑĳĲȘțİ ȜȓȖȠ țĮȚ ĲȠȣ İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ĲȠȣ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȤİ țȐĲȚ. ĬȣȝȐĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ țȐʌȠĲİ, ʌȡȚȞ Įʌȩ ʌİȡȓʌȠȣ įȑțĮ ȤȡȩȞȚĮ, Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ȝİ ĲȠȞ ĳȓȜȠ ĲȠȣ ĲȠȞ ȀȫıĲĮ, ʌȒȖĮȚȞĮȞ ʌȠȜȜȑȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ. "ǹȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ țȐĲȚ, ĮȣĲȩ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ıĲȘȞ ıȠĳȓĲĮ, İțİȓ İȓȤĮ įİȚ țȐʌȠȚĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ", ĲȠȣ İȓʌİ. ȅ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ șȑȜȠȞĲĮȢ ȞĮ ȝȐșİȚ ȖȚĮ ĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ ĮȞȑȕȘțİ ĮȝȑıȦȢ ıĲȘ ıȠĳȓĲĮ. Ǽțİȓ ĲĮ ȑȤĮıİ. Ǿ ĮțĮĲĮıĲĮıȓĮ, Ș ıțȩȞȘ Ș țȜİȚıȠȪȡĮ įȘȝȚȠȣȡȖȠȪıĮȞ ȝȚĮ ĮʌȠʌȞȚțĲȚțȒ ĮĲȝȩıĳĮȚȡĮ. ȂȑȤȡȚ ȞĮ ĮȞȠȓȟİȚ ĲȠ ĳİȖȖȓĲȘ țĮȚ ȞĮ ȝʌİȚ ȜȓȖȠȢ țĮșĮȡȩȢ ĮȑȡĮȢ țȩȞĲİȥİ ȞĮ ȜȚʌȠșȣȝȒıİȚ. ǻİȞ ʌȡȩȜĮȕİ țĮȜȐ ȞĮ įİȚ ĮȞ ȣʌȐȡȤȠȣȞ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ıĲȘȞ ıȠĳȓĲĮ țĮȚ ĮțȠȪıĲȘțİ Ș ĳȦȞȒ ĲȘȢ ȂĮȡȓĮȢ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȞ țĮȜȠȪıİ ȞĮ ʌȐȞİ ıĲȘȞ ʌȜĮĲİȓĮ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ȖȞȦȡȓıİȚ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚĮ ȐȜȜĮ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ĲȠȣ ȤȦȡȚȠȪ. Ǿ ȂĮȡȓĮ ȝȑȞİȚ ıĲȠ ȤȦȡȚȩ țĮȚ ȑȤİȚ ĲȘȞ ȓįȚĮ ȘȜȚțȓĮ ȝİ ĲȠȞ īȚȐȞȞȘ. ȉĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ȖȞȦȡȓȗȠȞĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ʌĮȜȚȐ, țĮșȫȢ ȠȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ĲȠȣȢ ȒĲĮȞ ʌȠȜȪ țĮȜȠȓ ĳȓȜȠȚ țĮȚ țȐșİ ĳȠȡȐ ʌȠȣ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ʌȒȖĮȚȞİ ıĲȠ ȤȦȡȚȩ ȑțĮȞĮȞ ʌĮȡȑĮ. ǻȣıĲȣȤȫȢ ȠȚ įȪȠ țĮȜȠȓ ĳȓȜȠȚ, Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ĲȠȣ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ țĮȚ Ƞ ĳȓȜȠȢ ĲȠȣ, Ƞ ȀȫıĲĮȢ, ȑȤĮıĮȞ ĲȘȞ ȗȦȒ ĲȠȣȢ, ıİ ȑȞĮ ĮĲȪȤȘȝĮ, ʌȡȚȞ ʌİȡȓʌȠȣ įȑțĮ ȤȡȩȞȚĮ. ȆȘȖĮȓȞȠȞĲĮȢ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ ʌȜĮĲİȓĮ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ İȓʌİ ıĲȘȞ ȂĮȡȓĮ ȩĲȚ ĮȞȑȕȘțİ ıĲȘ ıȠĳȓĲĮ ĮȞĮȗȘĲȫȞĲĮȢ țȐʌȠȚȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ ȖȚĮ ĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ, įİȞ ȖȞȫȡȚȗİ ȩȝȦȢ ĮȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ İțİȓ țȐĲȚ ĲȑĲȠȚȠ. Ǿ ȂĮȡȓĮ ĲȠȪ İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ țĮȚ Ƞ įȚțȩȢ ĲȘȢ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ȖȞȫȡȚȗİ ʌȠȜȜȐ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ʌȠȜȜȑȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ ĲȘȢ ȑȜİȖİ įȚȐĳȠȡİȢ ȚıĲȠȡȓİȢ. ǲȤȠȣȞ ȩȝȦȢ ʌİȡȐıİȚ ʌȐȞȦ Įʌȩ įȑțĮ ȤȡȩȞȚĮ Įʌȩ ĲȩĲİ țĮȚ įİȞ șȣȝȩĲĮȞ ʌȠȜȜȐ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ. ǵȝȦȢ, ĲȠȣ İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ șĮ ȑȥĮȤȞİ ıĲȘ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ĲȘȢ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ĲȘȢ ȞĮ įİȚ ĮȞ ȣʌȐȡȤȠȣȞ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ʌȠȣ ĮĳȠȡȠȪıĮȞ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ. ĭĲȐȞȠȞĲĮȢ ıĲȘȞ ʌȜĮĲİȓĮ, ıȣȝĳȫȞȘıĮȞ ıĲȘȞ İʌȩȝİȞȘ ıȣȞȐȞĲȘıȒ ĲȠȣȢ ȞĮ ĮȞĲĮȜȜȐȟȠȣȞ ʌȜȘȡȠĳȠȡȓİȢ ȖȚĮ ĲȣȤȩȞ ȣȜȚțȩ ʌȠȣ șĮ ȑȕȡȚıțĮȞ. ȉȠ İʌȩȝİȞȠ ʌȡȦȓ, Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ĮȞȑȕȘțİ ʌȐȜȚ ıĲȘ ıȠĳȓĲĮ țĮȚ ȟĮȞȐȡȤȚıİ ĲȘȞ ĮȞĮȗȒĲȘıȘ. ȂİĲȐ Įʌȩ ĮȡțİĲȩ ȥȐȟȚȝȠ, ıĲȠ ȕȐșȠȢ İȞȩȢ ȝʌĮȠȪȜȠȣ, ȕȡȒțİ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ȗȘĲȠȪıİ. ǳĲĮȞ įȪȠ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ʌȠȣ Įʌȩ ĲȠȞ ĲȓĲȜȠ ĲȠȣȢ țĮĲȐȜĮȕİ ʌȦȢ ĮȞĮĳȑȡȠȞĲĮȞ ıĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ. ǹĳȠȪ ĲĮ ȟİıțȩȞȚıİ, ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ĲĮ ȟİĳȣȜȜȓȗİȚ. ǳĲĮȞ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ȒșİȜİ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠȞ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȓȘıİ ȚįȚĮȓĲİȡĮ. ǼʌȚĲȑȜȠȣȢ, ĲȩıİȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ İȓȤİ ȑȡșİȚ ıĲȠ ȤȦȡȚȩ ĲȦȞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįȦȞ ĲȠȣ țĮȚ įİȞ ȖȞȫȡȚȗİ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ĲȠȣ ȤȦȡȚȠȪ. ȉȫȡĮ ȩȝȦȢ ȝʌȠȡȠȪıİ ȞĮ ȝȐșİȚ ʌȠȜȜȐ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ ȖȚ' ĮȣĲȩ. ǹțȠȪȝʌȘıİ ĲĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ıİ ȝȚĮ țĮȡȑțȜĮ țĮȚ ʌȡȠıʌȐșȘıİ ȞĮ ȕȐȜİȚ ıİ țȐʌȠȚĮ ĲȐȟȘ ĲȠ ʌİȡȚİȤȩȝİȞȠ ĲȠȣ ȝʌĮȠȪȜȠȣ. ȀĮșȫȢ ĲĮțĲȠʌȠȚȠȪıİ ĲĮ įȚȐĳȠȡĮ ĮȞĲȚțİȓȝİȞĮ, țȐĲȦ Įʌȩ ȝȚĮ țȠȣȕȑȡĲĮ İȓįİ ȑȞĮ ĳȐțİȜȠ ʌȠȣ țȐĲȚ İȓȤİ ȝȑıĮ. "ȁİȢ ȞĮ ȑȤİȚ ȝȑıĮ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ ȤȡȒȝĮĲĮ ʌȠȣ İȓȤİ ȕȐȜİȚ İįȫ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ȖȚĮ ȫȡĮ ĮȞȐȖțȘȢ;" ıțȑĳĲȘțİ țĮȚ ȐȞȠȚȟİ ʌȡȠıİțĲȚțȐ ĲȠȞ ĳȐțİȜȠ. ȋȡȒȝĮĲĮ įİȞ ȣʌȒȡȤĮȞ. ǼȓȤİ ȝİȡȚțȐ ȤĮȡĲȚȐ ȝİ ʌȜȘȡȠĳȠȡȓİȢ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ȑȞĮ ȤĮȡĲȓ ȝİ İʌȚȖȡĮȝȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ıȘȝİȚȫıİȚȢ. ȆȐȞȦ ıİ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ȣʌȒȡȤİ țȚ ȑȞĮ ıȤȑįȚȠ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȣ ȑțĮȞİ İȞĲȪʌȦıȘ. ǲȕĮȜİ ĲȠȞ ĳȐțİȜȠ ıİ ȑȞĮ Įʌȩ ĲĮ įȪȠ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ țĮȚ țĮĲȑȕȘțİ ıĲȘȞ ĮȣȜȒ, țȐĲȦ Įʌȩ ȝȠȣȡȚȐ, țĮȚ ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ĲȠ įȚȐȕĮıȝĮ. ȆȑȡĮ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ, ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ʌȠȜȜȫȞ ĮȚȫȞȦȞ, ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȣ ȑțĮȞİ ȚįȚĮȓĲİȡȘ İȞĲȪʌȦıȘ ȒĲĮȞ ȩĲȚ țȐʌȠȚȠȚ ʌȠȜȪ ĮȟȚȩȜȠȖȠȚ ȐȞșȡȦʌȠȚ ĲȦȞ ȖȡĮȝȝȐĲȦȞ ȣʌȒȡȟĮȞ ȑȞȠȚțȠȚ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ ıĲȘȞ ʌȠȡİȓĮ ĲȠȣ ȤȡȩȞȠȣ. ǺȡȑșȘțĮȞ İįȫ ȖȚĮĲȓ ȠȚ țĮĲȐ țĮȚȡȠȪȢ įȚȠȚțȘĲȑȢ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ ĮȖĮʌȠȪıĮȞ țĮȚ ʌȡȠıĲȐĲİȣĮȞ ĲĮ ȖȡȐȝȝĮĲĮ țĮȚ ĲȚȢ ĲȑȤȞİȢ țĮȚ țĮĲ' İʌȑțĲĮıȘ ȕȠȘșȠȪıĮȞ ĲȠȣȢ įȚĮȞȠȠȪȝİȞȠȣȢ ĲȘȢ İʌȠȤȒȢ ȞĮ įȠȣȜȑȥȠȣȞ ȤȦȡȓȢ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲĮ. ȆȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȐ ĮʌȩȜĮȣıİ ĲȘȞ ĮȞȐȖȞȦıȘ ĮȣĲȫȞ ĲȦȞ ȕȚȕȜȓȦȞ țĮȚ, İʌİȚįȒ ĲȠȣ Ȑȡİıİ ȞĮ įȚĮȕȐȗİȚ țĮȚ ȞĮ ȝĮșĮȓȞİȚ țĮȚȞȠȪȡȖȚĮ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ, ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ĮȞĮȡȦĲȚȑĲĮȚ: ĲȚ ȞĮ įȚȐȕĮȗĮȞ ȐȡĮȖİ ĮȣĲȠȓ ȠȚ ȐȞșȡȦʌȠȚ; ĲȚ șȑȝĮĲĮ ʌȡȠıʌĮșȠȪıĮȞ ȞĮ ȜȪıȠȣȞ; ĲȚ ȞĮ țĮĲȐĳİȡĮȞ ȐȡĮȖİ; ǼțİȓȞȘ ĲȘȞ ȫȡĮ ȐțȠȣıİ ĲȘȞ ĳȦȞȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȚĮȖȚȐȢ ĲȠȣ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȣ ȑĳİȡȞİ ȝȚĮ ȕȣııȚȞȐįĮ ȞĮ ĲȠȣ ȜȑİȚ: "ȉȚ ȖȡȐȝȝĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ țȐĲȦ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ țĮȡȑțȜĮ;" "ǵʌĮ, ĲȠ İȓȤĮ ȟİȤȐıİȚ ĮȣĲȩ", İȓʌİ. ȀĮȚ ıȣȞȑȤȚıİ: ȅ
  4. 4. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/2 "ǻİȞ ȝȠȣ ȜİȢ, ȖȚĮȖȚȐ, ʌȠȚĮ ȒĲĮȞ Ș ıȤȑıȘ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ȝİ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ;" "ǹʌȩ ĲĮ ȜȓȖĮ ʌȠȣ ȟȑȡȦ, ȝİ ĲȠȞ ĳȓȜȠ ĲȠȣ ĲȠȞ ȀȫıĲĮ, ĲȠȞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ĲȘȢ ȂĮȡȓĮȢ, ĮȣĲȩȢ ĲȠȞ ȟİıȒțȦıİ, ȜȓȖİȢ ȝȑȡİȢ ʌȡȚȞ ĲȠ ĮĲȪȤȘȝĮ, ʌȒȖĮȚȞĮȞ țȐșİ ȝȑȡĮ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ țȐĲȚ ȑȥĮȤȞĮȞ. ǺȜȑʌİȚȢ ĲȠȣ ȀȫıĲĮ ĲȠȣ Ȑȡİıİ ȞĮ įȚĮȕȐȗİȚ, İȓȤİ ʌİȡȐıİȚ ıĲȠ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȩ ĲȝȒȝĮ ĲȘȢ ǹșȒȞĮȢ, ĮȜȜȐ ȜȩȖȦ ȠȚțȠȞȠȝȚțȫȞ ʌȡȠȕȜȘȝȐĲȦȞ įİȞ țĮĲȐĳİȡİ ȞĮ ĲȠ ĲİȜİȚȫıİȚ. ȅ ȀȫıĲĮȢ, ȜȠȚʌȩȞ, ĮȞ șȣȝȐȝĮȚ țĮȜȐ, İȓȤİ ȕȡİȚ țȐʌȠȚĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ʌȓıĲİȣİ ȩĲȚ țȐĲȚ ʌȠȜȪ ıȘȝĮȞĲȚțȩ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ İțİȓ țĮȚ İȓȤİ ȕĮȜșİȓ ȞĮ ĲȠ ȕȡİȚ, ȑȤȠȞĲĮȢ ĲȠȞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ıȠȣ ȕȠȘșȩ. ȀȐʌȠȚİȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ, ȩĲĮȞ įİȞ İȓȤĮȞ įȠȣȜİȚȐ, ʌȒȖĮȚȞĮȞ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ȟİȤȞȠȪıĮȞ ȞĮ ȖȣȡȓıȠȣȞ." "ǻİȞ ȝȠȣ ȜİȢ, ȖȚĮȖȚȐ, ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ȝİ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ ĲȚ ȜİȢ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ;" Ǿ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ĲȠȣ ʌȒȡİ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ʌȠȣ ȒĲĮȞ ıĲȠȞ ĳȐțİȜȠ țĮȚ ĲȠ țȠȓĲĮȟİ ʌȡȠıİțĲȚțȐ. ǼȓȤİ ʌȐİȚ ʌȠȜȜȑȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ĲȠ ȖȞȫȡȚȗİ ʌȠȜȪ țĮȜȐ. ȉȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ İȓȤİ ĲȠ įȚʌȜĮȞȩ ıȤȑįȚȠ țĮȚ ȑȖȡĮĳİ: ǹȞĮĲȠȜȚțȐ - ȃȩĲȚĮ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȢ. ǿıĲȩȢ ıȘȝĮȓĮȢ. ǹʌȠıĲȐıİȚȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ĲİȓȤȠȢ, 1Ƞ țĮȞȩȞȚ țĮȚ 2Ƞ țĮȞȩȞȚ. ǹʌȩıĲĮıȘ Įʌȩ ĲȘ ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ʌȠȣ İȞȫȞİȚ ĲĮ țĮȞȩȞȚĮ. Ǿ ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ĮȣĲȒ ıİ ʌȐİȚ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ... ȑȜİȖİ țĮȚ țȐĲȚ ȐȜȜȠ ĮȜȜȐ įİȞ ĳĮȚȞȩĲĮȞ. "ǹʌȩ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ȖȡȐĳİȚ țĮĲĮȜĮȕĮȓȞȦ ȩĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ Ƞ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮȢ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ. ȉĮ įȪȠ Ȇ ʌȠȣ ȣʌȐȡȤȠȣȞ ıĲȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ İȓȞĮȚ ıȓȖȠȣȡĮ ȠȚ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȚ, ȩʌȦȢ ĲȚȢ ȖȡȐĳİȚ. ĬȣȝȐȝĮȚ ȩĲĮȞ ʌȒȖĮȚȞĮ ıĲȠ īȣȝȞȐıȚȠ, ıİ ȝȚĮ İʌȓıțİȥȘ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ, Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ ĲȦȞ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȫȞ ȝĮȢ ȑȕĮȜİ ȖȚĮ İȡȖĮıȓĮ ȞĮ ȕȡȠȪȝİ ĲȚ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ İȓȞĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ĳĲȚȐȤȞİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ țĮȚ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮ țĮȚ ȞĮ ȕȡȠȪȝİ ĲȘȞ ĮʌȩıĲĮıȘ țȐșİ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮ, ȤȦȡȓȢ ȞĮ ĲȘȞ ȝİĲȡȒıȠȣȝİ. ĬȣȝȐȝĮȚ ȩĲȚ ȝİ ȑȞĮ ıȤȠȚȞȓ ıȣȖțȡȓȞĮȝİ ĲȘȞ ĮʌȩıĲĮıȘ țȐșİ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮ țĮȚ įȚĮʌȚıĲȫıĮȝİ ȩĲȚ ȒĲĮȞ ȓıİȢ, įȘȜĮįȒ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ʌȠȣ ĳĲȚȐȤȞİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮ țĮȚ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. ȈĲȘ ıȣȞȑȤİȚĮ ȝİ ĲȠ ıȤȠȚȞȓ ıȣȞįȑıĮȝİ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ țĮȚ ȝİĲȡȒıĮȝİ ĲȘȞ ĮʌȩıĲĮıȘ ȝİ ĲȠ ȝȑĲȡȠ. ȈĲȘ ıȣȞȑȤİȚĮ, ȝİ ĲȠ ȆȣșĮȖȩȡİȚȠ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ȕȡȒțĮȝİ ĲȚȢ ĮʌȠıĲȐıİȚȢ ʌȠȣ ȗȘĲȠȪıİ Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ. ȂȠȣ Ȑȡİıİ ĲȩıȠ ʌȠȜȪ ĮȣĲȒ Ș İȡȖĮıȓĮ ʌȠȣ ĮțȩȝȘ ĲȘȞ șȣȝȐȝĮȚ ȪıĲİȡĮ Įʌȩ ĲȩıĮ ȤȡȩȞȚĮ. ȆȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȐ ĲȠ ıȤȠȚȞȓ ʌȠȣ ȑȞȦȞİ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ ʌİȡȞȠȪıİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ʌȠȣ ȒĲĮȞ ĲȩĲİ Ƞ ȚıĲȩȢ ĲȘȢ ıȘȝĮȓĮȢ. ȉĮ įȪȠ țĮȞȩȞȚĮ İȓȞĮȚ ıĲȚȢ șȑıİȚȢ ʌȠȣ ȣʌȐȡȤȠȣȞ ıĲȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ, ȝʌȠȡİȓȢ ȞĮ ʌĮȢ ȞĮ ĲȠ įȚĮʌȚıĲȫıİȚȢ. ȄȑȡİȚȢ ȩȝȦȢ ȩĲȚ Ƞ ȚıĲȩȢ ĲȘȢ ıȘȝĮȓĮȢ įİȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ, İįȫ țĮȚ ʌȠȜȜȐ ȤȡȩȞȚĮ Ș ıȘȝĮȓĮ ȑȤİȚ ȝİĲĮĳİȡșİȓ ıĲȠ ǻȘȝĮȡȤİȓȠ. ȂȐȜȜȠȞ įİȞ șĮ ȕȡİȚȢ ȓȤȞȠȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠȞ ȚıĲȩ ȖȚĮĲȓ țĮĲȐ țĮȚȡȠȪȢ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȖȓȞİȚ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚİȢ İȡȖĮıȓİȢ ıȣȞĲȒȡȘıȘȢ. ȉȫȡĮ ĮȣĲȒ Ș ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ʌȠȣ ıİ ʌȐİȚ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ įİȞ ȟȑȡȦ ĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ. ǻİȞ șȣȝȐȝĮȚ ȞĮ ȣʌȒȡȤİ țȐʌȠȚĮ ʌȘȖȒ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ. ȊʌȒȡȤİ țȐʌȠȚȠ ʌȘȖȐįȚ, ĮȜȜȐ İȓȞĮȚ ıİ ȐȜȜȠ ȤȫȡȠ țĮȚ įİȞ ȞȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ ȑȤİȚ ȞĮ țȐȞİȚ ȝİ ĲȘ ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ʌȠȣ ȑȤİȚ İįȫ. ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ĲȠ ȑȖȡĮȥİ Ƞ ȀȫıĲĮȢ, įİȞ İȓȞĮȚ ȖȡȐȝȝĮĲĮ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ıȠȣ ĮȣĲȐ, ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ ȑȤİȚ ȞĮ țȐȞİȚ ȝİ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ȑȥĮȤȞĮȞ ȞĮ ȕȡȠȣȞ. ȅ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ, ıȠȣ ȩĲĮȞ ĲȠȞ ȡȫĲȘıĮ ȝȚĮ ĳȠȡȐ, ȝȠȣ İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ țȐĲȚ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȕȡİȚ, ĮȜȜȐ įİȞ ȟȑȡİȚ ĮȞ İȓȞĮȚ ıȘȝĮȞĲȚțȩ, șĮ ĲȠ țȠȣȕȑȞĲȚĮȗĮȞ ȝİ ȑȞĮȞ ȣʌȐȜȜȘȜȠ ĲȘȢ ĮȡȤĮȚȠȜȠȖȓĮȢ ıĲȘȞ ʌȩȜȘ. ȂİĲȐ Įʌȩ ȜȓȖİȢ ȝȑȡİȢ ʌȘȖĮȓȞȠȞĲĮȢ ȖȚĮ įȠȣȜİȚȑȢ ȝİ ĲȠ ĮȖȡȠĲȚțȩ ĲȠȣ ȀȫıĲĮ, ıȣȞȑȕȘ ĲȠ ĮĲȪȤȘȝĮ țĮȚ įİȞ ȝȐșĮȝİ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ. ǹȣĲȐ ȟȑȡȦ, șȑȜİȚȢ ȞĮ ıȠȣ ĳĲȚȐȟȦ ȞĮ ĳĮȢ țȐĲȚ;" ȆȡȚȞ ʌȡȠȜȐȕİȚ ȞĮ ĮʌĮȞĲȒıİȚ, ĮțȠȪıĲȘțİ Ș ĳȦȞȒ ĲȘȢ ȂĮȡȓĮȢ.Ǿ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ĲȠȣ ĲȠȣȢ ȤĮȚȡȑĲȘıİ țĮȚ ʌȒȖİ ȞĮ ĲȠȣȢ İĲȠȚȝȐıİȚ įȪȠ ĲȠıĲ. ǺȜȑʌȠȞĲĮȢ ĲĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ʌȠȣ ȒĲĮȞ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȠ ĲȡĮʌȑȗȚ, Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ ȑȕȖĮȜİ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ĲıȐȞĲĮ ĲȘȢ țĮȚ ȐȜȜĮ įȪȠ. "ǺȡȒțĮ ıĲȘ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ȝȠȣ ĮȣĲȐ ĲĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ," ĲȠȣ İȓʌİ, "ĲĮ ȠʌȠȓĮ ĮȞĮĳȑȡȠȞĲĮȚ ıĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ. ȉĮ įȚȐȕĮıĮ țĮȚ ȑȝĮșĮ ĮȡțİĲȐ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ ʌȠȣ įİȞ ȒȟİȡĮ, ʌĮȡȩȜȠ ʌȠȣ ȑȤȦ ʌȐİȚ ʌȠȜȜȑȢ ĳȠȡȑȢ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ." ȄĮĳȞȚțȐ ıĲĮȝĮĲȐİȚ ȞĮ ȝȚȜȐ țĮȚ ʌĮȓȡȞİȚ ıĲȠ ȤȑȡȚ ĲȘȢ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ȝİ ĲȚȢ ıȘȝİȚȫıİȚȢ țĮȚ ĲȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ. "ȉȚ İȓȞĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ īȚȐȞȞȘ;" ĲȠȞ ȡȦĲȐİȚ ȝİ ȑțʌȜȘȟȘ; "ȉȠ ȕȡȒțĮ ıĲȠ ȝʌĮȠȪȜȠ ʌȠȣ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ȝȠȣ İȓȤİ ĲĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ, ȖȚĮĲȓ ĲȩıȘ ȑțʌȜȘȟȘ;" "ȄȑȡİȚȢ țĮȚ İȖȫ ȕȡȒțĮ țȐʌȠȚȠ ʌĮȡȩȝȠȚȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ, ĮȜȜȐ įİȞ ĲȠȣ ȑįȦıĮ țĮȚ ʌȠȜȜȒ ıȘȝĮıȓĮ, ĲȚ ȞȠȝȓȗİȚȢ ȩĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ;"
  5. 5. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/3 "ǹʌȩ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ȝȠȣ İȓʌİ Ș ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ, ȠȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ȝĮȢ țȐĲȚ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ȕȡȒțĮȞ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ, ĮȜȜȐ ȜȩȖȦ ĲȠȣ ĮĲȣȤȒȝĮĲȠȢ įİȞ ʌȡȩȜĮȕĮȞ ȞĮ ĲȠ ĮȞĮțȠȚȞȫıȠȣȞ. ȉȚ ȜİȢ, șȑȜİȚȢ ȞĮ įȠțȚȝȐıȠȣȝİ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ĮȞ ȕȡȒțĮȞ țȐĲȚ;" İȓʌİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. "ǺȑȕĮȚĮ țĮȚ șȑȜȦ", ĲȠȣ ĮʌȐȞĲȘıİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "ʌȘȖĮȓȞȦ ȞĮ ĳȑȡȦ ĲȠ įȚțȩ ȝȠȣ ȤȐȡĲȘ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ıʌȓĲȚ." Ȉİ ȜȓȖȠ ĲĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ĲȡȫȖȠȞĲĮȢ ĲȠ ĲȠıĲ ĲȘȢ ȖȚĮȖȚȐȢ ȑȕȜİʌĮȞ ĲȠȞ ȤȐȡĲȘ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ĲȘȢ ȂĮȡȓĮȢ ʌȠȣ ȒĲĮȞ ȜȓȖȠ įȚĮĳȠȡİĲȚțȩȢ Įʌȩ ĮȣĲȩȞ ʌȠȣ İȓȤİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ǹȣĲȩȢ įİȞ İȓȤİ țȐʌȠȚĮ ʌȜȘȡȠĳȠȡȓĮ, ȒĲĮȞ ĮʌȜȐ ȑȞĮ ıȤȑįȚȠ țĮȚ ȑȖȡĮĳİ Ș ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ȈǺ ıİ ʌȐİȚ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ. ǲȕĮȜĮȞ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ȤȐȡĲİȢ įȓʌȜĮ - įȓʌȜĮ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ĲȠȣȢ ıȣȖțȡȓȞȠȣȞ. ǹʌȩ ȝȚĮ ʌȡȫĲȘ ȝĮĲȚȐ İȓįĮȞ ȩĲȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ İȓȤĮȞ ȖȓȞİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ȤȑȡȚ. "ǹʌȩ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ȝȠȣ İȓʌİ Ș ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ įİȞ İȓȞĮȚ ȖȡȐȝȝĮĲĮ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ȝȠȣ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ȣʌȐȡȤȠȣȞ ıĲȠȞ įȚțȩ ȝȠȣ ȤȐȡĲȘ," İȓʌİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "ȐȡĮ țĮȚ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ĲȠȣȢ ȑĳĲȚĮȟİ Ƞ įȚțȩȢ ıȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ." "īȚĮ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ȜȠȚʌȩȞ ĲȚ țȠȚȞȐ ȑȤȠȣȞ;" ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ țĮȚ ıȣȞİȤȓȗȠȞĲĮȢ ʌĮȡĮĲȘȡİȓ ȩĲȚ ȕȜȑʌȠȣȞ ȑȞĮ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ʌȠȣ ĳĲȚȐȤȞİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȝĮȤȫȞĮ țĮȚ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ țĮȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. "ǹȣĲȩ İȓȞĮȚ ıȓȖȠȣȡȠ" ĲȘȢ ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. "ȂȠȣ ĲȠ İȓʌİ Ș ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ, ʌȠȣ ĲȠ İȓȤİ ȣʌȠȜȠȖȓıİȚ ıĲȠ ʌȜĮȓıȚȠ ȝȚĮȢ İȡȖĮıȓĮȢ ʌȠȣ ȑțĮȞİ ȩĲĮȞ ȒĲĮȞ ȝĮșȒĲȡȚĮ ĲȠȣ īȣȝȞĮıȓȠȣ. ǼʌȚʌȜȑȠȞ, Ș ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ʌȠȣ İȞȫȞİȚ ĲȠȣȢ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȠȣȢ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ țĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ȉ, ıȪȝĳȦȞĮ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ". ȃȠȝȓȗȦ, ıȣȞȑȤȚıİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, ȩĲȚ Ƞ ȤȐȡĲȘȢ ȑȤİȚ ȞĮ țȐȞİȚ ȝİ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮ. ȂȘȞ ȟİȤȞȐȢ ȂĮȡȓĮ ȩĲȚ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ıȠȣ ȒĲĮȞ ʌȠȜȪ țĮȜȩȢ ȝĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȩȢ, ȐȜȜȠ ĮȞ įİȞ țĮĲȐĳİȡİ ȜȩȖȦ ȠȚțȠȞȠȝȚțȫȞ ʌȡȠȕȜȘȝȐĲȦȞ ȞĮ ĲİȜİȚȫıİȚ ĲȠ ȆĮȞİʌȚıĲȒȝȚȠ. ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ȕȐȜȠȣȝİ ȖȡȐȝȝĮĲĮ ıĲĮ įȪȠ ıȤȒȝĮĲĮ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ȝʌȠȡȑıȠȣȝİ ȞĮ ıȣȗȘĲȒıȠȣȝİ țĮȜȪĲİȡĮ. "ȈȣȝĳȦȞȫ", İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, ĮȢ ĲȠ țȐȞȠȣȝİ ȟȑȡȠȞĲĮȢ ȩĲȚ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȞĮ țȐȞȠȣȝİ ȝİ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ." ǲĳĲȚĮȟĮȞ ĲĮ ʌĮȡĮțȐĲȦ ıȤȒȝĮĲĮ ıİ ȑȞĮ ȞȑȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ, ȩʌȦȢ ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ ʌĮȡĮțȐĲȦ. "ȉȫȡĮ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȝȚĮ țĮȜȪĲİȡȘ İȚțȩȞĮ", ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, " țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ Ș Ȉ1ī İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ĲȘȢ ȉȀ, șĮ ʌȡȑʌİȚ țĮȚ Ș ȖȡĮȝȝȒ Ȉ2Ǻ ʌȠȣ ıİ ʌȐİȚ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘȞ ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ȃȂ." "ȍȡĮȓĮ", ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "įİȞ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ȟİȤȞȐȝİ ȩĲȚ ıĲȠȞ įȚțȩ ȝȠȣ ȤȐȡĲȘ ȖȡȐĳİȚ ȖȚĮ ĲȠȞ ȚıĲȩ ĲȘȢ ıȘȝĮȓĮȢ ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ Ȉ1 țĮȚ ĮȝȑıȦȢ ȝİĲȐ ȖȚĮ ĮʌȠıĲȐıİȚȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠȣȢ įȪȠ ĲȠȓȤȠȣȢ, įȘȜĮįȒ Ȉ1ȀAǹȆ țĮȚ Ȉ1ȉAǹȁ. ȉȠ ȓįȚȠ ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ ȞĮ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ țĮȚ ıĲȠȞ įȚțȩ ıȠȣ ȤȐȡĲȘ, ȂĮȡȓĮ." "ȆȡȐȖȝĮĲȚ", ĲȠȣ ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "İȓȝĮȚ ıȓȖȠȣȡȘ ȩĲȚ Ȉ2ȂAǹȆ țĮȚ Ȉ2ȉAǹȁ. ǹȢ ĳĲȚȐȟȠȣȝİ ȑȞĮ ȞȑȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ ȕȐȗȠȞĲĮȢ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȑȢ ĲȚȢ țȐșİĲİȢ." ȉȠ ȞȑȠ ıȤȑįȚȠ ʌȠȣ ȑĳĲȚĮȟĮȞ ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ ʌĮȡĮțȐĲȦ. ǲȝİȚȞĮȞ ȖȚĮ ȜȓȖȠ ıȚȦʌȘȜȠȓ țȠȚĲȐȗȠȞĲĮȢ ĲĮ įȪȠ ıȤȒȝĮĲĮ. "ȉȚ ȜİȢ īȚȐȞȞȘ;" İȓʌİ ıİ ȜȓȖȠ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ǲȤİȚȢ țĮȝȚȐ ȚįȑĮ;" "Ǿ ʌȜȘȡȠĳȠȡȓĮ ʌȠȣ įİȞ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȤȡȘıȚȝȠʌȠȚȒıİȚ İȓȞĮȚ ȩĲȚ ȠȚ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȢ Ȉ1ī țĮȚ Ȉ2Ǻ, ȠįȘȖȠȪȞ ıİ țȐʌȠȚĮ ʌȘȖȒ, ʌȠȣ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ įİȞ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ʌȘȖȒ ȝİ Ȟİȡȩ, ȖȚĮĲȓ ȩʌȦȢ ȝȠȣ İȓʌİ Ș ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ įİȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ ʌȘȖȒ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ. ȉȚ ıȤȑıȘ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȠȚ Ȉ1ī țĮȚ Ȉ2Ǻ;" İȓʌİ ıțİʌĲȚțȩȢ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. "ǼȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ țȐșİĲİȢ ıĲȚȢ ȉȀ țĮȚ ȃȂ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ", ĮʌȠțȡȓșȘțİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ȃĮȚ," ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "ĮȜȜȐ ĲĮ Ȉ1 țĮȚ Ȉ2 İȓȞĮȚ įȚĮĳȠȡİĲȚțȐ ıȘȝİȓĮ ĲȘȢ ȁȆ. ȆȫȢ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȢ ȞĮ ȠįȘȖȠȪȞ ıĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ;"
  6. 6. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/4 "ȀĮȜȐ ȜİȢ," ĮʌȐȞĲȘıİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "įİȞ ȝʌȠȡİȓ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ȝȠȣ ȞĮ ȑțĮȞİ ȜȐșȠȢ. ȂȐȜȜȠȞ Ș șȑıȘ ĲȦȞ Ȉ1 țĮȚ Ȉ2 İȓȞĮȚ ĮȞİȟȐȡĲȘĲȘ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ȝİĲȡȐİȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ İȓȞĮȚ Ș țĮșİĲȩĲȘĲĮ ıĲȚȢ ȉȀ țĮȚ ȃȂ Įʌȩ ĲĮ ĲȣȤĮȓĮ ıȘȝİȓĮ Ȉ1 țĮȚ Ȉ2 ĲȘȢ ȁȆ." "ȂĮȡȓĮ, ȑȤȦ ȝȚĮ ȚįȑĮ" ȜȑİȚ ĲȩĲİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. "ȃĮ ĳȑȡȠȣȝİ ĲȚȢ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȢ Ȉ1ī țĮȚ Ȉ2Ǻ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ʌȠȪ ĲȑȝȞȠȞĲĮȚ, ȠʌȩĲİ ĮȣĲȩ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ĲȠ ȗȘĲȠȪȝİȞȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ. ȂȘȞ ȟİȤȞȐȢ ȩĲȚ įȪȠ İȣșİȓİȢ Ȓ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜİȢ, ȠʌȩĲİ įİȞ ȑȤȠȣȞ țȠȚȞȐ ıȘȝİȓĮ, Ȓ șĮ ĲĮȣĲȓȗȠȞĲĮȚ, ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȐʌİȚȡĮ, Ȓ șĮ ĲȑȝȞȠȞĲĮȚ ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȑȞĮ ȝȩȞȠ țȠȚȞȩ ıȘȝİȓȠ." "ǹȣĲȩ İȓȞĮȚ", ĳȫȞĮȟİ ȝİ ȤĮȡȐ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ǹȢ țȐȞȠȣȝİ ĲȠ ıȤȒȝĮ, ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ĲȚ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ." ȂİĲȐ Įʌȩ ȜȓȖȠ ȑĳĲȚĮȟĮȞ ĲȠ įȚʌȜĮȞȩ ıȤȒȝĮ. "ǵʌȦȢ ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ıȤȒȝĮ", ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ Ĭ ĲȦȞ Ȉ1ī țĮȚ Ȉ2Ǻ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ıȣȝʌȓʌĲİȚ ȝİ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȒȜȦȞ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ȇ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ ǹȁ țĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȁ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ ǹȆ." "ȂȐȜȜȠȞ ȑȤİȚȢ įȓțȚȠ ", ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǹȁĬȆ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ, įȚȩĲȚ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹȁȆ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ, ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ĭ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ĲȑĲĮȡĲȘ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ĲİĲȡĮȖȫȞȠȣ ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ıĲĮșİȡȩ ıȘȝİȓȠ." "ȍȡĮȓĮ, īȚȐȞȞȘ", ȜȑİȚ ĲȩĲİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ĬĮ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȩȝȦȢ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ĲȠȞ ȚıȤȣȡȚıȝȩ ıȠȣ". ȉȩĲİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ įȚĮĲȪʌȦıİ ĲȠ țĮșĮȡȩ ȖİȦȝİĲȡȚțȩ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ: ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹȁȆ ( A 90  R ) țĮȚ ĲȣȤĮȓȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȉ ĲȘȢ ȁȆ. ĭȑȡȞȠȣȝİ ȈȀAǹȆ, ȈȉAǹȁ țĮȚ ȈīAȀȉ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȚȤĲİȓ ȩĲȚ Ș ȝİĲĮȕȜȘĲȒ İȣșİȓĮ Ȉī ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ıĲĮșİȡȩ ıȘȝİȓȠ. "ǺȑȕĮȚĮ İȝİȓȢ," ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "ĲȠ ıĲĮșİȡȩ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ĭ ĲȠ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıĮȝİ ȩĲȚ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ĲȑĲĮȡĲȘ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ĲİĲȡĮȖȫȞȠȣ ǹȁĬȆ. ǹȢ ĳĲȚȐȟȠȣȝİ, ȜȠȚʌȩȞ, ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ ǹȁĬȆ ȞĮ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȝȚĮ İȚțȩȞĮ ĲȠȣ ıȤȒȝĮĲȠȢ." ǲȕȖĮȜİ ȝȚĮ țȩȜȜĮ țĮȚ ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ĳĲȚȐȤȞİȚ ĲȠ ȞȑȠ ıȤȒȝĮ. "ǻİȞ ĲȠ ȑĳĲȚĮȟĮ țĮȜȐ, Ș īȈ įİȞ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ĭ. ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ȩȝȦȢ ȩĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȜȪĲİȡĮ ȑĲıȚ. ǹȞ ȕȐȜȦ ȇ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȘȢ īȈ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȁĬ, ĲȩĲİ Įȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ȇ ĲĮȣĲȓȗİĲĮȚ ȝİ ĲȠ Ĭ. ǺȜȑʌȠȞĲĮȢ ĲȠ ȞȑȠ ıȤȒȝĮ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ĲȘȢ ȜȑİȚ ȩĲȚ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ İțȝİĲĮȜȜİȣĲȠȪȞ ĲȘȞ ȠȡșȒ ȖȦȞȓĮ  6*. țĮȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ ĲȠ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȈȉȀ. "ȈȓȖȠȣȡĮ ȑȤİȚȢ įȓțȚȠ", ĲȠȣ ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "İțİȓ İȓȞĮȚ ĲĮ įİįȠȝȑȞĮ ȝĮȢ. ȂʌȠȡİȓ ȩȝȦȢ ȞĮ ʌĮȓȗİȚ ȡȩȜȠ țĮȚ ĲȠ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȩȖȡĮȝȝȠ ǹȀȈȉ." ȅ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ʌȡȠȤȦȡȐ: "ȆȡȠȑțĲİȚȞİ ȝİ įȚĮțİțȠȝȝȑȞȘ ĲȘȞ ȀȈ țĮȚ ȕȐȜİ ǻ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȁĬ. ȀȐȞİ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȉȈ țĮȚ ȕȐȜİ Ǽ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȆĬ. ȉȚ ʌĮȡĮĲȘȡİȓȢ;" "ȍȡĮȓĮ", ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "ĲȠ ȈǻĬǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıȠ ȝİ ĲȠ ǹȀȈȉ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ȞȠȝȓȗȦ ȝʌȠȡȠȪȝİ ȞĮ ĲȠ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ İȪțȠȜĮ. ȉȠ ǹȆĬȁ İȓȞĮȚ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ țĮȚ Ș ȁȆ İȓȞĮȚ įȚĮȖȫȞȚȠȢ, ȐȡĮ: 45     R $/3 $3/ 3/4 /34 , ȠʌȩĲİ Ȉȉ=ȉȁ țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ ĲȠ Ȉȉȁǻ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ, ȐȡĮ Ȉȉ=Ȉǻ (1). ǵȝȠȚĮ ĲȠ ȀȆǼȈ İȓȞĮȚ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ, ȐȡĮ ȈȀ=ȈǼ (2). "ǱȡĮ", ıȣȞİȤȓȗİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, "ĲĮ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚĮ ȈǻĬǼ țĮȚ ǹȀȈȉ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ." ĭȑȡȞİȚ ȝİ įȚĮțİțȠȝȝȑȞȘ ȖȡĮȝȝȒ ĲȘȞ įȚĮȖȫȞȚȠ ǻǼ ĲȠȣ ȠȡșȠȖȦȞȓȠȣ ȈǻĬǼ țĮȚ ȕȐȗİȚ ǽ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȘȢ Ȉȇ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ǻǼ. ȁȑİȚ ıĲȠ īȚȐȞȞȘ ȩĲȚ ʌĮȡĮĲȘȡİȓ ĲĮ İȟȒȢ: "ȉĮ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ȀȈȉ, ǼȈǻ ȜȩȖȦ ĲȦȞ (1) țĮȚ (2) İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ țĮȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ İįȫ șĮ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ İʌȚțİȞĲȡȦșȠȪȝİ." "ȃȠȝȓȗȦ, ȂĮȡȓĮ," ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "ȑȤȦ ȝȚĮ țĮȜȒ ȚįȑĮ. ȈĲȠ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ȈǻĬǼ Ș ǻǼ İȓȞĮȚ įȚĮȖȫȞȚȠȢ. ǹȞ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ǽ İȓȞĮȚ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻǼ, ĲȩĲİ Ș īȈǽ șĮ įȚȑȡȤİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ĭ, įȚȩĲȚ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ įȚĮȖȫȞȚȠȢ ĲȠȣ ȠȡșȠȖȦȞȓȠȣ ȈǻĬǼ!" "ǹȣĲȩ İȓȞĮȚ", ȑțĮȞİ ȤĮȡȠȪȝİȞȘ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ȆȫȢ ȩȝȦȢ șĮ ĲȠ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ;" "ȃȠȝȓȗȦ, ȂĮȡȓĮ," ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, "ȩĲȚ, İʌİȚįȒ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǻȈǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ, Įȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ǽȈ=ǽǼ, ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ǽȈ=ǽǻ, ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ǽ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻǼ." "ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ĲȠ ȑȤȦ", ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. "ǼȓȞĮȚ   (6= *67 (țĮĲȐ țȠȡȣĳȒ) țĮȚ   7.6 *67 (ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ țȐșİĲİȢ), ȐȡĮ .   (6= 7.6 țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ȈȀȉ, ȈǼǻ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ    (6= 6(' 6(= , ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȈǽǼ İȓȞĮȚ
  7. 7. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/5 ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ȝİ ǽȈ=ǽǼ (3). ǼȓȞĮȚ 90   R '6= =6( (4). ǼʌȓıȘȢ 90   R 6'= =(6 țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ   (6= =(6 șĮ İȓȞĮȚ 90   R 6'= (6= (5). ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ (4) țĮȚ (5) șĮ İȓȞĮȚ   '6= 6'= , ȐȡĮ ǽȈ=ǽǻ țĮȚ ȜȩȖȦ (3) ǽȈ=ǽǻ=ǽǼ, ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ǽ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻǼ, ȠʌȩĲİ Ș īȈ įȚȑȡȤİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ĭ. ȉȑȜȠȢ Ƞȣĳ!!! īȚĮ țȐĲıİ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, ȤĮȝȠȖȑȜĮıİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȉȚ ĲȑȜȠȢ; ǺȡȒțĮȝİ ĲȚ ȑȥĮȤȞĮȞ ȠȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ȝĮȢ; ǹʌȜȐ İȞĲȠʌȓıĮȝİ ʌȠȪ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ʌȘȖȒ, įİȞ ĲȘȞ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȕȡİȚ. ȆȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ʌȐȝİ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ĮȞ ȠȚ ȣʌȠȜȠȖȚıȝȠȓ ʌȠȣ țȐȞĮȝİ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȞȩȘȝĮ Ȓ ĮʌȜȐ Ƞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ıȠȣ, ʌȠȣ Ȓȟİȡİ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȐ, țȐʌȠȣ ȕȡȒțİ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ țĮȚ ʌȡȠıʌȐșȘıİ ȞĮ ĲȠ ȜȪıİȚ ĳĲȚȐȤȞȠȞĲĮȢ ȑȞĮ ıȤȒȝĮ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ʌȠȣ ȕȡȒțİȢ. ǹȜȒșİȚĮ, ĲȚ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĮȣĲȒ Ș ʌȘȖȒ; ȈȓȖȠȣȡĮ įİȞ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ʌȘȖȒ ȞİȡȠȪ. Ǿ ȖȚĮȖȚȐ ȝȠȣ ȝİ įȚĮȕİȕĮȓȦıİ ȩĲȚ įİȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ ʌȘȖȒ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ, ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ țȐĲȚ ȐȜȜȠ. ȉȚ ȩȝȦȢ; ǻİȞ ȝȠȣ ȜİȢ ʌȠȪ ȕȡȒțİȢ ĲȠ ȤĮȡĲȓ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ıȠȣ; ǳĲĮȞ ȝȑıĮ ıİ ȑȞĮ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȫȞ ĮȜȜȐ İȓȞĮȚ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠ ıĲĮ ȜĮĲȚȞȚțȐ țĮȚ įİȞ șİȫȡȘıĮ ȩĲȚ İȓȤİ ıȤȑıȘ ȝİ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ȖȚ' ĮȣĲȩ įİȞ ĲȠ ȑĳİȡĮ. ȃȠȝȓȗȦ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, ȩĲȚ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ țȜİȚįȓ ĲȠȣ ȖȡȓĳȠȣ. ȉȡȑȤȦ ȞĮ ĲȠ ĳȑȡȦ, ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ȂİĲȐ Įʌȩ ȜȓȖȠ ĲĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ȟİĳȪȜȜȚȗĮȞ ĲȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ, ĲȠ ȠʌȠȓȠ İȓȤİ ĮȡțİĲȐ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲĮ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȫȞ, İȓȤİ ȩȝȦȢ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚĮ ȐȜȜĮ țİȓȝİȞĮ ʌȠȣ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ įİȞ ȒĲĮȞ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȐ. Ǽțİȓ ʌȠȣ ȟİĳȪȜȜȚȗĮȞ ĲȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ʌĮȡĮĲȒȡȘıİ ĲȠ ȓȤȞȠȢ İȞȩȢ ĲıĮțȓıȝĮĲȠȢ ıİ ȝȚĮ ıİȜȓįĮ. Ǿ ıİȜȓįĮ ıĲȘȞ ĮȡȤȒ ȑȖȡĮĳİ șİȫȡȘȝĮ Vecten țĮȚ İȓȤİ įȪȠ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲĮ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȫȞ, ȝȐȜȜȠȞ ȝİ țȐʌȠȚĮ ıȤȩȜȚĮ. ǹʌȩ ĲĮ ȜȓȖĮ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ ʌȠȣ ȝʌȠȡȠȪıĮȞ ȞĮ įȚĮȕȐıȠȣȞ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ ĲȠ ʌȡȫĲȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ İȓȤİ ȞĮ țȐȞİȚ ȝİ ĲȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ ʌȠȣ ȝȩȜȚȢ İȓȤĮȞ ȜȪıİȚ. ȅ ʌĮʌʌȠȪȢ ıȠȣ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, Ȓȟİȡİ ȁĮĲȚȞȚțȐ; ȆȫȢ ĲȠ įȚȐȕĮıİ; ȡȫĲȘıİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ǻİȞ ȟȑȡȦ, ĮʌȐȞĲȘıİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ǼțİȓȞȘ ĲȘȞ İʌȠȤȒ ȑțĮȞĮȞ ȁĮĲȚȞȚțȐ ıĲȠ ıȤȠȜİȓȠ; ȂʌȠȡİȓ, ȩȝȦȢ, ȞĮ ĮʌİȣșȪȞșȘțİ ıİ țȐʌȠȚȠȞ ʌȠȣ Ȓȟİȡİ. ǹȣĲȩ șĮ țȐȞȠȣȝİ țĮȚ İȝİȓȢ, īȚȐȞȞȘ. ĬĮ ĲȠ ʌȐȝİ ıĲȘ ĳȚȜȩȜȠȖȠ ĲȠȣ ıȤȠȜİȓȠȣ ȝȠȣ. ǼȓȞĮȚ ʌȠȜȪ țĮȜȒ țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ țĮȚ ȖȞȦȡȓȗİȚ ȁĮĲȚȞȚțȐ. ȋȦȡȓȢ ȤȡȠȞȠĲȡȚȕȒ ĲĮ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ʌȒȡĮȞ ĲȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ țĮȚ ıİ ȜȓȖȠ ȑĳĲĮȞĮȞ ıĲȠ ıʌȓĲȚ ĲȘȢ țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮȢ. Ǿ ȂĮȡȓĮ, ĮĳȠȪ İȟȒȖȘıİ ıĲȘȞ țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚȐ ĲȘȢ ȩĲȚ ıĲȘȞ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ĲȘȢ ȕȡȒțİ ȑȞĮ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȫȞ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ĲȘȢ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠ ıĲĮ ȁĮĲȚȞȚțȐ, ĲȘȞ ʌĮȡĮțȐȜİıİ ĮȞ ȝʌȠȡȠȪıİ ȞĮ ĲȠȣȢ ȕȠȘșȒıİȚ ȝİĲĮĳȡȐȗȠȞĲĮȢ ȝİȡȚțȑȢ, ıİȜȓįİȢ ȝİ įȪȠ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲĮ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮȢ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚĮ ıȤȩȜȚĮ. Ǿ țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ ʌȒȡİ ĲȠ ȕȚȕȜȓȠ țĮȚ ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ĲȠ įȚĮȕȐȗİȚ. ȆȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȐ ȠȚ ıİȜȓįİȢ ʌȠȣ șȑȜİȚȢ, ȑȤȠȣȞ ȑȞĮ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮȢ ȝİ įȪȠ İȡȦĲȒȝĮĲĮ. ǼȓȞĮȚ, ȩʌȦȢ ȖȡȐĳİȚ, ĲĮ įȪȠ Įʌȩ ĲĮ İȞȞȑĮ İȡȦĲȒȝĮĲĮ İȞȩȢ șİȦȡȒȝĮĲȠȢ ĲȠȣ Vecten țĮȚ ȑȤİȚ țĮȚ ĲȘȞ ȜȪıȘ ĲȠȣ țĮȚ ıĲȘ ıȣȞȑȤİȚĮ ȖȡȐĳİȚ ȖȚĮ ȝȚĮ İĳĮȡȝȠȖȒ ĲȠȣ șİȦȡȒȝĮĲȠȢ Vecten. ȂĮȡȓĮ, ʌȐȡİ ȝȚĮ țȩȜȜĮ țĮȚ ȖȡȐȥİ ĲȘȞ İțĳȫȞȘıȘ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲȠȢ. Ǿ ȂĮȡȓĮ ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ȖȡȐĳİȚ: ǲıĲȦ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī țĮȚ ȑȟȦ Įʌ' ĮȣĲȩ ĲĮ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞĮ ǹǺǻǼ, īǹĬǿ, ĲȩĲİ ȚıȤȪİȚ 1. Į) Ǿ įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ǹȂ ĲȠȣ A%* İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘȞ ǼĬ țĮȚ İȓȞĮȚ AM 2 (4 . ȕ) ǹȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ Ș įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ǹȅ ĲȠȣ AE4 İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘȞ Ǻī țĮȚ A 2 %* 2 . 2. ǹȞ Ȉ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ĲȑĲĮȡĲȘ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȠȖȡȐȝȝȠȣ ǼǹĬȈ ĲȩĲİ: ĲĮ İȣșȪȖȡĮȝȝĮ ĲȝȒȝĮĲĮ īǻ țĮȚ Ǻǿ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ țĮȚ țȐșİĲĮ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ ȝİ ĲĮ İȣșȪȖȡĮȝȝĮ ĲȝȒȝĮĲĮ ǺȈ țĮȚ īȈ țĮȚ ĲȑȝȞȠȞĲĮȚ ıİ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǿ1 ĲȠȣ ȪȥȠȣȢ ǹȀ. ĬȑȜİĲİ ȞĮ ıĮȢ įȚĮȕȐıȦ țĮȚ ĲȘ ȜȪıȘ; ȡȫĲȘıİ Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ. ǵȤȚ, țȣȡȓĮ, ĮʌȐȞĲȘıĮȞ ĲĮ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ĮȣșȩȡȝȘĲĮ. ȀȣȡȓĮ, İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, șȑȜȠȣȝİ ȞĮ ĲȠ ȜȪıȠȣȝİ ȝȩȞȠȚ ȝĮȢ, ȟȑȡİĲİ ȝĮȢ ĮȡȑıȠȣȞ ĲĮ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȐ țĮȚ ȚįȚĮȓĲİȡĮ Ș īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮ, ǹʌȠȜĮȪıĮȝİ ȑȞĮ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ ʌȠȣ ʌȡȚȞ ȜȓȖȠ ȜȪıĮȝİ ȝİ ĲȠȞ īȚȐȞȞȘ, İȓȞĮȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ Ș İĳĮȡȝȠȖȒ ĲȠȣ ʌĮȡĮʌȐȞȦ ʌȡȫĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲȠȢ. ȆȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȐ, ȜȑİȚ Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ, İȓȞĮȚ ȑȞĮ ȞȑȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ. ǺȑȕĮȚĮ įİȞ ȟȑȡȦ ĮȞ İȓȞĮȚ İĳĮȡȝȠȖȒ ĲȠȣ șİȦȡȒȝĮĲȠȢ Vecten, ȖȡȐȥİ ȩȝȦȢ ĮȞ șȑȜİȚȢ ĲȘȞ İțĳȫȞȘıȘ.
