Book title: In the Company of Women: Indirect Aggression Among Women - Why We Hurt Each Other and How to Stop



Author: Pat Heim



publisher: Pat Heim



Book thickness: 400 p



Year of publication: 2010



Two leading experts on gender issues in the workplace describe how indirect aggression among women undermines their so professional and personal success and explain how to change conflict into cooperation. Following the success of Queen Bees and Wannabes and Odd Girl Out. about aggression in girls. In the Company of Women explains how indirect. or relational. aggression can hurt women and hinder them from achieving success and harmony in their adult lives. Gender studies have shown that when a goal is in sight. men generally use direct action to attain it. Women. on the other hand. have been socialized to express aggressive actions through indirect means-using behavior such as shunning. stigmatizing. and gossiping to emotionally cripple those standing in the way of the achievement they seek.