  8. 8. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/6 ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī ( A 90  R ) țĮȚ ǻ ĲȣȤĮȓȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȘȢ Ǻī. ĭȑȡȞȠȣȝİ ĲȚȢ ĮʌȠıĲȐıİȚȢ ĲȠȣ ǻ Įʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȓıİȢ ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ, ȑıĲȦ ǻǼ țĮȚ ǻǽ țĮȚ ĲȘȞ ĮʌȩıĲĮıȘ ĲȠȣ ǻ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ Ǽǽ, ȑıĲȦ ǻȀ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȚȤĲİȓ ȩĲȚ Ș ȝİĲĮȕȜȘĲȒ İȣșİȓĮ ǻȀ ıİ ȠįȘȖİȓ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ. ǹȣĲȩ İȓȞĮȚ, țȣȡȓĮ. ǹȣĲȩ ĮʌȠįİȓȟĮȝİ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȂĮȡȓĮ, İȓʌİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȂȩȞȠ ʌȠȣ İȝİȓȢ ĮʌȠįİȓȟĮȝİ ȩĲȚ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ıĲĮșİȡȩ ıȘȝİȓȠ. īȚĮ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ, ĲȚ ȐȜȜȠ ȖȡȐĳİȚ, ȜȑİȚ Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ, ȝȒʌȦȢ țĮȚ ıĮȢ ȕȠȘșȒıȦ. Ǿ țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ, ĮĳȠȪ ȖȪȡȚıİ țȐʌȠȚİȢ ıİȜȓįİȢ, ĲȠȣȢ İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ ĮȣĲȩȢ ʌȠȣ ĲȠ ȑȖȡĮȥİ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ȒĲĮȞ țȐʌȠȚȠȢ ȑȝʌȠȡȠȢ, Ƞ ȠʌȠȓȠȢ İȓȤİ ʌȐșȠȢ ȝİ ĲĮ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȐ. ǲȖȡĮĳİ ȩĲȚ ʌȡȠıʌĮșȠȪıİ ȞĮ țĮȞȠȞȓȗİȚ ȑĲıȚ ĲȚȢ įȠȣȜİȚȑȢ ĲȠȣ, ȫıĲİ ȞĮ ȑȡȤİĲĮȚ ȩıȠ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ ʌȚȠ ıȣȤȞȐ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ʌȠȣ ĲȠ șİȦȡȠȪıİ ıʌȓĲȚ ĲȠȣ. Ǽįȫ ĮȚıșĮȞȩĲĮȞ ĮıĳȐȜİȚĮ, İįȫ ȑȕȡȚıțİ ĮȖĮȜȜȓĮıȘ țĮȚ ȥȣȤȚțȒ ȚıȠȡȡȠʌȓĮ İʌȚıțİʌĲȩȝİȞȠȢ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ. ǼȟȑĳȡĮȗİ țĮȚ ĲȠȞ ʌȡȠȕȜȘȝĮĲȚıȝȩ ȩĲȚ ĲĮ ʌȡȐȖȝĮĲĮ ȒĲĮȞ ʌȠȜȪ İʌȚțȓȞįȣȞĮ ȝİ ĲȚȢ ĲȩıİȢ İʌȚįȡȠȝȑȢ țĮȚ ĲȠȣȢ ʌȠȜȑȝȠȣȢ. ĭȠȕȩĲĮȞ ȩĲȚ șĮ ȝʌȠȡȠȪıİ ȞĮ țĮĲĮıĲȡĮĳİȓ Ș ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ Įʌȩ ĮȞșȡȫʌȠȣȢ ʌȠȣ įİȞ ȖȞȫȡȚȗĮȞ ĲȘȞ ĮȟȓĮ ĲȦȞ ȕȚȕȜȓȦȞ țĮȚ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ ĲĮ țĮĲȑıĲȡİĳĮȞ Ȓ ȞĮ ĲĮ ȤȡȘıȚȝȠʌȠȚȠȪıĮȞ ȖȚĮ įȚȐĳȠȡȠȣȢ ıțȠʌȠȪȢ. ǶıĲİȡĮ Įʌȩ țȠȣȕȑȞĲĮ ȝİ ĲȠȞ ĳȡȠȪȡĮȡȤȠ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ, ʌȠȣ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȩȢ ȒĲĮȞ ȑȞĮȢ ȝȠȡĳȦȝȑȞȠȢ ȐȞșȡȦʌȠȢ, ıȣȝĳȫȞȘıĮȞ ȞĮ țȡȪȥȠȣȞ ȤĲȓȗȠȞĲĮȢ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ. ǹȣĲȐ ȖȡȐĳİȚ ıİ ĮȣĲȑȢ ĲȚȢ įȪȠ, ȝȐȜȜȠȞ ĲȡİȚȢ ıİȜȓįİȢ. ȈĲȚȢ ȣʌȩȜȠȚʌİȢ ıİȜȓįİȢ ȑȤİȚ įȚȐĳȠȡİȢ ĮıțȒıİȚȢ, țȐʌȠȚİȢ ȜȣȝȑȞİȢ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚİȢ ȐȜȣĲİȢ, ȓıȦȢ İȓȞĮȚ ĲĮ ȣʌȩȜȠȚʌĮ İȡȦĲȒȝĮĲĮ Įʌȩ ĲȠ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ĲȠȣ Vecten ȖȚĮĲȓ İȓȞĮȚ İʌĲȐ ĮıțȒıİȚȢ. ĬȑȜİĲİ țȐĲȚ ȐȜȜȠ ȞĮ ıĮȢ ȝİĲĮĳȡȐıȦ; ǵȤȚ, țȣȡȓĮ, İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ, ĮȞ ıĮȢ ȤȡİȚĮıĲȠȪȝİ ȝʌȠȡȠȪȝİ ȞĮ ıĮȢ İȞȠȤȜȒıȠȣȝİ ʌȐȜȚ; ǺİȕĮȓȦȢ, ȝİĲȐ ȤĮȡȐȢ, İȓʌİ Ș țĮșȘȖȒĲȡȚĮ țĮȚ ĲȠȣȢ ȤĮȚȡȑĲȘıİ. ǺȜȑʌİȚȢ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, İȓʌİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ Ș ʌȘȖȒ įİȞ ȑȤİȚ ȞĮ țȐȞİȚ ȝİ Ȟİȡȩ, ĮȜȜȐ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȖȞȫıȘ țĮȚ ĲȘȞ ȝȩȡĳȦıȘ. ǼȓȞĮȚ ȝȐȜȜȠȞ țȐʌȠȚȠȢ ȤȫȡȠȢ ȝİ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ, țȐʌȠȚĮ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ıĲȘȞ ȠʌȠȓĮ ȑȕȡȚıțİ ȖĮȜȒȞȘ țĮȚ ȥȣȤȚțȒ ȘȡİȝȓĮ Ƞ ıȣȖȖȡĮĳȑĮȢ ĲȠȣ ȕȚȕȜȓȠȣ țĮȚ ĳȠȕȠȪȝİȞȠȢ ȝȒʌȦȢ țȐʌȠȚȠȚ İʌȚįȡȠȝİȓȢ ĲȘȞ țĮĲĮıĲȡȑȥȠȣȞ Ȓ ȤȡȘıȚȝȠʌȠȚȒıȠȣȞ ĲĮ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ ȖȚĮ ȐȜȜȠȣȢ ıțȠʌȠȪȢ, ĳȡȩȞĲȚıİ ȞĮ ĲȘȞ ĮıĳĮȜȓıİȚ. ǹȣĲȩ ȑȥĮȤȞĮȞ, ȜȠȚʌȩȞ, ȠȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ȝĮȢ, İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. īȚ' ĮȣĲȩ ʌȒȖĮȚȞĮȞ ĲȩıȠ ıȣȤȞȐ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ! ǳșİȜĮȞ ȞĮ ĮȞĮțĮȜȪȥȠȣȞ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ țĮȚ Įʌȩ ȩ,ĲȚ ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ țĮĲȐĳİȡĮȞ ȞĮ ȜȪıȠȣȞ ĲȠ ȖȡȓĳȠ, ȖȚ' ĮȣĲȩ İȓȤĮȞ ĳĲȚȐȟİȚ ĲĮ įȪȠ ıȤİįȚĮȖȡȐȝȝĮĲĮ. ǲĲıȚ İȓȞĮȚ, ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ǻİȞ ȟȑȡȠȣȝİ ȩȝȦȢ ĮȞ ȕȡȒțĮȞ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ Ȓ ĲȘȞ ȕȡȒțĮȞ țĮȚ įİȞ İȓȤİ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ; ȂȒʌȦȢ ȩȜĮ ȒĲĮȞ țĮĲĮıĲȡĮȝȝȑȞĮ; ȆȠȚȠȢ ȟȑȡİȚ; ȅȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ įİȞ ȗȠȣȞ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ȜȪıȠȣȞ ĲȚȢ ĮʌȠȡȓİȢ ȝĮȢ țĮȚ ȠȚ ȖȚĮȖȚȐįİȢ ȝĮȢ įİȞ ȟȑȡȠȣȞ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ. ȄȑȡİȚȢ, īȚȐȞȞȘ, ȜȑİȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ǹȞ İȓȤĮȞ ȕȡİȚ țȐĲȚ, șĮ ĲȠ ȑȜİȖĮȞ ĮȝȑıȦȢ. ȀĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ȒĲĮȞ ʌȠȜȪ ȑȞĲȚȝȠȚ ȐȞșȡȦʌȠȚ țĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȣȢ İȞįȚȑĳİȡİ ȒĲĮȞ Ș ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ țĮȚ țĮĲ' İʌȑțĲĮıȘ ĲȠȣ ȤȦȡȚȠȪ. ȂȐȜȜȠȞ ʌȜȘıȓĮıĮȞ ʌȠȜȪ țȠȞĲȐ ĮȜȜȐ įİȞ ȕȡȒțĮȞ țȐĲȚ. ȉȚ ȜİȢ; ĬȑȜİȚȢ ȞĮ țȐȞȠȣȝİ ȝȚĮ ʌȡȠıʌȐșİȚĮ ȞĮ įȠȪȝİ ĲȚ İȓȤĮȞ ȕȡİȚ; ǼȟȐȜȜȠȣ ĲȠȣȢ ĲȠ ȤȡȦıĲȐȝİ. ǹȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ țȐĲȚ țĮȚ ĲȠ ȕȡȠȪȝİ șĮ ȖĮȜȘȞȑȥİȚ Ș ȥȣȤȒ ĲȠȣȢ. ĬĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȝȚĮ ʌȡȐȟȘ ıĲȘ ȝȞȒȝȘ ĲȠȣȢ. ǱȜȜȠ ʌȠȣ įİȞ șȑȜȦ, ĮʌȐȞĲȘıİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȆȐȝİ ȞĮ ʌȐȡȠȣȝİ ȑȞĮ ıȤȠȚȞȓ, țĮȚ țĮĲİȣșİȓĮȞ ȖȚĮ ĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ȞĮ ȕȡȠȪȝİ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ. Ȉİ ȜȓȖȠ ĲĮ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ȑĳĲĮıĮȞ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ țĮȚ ȖȡȒȖȠȡĮ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ȕȠȒșİȚĮ ĲȦȞ ʌȣȡȖȓıțȦȞ țĮȚ ĲȠȣ ıȤȠȚȞȚȠȪ, ĳĲȚȐȤȞȠȞĲĮȢ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ, İȞĲȩʌȚıĮȞ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ĭ. ȉȚ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ ĲȫȡĮ, īȚȐȞȞȘ; ȉȠ Ĭ ʌȑĳĲİȚ ʌȐȞȦ ıİ ĮȣĲȩȞ ĲȠȞ ȝİȖȐȜȠ ĲȠȓȤȠ, İȓʌİ ĮʌȠȖȠȘĲİȣȝȑȞȘ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ȁİȢ ȞĮ ȝȘȞ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ ĲȓʌȠĲĮ; ǻİȞ ȟȑȡȦ, ȂĮȡȓĮ. ȂȘȞ ȟİȤȞȐȢ ȩĲȚ Ƞ ĭȡȠȪȡĮȡȤȠȢ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ țĮȚ Ƞ ıȣȖȖȡĮĳȑĮȢ ĲȠȣ ȕȚȕȜȓȠȣ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ıȠȣ ıȣȝĳȫȞȘıĮȞ ȞĮ țȡȪȥȠȣȞ ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ, ȐȡĮ įİȞ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȩıȠ İȪțȠȜȠ ȞĮ ĲȘȞ ȕȡȠȪȝİ, ʌȡȑʌİȚ ȞĮ ʌȡȠıʌĮșȒıȠȣȝİ. ǹȞ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ĭ ȠįȘȖİȓ ıĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ țĮȚ ȠȚ ȣʌȠȜȠȖȚıȝȠȓ ĲȠȣ ʌĮʌʌȠȪ ıȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ıȦıĲȠȓ, șĮ ʌȡȑʌİȚ Ș ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ʌȓıȦ Įʌȩ ĮȣĲȑȢ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ. ǹȢ ĲȚȢ įȠȪȝİ ȜȓȖȠ țĮȜȪĲİȡĮ. ǼʌȚțİȞĲȡȫșȘțĮȞ ȞĮ ʌĮȡĮĲȘȡȠȪȞ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ ĲȠȣ ĲİȓȤȠȣȢ ȖȪȡȦ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȣʌȠĲȚșȑȝİȞȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ĭ. Ȉİ ȜȓȖȠ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ ȜȑİȚ: ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ țȐĲȚ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ İįȫ, ĮȣĲȑȢ ȠȚ ĲȡİȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ įİȞ ȑȤȠȣȞ țȠȞȓĮȝĮ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȠȣȢ, ĳĮȓȞİĲĮȚ ıĮȞ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ıĲȠ ĮȑȡĮ. ǻȓțȚȠ ȑȤİȚȢ, ȜȑİȚ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȃȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȚʌȜĮȞȑȢ ĲȠȣȢ ĮȞĲȓ ȖȚĮ țȠȞȓĮȝĮ ȑȤȠȣȞ ȤȫȝĮ. īȚĮ ȞĮ ʌȐȡȦ ȑȞĮ ȟȪȜȠ ȞĮ įȦ ĲȚ ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ.
  9. 9. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/7 ȅ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ, ȝİ ȑȞĮ ȝȣĲİȡȩ ȟȪȜȠ, įȚĮʌȚıĲȫȞİȚ ȩĲȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȚʌȜĮȞȑȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ įİȞ ȑȤȠȣȞ țȠȞȓĮȝĮ Ȓ ĲȠ țȠȞȓĮȝĮ ʌȠȣ ȑȤȠȣȞ İȓȞĮȚ ȜȓȖȠ, ĮʌȜȐ ȓıĮ ȓıĮ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ıȣȖțȡĮĲȠȪȞĲĮȚ ȠȚ ʌȑĲȡİȢ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȠȣȢ. ȅ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ȐȡȤȚıİ ȞĮ ȕȖȐȗİȚ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ ȝȓĮ ȝȓĮ. ǵĲĮȞ ȑȕȖĮȜİ ĲȘȞ ĲȡȓĲȘ ʌȑĲȡĮ, İȓįİ ȩĲȚ ʌȓıȦ Įʌȩ ĮȣĲȒ įİȞ ȣʌȒȡȤİ ȐȜȜȘ ʌȑĲȡĮ ȠȪĲİ ȤȫȝĮ, ȣʌȒȡȤİ ȝȚĮ ĲȡȪʌĮ. ǲȕĮȜİ ĲȩĲİ ȑȞĮ țĮȜȐȝȚ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ įȚĮʌȚıĲȫıİȚ ȝȑȤȡȚ ʌȠȪ ȑĳĲĮȞİ ĲȠ ȕȐșȠȢ ĲȘȢ ĲȡȪʌĮȢ. ȉȠ țĮȜȐȝȚ İȚıȤȫȡȘıİ İȞȐȝȚıȘ ȝȑĲȡȠ ʌİȡȓʌȠȣ ȤȦȡȓȢ ĮȞĲȓıĲĮıȘ, ĮȜȜȐ įİȞ ʌȒȖĮȚȞİ ʌĮȡĮʌȑȡĮ ȖȚĮĲȓ ȕȡȒțİ țȐʌȠȚȠ İȝʌȩįȚȠ. ȂĮȡȓĮ, İįȫ İȓȞĮȚ, İȓʌİ ȤĮȡȠȪȝİȞȠȢ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȉȚ ȜİȢ; ȈȣȞİȤȓȗȠȣȝİ ȞĮ ȕȖȐȗȠȣȝİ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ; ȃȠȝȓȗȦ, īȚȐȞȞȘ, ȩĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȜȪĲİȡĮ ȞĮ İȞȘȝİȡȫıȠȣȝİ ĲȠȞ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠ. ǻİȞ ȟȑȡȠȣȝİ ĮȞ ȠȚ ʌȑĲȡİȢ ʌȠȣ șĮ ȕȖȐȜȠȣȝİ ıȣȖțȡĮĲȠȪȞ țȐʌȠȚȠȞ ĲȠȓȤȠ, ȠʌȩĲİ İȞįȑȤİĲĮȚ ȞĮ țĮĲĮȡȡİȪıȠȣȞ țĮȚ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ țȚȞįȣȞȑȥȠȣȝİ. ȀĮȜȪĲİȡĮ ȞĮ ĮȞĮȜȐȕȠȣȞ țȐʌȠȚȠȚ İȚįȚțȠȓ ȖȚ ĮȣĲȑȢ ĲȚȢ įȠȣȜİȚȑȢ. ǼȞĲȐȟİȚ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, ĮȢ ȕȐȜȠȣȝİ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ ʌȠȣ ȕȖȐȜĮȝİ ıĲȘ șȑıȘ ĲȠȣȢ țĮȚ ʌȐȝİ ȞĮ İȞȘȝİȡȫıȠȣȝİ ĲȠȞ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠ. ǹțȠȪȖȠȞĲĮȢ Ƞ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠȢ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ĲȠȣ İȓʌĮȞ ĲĮ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ȑȝİȚȞİ ȝİ ĲȠ ıĲȩȝĮ ĮȞȠȚȤĲȩ. ǹȝȑıȦȢ ĳȫȞĮȟİ ĲȠȞ ȣʌİȪșȣȞȠ ȝȘȤĮȞȚțȩ țĮȚ ȩȜȠȚ ȝĮȗȓ ʌȒȖĮȞ ıĲȠ țȐıĲȡȠ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ įȠȣȞ ĲȚ șĮ ȝʌȠȡȠȪıĮȞ ȞĮ țȐȞȠȣȞ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ įȚĮʌȚıĲȫıȠȣȞ ĮȞ ȠȚ İȚțĮıȓİȢ ĲȦȞ ʌĮȚįȚȫȞ ȒĲĮȞ ıȦıĲȑȢ. ǹĳȠȪ ȑȕȖĮȜĮȞ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ țĮȚ įȚĮʌȓıĲȦıĮȞ ĲȘȞ ȪʌĮȡȟȘ ĲȘȢ ȝİȖȐȜȘȢ ĲȡȪʌĮȢ, țĮĲȐȜĮȕĮȞ ȩĲȚ ȐȟȚȗİ ĲȠȞ țȩʌȠ ȞĮ ȥȐȟȠȣȞ ĲȠ șȑȝĮ. ȈȣȝĳȫȞȘıĮȞ ȞĮ ıĲİȓȜȠȣȞ ĲȠ İʌȩȝİȞȠ ʌȡȦȓ ıȣȞİȡȖİȓȠ ĲȠȣ ǻȒȝȠȣ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ĮȡȤȓıİȚ ĲȚȢ ıȤİĲȚțȑȢ İȡȖĮıȓİȢ. ȆȡȐȖȝĮĲȚ, ĲȠ İʌȩȝİȞȠ ʌȡȦȓ ĲȠ ıȣȞİȡȖİȓȠ ĲȠȣ ǻȒȝȠȣ, ʌĮȡȠȣıȓĮ ĲȦȞ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȫȞ țĮȚ ĮȡțİĲȫȞ țĮĲȠȓțȦȞ ʌȠȣ İȞ ĲȦ ȝİĲĮȟȪ İȓȤĮȞ ȝȐșİȚ ĲĮ ȞȑĮ, ȐȡȤȚıĮȞ ĲȚȢ İȡȖĮıȓİȢ. ǹĳȠȪ ȑȕȖĮȜĮȞ ȝİ ȝİȖȐȜȘ ʌȡȠıȠȤȒ ĲȚȢ ʌȑĲȡİȢ, İȝĳĮȞȓıĲȘțİ ȝȚĮ ȝȚțȡȒ ʌȩȡĲĮ. ȅȚ İȡȖȐĲİȢ ĲȠȣ ıȣȞİȡȖİȓȠȣ, ĮĳȠȪ ȑȕĮȜĮȞ ĲĮ ıȤİĲȚțȐ ȣʌȠıĲȣȜȫȝĮĲĮ, ȐȞȠȚȟĮȞ ĲȘȞ ʌȩȡĲĮ țĮȚ ȕȡȑșȘțĮȞ ȝʌȡȠıĲȐ ıİ ȝȚĮ ĮȓșȠȣıĮ ȝİ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțİȢ ȖİȝȐĲİȢ Įʌȩ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ. ǻİȞ ʌȓıĲİȣĮȞ ıĲĮ ȝȐĲȚĮ ĲȠȣȢ! ǼțĮĲȠȞĲȐįİȢ, ȝʌȠȡİȓ țĮȚ ȤȚȜȚȐįİȢ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ, ȒĲĮȞ ĲĮțĲȠʌȠȚȘȝȑȞĮ ıĲȚȢ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțİȢ. ȅȚ ȣʌȐȜȜȘȜȠȚ ĲȘȢ İĳȠȡİȓĮȢ ȞİȠĲȑȡȦȞ ȝȞȘȝİȓȦȞ, ʌȠȣ İȓȤĮȞ ȑȡșİȚ İȞȘȝİȡȦȝȑȞȠȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠȞ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠ, ȝʌȒțĮȞ ȝȑıĮ ȖȚĮ ȝȚĮ ʌȡȫĲȘ İțĲȓȝȘıȘ. ȂİĲȐ Įʌȩ ȝȓĮ ȫȡĮ ʌİȡȓʌȠȣ ȕȖȒțĮȞ țĮȚ ĮȞĮțȠȓȞȦıĮȞ ȝİ ȤĮȡȐ ȩĲȚ ʌȡȩțİȚĲĮȚ ȖȚĮ ĲȘȞ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ ȝİ ʌȐȡĮ ʌȠȜȜȐ ȕȚȕȜȓĮ țĮȚ ȝȐȜȚıĲĮ ĮȡțİĲȐ Įʌȩ ĮȣĲȐ ȒĲĮȞ ıİ țĮȜȒ țĮĲȐıĲĮıȘ. ȀĮȞȩȞȚıĮȞ ȞĮ ȑȡșİȚ ıȪȞĲȠȝĮ İȚįȚțȩ ıȣȞİȡȖİȓȠ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ĲĮ ʌĮȡĮȜȐȕİȚ ȖȚĮ ıȣȞĲȒȡȘıȘ țĮȚ țĮĲĮȖȡĮĳȒ țĮȚ ıĲȘȞ ıȣȞȑȤİȚĮ, ĮĳȠȪ ĮȟȚȠȜȠȖȘșȠȪȞ, ȑȞĮ ȝȑȡȠȢ ĲȠ ʌȜȑȠȞ İȣĮȓıșȘĲȠ, șĮ ĲȠʌȠșİĲȘșİȓ ıİ İȚįȚțȩ ȤȫȡȠ ĲȘȢ ǼșȞȚțȒȢ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘȢ țĮȚ ĲĮ ȣʌȩȜȠȚʌĮ ıĲȘȞ įȘȝȠĲȚțȒ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ. ȅ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠȢ, ĮĳȠȪ İȣȤĮȡȓıĲȘıİ ĲȠȣȢ ȣʌĮȜȜȒȜȠȣȢ ĲȘȢ İĳȠȡİȓĮȢ ȞİȠĲȑȡȦȞ ȝȞȘȝİȓȦȞ, İȓʌİ ȩĲȚ ĮȣĲȒ Ș ıȘȝĮȞĲȚțȒ ĮȞĮțȐȜȣȥȘ ȠĳİȓȜİĲĮȚ ıĲĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ, ĲȘȞ ȂĮȡȓĮ țĮȚ ĲȠȞ īȚȐȞȞȘ, ĲĮ ȠʌȠȓĮ ȠȜȠțȜȘȡȫȞȠȞĲĮȢ ȝȚĮ ȑȡİȣȞĮ ʌȠȣ İȓȤĮȞ ĮȡȤȓıİȚ ȠȚ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ĲȠȣȢ, țĮĲȐĳİȡĮȞ ȞĮ ĮȞĮțĮȜȪȥȠȣȞ ĮȣĲȒ ĲȘȞ ĲȩıȠ ıȘȝĮȞĲȚțȒ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ, ĲȘȞ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ, ȑȞĮ ȝȑȡȠȢ ĲȘȢ ȠʌȠȓĮȢ ʌȠȜȪ ıȪȞĲȠȝĮ șĮ İțĲİșİȓ ıĲȠ ȤȦȡȚȩ ȝĮȢ ıĲȘ įȘȝȠĲȚțȒ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ. ȉĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ıȣȖțȚȞȘȝȑȞĮ ıİ ȝȚĮ ȖȦȞȚȐ ʌĮȡĮțȠȜȠȣșȠȪıĮȞ ĲĮ ĲİțĲĮȚȞȩȝİȞĮ. ǲȞȠȚȦșĮȞ ȝȚĮ ȤĮȡȐ, ȝȚĮ ȘȡİȝȓĮ țĮȚ ȝȚĮ ĮȞĮțȠȪĳȚıȘ ȖȚĮ ȩ,ĲȚ İȓȤĮȞ țĮĲĮĳȑȡİȚ, ȩȤȚ ĲȩıȠ ȖȚĮ ĲȠȞ İĮȣĲȩ ĲȠȣȢ, ȩıȠ ȖȚĮ ĲȠȣȢ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįİȢ ĲȠȣȢ ʌȠȣ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȐ ĲȫȡĮ Ș ȥȣȤȒ ĲȠȣȢ șĮ ĮȞĮțȠȣĳȚıĲİȓ. ȈțȑĳĲȠȝĮȚ ȝȒʌȦȢ ȞĮ ȜȑȖĮȝİ ıĲȠ ǻȒȝĮȡȤȠ ĲȘȞ ȚįȑĮ ȞĮ įȫıİȚ ıĲȘȞ ĮȓșȠȣıĮ ĲȘȢ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘȢ ĲĮ ȠȞȩȝĮĲĮ ĲȦȞ įȣȠ ʌȡȦĲİȡȖĮĲȫȞ ĲȘȢ ĮȞĮțȐȜȣȥȘȢ, ĲȦȞ ʌĮʌʌȠȪįȦȞ ȝĮȢ, İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ȊʌȑȡȠȤĮ! İȞșȠȣıȚȐıĲȘțİ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ. ȉȚ ȜİȢ ȂĮȡȓĮ, ʌȐȝİ ȖȚĮ ȑȞĮ țĮĳȑ ıĲȘȞ ʌȜĮĲİȓĮ ȞȠȝȓȗȦ ȩĲȚ ĲȫȡĮ ȤȡİȚĮȗȩȝĮıĲİ ȝȚĮ țĮȜȒ ȟİțȠȪȡĮıȘ. īȚĮĲȓ ȩȤȚ ĮʌȐȞĲȘıİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. Ȉİ ȜȓȖȠ ĲĮ įȪȠ ʌĮȚįȚȐ ĮʌȠȜȐȝȕĮȞĮȞ ĲȠ țĮĳİįȐțȚ ĲȠȣȢ ıĲȘȞ ʌȜĮĲİȓĮ ĲȠȣ ȤȦȡȚȠȪ. Ȉİ ȝȚĮ ıĲȚȖȝȒ ʌȠȣ Ƞ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ țȐĲȚ ȑȜİȖİ ȖȚĮ ĲȘȞ ȚıĲȠȡȓĮ ĲȠȣ țȐıĲȡȠȣ, ʌĮȡĮĲȒȡȘıİ ȩĲȚ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ įİȞ ĲȠȞ ʌĮȡĮțȠȜȠȣșȠȪıİ, ıĮȞ țȐĲȚ ȐȜȜȠ ȞĮ ıțİĳĲȩĲĮȞ. ȈĲĮȝĮĲȫȞĲĮȢ ĮȣĲȐ ʌȠȣ ȑȜİȖİ ĲȘȞ ȡȫĲȘıİ: ȂĮȡȓĮ ĲȚ ȑȤİȚȢ, ıİ ĮʌĮıȤȠȜİȓ țȐĲȚ; ȄȑȡİȚȢ țȐĲȚ, īȚȐȞȞȘ, ĲȠȣ İȓʌİ Ș ȂĮȡȓĮ. ȈȓȖȠȣȡĮ Ș ĮȞĮțȐȜȣȥȘ ĲȘȢ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘȢ İȓȞĮȚ ȝȚĮ ʌȠȜȪ ȝİȖȐȜȘ İʌȚĲȣȤȓĮ, ȩȝȦȢ ĮȣĲȩ ʌȠȣ İȚıȑʌȡĮȟĮ İȖȫ, ĲȫȡĮ ʌȠȣ ȩȜĮ ĲİȜİȓȦıĮȞ, İȓȞĮȚ ĮȣĲȩ ĲȠ ȣʌȑȡȠȤȠ ĲĮȟȓįȚ ʌȠȣ țȐȞĮȝİ ȝĮȗȓ ıĲȠ ȤȫȡȠ ĲȘȢ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮȢ. ǳĲĮȞ ȖȚĮ ȝȑȞĮ ȝȚĮ İȝʌİȚȡȓĮ ʌȡȦĲȩȖȞȦȡȘ țĮȚ ʌĮȡȐ ʌȠȜȪ ĮʌȠȜĮȣıĲȚțȒ. ǻİȞ İȓȤĮ ʌȠĲȑ ȞȠȚȫıİȚ ĲȩıȠ ȣʌȑȡȠȤĮ ȜȪȞȠȞĲĮȢ ȑȞĮ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮȢ. Ǿ İȣĲȣȤȓĮ ʌȠȣ ȑȞȠȚȦıĮ țĮȚ ȠȚ ȖȞȫıİȚȢ ʌȠȣ ʌȒȡĮ ȞȠȝȓȗȦ ʌȦȢ ȒĲĮȞ ĲȠ ʌȡȫĲȠ ĮȜȘșȚȞȩ ĲĮȟȓįȚ ȝȠȣ ıĲȠȞ țȩıȝȠ ĲȘȢ īİȦȝİĲȡȓĮȢ. ȉȠȜȝȫ ȞĮ ʌȦ ȩĲȚ ȖȚĮ ȝȑȞĮ, Ș ʌȡȠıʌȐșİȚĮ ʌȠȣ ȑțĮȞĮ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ȜȪıȦ ĮȣĲȩȞ ĲȠȞ ȖȡȓĳȠ, ȐȟȚȗİ ʌȠȜȪ ʌİȡȚııȩĲİȡȠ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ȕȚȕȜȚȠșȒțȘ ʌȠȣ ĮȞĮțĮȜȪȥĮȝİ
  10. 10. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/8 ȅ īȚȐȞȞȘȢ ȝİ ȑȞĮ ʌȡȩıȦʌȠ ʌȠȣ ȑȜĮȝʌİ Įʌȩ ȤĮȡȐ ĲȘȢ İȓʌİ: ȆȠȜȪ ȦȡĮȓĮ, ȂĮȡȓĮ, ȝȩȜȚȢ țȐȞĮȝİ ĲȘȞ ĮȡȤȒ. ǹʌȩ ĮȪȡȚȠ șĮ ĮıȤȠȜȘșȠȪȝİ ȝİ ĲĮ įȪȠ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲĮ ĲȠȣ Vecten, ȠʌȩĲİ ĮȢ ȤĮȜĮȡȫıȠȣȝİ ȜȓȖȠ. ǲȤȠȣȝİ ʌȠȜȪ įȡȩȝȠ ȝʌȡȠıĲȐ ȝĮȢ. ȆĮȡȐȡĲȘȝĮ: ǲĲıȚ İįȫ ȟİĳȣȜȜȓȗȠȞĲĮȢ, ĲĮ ʌĮȜȚȐ ʌİȡȚȠįȚțȐ ĲȠȣ ǼȣțȜİȓįȘ Ǻ, țĮȚ ıȣȖțİțȡȚȝȑȞĮ ĲȠ [ĲİȪȤȠȢ 2 ĲȠȣ ĲȩȝȠȣ 1, ǻİțȑȝȕȡȚȠȢ-ǿĮȞȠȣȐȡȚȠȢ 1977], ȕȡȒțĮ ȑȞĮ İȞįȚĮĳȑȡȠȞ șİȫȡȘȝĮ țĮȚ țȐʌȠȚİȢ ȩȝȠȡĳİȢ İĳĮȡȝȠȖȑȢ, țĮȚ ıĮȢ ĲȚȢ ʌĮȡȠȣıȚȐȗȠȣȝİ ıĲȠ ʌĮȡĮțȐĲȦ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ȩʌȦȢ ȒĲĮȞ ȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠ ıĲȠ ʌİȡȚȠįȚțȩ ĲȘȢ ǼȂǼ, ǼȣțȜİȓįȘȢ, ĲȘȢ İʌȠȤȒȢ İțİȓȞȘȢ, ȝİ ĲȘȞ ĮʌȩįİȚȟȒ ĲȠȣ. ȉȠ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ĲȠȣ Vecten: ǲıĲȦ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī țĮȚ ȑȟȦ Įʌ' ĮȣĲȩ ĲĮ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞĮ ǹǺǻǼ, ǺīǽǾ, īǹĬǿ, ĲȩĲİ ȚıȤȪİȚ 1. Į) Ǿ įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ǹȂ ĲȠȣ A%* İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘȞ ǼĬ țĮȚ İȓȞĮȚ AM 2 (4 . ȕ) ǹȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ Ș įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ǹȅ ĲȠȣ AE4 İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘȞ Ǻī țĮȚ A 2 %* 2 . 2. ǹȞ Ȉ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ĲȑĲĮȡĲȘ țȠȡȣĳȒ ĲȠȣ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȠȖȡȐȝȝȠȣ ǼǹĬȈ ĲȩĲİ: ĲĮ İȣșȪȖȡĮȝȝĮ ĲȝȒȝĮĲĮ īǻ țĮȚ Ǻǿ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ țĮȚ țȐșİĲĮ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ ȝİ ĲĮ İȣșȪȖȡĮȝȝĮ ĲȝȒȝĮĲĮ ǺȈ țĮȚ īȈ țĮȚ ĲȑȝȞȠȞĲĮȚ ıİ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǿ1 ĲȠȣ ȪȥȠȣȢ ǹȀ. 3. ǼȓȞĮȚ ǺĬAīǼ țĮȚ ǺĬ=īǼ. 4. ǹȞ ȉ1 ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ ĬǺ țĮȚ īǼ, ȉ2 ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ ǹǾ țĮȚ īǻ țĮȚ ȉ3 ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ ǹǽ țĮȚ Ǻǿ, ĲȩĲİ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ ǹȉ1, Ǻȉ2, īȉ3 İȓȞĮȚ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ țȐșİĲİȢ ıĲȚȢ ǻǿ, Ǽǽ, ǾĬ, ȠȚ ȠʌȠȓİȢ ʌİȡȞȐȞİ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ Įʌȩ ĲĮ ȉ1, ȉ2, ȉ3. 5. ǹȞ ȅ1, ȅ2, ȅ3 İȓȞĮȚ ĲĮ țȑȞĲȡĮ ĲȦȞ ĲİĲȡĮȖȫȞȦȞ ǺīǽǾ, īǹĬǿ, ǹǺǻǼ ĲȩĲİ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ ǹȅ1, Ǻȅ2, īȅ3 ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ U [ȈȘȝİȓȠ Vecten ĲȠȣ A%* ], ĲȠ ȠʌȠȓȠ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȩțİȞĲȡȠ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ȅ1ȅ2ȅ3. 6. ǹȞ ĭ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȠȣ ǻǿ, ĲȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ Ǻĭī İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. 7. ȉȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȅ2Ȃȅ3 İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. 8. ȅȚ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞİȢ ʌİȡȚĳȑȡİȚİȢ ĲȦȞ ĲİĲȡĮȖȫȞȦȞ ǹǺǻǼ, ǹīǿĬ țĮȚ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ ǺĬ, īǼ, ǻǿ, ǹȅ1 ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ. 9. ȅȚ İȣșİȓİȢ Ǽǿ, ǻĬ, ǹȂ ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǿ2. ǹʌȩįİȚȟȘ 1) Į) ǲıĲȦ ȩĲȚ Ș ǹȂ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ ǼĬ ıĲȠ ȁ. ǹȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ E AM 90   R $/ % țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ E AM 90   R $/ % Įȡțİȓ E AM   / $ % (ȈȤ. 1). ȆȡȠİțĲİȓȞȠȣȝİ ĲȘȞ ǹȂ țĮĲȐ ĲȝȒȝĮ Ȃȃ=ǹȂ, ĲȩĲİ ĲȠ ǹīȃǺ İȓȞĮȚ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȩȖȡĮȝȝȠ (ȠȚ įȚĮȖȫȞȚȠȚ įȚȤȠĲȠȝȠȪȞĲĮȚ), ȠʌȩĲİ ǹǺ=īȃ țĮȚ AM   $1* % . ȉĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǼǹĬ țĮȚ ǹīȃ ȑȤȠȣȞ ǹĬ=ǹī (ǹīǿĬ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ) Ǽǹ=īȃ (ǹīȃǺ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȩȖȡĮȝȝȠ) E A   $4 *1 ( E 180 A   R $4 % * țĮȚ A 180   R *1 %$* ȜȩȖȦ ĲȠȣ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȠȖȡȐȝȝȠȣ ǹīȃǺ), ȐȡĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ ȠʌȩĲİ AM     $1* % 4($ /($ țĮȚ ǼĬ=ǹȃǼĬ=2ǹȂ AM 2 (4 . ȕ) ǹȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ 90   R *$. .*$ țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ A 90   R 4$6 * . , Įȡțİȓ A   4$6 *. . ȈȣȖțȡȓȞȦ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǹǺī țĮȚ ǹĬȈ. ǲȤȠȣȞ: ǹǺ=ȈĬ (ǹǺǻǼ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ țĮȚ ǹǼȈĬ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȩȖȡĮȝȝȠ) ǹī=ǹĬ (ǹīǿĬ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ)
  11. 11. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/9 A   %$* 46 ( 180 A   R %$* ( 4 țĮȚ A 180   R 46 ($4 ȜȩȖȦ ĲȠȣ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȠȖȡȐȝȝȠȣ ǹĬȈǼ), ȐȡĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ ȠʌȩĲİ B A    $* $*. 4 6 , țĮȚ Ǻī=ǹȈ Ǻī=2ǹȅ AO 2 %* . ǹʌȩ ĲȘȞ ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ĲȦȞ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȦȞ ǹǺī, ǹĬȈ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ǻī=ǹȈ (1) țĮȚ B   $ * $64 (2). 2) ȉĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ Ǻīǻ țĮȚ ǹǺȈ ȑȤȠȣȞ: Ǻǹ=ǹǺ (ǹǺǻǼ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ) Ǻī=ǹȈ (ȜȩȖȦ (1)) B   * ' %$6 ( (2) o B 90   * ' $%* o o 90 90    $64 6$( %$6 ) ȐȡĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ, ȠʌȩĲİ īǻ=ǺȈ țĮȚ B   *' $%6 (3). ǼȓȞĮȚ (3) 90     R *'% '%6 $%6 '%6 , ȐȡĮ ǻīAǺȈ. ǵȝȠȚĮ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ıȪȖțȡȚıȘ ĲȦȞ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȦȞ Ǻīǿ țĮȚ ǹīȈ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ǻǿ=īȈ țĮȚ ǺǿAīȈ. ȈĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȈǺī İȓȞĮȚ ǺǿAȈī, īǻAȈǺ, ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ȈȀ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ĲȡȓĲȠ ȪȥȠȢ, įȘȜĮįȒ Ǻǿ, īǻ țĮȚ ǹȀ ıȣȞĲȡȑȤȠȣȞ ıĲȠ Ǿ1. 3) ȉĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ĬǺǹ țĮȚ Ǽīǹ ȑȤȠȣȞ: ǹĬ=ǹī (ǹīǿĬ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ), ǹǺ=ǹǼ (ǹǺǻǼ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ),   4$% *$( (țĮșİȝȓĮ İȓȞĮȚ 90Ƞ +  %$* ) Ȓ ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ țȐșİĲİȢ. ǱȡĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ ȠʌȩĲİ ǺĬ=Ǽī țĮȚ A E   * $4%, ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ǹĬīȉ1 İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ ȠʌȩĲİ 1 T 90   R 4 * *$4 (ıȤ. 2). 4) ȉȠ ǹĬīȉ1 İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ ȠʌȩĲİ 1 AT 45   R 4 $*4 . ǼʌİȚįȒ A 90  R * 4 Ș Ĭī șĮ İȓȞĮȚ įȚȐȝİĲȡȠȢ ȐȡĮ Ƞ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠȢ țȪțȜȠȢ ĲȠȣ ǹĬīȉ1 șĮ įȚȑȡȤİĲĮȚ țĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ǿ, ȠʌȩĲİ 1 AT I I 45   R *4 , ȐȡĮ 1 ATI 90  R (4). ǵȝȠȚĮ ĲȠ ǹȉ1ǺǻǼ İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ, ȠʌȩĲİ 1 AT 90  R ' țĮȚ ȜȩȖȦ ĲȘȢ (4) șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ǻ, ȉ1, ǿ ıȣȞİȣșİȚĮțȐ, ȠʌȩĲİ ǹȉ1Aǻǿ. ǵȝȠȚĮ Ǻȉ2AǼǽ țĮȚ īȉ3 AǾĬ. 5) ĬĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ Ș ǹȅ1 įȚȑȡȤİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȉ1 (ıȤ. 3). ǹʌȩ ĲȠ (3) ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ǺĬAǼī, ȐȡĮ 1 1 BT 90   R * %2 *4 , ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ Ǻȉ1īȅ1 İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ, ȐȡĮ 1 1 1 BTO B O 45   R * țĮȚ ȜȩȖȠȣ ĲȠȣ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠȣ ȉ1ǹǼǻǺ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ 1 BT B 45   R ' (' ȠʌȩĲİ ȅ1ȉ1Aǻȉ1. ǼȓȞĮȚ ǹȉ1 Aǻȉ1, ȠʌȩĲİ ĲĮ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǹ, ȉ1, ȅ1 İȓȞĮȚ ıȣȞİȣșİȚĮțȐ. ǵȝȠȚĮ Ș Ǻȅ2 ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȉ2 țĮȚ īȅ3 ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȉ3. ȈĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǻǿ Ș ȅ2ȅ3 İȞȫȞİȚ ĲĮ ȝȑıĮ ĲȦȞ ʌȜİȣȡȫȞ ǹǻ, ǹǿ ȐȡĮ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ȅ2ȅ3//ǻǿ, ȐȡĮ ǹȅ1Aȅ2ȅ3. ǵȝȠȚĮ Ǻȅ2Aȅ1ȅ3 țĮȚ īȅ3Aȅ1ȅ2. ȅȚ İȣșİȓİȢ ǹȅ1, Ǻȅ2, īȅ3 İȓȞĮȚ ȠȚ ĳȠȡİȓȢ ĲȦȞ ȣȥȫȞ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ȅ1ȅ2ȅ3, İʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȠȡșȩțİȞĲȡȠ U ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ȅ1ȅ2ȅ3.
  12. 12. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ǿ ʌȘȖȒ ĲȘȢ ȖȞȫıȘȢ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ.4/10 6) ǲıĲȦ ǻǯ, ǿ' țĮȚ ĭ' ȠȚ ʌȡȠȕȠȜȑȢ ĲȦȞ ǻ, ĭ țĮȚ ǿ ıĲȘȞ Ǻī (ȈȤ. 4). ȉȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǻǻ'ǿ'ǿ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȡĮʌȑȗȚȠ țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ ĲȠ ĭ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻǿ țĮȚ Ș ĭĭ'AǻǴ', ȐȡĮ ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ ĲȦȞ ȕȐıİȦȞ ǻǻ', ǿǿ', ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĭ' șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻ'ǿ'. ȉĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǹǺǹǯ țĮȚ Ǻǻǻǯ ȑȤȠȣȞ: ǹǺ=Ǻǻ, A 90   R c cc ' , B B   c c '' $ $ (ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ țȐșİĲİȢ) ȐȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ, ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ǻǻ'=Ǻǹ' (5) țĮȚ ǻ'Ǻ=ǹǹ' (6). ǵȝȠȚĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǹǹ'ī țĮȚ īǿǿ' ȑȤȠȣȞ īǹ=īǿ, A I 90   R c c , A   c c *$ *,, (ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ țȐșİĲİȢ) ȐȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ, ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ǿǿ'=īǹ' (7) țĮȚ īǿ'=ǹǹ' (8). ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ (6), (8) șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ǻ'Ǻ=ǹǹ'=īǿ' (9). ȉȠ ĭ' İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ ǻ'ǿ' ȐȡĮ ǻ'ĭ'=ĭ'ǿ'ǻ'Ǻ+Ǻĭ'=ĭ'ī+īǿ'ǻ'Ǻ+Ǻĭ'=ĭ'ī+ǻǺ' (ȜȩȖȦ (9)) ȐȡĮ Ǻĭ'=ĭ'ī įȘȜĮįȒ ĲȠ ĭ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȝȑıȠȞ ĲȘȢ Ǻī țĮȚ İʌİȚįȒ ĭĭ'AǺī ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ĭǺī șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. ǹȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ. ǼʌİȚįȒ Ș ĭĭ' İȓȞĮȚ įȚȐȝİıȠȢ Įȡțİȓ 2 %* c )) . ȈĲȠ ĲȡĮʌȑȗȚȠ ǻǻ'ǿ'ǿ Ș ĭĭ' İȓȞĮȚ įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ȐȡĮ (5),(7) 2 2 2 c c c c '' ,, %$ *$ %* c )) , ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ĭǺī İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ. 7) ȈĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ īǺǼ Ș Ȃȅ3 İȞȫȞİȚ ĲĮ ȝȑıĮ ĲȦȞ ʌȜİȣȡȫȞ Ǻī țĮȚ ǺǼ ȐȡĮ 3 MO / / 2 *( (10) (ıȤ. 5). ǵȝȠȚĮ ıĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǺīĬ Ș Ȃȅ2 İȞȫȞİȚ ĲĮ ȝȑıĮ ĲȦȞ ʌȜİȣȡȫȞ Ǻī țĮȚ īĬ ȐȡĮ 2 MO / / 2 %4 (11). ǹʌȩ ĲȠ İȡȫĲȘȝĮ 3) ȑȤȠȣȝİ ǺĬAīǼ țĮȚ ǺĬ=īǼ ȠʌȩĲİ ȜȩȖȦ ĲȦȞ (10) țĮȚ (11) ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ Ȃȅ2ȅ3 șĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ. 8) ȅȚ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞİȢ ʌİȡȚĳȑȡİȚİȢ ĲȦȞ ĲİĲȡĮȖȫȞȦȞ ǹǺǻǼ țĮȚ ǹīǿĬ ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ȉ1 įȚȩĲȚ: 1 1 BT E 90   R *7 4 (ȈȤ. 5). ǼʌȓıȘȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ȉ1 ʌİȡȞȐȞİ țĮȚ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ ǺĬ, īǼ, ǻǿ țĮȚ ǹȅ1. 9) ȀĮĲĮıțİȣȐȗȠȣȝİ ĲȠ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȩȖȡĮȝȝĮ īǹǺȃ. Ǿ ǹȂ įȚȑȡȤİĲĮȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȃ țĮȚ ȩʌȦȢ ĮʌȠįİȓȟĮȝİ ıĲȠ 1) ȚıȤȪİȚ ǹȂAǼĬ țĮȚ AM 2 (4  2 AN (4 $0 . ȄȑȡȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ E A 4 $1* , ȐȡĮ 1 1   4 $ (12). ĬĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ Ǽǿ, ǻĬ İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲİȢ ıĲȚȢ ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ Ĭȃ, Ǽȃ ĲȠȣ 1(4 , ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ ıȣȝʌȓʌĲȠȣȞ ȝİ ĲĮ ȪȥȘ ĲȠȣ, ȐȡĮ șĮ ıȣȞĲȡȑȤȠȣȞ. ȉĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǼĬǿ țĮȚ ǹĬȃ ȑȤȠȣȞ: Ĭǿ=ǹĬ (ǹīǿĬ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ) ǼĬ=ǹȃ ( 2 AN (4 $0 ), E   4, 1$4( (12) o 1 1 E 90 90     R 4, 4 $ 1$4 ), ȐȡĮ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ȓıĮ ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ E   4 , 41$ , ȐȡĮ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǼȁQ1N șĮ İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ ȠʌȩĲİ o 1 E Q N 90   /1 ( , įȘȜĮįȒ ǼǿAĬȃ. ǵȝȠȚĮ ĮʌȠįİȚțȞȪȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ĬǻAǼȃ ıȣȖțȡȓȞȠȞĲĮȢ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ Ǽǹȃ țĮȚ ǼǻĬ, ȐȡĮ ȠȚ İȣșİȓİȢ Ǽǿ, ǻĬ, ǹȂ ʌİȡȞȐȞİ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȓįȚȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ȑıĲȦ Ǿ2. ȆȠȚȠȢ ȒĲĮȞ Ƞ Vecten; ȅ Vecten ȒĲĮȞ ȖȐȜȜȠȢ ȝĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȩȢ ʌȠȣ ȑȗȘıİ ıĲȚȢ ĮȡȤȑȢ ĲȠȣ 19Ƞȣ ĮȚȫȞĮ țĮȚ įȓįĮȟİ ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȐ ȝİ ĲȠȞ ıȣȞȐįİȜĳȩ ĲȠȣ Gergonne ıĲȘ ȃȚȝȢ ĲȘȢ ȃȩĲȚĮȢ īĮȜȜȓĮȢ. ȉȠ 1817 įȘȝȠıȓİȣıİ ȝȚĮ ıʌȠȣįȒ ıĲȠ ıȤȒȝĮ ʌȠȣ ıȤȘȝĮĲȓȗȠȣȞ ĲȡȓĮ İıȦĲİȡȚțȐ țĮȚ ĲȡȓĮ İȟȦĲİȡȚțȐ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞĮ ıĲȚȢ ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ İȞȩȢ ȠȡșȠȖȦȞȓȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ. [ȆȘȖȑȢ: Wikipedia, Wolframmathworld] (ȈȤ.6)
  13. 13. ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/11 ƯĴǄǃĂĴĸǅǆǊȽ ¨ǅĴǁǐǈǅķĂǊȽ ƯĴǄǃĂĴĸǅǆƽǌ ƲǇǍĂǅƼĵĶǌ ȵʋɿʏʌʉʋɼȴɿɲɶʘʆɿʍʅʙʆʏɻʎE.M.E. ĲƧƮƫƵ 2020-21 ƵǍĂǇǃǋǐĂĴĸǅǆǓǌ ƧŅ ƮƷƭƩƬƲƷ ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 1 ǹȞ , P Q șİĲȚțȠȓ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȚ, 2 P t țĮȚ 1 1 9 9 2 3 P Q QP d  , ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ Ƞ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ 3 3 P Q İȓȞĮȚ ʌȠȜȜĮʌȜȐıȚȠ ĲȠȣ 12. ȁȪıȘ Ǿ įİįȠȝȑȞȘ ıȤȑıȘ ȖȡȐĳİĲĮȚ:
  14. 14. 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 9 9 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 0 3 3 0 3 3 0, P Q QP P Q P Q P Q P Q d     d  d  ȠʌȩĲİ 1 3 3 P Q țĮȚ 1 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 P Q P Q Q Q Q    , ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ʌȠȜȜĮʌȜȐıȚȠ ĲȠȣ 12, ĮĳȠȪ Ƞ Ȟ İȓȞĮȚ șİĲȚțȩȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ. ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 2 ȅȚ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ĮȡȚșȝȠȓ , , , , D E J G H İȓȞĮȚ ĲȑĲȠȚȠȚ ȫıĲİ D E J G H . ǺȡȓıțȠȣȝİ ȩȜĮ ĲĮ ĮșȡȠȓıȝĮĲĮ ʌȠȣ įȘȝȚȠȣȡȖȠȪȞĲĮȚ ȝİ įȪȠ ȩȡȠȣȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠȣȢ , , , , D E J G H țĮȚ ʌĮȡĮĲȘȡȠȪȝİ ȩĲȚ ĲĮ ĲȡȓĮ ȝȚțȡȩĲİȡĮ Įʌȩ ĮȣĲȐ İȓȞĮȚ 128, 144 țĮȚ 148, İȞȫ ĲĮ įȪȠ ȝİȖĮȜȪĲİȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ 204 țĮȚ 192. ȃĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ĲȠȣȢ ĮȡȚșȝȠȪȢ , , , , D E J G H . ȁȪıȘ ȉĮ įȪȠ ȝȚțȡȩĲİȡĮ ĮșȡȠȓıȝĮĲĮ İȓȞĮȚ 128 țĮȚ 144. D E D J ȉȠ 148 ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ĲȡȓĲȠ ȝȚțȡȩĲİȡȠ ȐșȡȠȚıȝĮ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ Ȓ . D G E J ȉĮ įȪȠ ȝİȖĮȜȪĲİȡĮ ĮșȡȠȓıȝĮĲĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲĮ 204 G H țĮȚ 192 J H . ǹʌȩ ĲĮ įİįȠȝȑȞĮ ĮșȡȠȓıȝĮĲĮ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ:
  15. 15. 144 204 192 156 DG DJ GH JH , ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲȡȓĲȠ ȝȚțȡȩĲİȡȠ ȐșȡȠȚıȝĮ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ 148 E J . ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ 128, 144, 148 D E D J E J ȝİ ʌȡȩıșİıȘ țĮĲȐ ȝȑȜȘ ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ 210, D E J Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ȠʌȠȓĮ ȝİ ĮĳĮȓȡİıȘ țĮĲȐ ȝȑȜȘ įȚĮįȠȤȚțȐ ĲȦȞ ĲȡȚȫȞ İȟȚıȫıİȦȞ ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 62, 66, 82. D E J ȉȑȜȠȢ, Įʌȩ ĲȚȢ İȟȚıȫıİȚȢ 192 J H țĮȚ 204 G H ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 110, 94. H G ǱȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ
  16. 16. , , , , 62,66,82,94,110 D E J G H . ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 3 ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī ȝİ 0 ˆ 90 $ . Ǿ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȢ ĲȘȢ ȖȦȞȓĮȢ ī̂ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ ʌȜİȣȡȐ ǹǺ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǻ țĮȚ ĲȘ įȚȐȝİıȠ ǹȂ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǽ. Ǿ țȐșİĲȘ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ǽ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ ʌȜİȣȡȐ ǹǺ ĲȘȞ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǽ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ: 2 '%  (= . ȁȪıȘ ǲıĲȦ ȩĲȚ Ș ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ Įʌȩ ĲȠ Ȃ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ ǹǺ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠ īǻ ıĲȠ Ȁ. ȉȩĲİ Ș ȂȀ İȓȞĮȚ ȝİıȠʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ ıĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ īǺǻ, ȠʌȩĲİ: 2 '% .0 (1) ǼʌȚʌȜȑȠȞ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ 0 0 0 0 ˆ ˆ ˆ 90 90 22,5 67,5 . 0.( ('$ $*' (2) ǼʌȓıȘȢ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǼȂī ȑȤȠȣȝİ: 0 0 0 0 ˆ ˆ 90 90 22,5 67,5 . .(0 (*0 (3)
  17. 17. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜȣȝʌȚȐįİȢ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/12 ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ (2) țĮȚ (3) ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ: 0 ˆ ˆ 67,5 0.( .(0 , ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȂȀǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ȝİ ȂȀ = ȂǼ. ǵȝȦȢ ĲȠ Ǽ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȦȞ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ǹǺī, ȠʌȩĲİ ȚıĮʌȑȤİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȚȢ ʌȜİȣȡȑȢ Ǻǹ țĮȚ Ǻī. ǱȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ , 0( (= ȠʌȩĲİ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ 0. (= (4) ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ (1) țĮȚ (4) ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ: 2 '% (= . ȈȤȒȝĮ 1 ƨŅ ƮƷƭƩƬƲƷ ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 1 ȃĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ȩȜİȢ ĲȚȢ ĲȡȚȐįİȢ șİĲȚțȫȞ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȫȞ ĮȡȚșȝȫȞ ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ȜȪıİȚȢ ĲȠȣ ıȣıĲȒȝĮĲȠȢ
  18. 18. 15 1 3 5 120 DEJ ­ ½ ° ° ® ¾ D E J ° ° ¯ ¿ . ȁȪıȘ. Ǿ įİȪĲİȡȘ İȟȓıȦıȘ ĲȠȣ ıȣıĲȒȝĮĲȠȢ ȖȡȐĳİĲĮȚ:
  19. 19. 15 15 1 3 5 120 3 5 5 3 15 15 120 3 5 5 3 15 90 1 9 25 15 5 3 3 5 90 15 5 3 90. (1) DEJ DEJ D E J  DEJ EJ DJ DE E J D  EJ DJ DE E J D § · § · § ·  D EJ E DJ J DE  D E J ¨ ¸ ¨ ¸ ¨ ¸ D E J © ¹ © ¹ © ¹ Ȃİ ĲȘ ȖȞȦıĲȒ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮ x y 2 xy, x,y 0, t ! , ȩʌȠȣ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ ȖȚĮ x y , ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 1 9 25 2, 6, 10, , , 0 D t E t J t D E J ! D E J , (2) ȩʌȠȣ ȠȚ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ ȚıȤȪȠȣȞ ȖȚĮ 1, 3 țĮȚ 5 D E J . ȉȩĲİ ȑȤȠȣȝİ: 1 9 25 15 5 3 15 2 5 6 3 10 90, § · § · § · D E J t    ¨ ¸ ¨ ¸ ¨ ¸ D E J © ¹ © ¹ © ¹ ȠʌȩĲİ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ĮȜȘșİȪİȚ Ș İȟȓıȦıȘ (1) ʌȡȑʌİȚ țĮȚ Įȡțİȓ ȠȚ ĲȡİȚȢ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ (2) ȞĮ ĮȜȘșİȪȠȣȞ ȦȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ, įȘȜĮįȒ
  20. 20. , , 1,3,5 D E J . 2ȠȢ ĲȡȩʌȠȢ: Ȃİ ĲȘ ȖȞȦıĲȒ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮ x y 2 xy, x,y 0, t ! ȩʌȠȣ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ ȖȚĮ , x y ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 1 2 , 3 2 3b, 5 2 5 D t D E t J t J . Ȃİ ʌȠȜȜĮʌȜĮıȚĮıȝȩ țĮĲȐ ȝȑȜȘ ʌĮȓȡȞȠȣȝİ:
  21. 21. 1 3 5 8 15 8 15 120. D E J t DEJ  ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ ʌȡȑʌİȚ ıİ ȩȜİȢ ȞĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ, įȘȜĮįȒ Į=1, ȕ=3, Ȗ=5. ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 2 īȚĮ ĲȠȞ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȩ ĮȡȚșȝȩ ȕ ȖȞȦȡȓȗȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȩȢ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ Į ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ ȞĮ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȚİȓĲĮȚ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ: 2 1 . D E D ȃĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ĲȚȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚİȢ ĲȚȝȑȢ ĲȠȣ ȕ ȖȚĮ ĲȚȢ ȠʌȠȓİȢ Ƞ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ 2 1 J D D İȓȞĮȚ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ. ȁȪıȘ ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ 2 1 E D D țĮȚ 2 1 J D D ȝİ ʌȡȩıșİıȘ țĮȚ ĮĳĮȓȡİıȘ țĮĲȐ ȝȑȜȘ ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 2 2 J E D țĮȚ 2 J E D , Įʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȠʌȠȓİȢ ȝİ ĮʌĮȜȠȚĳȒ ĲȠȣ Į ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ:
  22. 22. 2 8 J E J E .
  23. 23. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜȣȝʌȚȐįİȢ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/13 ǹȞ , E J ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȚ, ĲȩĲİ ʌȡȑʌİȚ 0 3 J E , ȠʌȩĲİ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ĲȚȢ ʌİȡȚʌĲȫıİȚȢ: 1Ș ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ
  24. 24. 2 8 țĮȚ 1 8 țĮȚ ( 1 Ȓ 1),ĮįȪȞĮĲȠ. J E J E  J E J E J E 2Ș ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ
  25. 25. 2 2 țĮȚ 4 2 țĮȚ ( 2 Ȓ 2) ( 2 țĮȚ 2) J E J E  J E J E J E  J E J E Ȓ ( 2 țĮȚ 2) 2, 0 Ȓ 0, 2 J E J E  J E J E ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ, ȠȚ ȗȘĲȠȪȝİȞİȢ ĲȚȝȑȢ ĲȠȣ ȕ İȓȞĮȚ 0 Ȓ 2. ȆȡȐȖȝĮĲȚ, ȖȚĮ 0 E , ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ Ƞ 1 D , ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ 2 1 D E D țĮȚ ĲȩĲİ 2 1 2, J D D İȞȫ ȖȚĮ 2 E , ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ Ƞ 1 D , ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ 2 1 D E D țĮȚ ĲȩĲİ 2 1 0 J D D . 2ȠȢ ĲȡȩʌȠȢ ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ 2 1 E D D țĮȚ 2 1 J D D ȝİ ĮĳĮȓȡİıȘ țĮĲȐ ȝȑȜȘ ȜĮȝȕȐȞȠȣȝİ: 2 J E D , įȘȜĮįȒ 2 2 , D J E N ȩʌȠȣ ț ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ. ǹȞĲȚțĮșȚıĲȫȞĲĮȢ ıĲȘȞ ʌȡȫĲȘ ıȤȑıȘ ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ 3 2 2 4 8 (1) 2 2 N N E N N ] ȠʌȩĲİ ʌȡȑʌİȚ Ƞ 2 N ȞĮ įȚĮȚȡİȓ ĲȠ 4 țĮȚ Ƞ 2 ȞĮ įȚĮȚȡİȓ ĲȠ ț , ȠʌȩĲİ 1, 2 N r r . ǹȞĲȚțĮșȚıĲȫȞĲĮȢ ĲȚȢ ĲȚȝȑȢ ĮȣĲȑȢ ıĲȘȞ (1), ȠȚ ĮțȑȡĮȚİȢ ĲȚȝȑȢ ĲȠȣ ȕ ʌȠȣ ʌĮȓȡȞȠȣȝİ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȚ 0 țĮȚ 2. ȫɏəɀɊȽɒɇǡɀɇȽ 0 E ǡɓɎəɏɖɂɇɍ 1 D ǡɚɒɐɇɣɐɒɂ 2 1 D E D ɈȽɇɒɟɒɂ 2 1 2, J D D ɂɋɣɀɇȽ 2 E ǡ ɓɎəɏɖɂɇɍ 1 D ǡɚɒɐɇɣɐɒɂ 2 1 D E D ɈȽɇɒɟɒɂ 2 1 0 J D D Ǥ ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 3 ǲıĲȦ ǹǺī ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ȝİ 0 ˆ 90 . $ ȉĮ ıȘȝİȓĮ ǻ țĮȚ Ǽ İȓȞĮȚ įȚĮĳȠȡİĲȚțȐ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǹī ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ 0 ˆ 15 $%' țĮȚ *' *( . ȃĮ ȕȡİȓĲİ ʌȩıȦȞ ȝȠȚȡȫȞ İȓȞĮȚ Ș ȖȦȞȓĮ ˆ *%( . ȁȪıȘ ĬİȦȡȠȪȝİ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǽ ıȣȝȝİĲȡȚțȩ ĲȠȣ ıȘȝİȓȠȣ ǻ ȦȢ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ Ǻī. ȉȩĲİ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ '= A %* țĮȚ ĮȞ Ș ǻǽ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ Ǻī ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȁ, . .' .= ǼʌȚʌȜȑȠȞ, ȜȩȖȦ ıȣȝȝİĲȡȓĮȢ, șĮ İȓȞĮȚ %= %', țĮȚ 0 0 0 ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ 45 15 30 . .%= .%' *%$ '%$ ǼʌİȚįȒ 0 ˆ ˆ 2 30 60 '%=  , ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǻǺǽ İȓȞĮȚ ȚıȩʌȜİȣȡȠ, ȠʌȩĲİ țĮȚ . '= %= %' ȉȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǻīǽ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ, ĮĳȠȪ , *' *= ȜȩȖȦ ıȣȝȝİĲȡȓĮȢ, țĮȚ 0 0 ˆ 2 45 90 . '*=  ǱȡĮ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ 2 '( *= *' *( , ȠʌȩĲİ țĮȚ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǻǽǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ țĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ȝİ =' =(. ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ =( =% țĮȚ ĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǽǺǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȚıȠıțİȜȑȢ ȝİ 0 0 0 ˆ ˆ ˆ 60 90 150 . %=( %=' '=( ȈȤȒȝĮ 2 ǱȡĮ șĮ İȓȞĮȚ 0 0 0 180 150 ˆ 15 2 =%( țĮȚ 0 0 0 ˆ ˆ ˆ 30 15 15 . *%( *%= =%(
  26. 26. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜȣȝʌȚȐįİȢ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/14 ıŅ ƮƷƭƩƬƲƷ ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 1 ȃĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ȩȜĮ ĲĮ ȗİȪȖȘ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȫȞ ĮȡȚșȝȫȞ
  27. 27. x,y ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ȜȪıİȚȢ ĲȘȢ İȟȓıȦıȘȢ:
  28. 28. 2 2 2 x y x y 2 2 x y . ȁȪıȘ
  29. 29. 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 x y x y 2 2 x y (1) x y x y 1 x y x y 1 1 x y 4 x y 4 0 x y 2 0 x y 2, 2 2 4  t  d  d  ȩʌȠȣ Ș ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ ȩĲĮȞ x y. īȚĮ x y. Ș İȟȓıȦıȘ (1) ȖȓȞİĲĮȚ: 2 2 2x 2 4 x 1 x 1,   r ȠʌȩĲİ
  30. 30. x,y 1, 1 Ȓ x,y 1, 1 ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 2 ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ȐșȡȠȚıȝĮ
  31. 31. 1 , 2 4 ... 2 , 2 ª º 6 P Q P P P P Q P Q P ¬ ¼ įİȞ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ ȖȡĮĳİȓ ȦȢ įȪȞĮȝȘ ĲȘȢ ȝȠȡĳȒȢ 2N , ȩʌȠȣ N șİĲȚțȩȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ, ȖȚĮ ȠʌȠȚȠȣıįȒʌȠĲİ șİĲȚțȠȪȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȣȢ , P Q ȝİ . P Q ȁȪıȘ. ǲȤȠȣȝİ
  32. 32. , 2 2 ... 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 ... 1 1 1 1 P Q 6 P P P Q P Q P P Q P Q Q P P Q P Q Q Q P P Q P Q Q P P Q P Q Q P ǼʌȠȝȑȞȦȢ İȓȞĮȚ
  33. 33. , 1 2 P Q Q P Q P 6 , ȐȡĲȚȠȢ. ǼʌİȚįȒ ȠȚ ĮȡȚșȝȠȓ țĮȚ Q P Q P İȓȞĮȚ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ȐȡĲȚȠȚ Ȓ țĮȚ ȠȚ įȪȠ ʌİȡȚĲĲȠȓ, ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ ȠȚ ĮȡȚșȝȠȓ țĮȚ 1 Q P Q P İȓȞĮȚ Ƞ ȑȞĮȢ ȐȡĲȚȠȢ țĮȚ Ƞ ȐȜȜȠȢ ʌİȡȚĲĲȩȢ. ǼʌȚʌȜȑȠȞ 3 țĮȚ 1 2, Q P t Q P t ȠʌȩĲİ ıİ țȐșİ ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ Ƞ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ , P Q 6 ȑȤİȚ ȑȞĮ ʌİȡȚĲĲȩ įȚĮȚȡȑĲȘ ȝİȖĮȜȪĲİȡȠ ĲȠȣ 1. ǱȡĮ įİȞ ȝʌȠȡİȓ ȞĮ İȓȞĮȚ įȪȞĮȝȘ ĲȠȣ 2 ȝİ șİĲȚțȩ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠ įȚĮȚȡȑĲȘ. ȆȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ 3 ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī ȝİ 2 $*  $% țĮȚ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠ țȪțȜȠ
  34. 34. ,R J 2 . Ǿ țȐșİĲȘ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȅ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠ ǹǻ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ĲȘȞ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ǽ. ĬİȦȡȠȪȝİ ıȘȝİȓȠ ǽ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǹǻ, įȚĮĳȠȡİĲȚțȩ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ǻ, ĲȑĲȠȚȠ ȫıĲİ *' *= . ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ: ˆ ˆ (%= (*= . ȁȪıȘ ǲıĲȦ ȩĲȚ Ș įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȢ ǹǻ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȠȞ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠ țȪțȜȠ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȁ. ǼʌİȚįȒ Ș ȅǼ İȓȞĮȚ țȐșİĲȘ ıĲȘ ȤȠȡįȒ ǹǻ ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ: $( (. . ǲıĲȦ Ȃ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠ ĲȘȢ ʌȜİȣȡȐȢ ǹī. ȉȩĲİ 2 2 2 $*  $% $0 $%, ȠʌȩĲİ ĲĮ ıȘȝİȓĮ Ǻ țĮȚ Ȃ İȓȞĮȚ ıȣȝȝİĲȡȚțȐ ȦȢ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠ ǹǻ ĲȘȢ ȖȦȞȓĮȢ ˆ . $ ȉȫȡĮ, Ș ȂǼ ıȣȞįȑİȚ ĲĮ ȝȑıĮ įȪȠ ʌȜİȣȡȫȞ ıĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹīK, ȠʌȩĲİ: ˆ ˆ $0( $*. ǵȝȦȢ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ țĮȚ ĲȚȢ ȚıȩĲȘĲİȢ : ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ 2 $ $*. * .'* *=( ȈȤȒȝĮ 3 ǱȡĮ ˆ ˆ $0( *=( , ȠʌȩĲİ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǼȂīǽ İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ, țĮȚ ˆ ˆ ˆ (ȜȩȖȦ ıȣȝȝİĲȡȓĮȢ) (Įʌȩ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ ). (%= (0= (*= (0*=
  35. 35. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜȣȝʌȚȐįİȢ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/15 Ʋǅ ǇǔķĶǅǌ ĸǐǈ ĴķǆƾķĶǐǈ ĸǊǍ ĸĶǔǎǊǍǌ 119 ȃ51. ǲıĲȦ n șİĲȚțȩȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ. ȃĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ȩȜȠȣȢ ĲȠȣȢ șİĲȚțȠȪȢ įȚĮȚȡȑĲİȢ d ĲȠȣ 2 3n ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȑĲȠȚȠȚ ȫıĲİ Ƞ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ 2 n d ȞĮ ȚıȠȪĲĮȚ ȝİ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ ĮțİȡĮȓȠȣ. [ȇȠȣȝĮȞȓĮ 2019] ȁȪıȘ. ǲıĲȦ d įȚĮȚȡȑĲȘȢ ĲȠȣ 2 3n ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ Ƞ ĮȡȚșȝȩȢ 2 n d ȞĮ ȚıȠȪĲĮȚ ȝİ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ ĮțİȡĮȓȠȣ. ȉȩĲİ ȣʌȐȡȤİȚ șİĲȚțȩȢ ĮțȑȡĮȚȠȢ k ĲȑĲȠȚȠȢ ȫıĲİ 2 3n dk țĮȚ 2 2 n d m , m . ] ȉȩĲİ
  36. 36. 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3n mk n m mk n k 3k k 3k k n § ·   ¨ ¸ © ¹ , ĲȑȜİȚȠ ĲİĲȡȐȖȦȞȠ. ǵȝȦȢ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ:
  37. 37. 2 2 2 k k 3k k 2 , ȠʌȩĲİ
  38. 38. 2 2 k 3k 1 k 1 N  țĮȚ 2 d 3n ʌȠȣ İȓȞĮȚ Ƞ įȚĮȚȡȑĲȘȢ ĲȠȣ 2 3n ʌȠȣ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȚİȓ ĲȠ ʌȡȩȕȜȘȝĮ. ī53. ǲıĲȦ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī, ǿ ĲȠ ȑțțİȞĲȡȠ ĲȠȣ, ǻ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ İʌĮĳȒȢ ĲȠȣ İȖȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠȣ țȪțȜȠȣ ȝİ ĲȘȞ ʌȜİȣȡȐ Ǻī țĮȚ ǹǼ Ș įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȢ ĲȘȢ ȖȦȞȓĮȢ ˆ . $ ĬİȦȡȠȪȝİ țĮȚ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠ Ȃ ĲȠȣ ĲȩȟȠȣ Ǻī ĲȠȣ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠȣ țȪțȜȠȣ ʌȠȣ ʌİȡȚȑȤİȚ ĲȘȞ țȠȡȣĳȒ ǹ țĮȚ ȑıĲȦ ǽ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȝȒȢ ĲȦȞ İȣșİȚȫȞ ǻǿ țĮȚ ǹȂ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ Ș İȣșİȓĮ Ȃǿ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠ ĲȠȣ Ǽǽ. [ȇȠȣȝĮȞȓĮ 2019] ȁȪıȘ. ǹʌȩ ĲȠ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ĲȠȣ ȂİȞİȜȐȠȣ ıĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǼǽ ȝİ ĲȑȝȞȠȣıĮ ĲȘȞ ǿȂ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ: 1 $, (. 0=   ,( .= 0$ , ȠʌȩĲİ ȖȚĮ ȞĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ ȩĲȚ , (. .= Įȡțİȓ ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟȠȣȝİ ȩĲȚ: $, 0$ ,( 0= . Ǿ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȢ ǹǻ ĲȘȢ ȖȦȞȓĮȢ ˆ . $ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠ ȁ ĲȠȣ ĲȩȟȠȣ Ǻī ʌȠȣ įİȞ ʌİȡȚȑȤİȚ ĲȠ ǹ, ȠʌȩĲİ Ș İȣșİȓĮ ȁȂ İȓȞĮȚ ȝİıȠțȐșİĲȘ ĲȘȢ ʌȜİȣȡȐȢ Ǻī. ǱȡĮ İȓȞĮȚ /0 ,' (țȐșİĲİȢ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ Ǻī). ǼʌİȚįȒ ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ țĮȚ $/* $%* /$* %$( , ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ ǹȁī țĮȚ ǹǺǼ İȓȞĮȚ ȩȝȠȚĮ, ȠʌȩĲİ: $% $/ %( /* (1) ǹʌȩ ĲȠ șİȫȡȘȝĮ ĲȘȢ įȚȤȠĲȩȝȠȣ ıĲȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺǼ, ȑȤȠȣȝİ: $% $, %( ,( (2) ǹʌȩ ĲȘ ȖȞȦıĲȒ ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ /, /* țĮȚ ĲȘȞ ʌĮȡĮȜȜȘȜȓĮ /0 ,' ȑȤȠȣȝİ: $/ $/ 0$ /* /, 0= ī54. Ȉİ țȣȡĲȩ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǹǺīǻ İȓȞĮȚ 0 ˆ 90 $'* . ǲıĲȦ Ǽ țĮȚ ǽ ȠȚ ȠȡșȑȢ ʌȡȠȕȠȜȑȢ ĲȠȣ ıȘȝİȓȠȣ Ǻ ʌȐȞȦ ıĲȚȢ İȣșİȓİȢ ǹǻ țĮȚ ǹī, ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤĮ. ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ǽ ȕȡȓıțİĲĮȚ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȦȞ ıȘȝİȓȦȞ ǹ țĮȚ ī, İȞȫ ĲȠ ǹ ȕȡȓıțİĲĮȚ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȦȞ ıȘȝİȓȦȞ ǻ țĮȚ Ǽ. ǼʌȓıȘȢ Ș İȣșİȓĮ Ǽǽ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ȝȑıȠ ĲȘȢ įȚĮȖȦȞȓȠȣ Ǻǻ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǹǺīǻ İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ. [Baltic Way 2007]
  39. 39. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ǻȚĮȖȦȞȚıȝȠȓ - ȂĮșȘȝĮĲȚțȑȢ ȅȜȣȝʌȚȐįİȢ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ǼȊȀȁǼǿǻǾȈ Ǻǯ 120 (2021) Ĳ. 4/16 ȁȪıȘ ǼʌİȚįȒ 0 ˆ ˆ 90 $(% $=% ĲȠ ĲİĲȡȐʌȜİȣȡȠ ǹǼǺǽ İȓȞĮȚ İȖȖȡȐȥȚȝȠ, ȠʌȩĲİ: ˆ ˆ %$= %(= (1) ǼʌİȚįȒ Ș Ǽǽ İȓȞĮȚ įȚȐȝİıȠȢ ıĲȠ ȠȡșȠȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǺǼǻ, ȑʌİĲĮȚ ȩĲȚ (+ +% țĮȚ ˆ ˆ %(= (%' (2) ǼʌİȚįȒ 0 ˆ ˆ 90 , %(' ('*  (% *' ȠʌȩĲİ ˆ ˆ (%' %'* (3) ǹʌȩ ĲȚȢ ıȤȑıİȚȢ (1) – (3) ʌȡȠțȪʌĲİȚ ȩĲȚ: ˆ ˆ %$* %'* ǹ63. ǹȞ ȠȚ șİĲȚțȠȓ ʌȡĮȖȝĮĲȚțȠȓ ĮȡȚșȝȠȓ , D E İȓȞĮȚ ĲȑĲȠȚȠȚ ȫıĲİ
  40. 40. 2 2 3 1 4 , D E D E ȞĮ ʌȡȠıįȚȠȡȓıİĲİ ĲȘȞ İȜȐȤȚıĲȘ ĲȚȝȒ ĲȘȢ ʌĮȡȐıĲĮıȘȢ
  41. 41. 16 1 , . . D E D E [ȇȠȣȝĮȞȓĮ 2019] ȁȪıȘ. ǹʌȩ ĲȘȞ İȚįȚțȒ ʌİȡȓʌĲȦıȘ ĲȘȢ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮȢ Cauchy-Schwarz ȑȤȠȣȝİ:
  42. 42. 2 8 1 16 1 64 1 81 , 4 4 4 . D E t D E D E D E D E (1) ǼʌȓıȘȢ Ș ȣʌȩșİıȘ ȖȡȐĳİĲĮȚ:
  43. 43. 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 1 4 9 1 12 3 2 3 2 17, (2) D E D E  D E D E  D E ȠʌȩĲİ Įʌȩ ĲȘȞ ĮȞȚıȩĲȘĲĮ Cauchy-Schwarz ȑȤȠȣȝİ:
  44. 44. (2) 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 3 2 4 1 4 3 2 3 2 12 3 10 17 4 9, ª º D E t ª D E º D E d  D E d ¬ ¼ ¬ ¼  ȠʌȩĲİ Įʌȩ ĲȘ ıȤȑıȘ (1) ʌȡȠțȪʌĲİȚ ȩĲȚ:
  45. 45. 16 1 81 , 9. 4 . D E t t D E D E Ǿ ȚıȩĲȘĲĮ ȚıȤȪİȚ 2, 1 D E ĲĮ ȠʌȠȓĮ ȚțĮȞȠʌȠȚȠȪȞ ĲȘ ıȣȞșȒțȘ ĲȠȣ ʌȡȠȕȜȒȝĮĲȠȢ, ȠʌȩĲİ Ș İȜȐȤȚıĲȘ ĲȚȝȒ ʌȠȣ ȗȘĲȐȝİ İȓȞĮȚ 9. ƧķǆƾķĶǅǌ ǁǅĴ Ǉǔķǃ ǹ64. ȃĮ ȕȡİȓĲİ ĲȘ ȝȑȖȚıĲȘ ĲȚȝȒ ĲȘȢ ʌĮȡȐıĲĮıȘȢ:
  46. 46. 2 2 , 4 3 4 3 D E ( D E D E , , . D E ī55. ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȟȣȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī, ĲȠ ȠȡșȩțİȞĲȡȠ Ǿ ĮȣĲȠȪ țĮȚ ȑıĲȦ Ȃ ĲȣȤȩȞ ıȘȝİȓȠ ĲȠȣ ʌİȡȚȖİȖȡĮȝȝȑȞȠȣ țȪțȜȠȣ ĲȠȣ
  47. 47. c ,R 2 . Ǿ İȣșİȓĮ ʌȠȣ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ǹ țĮȚ İȓȞĮȚ ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǺȂ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ īǾ ıĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȁ țĮȚ Ș İȣșİȓĮ ʌȠȣ ʌİȡȞȐİȚ Įʌȩ ĲȠ ǹ țĮȚ İȓȞĮȚ ʌĮȡȐȜȜȘȜȘ ʌȡȠȢ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ īȂ ĲȑȝȞİȚ ĲȘȞ İȣșİȓĮ ǺǾ ıĲȠ ȃ. ȃĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ: . .1 $0 ī56. ǻȓȞİĲĮȚ ȠȟȣȖȫȞȚȠ ĲȡȓȖȦȞȠ ǹǺī țĮȚ ȑıĲȦ ȅ ĲȠ ʌİȡȓțİȞĲȡȩ ĲȠȣ. ǼʌȚȜȑȖȠȣȝİ ıȘȝİȓȠ Ȃ ıĲȘȞ ȘȝȚİȣșİȓĮ ǹī ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ ĲȠ ī ȞĮ ȕȡȓıțİĲĮȚ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȦȞ ǹ țĮȚ Ȃ țĮȚ ıȘȝİȓȠ ȃ ıĲȘȞ ȘȝȚİȣșİȓĮ Ǻǹ ȑĲıȚ ȫıĲİ ĲȠ ǹ ȞĮ ȕȡȓıțİĲĮȚ ȝİĲĮȟȪ ĲȦȞ Ǻ țĮȚ ȃ. ǹȞ ĲĮ ĲȡȓȖȦȞĮ Ȃīȃ țĮȚ ǹǺī İȓȞĮȚ ȩȝȠȚĮ ȝİ ĮȞĲȓıĲȠȚȤİȢ țȠȡȣĳȑȢ ʌȠȣ ʌȡȠțȪʌĲȠȣȞ Įʌȩ ĲȘ įİįȠȝȑȞȘ įȚȐĲĮȟȘ, ȞĮ ĮʌȠįİȓȟİĲİ ȩĲȚ ĲȠ ıȘȝİȓȠ ȅ İȓȞĮȚ ĲȠ ȠȡșȩțİȞĲȡȠ ĲȠȣ ĲȡȚȖȫȞȠȣ ǺȂȃ.

×